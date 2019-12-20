Girls Basketball
Thursday, Dec. 19
Siouxland Christian 78, Heartland Christian 26
AHSTW 48, Logan-Magnolia 45
Missouri Valley 43, Tri-Center 37
Audubon 45, Underwood 42
Friday, Dec. 20
Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln
Sioux City Heelan at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Lewis Central at Atlantic, 6 p.m.
Shenandoah at St. Albert, 6 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Parkview Christian, 6 p.m.
Glenwood at Creston, 6 p.m.
IKM-Manning at Treynor, 6 p.m.
Underwood at West Monona, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
St. Albert at Sidney, 5:30 p.m.
Harlan at Glenwood, 6 p.m.
IGHSAU Basketball rankings
Class 1-A
School Record LW
1 Montezuma 7-0 1
2 Newell-Fonda 5-0 2
3 Marquette Catholic 7-1 5
4 North Mahaska 5-2 4
5 Clarksville 5-0 6
6 Algona Bishop Garrigan 7-0 7
7 Sigourney 5-1 3
8 East Buchanan 6-1 8
9 MMCRU 6-0 9
10 Saint Ansgar 4-1 10
11 Kingsley-Pierson 7-1 11
12 Springville 6-0 12
13 Notre Dame 5-0 14
14 Exira-EHK 6-1 15
15 Central Decatur 5-1 NR
Dropped Out: Lynnville-Sully (13)
Class 2-A
School Record LW
1 Cascade 6-0 1
2 West Hancock 7-0 3
3 North Linn 5-1 2
4 Van Buren County 7-1 4
5 Osage 3-1 6
6 MFL-Mar-Mac 7-2 7
7 West Branch 6-2 5
8 Maquoketa Valley 7-0 13
9 Mount Ayr 4-1 10
10 Logan-Magnolia 7-0 14
11 Hudson 7-1 8
12 AHSTW 7-1 11
13 Mediapolis 6-1 12
14 Western Christian 4-2 NR
15 Emmetsburg 4-2 15
Dropped Out: Aplington-Parkersburg (9)
Class 3-A
School Record LW
1 North Polk 5-2 1
2 Clear Lake 5-0 2
3 Red Oak 7-0 3
4 Sioux City Heelan 3-2 4
5 Crestwood 8-1 6
6 Dike-New Hartford 5-1 7
7 Roland-Story 6-1 5
8 Okoboji 7-0 8
9 Davenport Assumption 6-1 9
10 Cherokee 6-1 10
11 Des Moines Christian 7-1 11
12 West Liberty 6-0 15
13 West Marshall 5-0 NR
14 West Burlington 5-1 NR
15 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6-0 NR
Dropped Out: Unity Christian (12), Estherville-Lincoln Central (13), Algona (14)
Class 4-A
School Record LW
1 North Scott 7-0 1
2 Marion 5-0 2
3 Center Point-Urbana 5-0 3
4 Glenwood 7-0 4
5 Gilbert 7-2 5
6 Ballard 5-1 6
7 Cedar Rapids Xavier 4-2 7
8 Mason City 5-2 8
9 Lewis Central 3-2 9
10 Central DeWitt 7-0 11
11 Waverly-Shell Rock 5-2 13
12 Maquoketa 6-1 13
13 Dallas Center-Grimes 5-2 10
14 Knoxville 6-0 NR
15 Clear Creek-Amana 5-2 15
Dropped Out: Bondurant-Farrar (14)
Class 5-A
School Record LW
1 Iowa City High 4-0 1
2 Southeast Polk 7-0 2
3 WDM Dowling 6-1 3
4 Johnston 6-1 4
5 Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-0 7
6 Waukee 5-1 8
7 Cedar Falls 5-2 5
8 Ames 5-2 9
9 Urbandale 6-1 6
10 Waterloo West 6-1 14
11 Sioux City East 6-0 15
12 WDM Valley 2-4 12
13 Ankeny Centennial 3-3 13
14 Davenport North 4-2 NR
15 Dubuque Senior 4-2 NR
Dropped Out: Iowa City West (10), Des Moines Roosevelt (11)
Boys Basketball
Thursday, Dec. 19
Wahoo Neumann 66, St. Albert 27
Siouxland Christian 94, Heartland Christian 31
AHSTW 60, Logan-Magnolia 58
Tri-Center 68, Missouri Valley 28
Audubon 54, Underwood 46
Friday, Dec. 20
Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Lewis Central at Atlantic, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.
Sioux City Heelan at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Parkview Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Glenwood at Creston, 7:30 p.m.
IKM-Manning at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Clarinda Academy at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Underwood at West Monona, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Harlan at Glenwood, 6 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Friday, Dec. 20
Western Iowa Conference tourney at Audubon, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Abraham Lincoln at Auburn Invite, 9 a.m.
Lewis Central at Fort Dodge tournament, 10 a.m.
St. Albert at Shenandoah, 9:30 a.m.
Glenwood at Southeast Polk, 9 a.m.
Western Iowa Conference tourney at Audubon, 11 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Thursday, Dec. 19
Sioux City 68, Council Bluffs 30
Spencer 50, Council Bluffs 48
Omaha Skutt 89, Lewis Central 81
Saturday, Dec. 21
Council Bluffs, Lewis Central at Elkhorn (Neb.) Invite, 9 a.m.
NCAA Football
Friday, Dec. 20
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau
Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5), 1 p.m (ESPN)
Frisco (Texas) Bowl
Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday, Dec. 21
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta
NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn State (9-3), 11 a.m. (ABC)
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque
Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego State (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Cure Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 1:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 2:30 p.m. (ABC)
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas State (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Las Vegas Bowl
Boise State (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 6:30 p.m. (ABC)
New Orleans Bowl
UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian State (12-1), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
NCAA Basketball
Thursday’s Games
No. 4 Duke 86, Wofford 57
Seton Hall 52, No. 7 Maryland 48
No. 12 Auburn vs. N.C. State, late
Friday’s Game
No. 23 Penn State vs. CCSU, 5 p.m.
Big East
North Dakota State at Marquette, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 18 Villanova at Wells Fargo Center, 11 a.m.
No. 2 Gonzaga vs. Eastern Washington, 4 p.m.
No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Kentucky at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, 4:15 p.m.
No. 8 Oregon vs. Texas Southern, 9:30 p.m.
No. 11 Memphis vs. Jackson State, 12 p.m.
No. 12 Auburn vs. Lehigh, 5 p.m.
No. 13 Dayton vs. Colorado at the United Center, 5:30 p.m.
No. 14 Michigan vs. Presbyterian, 11 a.m.
No. 15 Michigan State vs. Eastern Michigan, 6 p.m.
No. 16 Arizona vs. St. John’s at the Chase Center, San Francisco, 9 p.m.
No. 17 Butler vs. Purdue at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 1:30 p.m.
No. 19 Florida State vs. South Florida at BB&T Center, Sunrise, Fla., 11 a.m.
No. 20 San Diego State vs. Utah at the Staples Center, 5:30 p.m.
No. 21 Tennessee vs. Jacksonville State, 12 p.m.
No. 24 Texas Tech vs. UT Rio Grande Valley, 1 p.m.
No. 25 West Virginia at Youngstown State, 12 p.m.
Big Ten
Indiana at Notre Dame, 11 a.m.
Illinois at Missouri, 12 p.m.
Milwaukee at Wisconsin, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Oklahoma State, 4:30 p.m.
North Dakota at Nebraska, 5 p.m.
Northwestern at DePaul, Cincinnati at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Big 12
Texas at Providence, 1 p.m.
UCF at Oklahoma, 1 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas State, 6 p.m.
Big East
Creighton at Arizona State, 7:30 p.m.
Samford at Georgetown, 11 a.m.
St. John’s at Arizona, 9 p.m.
AP Women’s Top 25 games
Thursday’s Games
No. 5 South Carolina 89, Duke 46
No. 6 Louisville 71, UT Martin 63 (2 OT)
No. 9 N.C. State 74, Chattanooga 38
No. 10 UCLA 59, Georgia 50
No. 15 Mississippi State 86, South Florida 61
Friday’s Games
No. 11 Texas A&M vs. Georgia Tech at Mario Morales Coliseum, San Juan, Puerto Rico, 4 p.m.
No. 16 DePaul at Loyola of Chicago, 7 p.m.
No. 17 Gonzaga vs. No. 20 Missouri State, 8 p.m.
No. 19 Michigan State vs. Syracuse at the Harold & Ted Alfond Sports Center, Winter Park, Fla., 12:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
No. 3 Oregon vs. Kansas State, 2 p.m.
No. 11 Texas A&M vs. Montana State at Mario Morales Coliseum, San Juan, Puerto Rico, 12:30 p.m.
No. 14 Kentucky at California, 6 p.m.
No. 18 Arizona vs. UC Santa Barbara, 2 p.m.
No. 19 Michigan State vs. No. 22 West Virginia at the Harold & Ted Alfond Sports Center, Winter Park, Fla., 12:30 p.m.
No. 21 Arkansas vs. Little Rock at Verizon Arena, North Little Rock, Ark., 1 p.m.
No. 23 Tennessee at Portland State, 4 p.m.
NCAA Volleyball
Final Four
Thursday games
(4) Wisconsin 3, (1) Baylor 1
(3) Stanford vs. (7) Minnesota, late
Saturday
National Championship
Wisconsin vs. Stanford-Minnesota winner, 7 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia 6, Buffalo 1
Columbus 3, Los Angeles 2 (OT)
Dallas 4, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)
N.Y. Islanders 3, Boston 2 (SO)
Ottawa 5, Nashville 4
Chicago 4, Winnipeg 1
Carolina at Colorado, late
Montreal at Calgary, late
Minnesota at Arizona, late
Vegas at Vancouver, late
Friday’s Games
Washington at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Florida, 6 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Anaheim vs. N.Y. Islanders, 12 p.m.
Los Angeles at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Boston, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 11:30 a.m.
Arizona at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 9 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Thursday’s Games
Utah 111, Atlanta 106
Milwaukee 111, L.A. Lakers 104
San Antonio 118, Brooklyn 105
Houston at L.A. Clippers, late
Friday’s Games
Memphis at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New York at Miami, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Portland, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Utah at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Memphis, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 9 p.m.
America’s Line
College Football
(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)
College Football
Friday
Bahamas Bowl
Buffalo 6.5 (58.5) Charlotte
Frisco Bowl
Utah St 6 (65.5) Kent St
Saturday
Celebration Bowl
N Carolina A&T 2.5 (51.5) Alcorn St
New Mexico Bowl
San Diego St 3.5 (41.5) C Michigan
Cure Bowl
Ga Southern 5 (60.5) Liberty
Boca Raton Bowl
Smu 3.5 (70.5) Fla Atlantic
Camellia Bowl
Arkansas St 2.5 (62.5) Florida Int’l
Las Vegas Bowl
Washington 3.5 (49.5) Boise St
New Orleans Bowl
App State 17 (48.0) Uab
NFL
Saturday
Texans 3 (50.5) BUCS
PATRIOTS 6.5 (37.5) Bills
49ERS 6.5 (45.5) Rams
Sunday
FALCONS 7 (46.5) Jaguars
Saints 2 (50.5) TITANS
REDSKINS 2 (42.5) Giants
Steelers 3.5 (37.5) JETS
DOLPHINS 1 (46.5) Bengals
COLTS 7 (46.0) Panthers
Ravens 10 (49.0) BROWNS
BRONCOS 7 (38.5) Lions
CHARGERS 7 (45.0) Raiders
Cowboys 1.5 (46.0) EAGLES
SEAHAWKS 9.5 (50.5) Cards
Chiefs 6 (44.5) BEARS
Monday
VIKINGS 5.5 (46.0) Packers
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Signed LHP Martin Perez to a one-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Jermaine Grace to the practice squad. Released QB Eric Dungey from the practice squad.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed LB Ukeme Eligwe. Placed OT Trent Brown on IR.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed TE Codey McElroy from the practice squad.
