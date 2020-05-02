Matt Argotsinger is the boys track and field coach at Lewis Central.
Usually at this time in the track season we are just getting done with Drake. This year would have been a special one as we have one of the best, if not the best, thrower in the state. He won’t be able to accomplish his goal of winning a double at Drake this year. That being said, he hasn’t complained once about it. He is just one athlete of our large senior class that did and would have accomplished even more great things on the track. The worst part for them and all of the track athletes is that we were just finishing up our hardest workouts for the year.
Logan Jones, Logan Carpenter, Cael Woltmann, Connor Lancial, Easton Dermody, Brady Miller, Adam Mortensen, Zach McDaniel and Josh Sell are all seniors who won’t get to compete one last time.
I feel the worst for the ones who haven’t had a chance to go to the state track meet, which is where these guys would have ended up either as a competitor or an alternate. We always try to get our seniors there. In the end, these guys will be very successful, because here is what they are doing next year. Four of them are going to be college athletes, the other four are going to study; pre-med, mechanical engineering, mathematics, meteorology and one will be joining the military’s intelligence division.
I couldn’t be more proud of these boys.
I personally miss my co-workers, my fellow teachers at the middle school and my two assistants Taylor May and Vince Rew. They make the season fun every year.
Mostly I miss teaching, coaching and being around the kids. They are the reason I love coaching so much and get excited every season. Just knowing that track and other sports will be there when all of this is over is one of the things that gets me through this crazy time.
