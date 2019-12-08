Iowa Western
Saturday, Dec. 7
Men’s Basketball
Iowa Western Classic
IWCC 73, Johnson County 72
Women’s Basketball
Reiver Classic
IWCC 75, Lake Region State 73
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Men’s Basketball
Southeast at IWCC, 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 13
Men’s Basketball
Cavalier Holiday Classic
IWCC vs. Highland, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Men’s Basketball
Cavalier Holiday Classic
IWCC vs. Johnson County, 4 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
IWCC at Mineral Area, TBA
Sunday, Dec. 15
Women’s Basketball
IWCC at Jefferson, 2 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Saturday, Dec. 7
Waukee 61, Abraham Lincoln 27
Glenwood 72, Carroll 65
Monday, Dec. 9
West Harrison at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Abraham Lincoln at Le Mars, 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East, 5:30 p.m.
Creston at St. Albert, 6 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Iowa Deaf, 5:30 p.m.
Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig, 6 p.m.
IKM-Manning at AHSTW, 6 p.m.
Underwood at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Treynor at Audubon, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Thomas Jefferson at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Treynor, 6 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Stanton, 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 13
Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
St. Albert at Lewis Central, 6 p.m.
Glenwood at Clarinda, 6 p.m.
Audubon at AHSTW, 6 p.m.
Riverside at Missouri Valley, 6 p.m.
Treynor at Logan-Magnolia, 6 p.m.
Tri-Center at IKM-Manning, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Red Oak at Treynor, 4:30 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Essex, 3 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Saturday, Dec. 7
Abraham Lincoln 51, Des Moines Hoover 50
Monday, Dec. 9
Lewis Central at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
West Harrison at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Abraham Lincoln at LeMars, 7 p.m.
Creston at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East, 7 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Iowa Deaf, 7:30 p.m.
Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig, 7:30 p.m.
IKM-Manning at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.
Underwood a Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Treynor at Audubon, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec 12
Heartland Christian at Stanton, 7:30 p.m.
AHSTW at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 13
Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
St. Albert at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.
Glenwood at Clarinda, 7:30 p.m.
Audubon at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Missouri Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Treynor at Logan-Magnolia, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Center at IKM-Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Heartland Christian at Essex, 5:30 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Thomas Jefferson at Missouri Valley quad, 6 p.m.
Lewis Central double dual, 5:30 p.m.
St. Albert, Glenwood at Harlan double dual, 5:30 p.m.
AHSTW at Red Oak quad, TBD
Treynor at Griswold quad, 5:30 p.m.
Underwood at Omaha Westside triangular, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Plattsmouth at Glenwood, 6 p.m.
Riverside quad, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 13
Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Glenwood, Underwood at Mid America Wrestling Classic at MAC, 1 p.m.
Tri-Center at MVAOCOU, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Glenwood, Underwood at Mid-America Wrestling Classic at MAC, 9 a.m.
AHSTW at Riverside Invitational, 10 a.m.
Treynor at Lenox tourney, 10 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Millard South at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Council Bluffs at Des Moines Hoover Invite, 12 p.m.
Running
BTC Manawa Road Run
10K
1 Kevin Brown, Bellevue 40-49M 43:10
2 Perry Linn, Corning 60-69M 46:11
3 Tom Osterbuhr, Bellevue 60-69M 46:36
4 Ron Lampe, Omaha 50-59M 46:37
5 Caryn Crocfer, CB 40-49F 49:23
6 Steven Hornberg 15-18M 53:27
7 Tim McGargill, Omaha 30-39M 56:36
8 Stacey Follon, Elkhorn 40-49F 57:37
9 Ty Reimers, Bellevue 30-39M 58:35
10 Trey Hughes, CB 30-39M 63:08
2 Mile
1 Tom Reeves, Lincoln Men’s Overall 13:22
2 Rob Cubrich 60-69M 15:41
3 Preston Block, CB 14-M 17:41
4 James Follon, Elkhorn 14-M 18:58
5 Jim Wheeler, CB 40-49M 20:38
6 Parker Block, CB 14-M 21:55
7 Tiffany Block, CB 30-39M 22:00
8 Tom Whitaker, Omaha 70+M 24:34
9 Lorraine Whitaker, Omaha 70+F 25:53
10 Patrick Leschber, Papillion 70+M 26:46
11 Bev Leschber, Papillion 60-69F 31:51
NCAA Football
Friday, Dec. 6
No. 13 Oregon 37, No. 5 Utah 15
Saturday, Dec. 7
No. 1 LSU 37, No. 4 Georgia 10
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Wisconsin, Big Ten championship at Indianapolis, late
No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 22 Virginia, ACC championship at Charlotte, N.C., late
No. 6 Oklahoma 30, No. 8 Baylor 23 (OT)
No. 16 Memphis 29, No. 21 Cincinnati 24
No. 19 Boise State 31, Hawaii 10
No. 20 Appalachian State 45, Louisiana-Lafayette 38
NCAA Basketball
Saturday’s Games
Top 25
No. 2 Kansas 72, No. 20 Colorado 58
No. 3 Maryland 59, Illinois 58
No. 6 Ohio State 106, Penn State 74
No. 8 Kentucky 83, Fairleigh Dickinson 52
No. 18 Baylor 63, No. 12 Arizona 58
No. 13 Oregon 89, Hawaii 64
No. 15 Memphis 65, UAB 57
No. 23 Villanova 78, Saint Joseph’s 66
No. 24 Butler 76, Florida 62
No. 25 Utah State 77, Fresno State 70 (OT)
Big Ten
Creighton 95, Nebraska 76
Wisconsin 84, Indiana 64
Big 12
St. John’s 70, West Virginia 68
Marquette at Kansas State, late
Big East
Xavier 73, Cincinnati 66
Georgetown at SMU, late
MVC
Evansville 101, Miami (OH) 87
Bradley 83, North Carolina A&T 52
Indiana State 84, Wright State 77 (OT)
Loyola Chicago 90, Quincy 59
Southern Miss 72, Southern Illinois 69
Drake 78, SE Missouri State 73
Illinois State 61, Morehead State 50
Sunday’s Games
Top 25
No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 7 North Carolina, 3 p.m.
No. 9 Gonzaga at No. 22 Washington, 6 p.m.
No. 11 Michigan State vs. Rutgers, 6 p.m.
No. 16 Seton Hall at Iowa State, 8 p.m.
No. 17 Florida State vs. Clemson, 1 p.m.
No. 19 Dayton vs. Saint Mary’s at Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, 3 p.m.
Big Ten
Northwestern at Purdue, 4 p.m.
Rutgers at Michigan State, 6 p.m.
Big 12
Wichita State at Oklahoma State, 1 p.m.
Texas A&M at Texas, 2 p.m.
Seton Hall at Iowa State, 8 p.m.
Big East
Buffalo at DePaul, 4 p.m.
MVC
Central Michigan at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, Ottawa 3
Vancouver 6, Buffalo 5 (OT)
Colorado 4, Boston 1
Carolina 6, Minnesota 2
Tampa Bay 7, San Jose 1
Toronto 5, St. Louis 2
Florida 4, Columbus 1
Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 3
New Jersey at Nashville, late
N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, late
Los Angeles at Calgary, late
Sunday’s Games
Anaheim at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
San Jose at Florida, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Saturday’s Games
Dallas 130, New Orleans 84
Philadelphia 141, Cleveland 94
Indiana 104, New York 103
Phoenix at Houston, late
Memphis at Utah, late
Sunday’s Games
Denver at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Atlanta at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 5 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Washington, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
Sacramento at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Portland, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
NFL Football
Week 14
Thursday, Dec. 5
Chicago 31, Dallas 24
Sunday, Dec. 8
Washington at Green Bay, 12 p.m.
Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.
San Francisco at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Denver at Houston, 12 p.m.
Baltimore at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 3:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 9
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
NFL Playoff Scenarios
AFC
CLINCHED: None
BALTIMORE: at Buffalo, Sunday
Clinches AFC North title with:
— Win AND Pittsburgh loss or tie, OR
— Tie AND Pittsburgh loss
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Win, OR
— Tie AND Houston loss or tie, OR
— Tie AND Tennessee loss or tie, OR
— Houston loss AND Indianapolis loss or tie AND Oakland-Tennessee tie
BUFFALO: vs. Baltimore, Sunday
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Win AND Oakland loss or tie AND Houston loss AND Indianapolis loss or tie
KANSAS CITY: at New England, Sunday
Clinches AFC West title with:
— Win AND Oakland loss
NEW ENGLAND: vs. Kansas City, Sunday
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Win, OR
— Tie AND Pittsburgh loss, OR
— Tie AND Houston loss or tie, OR
— Tie AND Tennessee loss or tie, OR
— Houston loss AND Indianapolis loss or tie AND Oakland-Tennessee tie
NFC
CLINCHED: New Orleans, NFC South.
SAN FRANCISCO: at New Orleans, Sunday
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Win AND L.A. Rams loss or tie, OR
— Tie AND L.A. Rams loss
SEATTLE: at L.A. Rams, Sunday
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Win or tie
America’s Line
College Football
(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)
NFL
Sunday
PACKERS 13 (41.5) Titans
TEXANS 9.5 (42.5) Broncos
VIKINGS 13 (43.5) Lions
SAINTS 2.5 (44.5) 49ers
FALCONS 3 (47.5) Panthers
Ravens 5.5 (43) BILLS
BROWNS 8.5 (40.5) Bengals
JETS 5.5 (44.5) Dolphins
BUCS 3 (47.5) Colts
Chargers 3 (43.5) JAGUARS
Titans 2.5 (46.5) RAIDERS
Steelers 2.5 (43.5) CARDINALS
PATRIOTS 3 (48.5) Chiefs
Seahawks PK (47.0) RAMS
Monday
EAGLES 9.5 (46.0) Giants
