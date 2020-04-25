Carlos Silva is a first-year head boys soccer coach at Thomas Jefferson.
The 2020 spring soccer season felt as if it would never get here, and after all it never did.
This spring would have been my first year as the head soccer coach for the Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets. After being an assistant coach for T.J. for the past two years, my desire to one day take hold of the program was becoming a reality sooner than expected. Having graduated from Thomas Jefferson and being part of a successful program, I could not contain my excitement to begin building something important for the school and community.
Many people are still very surprised when I tell them I am the head coach of the program at such a young age and with only a few years of experience. However, I have always had a big passion for the sport, and it has proved to be a pivotal part of my life that it felt like it was the right decision to continue to be involved after playing college soccer at Buena Vista. The wonderful people I was able to meet and experiences the sport gave me changed my life, and I wanted to come and try and do the same for these kids. When I found out I was being offered the position last fall my mind was focused on only one thing, being prepared to provide the best experience possible for my kids.
I was gaining valuable coaching experience through the offseason with coaching club, and talking to other coaches who gave me their valuable advice. Reading books and analyzing styles of play from youth all the way up to professional teams also became routine. In a way I had become obsessed with the preparation to have every little detail covered to have an action plan for the season ready to go.
However, all the months of planning would not be enough to prepare me for what was to come in mid-March. The news of COVID-19 rapidly spreading throughout the country and making its way into our community made it clear that this spring would not be a normal season. The night before our first practice, the dreadful news arrived, putting our plans on hold.
Like all other teams, my assistant coach, Samantha Arnold, and I had to quickly think of a way to keep our team in communication and prepare for the possibility of a late and shortened season. The weeks following consisted of many emails, phone calls and messages to keep everyone connected. Individual, at-home workout plans and weekly skill drills were sent out to try and keep our players prepared.
Eventually, we all heard the season was cancelled for the concern of the virus. As much as I want to be mad at something or someone for the decision, I fully understand and support the decision to put the health and safety of our kids and communities first. As important as sports might be to us, they cannot take priority of the well-being of others. As hard as it might be for some of us to understand, I truly think one day we’ll look back and be thankful that the right decisions were made to save lives.
Perhaps the biggest heartache of this season’s cancellation, as I am sure we can all agree on, is not getting to see the class of 2020 take the field one more time. Having worked with this year’s seniors for the last two years I can assure you they were on their way to leave their mark in our program. Across the city alone, I knew of a lot of kids in both boys’ and girls’ programs who were going to give everyone a show this spring. I think that’s what makes it so hard to accept the news. We will do as much as we can to thank and honor our seniors for all they have contributed to our program and for helping me grow as a coach.
Looking into the future, the saying “be thankful for what you have” will strike home for many people and I hope our athletes understand the privilege they have to be able to be involved in athletics. I am confident our underclassmen are going to come back, giving us their very best, and that is very exciting. Personally, I am trying to look at the situation as having extra time to prepare and better myself to get to do something I love next spring. But, for now we must be patient, responsible and do what is necessary to let us have another spring season next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.