Iowa Western

Friday, Dec. 13

Men’s Basketball

Cavalier Holiday Classic

IWCC vs. Highland, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Men’s Basketball

Cavalier Holiday Classic

IWCC vs. Johnson County, 4 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

IWCC at Mineral Area, TBA

Sunday, Dec. 15

Women’s Basketball

IWCC at Jefferson, 2 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Thursday, Dec. 12

Thomas Jefferson 48, Underwood 31

Treynor 53, Riverside 8

Stanton 74, Heartland Christian 31

Friday, Dec. 13

Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

St. Albert at Lewis Central, 6 p.m.

Glenwood at Clarinda, 6 p.m.

Audubon at AHSTW, 6 p.m.

Riverside at Missouri Valley, 6 p.m.

Treynor at Logan-Magnolia, 6 p.m.

Tri-Center at IKM-Manning, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Red Oak at Treynor, 4:30 p.m.

Heartland Christian at Essex, 3 p.m.

IGHSAU girls prep basketball rankings

Class 1-A

School Record LW

1 Montezuma 5-0 1

2 Newell-Fonda 3-0 2

3 Sigourney 4-0 3

4 North Mahaska 3-2 5

5 Marquette Catholic 4-1 4

6 Clarksville 3-0 7

7 Algona Garrigan 4-0 8

8 East Buchanan 5-1 9

9 MMCRU 2-0 11

10 Saint Ansgar 2-1 13

11 Kingsley-Pierson 3-1 6

12 Springville 4-0 12

13 Lynnville-Sully 4-1 10

14 Notre Dame 3-0 14

15 Exira-EHK 3-1 15

Dropped Out: None

Class 2-A

School Record LW

1 Cascade 4-0 1

2 North Linn 4-0 2

3 West Hancock 4-0 3

4 Van Buren County 5-1 6

5 West Branch 4-1 8

6 Osage 2-1 4

7 MFL-Mar-Mac 4-2 9

8 Hudson 5-0 NR

9 Aplington-Parkersburg 3-1 5

10 Mount Ayr 3-1 10

11 AHSTW 5-0 11

12 Mediapolis 4-0 13

13 Maquoketa Valley 5-0 13

14 Logan-Magnolia 5-0 14

15 Emmetsburg 3-1 15

Dropped Out: West Sioux (7)

Class 3-A

School Record LW

1 North Polk 3-2 2

2 Clear Lake 4-0 4

3 Red Oak 4-0 5

4 Sioux City Heelan 1-2 1

5 Roland-Story 5-0 6

6 Crestwood 5-1 7

7 Dike-New Hartford 3-1 3

8 Okoboji 4-0 8

9 Davenport Assumption 4-1 11

10 Cherokee 3-1 NR

11 Des Moines Christian 5-1 NR

12 Unity Christian 1-1 9

13 Estherville-Linc. Central 4-1 13

14 Algona 2-1 14

15 West Liberty 3-0 NR

Dropped Out: Monticello (9), Spirit Lake (12), Waukon (15)

Class 4-A

School Record LW

1 North Scott 5-0 1

2 Marion 3-0 2

3 Center Point-Urbana 3-0 3

4 Glenwood 5-0 4

5 Gilbert 4-2 5

6 Ballard 3-1 6

7 Cedar Rapids Xavier 2-2 10

8 Mason City 4-1 8

9 Lewis Central 2-1 9

10 Dallas Center-Grimes 4-1 7

11 Central DeWitt 5-0 11

12 Waverly-Shell Rock 2-2 13

13 Maquoketa 4-1 12

14 Bondurant-Farrar 4-0 14

15 Clear Creek-Amana 3-1 NR

Dropped Out: Carlisle (15)

Class 5-A

School Record LW

1 Iowa City High 2-0 1

2 Southeast Polk 5-0 5

3 Dowling Catholic 4-1 2

4 Johnston 4-1 4

5 Cedar Falls 3-1 3

6 Urbandale 5-0 7

7 Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-0 9

8 Waukee 3-1 6

9 Ames 3-2 15

10 Iowa City West 2-1 10

11 Des Moines Roosevelt 1-3 11

12 West Des Moines Valley 2-3 12

13 Ankeny Centennial 2-2 8

14 Waterloo West 3-1 13

15 Sioux City East 3-0 NR

Dropped Out: Bettendorf (14)

Boys Basketball

Thursday, Dec 12

AHSTW 77, Shenandoah 63

Treynor 72, Riverside 28

Friday, Dec. 13

Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

St. Albert at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.

Glenwood at Clarinda, 7:30 p.m.

Audubon at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Missouri Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Treynor at Logan-Magnolia, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Center at IKM-Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Heartland Christian at Essex, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Thursday, Dec. 12

Plattsmouth at Glenwood, 6 p.m.

Riverside quad, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Glenwood, Underwood at Mid America Wrestling Classic at MAC, 1 p.m.

Tri-Center at MVAOCOU, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Glenwood, Underwood at Mid-America Wrestling Classic at MAC, 9 a.m.

AHSTW at Riverside Invitational, 10 a.m.

Treynor at Lenox tourney, 10 a.m.

Prep Swimming

Saturday, Dec. 14

Council Bluffs at Des Moines Hoover Invite, 12 p.m.

NCAA Football

Friday, Dec. 20

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5), 1 p.m (ESPN)

Frisco (Texas) Bowl

Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, Dec. 21

Celebration Bowl

At Atlanta

NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn State (9-3), 11 a.m. (ABC)

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque

Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego State (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Cure Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 1:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 2:30 p.m. (ABC)

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas State (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Las Vegas Bowl

Boise State (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 6:30 p.m. (ABC)

New Orleans Bowl

UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian State (12-1), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 23

Gasparilla Bowl

At Tampa, Fla.

UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl

Honolulu

BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 26

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit

Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl

New York

Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan State (6-6), 2:20 p.m. (ESPN)

Texas Bowl

Houston

Oklahoma State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 7 p.m. (FS1)

Cheez-It Bowl

Phoenix

Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6), 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 28

Camping World Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), 11 a.m. (ABC)

Cotton Bowl Classic

Arlington, Texas

Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

NCAA Basketball

Thursday’s Games

Big 10

Iowa 84, Iowa State 68

Big 12

West Virginia 84, Austin Peay 53

MVC

Northern Iowa 82, Grand Canyon 58

Friday’s Game

AP Top 25

No. 24 Colorado at Colorado State, 7 p.m.

Big 10

Nebraska at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Big East

UT Rio Grande Valley at Creighton, 7 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

Buffalo 4, Nashville 3

N.Y. Islanders 3, Florida 1

Pittsburgh 1, Columbus 0 (OT)

Detroit 5, Winnipeg 2

St. Louis 4, Vegas 2

Minnesota 6, Edmonton 5

Toronto at Calgary, late

Chicago at Arizona, late

Los Angeles at Anaheim, late

Carolina at Vancouver, late

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, late

NBA Basketball

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 115, Boston 109

Cleveland at San Antonio, late

Dallas vs. Detroit at Mexico City, late

Portland at Denver, late

NFL Football

Week 15

Thursday, Dec. 12

N.Y. Jets at Baltimore, late

Sunday, Dec. 15

Denver at Kansas City, 12 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 12 p.m.

New England at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 16

Indianapolis at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.

America’s Line

College Football

(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)

NFL

Sunday

Bucs 3.5 (46.0) LIONS

Eagles 4.5 (39.5) REDSKINS

PACKERS 4.5 (40.5) Bears

Patriots 10 (41.5) BENGALS

TITANS 3 (50.0) Texans

Seahawks 6 (48.5) PANTHERS

CHIEFS 9.5 (45.5) Broncos

GIANTS 3.5 (46.5) Dolphins

STEELERS 2 (36.5) Bills

RAIDERS 6.5 (45.5) Jaguars

Browns 2.5 (48.5) CARDS

49ERS 11 (48.0) Falcons

Rams 1 (49.0) COWBOYS

Vikings 2 (44.5) CHARGERS

Monday

SAINTS 9 (46.0) Colts

