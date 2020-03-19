You can add the Drake Relays to the growing list of postponements related to the COVID-19 virus.
According to a press release issued Wednesday, the event scheduled for April 22-25 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines has been postponed due to the pandemic. The release stated the decision was made based on recent directives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Iowa Department of Public Health and City of Des Moines relating to large gatherings. Any events related to the Drake Relays are also postponed until further notice.
The decision on possible make-up dates is fluid and will be continually monitored. For more information, please visit drake.edu/coronavirus.
