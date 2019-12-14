Iowa Western
Friday, Dec. 13
Men’s Basketball
Cavalier Holiday Classic
IWCC 63, Highland 61
Saturday, Dec. 14
Men’s Basketball
Cavalier Holiday Classic
IWCC vs. Johnson County, 4 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
IWCC at Mineral Area, TBA
Sunday, Dec. 15
Women’s Basketball
IWCC at Jefferson, 2 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Friday, Dec. 13
Abraham Lincoln 48, Thomas Jefferson 36
Lewis Central 65, St. Albert 48
Glenwood 88, Clarinda 13
Audubon 54, AHSTW 48 (OT)
Riverside 66, Missouri Valley 46
Logan-Magnolia 51, Treynor 26
IKM-Manning 77, Tri-Center 22
Saturday, Dec. 14
Red Oak at Treynor, 4:30 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Essex, 3 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Friday, Dec. 13
Abraham Lincoln 64, Thomas Jefferson 18
Lewis Central 72, St. Albert 66
Glenwood 76, Clarinda 53
AHSTW 75, Audubon 59
Riverside 45, Missouri Valley 40
Treynor 63, Logan-Magnolia 20
Tri-Center 50, IKM-Manning 35
East Mills 60, Stanton 57
Saturday, Dec. 14
Heartland Christian at Essex, 5:30 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Saturday, Dec. 14
Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Glenwood, Underwood at Mid-America Wrestling Classic at MAC, 9 a.m.
AHSTW at Riverside Invitational, 10 a.m.
Treynor at Lenox tourney, 10 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Saturday, Dec. 14
Council Bluffs at Des Moines Hoover Invite, 12 p.m.
NCAA Football
FCS Quarterfinal round
Friday, Dec. 13
James Madison 17, Northern Iowa 0
Austin Peay at Montana State, late
Montana at Weber State, late
Saturday, Dec. 14
Illinois State at North Dakota State, 11 a.m.
Friday, Dec. 20
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau
Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5), 1 p.m (ESPN)
Frisco (Texas) Bowl
Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday, Dec. 21
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta
NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn State (9-3), 11 a.m. (ABC)
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque
Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego State (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Cure Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 1:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 2:30 p.m. (ABC)
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas State (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Las Vegas Bowl
Boise State (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 6:30 p.m. (ABC)
New Orleans Bowl
UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian State (12-1), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Dec. 23
Gasparilla Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu
BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 26
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit
Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Dec. 27
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Pinstripe Bowl
New York
Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan State (6-6), 2:20 p.m. (ESPN)
Texas Bowl
Houston
Oklahoma State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 7 p.m. (FS1)
Cheez-It Bowl
Phoenix
Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6), 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 28
Camping World Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), 11 a.m. (ABC)
Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas
Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
NCAA Basketball
Friday’s Game
AP Top 25
No. 24 Colorado 56, Colorado State 48
Big 10
Indiana 96, Nebraska 90
Big East
Creighton 89, UT Rio Grande Valley 58
Saturday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 1 Louisville vs. Eastern Kentucky, 11 a.m.
No. 2 Kansas vs. UMKC at the Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo., 4 p.m.
No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 10 Oregon, 11 a.m.
No. 6 Gonzaga at No. 15 Arizona, 9 p.m.
No. 8 Kentucky vs. Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.
No. 12 Auburn vs. Saint Louis at Legacy Arena at the BJCC, Birmingham, Ala., 3 p.m.
No. 13 Memphis at No. 19 Tennessee, 2 p.m.
No. 14 Dayton vs. Drake, 6 p.m.
No. 16 Michigan State vs. Oakland at Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, 11 a.m.
No. 18 Butler vs. Southern, 11 a.m.
No. 20 Villanova vs. Delaware at the Prudential Center, Newark, N.J., 1 p.m.
No. 22 Seton Hall at Rutgers, 3 p.m.
No. 23 Xavier at Wake Forest, 3 p.m.
Big 10
Alabama at Penn State, 1 p.m.
Old Dominion at Illinois, 5 p.m.
Big 12
Mississippi State at Kansas State, 10:30 a.m.
Nicholls at West Virginia, 1 p.m.
Central Michigan at Texas, 1 p.m.
Lamar at TCU, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma at Wichita State, 5 p.m.
Big East
Syracuse at Georgetown, 12 p.m.
UIC at DePaul, 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at Providence, 7 p.m.
MVC
Evansville at Green Bay, 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 3 Ohio State at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.
No. 17 North Carolina vs. Wofford at Carmichael Arena, Chapel Hill, N.C., 3 p.m.
Big 10
Purdue at Nebraska, 3 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Northwestern, 3 p.m.
Big 12
Oklahoma State at Houston, 2 p.m.
MVC
Illinois State at Northern Kentucky, 1 p.m.
Nortfolk State at Loyola Chicago, 1 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Missouri, 3 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Bradley, 4 p.m.
Missouri State at VCU, 6 p.m.
NCAA Volleyball
NCAA Volleyball tournament
Friday, Dec. 13
Waco Regional
(8) Washington 3, (9) Kentucky 1
(1) Baylor 3, (16) Purdue 1
Madison Regional
(4) Wisconsin 3, (13) Texas A&M 0
(5) Nebraska 3, Hawaii 0
Austin Regional
Louisville 3, (2) Texas 2
(7) Minnesota 3, (10) Florida 2
Stanford Regional
Utah vs. (3) Stanford, late
Cincinnati vs. (11) Penn State, late
Saturday, Dec. 14
Regional Finals
Waco Regional
Baylor vs. Washington, 3 p.m.
Madison Regional
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 5 p.m.
Austin Regional
Louisville vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Stanford Regional
Utah-Stanford winner vs. Cincinnati-Penn State winner, 9 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Friday’s Games
Vegas 3, Dallas 2 (OT)
New Jersey at Colorado, late
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 12 p.m.
Columbus at Ottawa, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Anaheim, 3 p.m.
Carolina at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Boston at Florida, 6 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Vegas, 7 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Friday’s Games
Houston 130, Orlando 107
L.A. Lakers 113, Miami 110
Philadelphia 116, New Orleans 109
Indiana 110, Atlanta 100
Charlotte 83, Chicago 73
Milwaukee 127, Memphis 114
Golden State at Utah, late
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, late
New York at Sacramento, late
Saturday’s Games
San Antonio vs. Phoenix at Mexico City, 4 p.m.
Brooklyn at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Washington at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Denver, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Orlando at New Orleans, 2:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Indiana, 4 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.
New York at Denver, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
NFL Football
Week 15
Thursday, Dec. 12
N.Y. Jets at Baltimore, late
Sunday, Dec. 15
Denver at Kansas City, 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Green Bay, 12 p.m.
New England at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 12 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 16
Indianapolis at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.
America’s Line
College Football
(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)
NFL
Sunday
Bucs 4 (46.0) LIONS
Eagles 5.5 (39.5) REDSKINS
PACKERS 4.5 (40.5) Bears
Patriots 10 (41.5) BENGALS
TITANS 3 (51.0) Texans
Seahawks 6.5 (48.5) PANTHERS
CHIEFS 10 (45.5) Broncos
GIANTS 3.5 (46.5) Dolphins
STEELERS 1.5 (36.5) Bills
RAIDERS 6.5 (46.5) Jaguars
Browns 3 (49.5) CARDS
49ERS 11 (48.0) Falcons
Rams 1 (48.5) COWBOYS
Vikings 1.5 (45.5) CHARGERS
Monday
SAINTS 9 (46.5) Colts
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Signed SS Jose Peraza to a one-year contract.
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with C Austin Romine on a one-year contract.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Lance McCullers Jr. on a one-year contract.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed RHP Jesse Hahn to a one-year contract.
National League
NEW YORK METS — Signed RHP Michael Wacha to a one-year contract. Designated RHP Chris Mazza for assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed SS Didi Gregorius to a one-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived-injured CB Janoris Jenkins.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed LB Ryan Kerrigan on IR. Signed TE Caleb Wilson from Arizona’s practice squad.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed general manager Kyle Walters to a contract extension through the 2023 season and coach Mike O’Shea to a contract extension through the 2022 season.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Brayden Burke from Tucson (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Matthew Phillips to Stockton (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Madison Bowey from Grand Rapids (AHL).
American Hockey League
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled F Tommy Marchin from Atlanta (ECHL).
SOCCER
National Professional Soccer League
NEW YORK COSMOS — Announced the franchise is leaving the NPSL to join the National Independent Soccer Association.
