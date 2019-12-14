Iowa Western

Friday, Dec. 13

Men’s Basketball

Cavalier Holiday Classic

IWCC 63, Highland 61

Saturday, Dec. 14

Men’s Basketball

Cavalier Holiday Classic

IWCC vs. Johnson County, 4 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

IWCC at Mineral Area, TBA

Sunday, Dec. 15

Women’s Basketball

IWCC at Jefferson, 2 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Friday, Dec. 13

Abraham Lincoln 48, Thomas Jefferson 36

Lewis Central 65, St. Albert 48

Glenwood 88, Clarinda 13

Audubon 54, AHSTW 48 (OT)

Riverside 66, Missouri Valley 46

Logan-Magnolia 51, Treynor 26

IKM-Manning 77, Tri-Center 22

Saturday, Dec. 14

Red Oak at Treynor, 4:30 p.m.

Heartland Christian at Essex, 3 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Friday, Dec. 13

Abraham Lincoln 64, Thomas Jefferson 18

Lewis Central 72, St. Albert 66

Glenwood 76, Clarinda 53

AHSTW 75, Audubon 59

Riverside 45, Missouri Valley 40

Treynor 63, Logan-Magnolia 20

Tri-Center 50, IKM-Manning 35

East Mills 60, Stanton 57

Saturday, Dec. 14

Heartland Christian at Essex, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Saturday, Dec. 14

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Glenwood, Underwood at Mid-America Wrestling Classic at MAC, 9 a.m.

AHSTW at Riverside Invitational, 10 a.m.

Treynor at Lenox tourney, 10 a.m.

Prep Swimming

Saturday, Dec. 14

Council Bluffs at Des Moines Hoover Invite, 12 p.m.

NCAA Football

FCS Quarterfinal round

Friday, Dec. 13

James Madison 17, Northern Iowa 0

Austin Peay at Montana State, late

Montana at Weber State, late

Saturday, Dec. 14

Illinois State at North Dakota State, 11 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 20

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5), 1 p.m (ESPN)

Frisco (Texas) Bowl

Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, Dec. 21

Celebration Bowl

At Atlanta

NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn State (9-3), 11 a.m. (ABC)

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque

Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego State (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Cure Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 1:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 2:30 p.m. (ABC)

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas State (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Las Vegas Bowl

Boise State (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 6:30 p.m. (ABC)

New Orleans Bowl

UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian State (12-1), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 23

Gasparilla Bowl

At Tampa, Fla.

UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl

Honolulu

BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 26

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit

Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl

New York

Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan State (6-6), 2:20 p.m. (ESPN)

Texas Bowl

Houston

Oklahoma State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 7 p.m. (FS1)

Cheez-It Bowl

Phoenix

Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6), 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 28

Camping World Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), 11 a.m. (ABC)

Cotton Bowl Classic

Arlington, Texas

Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

NCAA Basketball

Friday’s Game

AP Top 25

No. 24 Colorado 56, Colorado State 48

Big 10

Indiana 96, Nebraska 90

Big East

Creighton 89, UT Rio Grande Valley 58

Saturday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 1 Louisville vs. Eastern Kentucky, 11 a.m.

No. 2 Kansas vs. UMKC at the Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo., 4 p.m.

No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 10 Oregon, 11 a.m.

No. 6 Gonzaga at No. 15 Arizona, 9 p.m.

No. 8 Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.

No. 12 Auburn vs. Saint Louis at Legacy Arena at the BJCC, Birmingham, Ala., 3 p.m.

No. 13 Memphis at No. 19 Tennessee, 2 p.m.

No. 14 Dayton vs. Drake, 6 p.m.

No. 16 Michigan State vs. Oakland at Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, 11 a.m.

No. 18 Butler vs. Southern, 11 a.m.

No. 20 Villanova vs. Delaware at the Prudential Center, Newark, N.J., 1 p.m.

No. 22 Seton Hall at Rutgers, 3 p.m.

No. 23 Xavier at Wake Forest, 3 p.m.

Big 10

Alabama at Penn State, 1 p.m.

Old Dominion at Illinois, 5 p.m.

Big 12

Mississippi State at Kansas State, 10:30 a.m.

Nicholls at West Virginia, 1 p.m.

Central Michigan at Texas, 1 p.m.

Lamar at TCU, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at Wichita State, 5 p.m.

Big East

Syracuse at Georgetown, 12 p.m.

UIC at DePaul, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Providence, 7 p.m.

MVC

Evansville at Green Bay, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 3 Ohio State at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.

No. 17 North Carolina vs. Wofford at Carmichael Arena, Chapel Hill, N.C., 3 p.m.

Big 10

Purdue at Nebraska, 3 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Northwestern, 3 p.m.

Big 12

Oklahoma State at Houston, 2 p.m.

MVC

Illinois State at Northern Kentucky, 1 p.m.

Nortfolk State at Loyola Chicago, 1 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Missouri, 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Bradley, 4 p.m.

Missouri State at VCU, 6 p.m.

NCAA Volleyball

NCAA Volleyball tournament

Friday, Dec. 13

Waco Regional

(8) Washington 3, (9) Kentucky 1

(1) Baylor 3, (16) Purdue 1

Madison Regional

(4) Wisconsin 3, (13) Texas A&M 0

(5) Nebraska 3, Hawaii 0

Austin Regional

Louisville 3, (2) Texas 2

(7) Minnesota 3, (10) Florida 2

Stanford Regional

Utah vs. (3) Stanford, late

Cincinnati vs. (11) Penn State, late

Saturday, Dec. 14

Regional Finals

Waco Regional

Baylor vs. Washington, 3 p.m.

Madison Regional

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 5 p.m.

Austin Regional

Louisville vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Stanford Regional

Utah-Stanford winner vs. Cincinnati-Penn State winner, 9 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Friday’s Games

Vegas 3, Dallas 2 (OT)

New Jersey at Colorado, late

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 12 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 3 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 6 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 7 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Friday’s Games

Houston 130, Orlando 107

L.A. Lakers 113, Miami 110

Philadelphia 116, New Orleans 109

Indiana 110, Atlanta 100

Charlotte 83, Chicago 73

Milwaukee 127, Memphis 114

Golden State at Utah, late

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, late

New York at Sacramento, late

Saturday’s Games

San Antonio vs. Phoenix at Mexico City, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Washington at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Orlando at New Orleans, 2:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Indiana, 4 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.

New York at Denver, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

NFL Football

Week 15

Thursday, Dec. 12

N.Y. Jets at Baltimore, late

Sunday, Dec. 15

Denver at Kansas City, 12 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 12 p.m.

New England at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 16

Indianapolis at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.

America’s Line

College Football

(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)

NFL

Sunday

Bucs 4 (46.0) LIONS

Eagles 5.5 (39.5) REDSKINS

PACKERS 4.5 (40.5) Bears

Patriots 10 (41.5) BENGALS

TITANS 3 (51.0) Texans

Seahawks 6.5 (48.5) PANTHERS

CHIEFS 10 (45.5) Broncos

GIANTS 3.5 (46.5) Dolphins

STEELERS 1.5 (36.5) Bills

RAIDERS 6.5 (46.5) Jaguars

Browns 3 (49.5) CARDS

49ERS 11 (48.0) Falcons

Rams 1 (48.5) COWBOYS

Vikings 1.5 (45.5) CHARGERS

Monday

SAINTS 9 (46.5) Colts

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed SS Jose Peraza to a one-year contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with C Austin Romine on a one-year contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Lance McCullers Jr. on a one-year contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed RHP Jesse Hahn to a one-year contract.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Signed RHP Michael Wacha to a one-year contract. Designated RHP Chris Mazza for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed SS Didi Gregorius to a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived-injured CB Janoris Jenkins.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed LB Ryan Kerrigan on IR. Signed TE Caleb Wilson from Arizona’s practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed general manager Kyle Walters to a contract extension through the 2023 season and coach Mike O’Shea to a contract extension through the 2022 season.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Brayden Burke from Tucson (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Matthew Phillips to Stockton (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Madison Bowey from Grand Rapids (AHL).

American Hockey League

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled F Tommy Marchin from Atlanta (ECHL).

SOCCER

National Professional Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Announced the franchise is leaving the NPSL to join the National Independent Soccer Association.

Sign up for The Daily Nonpareil news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.