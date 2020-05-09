Wadie Thomas, left, and Lori Thomas are co-coaches for the Thomas Jefferson girls track and field team.
This is our second year as co-head coaches, but we have been with the Thomas Jefferson girls track program for a combined total of 33 years. This may seem like a long time, but it’s only half of the combined years that our T.J. boys coaches have coached track. Needless to say, this has been the strangest and most disappointing season ever. With the unfortunate appearance of COVID-19, our preparations for the season and the end of our academic year were abruptly halted. As one might expect, there was considerable disappointment among the team members and coaches.
Spirits were high in anticipation of the upcoming season, and we were excited to add a coach to our staff, as Shaylynn Durham joined our team as an assistant. Makenna Durham was back to coach our throwers, and our staff had already worked with our team through several productive practices. The excitement was mounting going into our first meet, which was scheduled just five days after we were sent home.
Many of our athletes continued to train individually in hopes of still having a season, and this was especially true for our seniors. This wonderful group will be greatly missed.
It was a mixture of girls with differing years of experience competing in track, but all 10 seniors were amazing role models during our weeks of practice preparing for the season.
The seniors include Suzie Miller, Jasmine Ramos, Hailey Watts, Akaysha Cole Johnson, Maxine Mass, Ro Smith Carter and Jozlyn Johnson. The final three seniors were foreign exchange students at T.J. They were, Kaja Akre from Norway, Nicole Mortenson from Denmark and German Amy Martin also contributed as positive leaders.
Coach Wadie Thomas, Jr., known as Coach T to our athletes, has been in contact with the team checking on their health and safety, and that of their families.
We are looking forward to next season and want to remind everyone to stay safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.