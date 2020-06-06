All softball coaches in Iowa are trying to figure out how to cram two weeks of practice time into adequate preparation for the season, which begins June 15.
Despite the time crunch, St. Albert’s Lyndsay Daley is feeling good about the state of her roster. In typical seasons, with the success of the Saintes’ soccer and other spring sports teams, Daley won’t see her full softball roster until early-to-mid June. It’s an abbreviated frame of time to figure out what lineup will work best.
That won’t be a problem in 2020. With the cancellation of all spring sports due to COVID-19, Daley’s full team is already in place, and they’re anxious to start the season.
“(Monday) was my first practice where I have everyone there,” Daley said. “Girls are gone for track, soccer, golf, tennis. Coaches always communicate well, but they’re still splitting time. For me to have a practice with everyone there, I’ve never had that.
“We have all these circumstances going on, but it’s kind of a good thing, too. We’ve got two weeks, but I have everyone there the entire practice, too.”
Ambitions are high for the Saintes a year after finishing 4-29. They lost only one senior from that squad, and this season they’ll gain two more talented seniors in catcher Bella Dingus and Shelby Hatcher, who transferred from Lewis Central.
Daley expects freshman Jessica McMartin to serve as her primary pitcher. She was injured for a portion of 2019 but finished with 21 starts, a 4-17 record and 78 strikeouts. Eighth-grader Alexis Narmi will also get some innings in the circle.
“It’s going to be a wait-and-see thing,” Daley said. “They’re both really young, but they’re both very strong. They’re different pitchers, so we’re just going to wait and see how it plays out in games.”
Daley has a strong core of returning talent. The infield features senior Olivia Barnes at first base, sophomores Mallory Daley and Lainey Sheffield at second and third base, respectively, and junior Allie Petry at shortstop, although she is expected to play multiple positions.
Senior Presley Poor and junior Sarah Eggerling will play outfield, as will Isabel Pershing, who won’t be ready at the start of the season as she recovers from offseason surgery.
Freshmen Carly McKeever, Landry Miller and Anna Helton will have roles, too.
“I think the numbers are going to help us,” Daley said. “We have a lot of girls who are multi-sport athletes that had a lot of success in volleyball and basketball. We’re hoping that’ll spill over into softball for the first time. We have big goals for the season.
“This year, our mindset is what we’re really trying to change. We want to go into games expecting to win instead of just playing hard. That’s what we’re trying to change, and the girls are all in.”
