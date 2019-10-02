On Aug. 30, 2018, Elaina Bohnet, Sam Christiansen, Taylan Keefer, Julia Wagoner, Kayla Schleifman, Jillian Shanks, and Baylie Girres took the floor for the Abraham Lincoln volleyball team and dropped a grueling five-set match to St. Albert. It was the fourth straight year the Lynx had dropped a match to the Saintes.
Fast forward to Tuesday night when seven girls stepped on the floor for the Lynx against the Saintes: Bohnet, Christiansen, Keefer, Wagoner, Schleifman, Shanks, and Girres. The names haven’t changed, but the outcome was much sweeter for Class 5-A No. 8 Abraham Lincoln as it swept the in-city matchup 25-16, 25-22, 25-21 at St. Albert.
“I’m gonna be honest, these seniors have wanted this for four years,” A.L. coach Katie Darrington said. “We’ve been closer and closer every season, and they wanted this.”
“We expected nothing less,” Wagoner said. “I keep everything for last year in last year we have a saying, ‘Burn the boat and don’t look back,’ so I’m just looking forward to our next game and then the next after that.”
The Lynx seniors (Bohnet, Christiansen, Keefer, and Wagoner) did their part to earn the big road win. Bohner had a team-high 17 kills, Christiansen had 35 set assists, Keefer controlled the defense, and Wagoner played a solid match with six kills, a couple of aces, numerous standout defensive plays, and crafty all-around play.
“Sam’s our setter, and she gets us the ball perfectly; Lain (Bohnet) is our big-dog hitter. Julia is the pump up of the team,” Jillian Shanks said of her senior leaders, “They bring us together.”
The match started out a little sloppy as both teams committed service errors on their first two serves of the match. The slow start was the most disappointing part of the evening for St. Albert coach Angie Lantz.
“I think we came out slow in the first set. It was a big night for us up here and what we’re trying to do and we just needed to focus in,” she said, “and I think our focus wasn’t quite where it needed to be to start this match tonight.”
The Lynx built a 10-5 lead on a play that epitomizes their play this season. St. Albert star Allie Petry (who finished the night with a match-high 21 kills) hammered the ball, but the Lynx got a hand on it. The ball eventually bounded off the ceiling, but the Lynx continued their pursuit. Ultimately, Christiansen set a beautiful ball to Girres for the kill.
“It’s just the kids believing in their athletic ability and their volleyball IQ,” Darrington said. “They’re reading plays as they’re coming at them. So they’re making those defensive plays look easy because they’re already anticipating where it’s going.”
Lantz was quick to compliment the defensive play of the Lynx.
“All six of their kids on the court do a phenomenal job of reading the ball and keeping that ball in play. Their defense and their scrappiness was probably about the best I’ve seen of any team this year,” Lantz said. “As you can see, they don’t let the ball hit the floor. Just looking at what they did on the court, and their pursuit, I think we need to step our pursuit up.”
The Class 1-A No. 2 Saintes didn’t win a point on their serve until the 30th point of the set, and the Lynx were able to utilize all of their weapons for the 25-16 opening set win. Bohnet and Girres finished the set with four kills each, while Schleifman had three. Christiansen had 11 set assists.
“It’s gotten to that point where Sam can set anyone. Sam’s doing a great job of reading where that middle blocker is jumping to to give that ball to who they need to,” Darrington said.
The Lynx had two runs early in the second set to open a comfortable lead. The first was spurred by the serving of Christiansen to open up a 5-1 lead, and then Girres won five straight points on her serve: only one of which was returned.
“Our serve receive probably could have been a little bit better,” Lantz said. “It just comes down to executing and doing the little things, and we struggled in a few areas of that, and against a good team like AL you can’t do that. You have to be at the top of your game.”
The Saintes made a valiant run late in the set thanks in large part to the play of Petry. She had three kills in four points, as St. Albert pulled to within two at 24-22. Elaina Bohnet staved off the Saintes rally with a kill off the St. Albert block to end the second set, 25-22.
The third set was tight throughout, but three late kills by Shanks propelled the Lynx to the win.
“Jillian tonight during that third set, she just came on and said ‘I’ll do it, give me the ball!’ And that’s what we want. We want all of them saying ‘give me the ball’.”
Shanks was quick to commend her teammates.
“We really had a lot of energy. It wasn’t just one good player, it was the whole team all together,” she said.
Shanks and Darrington believe that the junior’s all-around play has been better this year.
“I feel like my defense has gotten a lot better,” Shanks said.
“She’s picking up digs on big hitters, and that just gets our team going crazy,” Darrington added.
The teams were tied at 21 before a St. Albert service error, followed by kills from Shanks and Wagoner put the Lynx within a point of victory. A Petry kill missed just wide of the line ending the match.
Darrington believes the match came down to one thing: weapons.
“I think it comes down to we have more weapons. Defensive-wise, I think we’re pretty even; blocking-wise we’re probably pretty even. They have Allie, and she’s a big gun, but at the end of the day we can go to anyone,” she said.
Lantz know that playing the schedule they do will only help them in the long run.
“We play a big school schedule. No matter the night, we have to be ready to step on the court and put our best effort out there,” she said. “It’s one of those nights where one team wins and one team doesn’t. We’re going to put our shoes back on tomorrow and we’re going to work hard to get ready for Thursday and for the rest of the season.”
The Saintes are at Shenandoah Thursday night.
The Lynx have bigger things on their mind ... the state tournament.
“We talk about it everyday. We’re not shying away from it,” Darrington said.
Shanks added, “I feel like we all really want to go to state, and we believe that we can go to state.”
The Lynx will take a trip to Sioux City on Thursday evening to take on Bishop Heelan.
Abraham Lincoln (24-3) 25 25 25
St. Albert (13-7) 16 22 21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.