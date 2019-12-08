Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Saturday, Dec. 7

Men’s Basketball

Iowa Western Classic

IWCC 73, Johnson County 72

Women’s Basketball

Reiver Classic

IWCC 75, Lake Region State 73

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Men’s Basketball

Southeast at IWCC, 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13

Men’s Basketball

Cavalier Holiday Classic

IWCC vs. Highland, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Men’s Basketball

Cavalier Holiday Classic

IWCC vs. Johnson County, 4 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

IWCC at Mineral Area, TBA

Sunday, Dec. 15

Women’s Basketball

IWCC at Jefferson, 2 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Saturday, Dec. 7

Waukee 61, Abraham Lincoln 27

Glenwood 72, Carroll 65

Monday, Dec. 9

West Harrison at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Abraham Lincoln at Le Mars, 5:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East, 5:30 p.m.

Creston at St. Albert, 6 p.m.

Heartland Christian at Iowa Deaf, 5:30 p.m.

Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig, 6 p.m.

IKM-Manning at AHSTW, 6 p.m.

Underwood at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Treynor at Audubon, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Thomas Jefferson at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Treynor, 6 p.m.

Heartland Christian at Stanton, 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13

Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

St. Albert at Lewis Central, 6 p.m.

Glenwood at Clarinda, 6 p.m.

Audubon at AHSTW, 6 p.m.

Riverside at Missouri Valley, 6 p.m.

Treynor at Logan-Magnolia, 6 p.m.

Tri-Center at IKM-Manning, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Red Oak at Treynor, 4:30 p.m.

Heartland Christian at Essex, 3 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Saturday, Dec. 7

Abraham Lincoln 51, Des Moines Hoover 50

Monday, Dec. 9

Lewis Central at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

West Harrison at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Abraham Lincoln at LeMars, 7 p.m.

Creston at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East, 7 p.m.

Heartland Christian at Iowa Deaf, 7:30 p.m.

Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig, 7:30 p.m.

IKM-Manning at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.

Underwood a Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Treynor at Audubon, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec 12

Heartland Christian at Stanton, 7:30 p.m.

AHSTW at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13

Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

St. Albert at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.

Glenwood at Clarinda, 7:30 p.m.

Audubon at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Missouri Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Treynor at Logan-Magnolia, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Center at IKM-Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Heartland Christian at Essex, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Thomas Jefferson at Missouri Valley quad, 6 p.m.

Lewis Central double dual, 5:30 p.m.

St. Albert, Glenwood at Harlan double dual, 5:30 p.m.

AHSTW at Red Oak quad, TBD

Treynor at Griswold quad, 5:30 p.m.

Underwood at Omaha Westside triangular, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Plattsmouth at Glenwood, 6 p.m.

Riverside quad, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Glenwood, Underwood at Mid America Wrestling Classic at MAC, 1 p.m.

Tri-Center at MVAOCOU, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Glenwood, Underwood at Mid-America Wrestling Classic at MAC, 9 a.m.

AHSTW at Riverside Invitational, 10 a.m.

Treynor at Lenox tourney, 10 a.m.

Prep Swimming

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Millard South at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Council Bluffs at Des Moines Hoover Invite, 12 p.m.

Running

BTC Manawa Road Run

10K

1 Kevin Brown, Bellevue 40-49M 43:10

2 Perry Linn, Corning 60-69M 46:11

3 Tom Osterbuhr, Bellevue 60-69M 46:36

4 Ron Lampe, Omaha 50-59M 46:37

5 Caryn Crocfer, CB 40-49F 49:23

6 Steven Hornberg 15-18M 53:27

7 Tim McGargill, Omaha 30-39M 56:36

8 Stacey Follon, Elkhorn 40-49F 57:37

9 Ty Reimers, Bellevue 30-39M 58:35

10 Trey Hughes, CB 30-39M 63:08

2 Mile

1 Tom Reeves, Lincoln Men’s Overall 13:22

2 Rob Cubrich 60-69M 15:41

3 Preston Block, CB 14-M 17:41

4 James Follon, Elkhorn 14-M 18:58

5 Jim Wheeler, CB 40-49M 20:38

6 Parker Block, CB 14-M 21:55

7 Tiffany Block, CB 30-39M 22:00

8 Tom Whitaker, Omaha 70+M 24:34

9 Lorraine Whitaker, Omaha 70+F 25:53

10 Patrick Leschber, Papillion 70+M 26:46

11 Bev Leschber, Papillion 60-69F 31:51

NCAA Football

Friday, Dec. 6

No. 13 Oregon 37, No. 5 Utah 15

Saturday, Dec. 7

No. 1 LSU 37, No. 4 Georgia 10

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Wisconsin, Big Ten championship at Indianapolis, late

No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 22 Virginia, ACC championship at Charlotte, N.C., late

No. 6 Oklahoma 30, No. 8 Baylor 23 (OT)

No. 16 Memphis 29, No. 21 Cincinnati 24

No. 19 Boise State 31, Hawaii 10

No. 20 Appalachian State 45, Louisiana-Lafayette 38

NCAA Basketball

Saturday’s Games

Top 25

No. 2 Kansas 72, No. 20 Colorado 58

No. 3 Maryland 59, Illinois 58

No. 6 Ohio State 106, Penn State 74

No. 8 Kentucky 83, Fairleigh Dickinson 52

No. 18 Baylor 63, No. 12 Arizona 58

No. 13 Oregon 89, Hawaii 64

No. 15 Memphis 65, UAB 57

No. 23 Villanova 78, Saint Joseph’s 66

No. 24 Butler 76, Florida 62

No. 25 Utah State 77, Fresno State 70 (OT)

Big Ten

Creighton 95, Nebraska 76

Wisconsin 84, Indiana 64

Big 12

St. John’s 70, West Virginia 68

Marquette at Kansas State, late

Big East

Xavier 73, Cincinnati 66

Georgetown at SMU, late

MVC

Evansville 101, Miami (OH) 87

Bradley 83, North Carolina A&T 52

Indiana State 84, Wright State 77 (OT)

Loyola Chicago 90, Quincy 59

Southern Miss 72, Southern Illinois 69

Drake 78, SE Missouri State 73

Illinois State 61, Morehead State 50

Sunday’s Games

Top 25

No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 7 North Carolina, 3 p.m.

No. 9 Gonzaga at No. 22 Washington, 6 p.m.

No. 11 Michigan State vs. Rutgers, 6 p.m.

No. 16 Seton Hall at Iowa State, 8 p.m.

No. 17 Florida State vs. Clemson, 1 p.m.

No. 19 Dayton vs. Saint Mary’s at Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, 3 p.m.

Big Ten

Northwestern at Purdue, 4 p.m.

Rutgers at Michigan State, 6 p.m.

Big 12

Wichita State at Oklahoma State, 1 p.m.

Texas A&M at Texas, 2 p.m.

Seton Hall at Iowa State, 8 p.m.

Big East

Buffalo at DePaul, 4 p.m.

MVC

Central Michigan at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Ottawa 3

Vancouver 6, Buffalo 5 (OT)

Colorado 4, Boston 1

Carolina 6, Minnesota 2

Tampa Bay 7, San Jose 1

Toronto 5, St. Louis 2

Florida 4, Columbus 1

Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 3

New Jersey at Nashville, late

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, late

Los Angeles at Calgary, late

Sunday’s Games

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Saturday’s Games

Dallas 130, New Orleans 84

Philadelphia 141, Cleveland 94

Indiana 104, New York 103

Phoenix at Houston, late

Memphis at Utah, late

Sunday’s Games

Denver at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Atlanta at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 5 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Washington, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

NFL Football

Week 14

Thursday, Dec. 5

Chicago 31, Dallas 24

Sunday, Dec. 8

Washington at Green Bay, 12 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.

San Francisco at New Orleans, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

Denver at Houston, 12 p.m.

Baltimore at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 3:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at New England, 3:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 9

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

NFL Playoff Scenarios

AFC

CLINCHED: None

BALTIMORE: at Buffalo, Sunday

Clinches AFC North title with:

— Win AND Pittsburgh loss or tie, OR

— Tie AND Pittsburgh loss

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win, OR

— Tie AND Houston loss or tie, OR

— Tie AND Tennessee loss or tie, OR

— Houston loss AND Indianapolis loss or tie AND Oakland-Tennessee tie

BUFFALO: vs. Baltimore, Sunday

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win AND Oakland loss or tie AND Houston loss AND Indianapolis loss or tie

KANSAS CITY: at New England, Sunday

Clinches AFC West title with:

— Win AND Oakland loss

NEW ENGLAND: vs. Kansas City, Sunday

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win, OR

— Tie AND Pittsburgh loss, OR

— Tie AND Houston loss or tie, OR

— Tie AND Tennessee loss or tie, OR

— Houston loss AND Indianapolis loss or tie AND Oakland-Tennessee tie

NFC

CLINCHED: New Orleans, NFC South.

SAN FRANCISCO: at New Orleans, Sunday

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win AND L.A. Rams loss or tie, OR

— Tie AND L.A. Rams loss

SEATTLE: at L.A. Rams, Sunday

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win or tie

America’s Line

College Football

(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)

NFL

Sunday

PACKERS 13 (41.5) Titans

TEXANS 9.5 (42.5) Broncos

VIKINGS 13 (43.5) Lions

SAINTS 2.5 (44.5) 49ers

FALCONS 3 (47.5) Panthers

Ravens 5.5 (43) BILLS

BROWNS 8.5 (40.5) Bengals

JETS 5.5 (44.5) Dolphins

BUCS 3 (47.5) Colts

Chargers 3 (43.5) JAGUARS

Titans 2.5 (46.5) RAIDERS

Steelers 2.5 (43.5) CARDINALS

PATRIOTS 3 (48.5) Chiefs

Seahawks PK (47.0) RAMS

Monday

EAGLES 9.5 (46.0) Giants

Tags

Recommended for you

