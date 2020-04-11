For the past 37 years, I have spent every January anxiously awaiting the start of the next track and field season. Each new season brings the anticipation, hopes and dreams of many high school athletes. We know that when mid-February arrives, it’s time to run.
We have always taken the approach that no one will work harder than we do. My coaching staff and I try to find new ways to challenge the team. Over the years, this has paid off. The early part of the season has always included goal setting. Winning the CB Relays and becoming a Missouri River Activities Conference champion are high on the list, but the two biggest goals consist of competing in the Drake Relays and the state track and field meet. Or in other words, To Run On The BLUE Track!
While the start of this season was as normal as any other, we quickly found that things may be changing. By the start of our fourth week of practice, things didn’t seem the same. We realized that the outbreak of COVID-19 was going to have an effect on our season. We tried to keep things as normal as possible, but the conversations soon became part of our daily practice. By March 16, we found out the season had been put on hold. We met as a team after school that day to develop a plan moving forward.
The plan focused on how to train on your own using what resources were available. This was a significant change in routine and was going to challenge each and every athlete both physically and mentally. This was also a challenge for the coaches since the governing athletic associations prohibit direct contact or coaching of athletes during this time.
My assistants, Traci Stoop and Morgan Thompson, have been able to keep tabs on athletes through social media. The coaching staff has also been able to bounce ideas around with each other through texts and emails. Our activities director, Jeff Novotny, has been instrumental in keeping all the spring coaches well informed.
While I know each athlete on my team has their own personal disappointment, it is the seniors who may have endured the most.
We have 12 seniors who have put in several years of hard work and dedication. This type of commitment has been what makes our program strong. The seniors, Moriah Heilesen, Jocelyn Hendrix, Kerigan Keefer, Taylan Keefer, Ashaliyah Lewis, Abbigale Olson, Kirsten Spurgin, Emily Steskel, Jennifer Stottlemyer, Lucy Turner, Hayleigh Vandervelde and Brooke Wohlers, know they will have, at best, a shortened season, but understand the bigger picture. I share in their disappointment, but know it goes far beyond the track season.
It is sometimes difficult to put your own personal ambitions on hold while things are in turmoil, but that is what is necessary at this time. This time has given me opportunities to reflect on past seasons and athletes and I remain optimistic for a return to the track by the first week of May.
