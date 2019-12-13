Iowa Western
Friday, Dec. 13
Men’s Basketball
Cavalier Holiday Classic
IWCC vs. Highland, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Men’s Basketball
Cavalier Holiday Classic
IWCC vs. Johnson County, 4 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
IWCC at Mineral Area, TBA
Sunday, Dec. 15
Women’s Basketball
IWCC at Jefferson, 2 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Thursday, Dec. 12
Thomas Jefferson 48, Underwood 31
Treynor 53, Riverside 8
Stanton 74, Heartland Christian 31
Friday, Dec. 13
Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
St. Albert at Lewis Central, 6 p.m.
Glenwood at Clarinda, 6 p.m.
Audubon at AHSTW, 6 p.m.
Riverside at Missouri Valley, 6 p.m.
Treynor at Logan-Magnolia, 6 p.m.
Tri-Center at IKM-Manning, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Red Oak at Treynor, 4:30 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Essex, 3 p.m.
IGHSAU girls prep basketball rankings
Class 1-A
School Record LW
1 Montezuma 5-0 1
2 Newell-Fonda 3-0 2
3 Sigourney 4-0 3
4 North Mahaska 3-2 5
5 Marquette Catholic 4-1 4
6 Clarksville 3-0 7
7 Algona Garrigan 4-0 8
8 East Buchanan 5-1 9
9 MMCRU 2-0 11
10 Saint Ansgar 2-1 13
11 Kingsley-Pierson 3-1 6
12 Springville 4-0 12
13 Lynnville-Sully 4-1 10
14 Notre Dame 3-0 14
15 Exira-EHK 3-1 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 2-A
School Record LW
1 Cascade 4-0 1
2 North Linn 4-0 2
3 West Hancock 4-0 3
4 Van Buren County 5-1 6
5 West Branch 4-1 8
6 Osage 2-1 4
7 MFL-Mar-Mac 4-2 9
8 Hudson 5-0 NR
9 Aplington-Parkersburg 3-1 5
10 Mount Ayr 3-1 10
11 AHSTW 5-0 11
12 Mediapolis 4-0 13
13 Maquoketa Valley 5-0 13
14 Logan-Magnolia 5-0 14
15 Emmetsburg 3-1 15
Dropped Out: West Sioux (7)
Class 3-A
School Record LW
1 North Polk 3-2 2
2 Clear Lake 4-0 4
3 Red Oak 4-0 5
4 Sioux City Heelan 1-2 1
5 Roland-Story 5-0 6
6 Crestwood 5-1 7
7 Dike-New Hartford 3-1 3
8 Okoboji 4-0 8
9 Davenport Assumption 4-1 11
10 Cherokee 3-1 NR
11 Des Moines Christian 5-1 NR
12 Unity Christian 1-1 9
13 Estherville-Linc. Central 4-1 13
14 Algona 2-1 14
15 West Liberty 3-0 NR
Dropped Out: Monticello (9), Spirit Lake (12), Waukon (15)
Class 4-A
School Record LW
1 North Scott 5-0 1
2 Marion 3-0 2
3 Center Point-Urbana 3-0 3
4 Glenwood 5-0 4
5 Gilbert 4-2 5
6 Ballard 3-1 6
7 Cedar Rapids Xavier 2-2 10
8 Mason City 4-1 8
9 Lewis Central 2-1 9
10 Dallas Center-Grimes 4-1 7
11 Central DeWitt 5-0 11
12 Waverly-Shell Rock 2-2 13
13 Maquoketa 4-1 12
14 Bondurant-Farrar 4-0 14
15 Clear Creek-Amana 3-1 NR
Dropped Out: Carlisle (15)
Class 5-A
School Record LW
1 Iowa City High 2-0 1
2 Southeast Polk 5-0 5
3 Dowling Catholic 4-1 2
4 Johnston 4-1 4
5 Cedar Falls 3-1 3
6 Urbandale 5-0 7
7 Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-0 9
8 Waukee 3-1 6
9 Ames 3-2 15
10 Iowa City West 2-1 10
11 Des Moines Roosevelt 1-3 11
12 West Des Moines Valley 2-3 12
13 Ankeny Centennial 2-2 8
14 Waterloo West 3-1 13
15 Sioux City East 3-0 NR
Dropped Out: Bettendorf (14)
Boys Basketball
Thursday, Dec 12
AHSTW 77, Shenandoah 63
Treynor 72, Riverside 28
Friday, Dec. 13
Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
St. Albert at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.
Glenwood at Clarinda, 7:30 p.m.
Audubon at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Missouri Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Treynor at Logan-Magnolia, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Center at IKM-Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Heartland Christian at Essex, 5:30 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Thursday, Dec. 12
Plattsmouth at Glenwood, 6 p.m.
Riverside quad, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 13
Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Glenwood, Underwood at Mid America Wrestling Classic at MAC, 1 p.m.
Tri-Center at MVAOCOU, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Glenwood, Underwood at Mid-America Wrestling Classic at MAC, 9 a.m.
AHSTW at Riverside Invitational, 10 a.m.
Treynor at Lenox tourney, 10 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Saturday, Dec. 14
Council Bluffs at Des Moines Hoover Invite, 12 p.m.
NCAA Football
Friday, Dec. 20
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau
Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5), 1 p.m (ESPN)
Frisco (Texas) Bowl
Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday, Dec. 21
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta
NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn State (9-3), 11 a.m. (ABC)
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque
Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego State (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Cure Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 1:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 2:30 p.m. (ABC)
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas State (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Las Vegas Bowl
Boise State (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 6:30 p.m. (ABC)
New Orleans Bowl
UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian State (12-1), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Dec. 23
Gasparilla Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu
BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 26
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit
Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Dec. 27
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Pinstripe Bowl
New York
Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan State (6-6), 2:20 p.m. (ESPN)
Texas Bowl
Houston
Oklahoma State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 7 p.m. (FS1)
Cheez-It Bowl
Phoenix
Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6), 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 28
Camping World Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), 11 a.m. (ABC)
Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas
Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
NCAA Basketball
Thursday’s Games
Big 10
Iowa 84, Iowa State 68
Big 12
West Virginia 84, Austin Peay 53
MVC
Northern Iowa 82, Grand Canyon 58
Friday’s Game
AP Top 25
No. 24 Colorado at Colorado State, 7 p.m.
Big 10
Nebraska at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Big East
UT Rio Grande Valley at Creighton, 7 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2
Buffalo 4, Nashville 3
N.Y. Islanders 3, Florida 1
Pittsburgh 1, Columbus 0 (OT)
Detroit 5, Winnipeg 2
St. Louis 4, Vegas 2
Minnesota 6, Edmonton 5
Toronto at Calgary, late
Chicago at Arizona, late
Los Angeles at Anaheim, late
Carolina at Vancouver, late
N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, late
NBA Basketball
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia 115, Boston 109
Cleveland at San Antonio, late
Dallas vs. Detroit at Mexico City, late
Portland at Denver, late
NFL Football
Week 15
Thursday, Dec. 12
N.Y. Jets at Baltimore, late
Sunday, Dec. 15
Denver at Kansas City, 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Green Bay, 12 p.m.
New England at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 12 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 16
Indianapolis at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.
America’s Line
College Football
(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)
NFL
Sunday
Bucs 3.5 (46.0) LIONS
Eagles 4.5 (39.5) REDSKINS
PACKERS 4.5 (40.5) Bears
Patriots 10 (41.5) BENGALS
TITANS 3 (50.0) Texans
Seahawks 6 (48.5) PANTHERS
CHIEFS 9.5 (45.5) Broncos
GIANTS 3.5 (46.5) Dolphins
STEELERS 2 (36.5) Bills
RAIDERS 6.5 (45.5) Jaguars
Browns 2.5 (48.5) CARDS
49ERS 11 (48.0) Falcons
Rams 1 (49.0) COWBOYS
Vikings 2 (44.5) CHARGERS
Monday
SAINTS 9 (46.0) Colts
