Bonnie Clinch is stepping down as volleyball coach at Thomas Jefferson.
Clinch, who has been at T.J. since 2015, winning 78 games in that span, will be moving with her family to Kenya. She, her husband Taylor and their three children will stay in Nairobi, where they will work with homeless children in a sobriety program and help re-introduce them to society while supporting them through school.
Clinch and her family were originally planning to move at the start of the new year, but she’s currently expecting her fourth child. Their plan now is to head to Kenya in the fall of 2020.
The decision is life-changing but one that the Clinches feel is necessary.
“We just really felt like that was where we needed to be,” Clinch said. “We had things we could contribute. My husband has been working with homeless families the past 10 years, working at the Open Door Mission. A lot of what he’s been doing translates to the work they’re doing in Kenya. We just decided that this was a good fit for us, and it’s something that we’ve been very passionate about.”
Clinch and her husband did similar work in 2010 in the Republic of Congo. A group from that trip contacted them in 2017 to see if they might be interested in helping in Kenya, and they decided to pursue the opportunity.
“It’s working with people,” Clinch said. “It feels like it’s something that we’ve been called to do. My husband went to college for world mission’s work. This kind of opportunity is something that we’ve been looking for. It laid itself in front of us, and it feels right.”
Impacting lives is an everyday occurrence for high school coaches. Clinch acknowledged that breaking the news to the T.J. volleyball team was difficult. Through five years, she developed new relationships and supported her players, both on and off the volleyball court.
“This last season was a really tough one for me because I knew it was my last,” Clinch said. “Some of these kids I’ve had since they were eighth graders. It’s a hard one. And I don’t know when I’m going to coach again or if I’ll coach again. I hope I do. It’s a passion of mine, but it’s not the most important thing.”
She’s hoping to make a similar impact next year in her new home in a new country.
“It’s an exciting opportunity,” Clinch said. “As hard as it is to leave my family and all of the relationships I’ve made through volleyball, I feel like I’ve said so many goodbyes. It’s bittersweet. I’m not done. My impact isn’t just through coaching or being a mom. I can do more. It’s exciting, as hard as it is to leave.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.