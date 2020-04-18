This year will be my fifth season as head coach for the St. Albert girls soccer team. I was the assistant for 24 years prior.
Normally, from mid-March to mid-June, I am coaching soccer in some capacity seven days a week. The high school team is my top priority, but I also help coach middle school girls and boys teams and first, second and third grade girls teams.
But these aren’t normal times. With all the sadness of this pandemic, it has given me time for reflection. God is giving us a chance to hit the reset button. I am realizing that staying home with your family and being able to eat, pray and play together is very important and shouldn’t be forgotten when everything gets back to normal.
That being said, being away from the St. Albert family is something we all deeply miss. I’m very grateful our teachers are still staying in contact with the students and providing them continuing online education.
We have eight returning seniors this year in Ellerie Tarbox, Jordyn Blaha, Ava Reisz, Izabella Shaw, Macy Higginbotham, Olivia Barnes, Keely Socha and Veronica Svajgl. Our goal every year is to qualify for the state tournament. These seniors are the girls that could lead us to a victory at state.
Because of this current world situation, my heart is breaking for these girls. They are all wonderful team players and friends and most importantly, good people. They have put in countless hours practicing, playing and coaching the younger teams. They don’t realize how valuable they’ve been to our program. The younger kids really look up to them and respect them.
I hope we do get to play this year as I love soccer and greatly miss it, and If we do, we will work hard to do our best and strive to reach another state tournament.
