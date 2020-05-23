Myron Wilder is the boys tennis coach at Abraham Lincoln.
Every tennis season has challenges, most often in Iowa it’s the unpredictable spring weather, cold temperatures, rain, wind, even snow. Sometimes the challenge is team related, bringing a group of guys together, getting along, improving our game, just being good teammates. All of these challenges I’ve seen our Lynx tennis teams overcome in the past, but COVID-19 has been a challenge none of us were really prepared to deal with, and I know it’s been tough on our players and parents.
Every day at some point I’ve found myself thinking about tennis and our team. It’s spring and the weather is finally getting nice. I really want to be on the court, and I’m sure our players want that too, but for the time being our contact with players has been restricted by state guidelines and the need to keep us all safe and healthy. The COVID-19 break has given me some time to think about goals for our team this summer when we can start getting together for open court time and I’m even thinking and planning ahead for next year.
My initial reaction to the season being cancelled was a real sense of sadness for my seniors on the team. Knowing the work and effort they have put into their tennis game over the years, it’s heartbreaking to know they won’t have a chance at winning a city championship, conference championship or qualify for the state tournament. I really appreciate the effort our seniors have given to the program. Mike Wailes, Brock James and Tristan Steensland would have been big contributors to our varsity team this year. Our team also has one of the best players in the city and southwest Iowa, Dalton Pregon. Dalton is a junior and plays tennis year round. He’s in my room and our assistant coach Elana Zalar’s room every day going over the schedule, talking about practice ideas, looking at results from last year. Dalton really lives and breaths tennis and is the type of player a coach wants on his team, because he makes everyone else better. I’m sad that he will miss out on his junior season but feel fortunate to have him back next year as a senior.
There are some things to look forward to. In June, the girls head coach, Bryan Pregon and I run the City Rec Tennis program. I’m hoping a few of our players will come out to join us, along with other players in the city. I think at some point this summer and fall we’ll be able to meet face-to-face with our players and get together for open courts and other team building activities as the school year starts. I’ve learned, and I think my players have too, it’s easy to take things like school and extracurricular activities for granted. I know I will appreciate the opportunity to coach much more after losing that chance this year.
