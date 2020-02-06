The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union on Wednesday released its regional pairings for Class 1-A, 2-A and 3-A.
Postseason play will begin Feb. 13 with Class 1-A games. Regional champions will qualify for the state tournament in Des Moines, which will run from March 2-7 at Wells Fargo Arena.
In Class 1-A, both Heartland Christian and St. Albert will play on Feb. 13. St. Albert will host Essex in Region 7 play and Heartland Christian will play Riverside at Iowa School for the Deaf in Region 8.
In Class 2-A on Feb. 15, Tri-Center will play at Missouri Valley in Region 8, with the winner playing at Logan-Magnolia Feb. 18. Also on the 15th, Underwood will play host to MVAOCOU.
On Feb. 18, the Underwood-MVAOCOU winner will play at AHSTW, and Treynor will play at Nodaway Valley.
Class 1-A
Feb. 13
Region 7 at St. Albert — Essex vs. St. Albert, 7 p.m.
Region 8 at ISD — Heartland Christian vs. Riverside, 7 p.m.
Class 2-A
Feb. 15
Region 8 — Tri-Center at Missouri Valley, 7 p.m.; MVAOCOU at Underwood, 7 p.m.
Feb. 18
Region 8 — Underwood-MVAOCOU winner at AHSTW, 7 p.m.; Treynor at Nodaway Valley, 7 p.m.
