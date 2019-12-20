Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Girls Basketball

Thursday, Dec. 19

Siouxland Christian 78, Heartland Christian 26

AHSTW 48, Logan-Magnolia 45

Missouri Valley 43, Tri-Center 37

Audubon 45, Underwood 42

Friday, Dec. 20

Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln

Sioux City Heelan at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Lewis Central at Atlantic, 6 p.m.

Shenandoah at St. Albert, 6 p.m.

Heartland Christian at Parkview Christian, 6 p.m.

Glenwood at Creston, 6 p.m.

IKM-Manning at Treynor, 6 p.m.

Underwood at West Monona, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

St. Albert at Sidney, 5:30 p.m.

Harlan at Glenwood, 6 p.m.

IGHSAU Basketball rankings

Class 1-A

School Record LW

1 Montezuma 7-0 1

2 Newell-Fonda 5-0 2

3 Marquette Catholic 7-1 5

4 North Mahaska 5-2 4

5 Clarksville 5-0 6

6 Algona Bishop Garrigan 7-0 7

7 Sigourney 5-1 3

8 East Buchanan 6-1 8

9 MMCRU 6-0 9

10 Saint Ansgar 4-1 10

11 Kingsley-Pierson 7-1 11

12 Springville 6-0 12

13 Notre Dame 5-0 14

14 Exira-EHK 6-1 15

15 Central Decatur 5-1 NR

Dropped Out: Lynnville-Sully (13)

Class 2-A

School Record LW

1 Cascade 6-0 1

2 West Hancock 7-0 3

3 North Linn 5-1 2

4 Van Buren County 7-1 4

5 Osage 3-1 6

6 MFL-Mar-Mac 7-2 7

7 West Branch 6-2 5

8 Maquoketa Valley 7-0 13

9 Mount Ayr 4-1 10

10 Logan-Magnolia 7-0 14

11 Hudson 7-1 8

12 AHSTW 7-1 11

13 Mediapolis 6-1 12

14 Western Christian 4-2 NR

15 Emmetsburg 4-2 15

Dropped Out: Aplington-Parkersburg (9)

Class 3-A

School Record LW

1 North Polk 5-2 1

2 Clear Lake 5-0 2

3 Red Oak 7-0 3

4 Sioux City Heelan 3-2 4

5 Crestwood 8-1 6

6 Dike-New Hartford 5-1 7

7 Roland-Story 6-1 5

8 Okoboji 7-0 8

9 Davenport Assumption 6-1 9

10 Cherokee 6-1 10

11 Des Moines Christian 7-1 11

12 West Liberty 6-0 15

13 West Marshall 5-0 NR

14 West Burlington 5-1 NR

15 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6-0 NR

Dropped Out: Unity Christian (12), Estherville-Lincoln Central (13), Algona (14)

Class 4-A

School Record LW

1 North Scott 7-0 1

2 Marion 5-0 2

3 Center Point-Urbana 5-0 3

4 Glenwood 7-0 4

5 Gilbert 7-2 5

6 Ballard 5-1 6

7 Cedar Rapids Xavier 4-2 7

8 Mason City 5-2 8

9 Lewis Central 3-2 9

10 Central DeWitt 7-0 11

11 Waverly-Shell Rock 5-2 13

12 Maquoketa 6-1 13

13 Dallas Center-Grimes 5-2 10

14 Knoxville 6-0 NR

15 Clear Creek-Amana 5-2 15

Dropped Out: Bondurant-Farrar (14)

Class 5-A

School Record LW

1 Iowa City High 4-0 1

2 Southeast Polk 7-0 2

3 WDM Dowling 6-1 3

4 Johnston 6-1 4

5 Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-0 7

6 Waukee 5-1 8

7 Cedar Falls 5-2 5

8 Ames 5-2 9

9 Urbandale 6-1 6

10 Waterloo West 6-1 14

11 Sioux City East 6-0 15

12 WDM Valley 2-4 12

13 Ankeny Centennial 3-3 13

14 Davenport North 4-2 NR

15 Dubuque Senior 4-2 NR

Dropped Out: Iowa City West (10), Des Moines Roosevelt (11)

Boys Basketball

Thursday, Dec. 19

Wahoo Neumann 66, St. Albert 27

Siouxland Christian 94, Heartland Christian 31

AHSTW 60, Logan-Magnolia 58

Tri-Center 68, Missouri Valley 28

Audubon 54, Underwood 46

Friday, Dec. 20

Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Lewis Central at Atlantic, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.

Sioux City Heelan at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Heartland Christian at Parkview Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Glenwood at Creston, 7:30 p.m.

IKM-Manning at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

Clarinda Academy at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Underwood at West Monona, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Harlan at Glenwood, 6 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Friday, Dec. 20

Western Iowa Conference tourney at Audubon, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Abraham Lincoln at Auburn Invite, 9 a.m.

Lewis Central at Fort Dodge tournament, 10 a.m.

St. Albert at Shenandoah, 9:30 a.m.

Glenwood at Southeast Polk, 9 a.m.

Western Iowa Conference tourney at Audubon, 11 a.m.

Prep Swimming

Thursday, Dec. 19

Sioux City 68, Council Bluffs 30

Spencer 50, Council Bluffs 48

Omaha Skutt 89, Lewis Central 81

Saturday, Dec. 21

Council Bluffs, Lewis Central at Elkhorn (Neb.) Invite, 9 a.m.

NCAA Football

Friday, Dec. 20

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5), 1 p.m (ESPN)

Frisco (Texas) Bowl

Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, Dec. 21

Celebration Bowl

At Atlanta

NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn State (9-3), 11 a.m. (ABC)

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque

Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego State (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Cure Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 1:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 2:30 p.m. (ABC)

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas State (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Las Vegas Bowl

Boise State (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 6:30 p.m. (ABC)

New Orleans Bowl

UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian State (12-1), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

NCAA Basketball

Thursday’s Games

No. 4 Duke 86, Wofford 57

Seton Hall 52, No. 7 Maryland 48

No. 12 Auburn vs. N.C. State, late

Friday’s Game

No. 23 Penn State vs. CCSU, 5 p.m.

Big East

North Dakota State at Marquette, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 18 Villanova at Wells Fargo Center, 11 a.m.

No. 2 Gonzaga vs. Eastern Washington, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Kentucky at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, 4:15 p.m.

No. 8 Oregon vs. Texas Southern, 9:30 p.m.

No. 11 Memphis vs. Jackson State, 12 p.m.

No. 12 Auburn vs. Lehigh, 5 p.m.

No. 13 Dayton vs. Colorado at the United Center, 5:30 p.m.

No. 14 Michigan vs. Presbyterian, 11 a.m.

No. 15 Michigan State vs. Eastern Michigan, 6 p.m.

No. 16 Arizona vs. St. John’s at the Chase Center, San Francisco, 9 p.m.

No. 17 Butler vs. Purdue at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 1:30 p.m.

No. 19 Florida State vs. South Florida at BB&T Center, Sunrise, Fla., 11 a.m.

No. 20 San Diego State vs. Utah at the Staples Center, 5:30 p.m.

No. 21 Tennessee vs. Jacksonville State, 12 p.m.

No. 24 Texas Tech vs. UT Rio Grande Valley, 1 p.m.

No. 25 West Virginia at Youngstown State, 12 p.m.

Big Ten

Indiana at Notre Dame, 11 a.m.

Illinois at Missouri, 12 p.m.

Milwaukee at Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma State, 4:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Nebraska, 5 p.m.

Northwestern at DePaul, Cincinnati at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Big 12

Texas at Providence, 1 p.m.

UCF at Oklahoma, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas State, 6 p.m.

Big East

Creighton at Arizona State, 7:30 p.m.

Samford at Georgetown, 11 a.m.

St. John’s at Arizona, 9 p.m.

AP Women’s Top 25 games

Thursday’s Games

No. 5 South Carolina 89, Duke 46

No. 6 Louisville 71, UT Martin 63 (2 OT)

No. 9 N.C. State 74, Chattanooga 38

No. 10 UCLA 59, Georgia 50

No. 15 Mississippi State 86, South Florida 61

Friday’s Games

No. 11 Texas A&M vs. Georgia Tech at Mario Morales Coliseum, San Juan, Puerto Rico, 4 p.m.

No. 16 DePaul at Loyola of Chicago, 7 p.m.

No. 17 Gonzaga vs. No. 20 Missouri State, 8 p.m.

No. 19 Michigan State vs. Syracuse at the Harold & Ted Alfond Sports Center, Winter Park, Fla., 12:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No. 3 Oregon vs. Kansas State, 2 p.m.

No. 11 Texas A&M vs. Montana State at Mario Morales Coliseum, San Juan, Puerto Rico, 12:30 p.m.

No. 14 Kentucky at California, 6 p.m.

No. 18 Arizona vs. UC Santa Barbara, 2 p.m.

No. 19 Michigan State vs. No. 22 West Virginia at the Harold & Ted Alfond Sports Center, Winter Park, Fla., 12:30 p.m.

No. 21 Arkansas vs. Little Rock at Verizon Arena, North Little Rock, Ark., 1 p.m.

No. 23 Tennessee at Portland State, 4 p.m.

NCAA Volleyball

Final Four

Thursday games

(4) Wisconsin 3, (1) Baylor 1

(3) Stanford vs. (7) Minnesota, late

Saturday

National Championship

Wisconsin vs. Stanford-Minnesota winner, 7 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 6, Buffalo 1

Columbus 3, Los Angeles 2 (OT)

Dallas 4, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)

N.Y. Islanders 3, Boston 2 (SO)

Ottawa 5, Nashville 4

Chicago 4, Winnipeg 1

Carolina at Colorado, late

Montreal at Calgary, late

Minnesota at Arizona, late

Vegas at Vancouver, late

Friday’s Games

Washington at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 6 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Anaheim vs. N.Y. Islanders, 12 p.m.

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Boston, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 11:30 a.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 9 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Thursday’s Games

Utah 111, Atlanta 106

Milwaukee 111, L.A. Lakers 104

San Antonio 118, Brooklyn 105

Houston at L.A. Clippers, late

Friday’s Games

Memphis at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New York at Miami, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Portland, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Utah at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 9 p.m.

America’s Line

College Football

(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)

College Football

Friday

Bahamas Bowl

Buffalo 6.5 (58.5) Charlotte

Frisco Bowl

Utah St 6 (65.5) Kent St

Saturday

Celebration Bowl

N Carolina A&T 2.5 (51.5) Alcorn St

New Mexico Bowl

San Diego St 3.5 (41.5) C Michigan

Cure Bowl

Ga Southern 5 (60.5) Liberty

Boca Raton Bowl

Smu 3.5 (70.5) Fla Atlantic

Camellia Bowl

Arkansas St 2.5 (62.5) Florida Int’l

Las Vegas Bowl

Washington 3.5 (49.5) Boise St

New Orleans Bowl

App State 17 (48.0) Uab

NFL

Saturday

Texans 3 (50.5) BUCS

PATRIOTS 6.5 (37.5) Bills

49ERS 6.5 (45.5) Rams

Sunday

FALCONS 7 (46.5) Jaguars

Saints 2 (50.5) TITANS

REDSKINS 2 (42.5) Giants

Steelers 3.5 (37.5) JETS

DOLPHINS 1 (46.5) Bengals

COLTS 7 (46.0) Panthers

Ravens 10 (49.0) BROWNS

BRONCOS 7 (38.5) Lions

CHARGERS 7 (45.0) Raiders

Cowboys 1.5 (46.0) EAGLES

SEAHAWKS 9.5 (50.5) Cards

Chiefs 6 (44.5) BEARS

Monday

VIKINGS 5.5 (46.0) Packers

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed LHP Martin Perez to a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Jermaine Grace to the practice squad. Released QB Eric Dungey from the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed LB Ukeme Eligwe. Placed OT Trent Brown on IR.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed TE Codey McElroy from the practice squad.

Tags

Recommended for you

