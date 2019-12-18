Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Men’s Basketball

IWCC 93, Cloud County 88

Girls Basketball

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Abraham Lincoln 55, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 27

Le Mars 46, Thomas Jefferson 29

Glenwood 76, Lewis Central 71

East Mills 52, Heartland Christian 20

AHSTW 76, Missouri Valley 33

Audubon 73, Riverside 27

Treynor 47, Tri-Center 15

Logan-Magnolia at Underwood, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Heartland Christian at Siouxland Christian, 6 p.m.

AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia, 6 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.

Audubon at Underwood, 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 20

Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln

Sioux City Heelan at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Lewis Central at Atlantic, 6 p.m.

Shenandoah at St. Albert, 6 p.m.

Heartland Christian at Parkview Christian, 6 p.m.

Glenwood at Creston, 6 p.m.

IKM-Manning at Treynor, 6 p.m.

Underwood at West Monona, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

St. Albert at Sidney, 5:30 p.m.

Harlan at Glenwood, 6 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Abraham Lincoln 48, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 43 (OT)

Norwalk 65, Lewis Central 51

Omaha Roncalli 72, St. Albert 47

Le Mars 65, Thomas Jefferson 54

East Mills 64, Heartland Christian 50

AHSTW 78, Missouri Valley 48

Audubon 54, Riverside 43

Treynor 50, Tri-Center 41

Logan-Magnolia 46, Underwood 40

Thursday, Dec. 19

St. Albert at Wahoo Neumann, 7:30 p.m.

Heartland Christian at Siouxland Christian, 7:30 p.m.

AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Audubon at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 20

Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Lewis Central at Atlantic, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.

Sioux City Heelan at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Heartland Christian at Parkview Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Glenwood at Creston, 7:30 p.m.

IKM-Manning at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

Clarinda Academy at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Underwood at West Monona, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Harlan at Glenwood, 6 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Thursday, Dec. 19

Sioux City West, Sergeant Bluff Luton at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson triangular, 5:30 p.m.

Lewis Central at Carroll Kuemper dual, 5:30 p.m.

St. Albert double dual, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 20

Western Iowa Conference tourney at Audubon, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Abraham Lincoln at Auburn Invite, 9 a.m.

Lewis Central at Fort Dodge tournament, 10 a.m.

St. Albert at Shenandoah, 9:30 a.m.

Glenwood at Southeast Polk, 9 a.m.

Western Iowa Conference tourney at Audubon, 11 a.m.

Prep Swimming

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Ralston at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Council Bluffs at Sioux City West Pentathlon, 5 p.m.

Omaha Skutt at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Council Bluffs, Lewis Central at Elkhorn (Neb.) Invite, 9 a.m.

NCAA Football

Friday, Dec. 20

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5), 1 p.m (ESPN)

Frisco (Texas) Bowl

Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, Dec. 21

Celebration Bowl

At Atlanta

NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn State (9-3), 11 a.m. (ABC)

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque

Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego State (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Cure Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 1:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 2:30 p.m. (ABC)

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas State (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Las Vegas Bowl

Boise State (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 6:30 p.m. (ABC)

New Orleans Bowl

UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian State (12-1), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 23

Gasparilla Bowl

At Tampa, Fla.

UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl

Honolulu

BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 26

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit

Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl

New York

Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan State (6-6), 2:20 p.m. (ESPN)

Texas Bowl

Houston

Oklahoma State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 7 p.m. (FS1)

Cheez-It Bowl

Phoenix

Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6), 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 28

Camping World Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), 11 a.m. (ABC)

Cotton Bowl Classic

Arlington, Texas

Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

NCAA Basketball

Tuesday’s Games

No. 5 Ohio State 80, Southeast Missouri State 48

No. 13 Dayton 71, North Texas 58

No. 19 Florida State 98, North Florida 81

No. 22 Washington vs. Seattle, late

Big Ten

Purdue 69, Ohio 51

Big 12

Creighton 83, Oklahoma 73

Big East

Georgetown 81, UMBC 55

Florida 83, Providence 51

Marquette 93, Grambling 72

MVC

Drake 92, Mount Marty 74

Wednesday’s Games

No. 2 Gonzaga vs. North Carolina, 8 p.m.

No. 3 Louisville vs. Miami (Ohio), 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 Kentucky vs. Utah at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

No. 8 Oregon vs. Montana, 10 p.m.

No. 9 Virginia vs. Stony Brook, 5:30 p.m.

No. 10 Baylor vs. UT Martin at Toyota Center, Houston, 9 p.m.

No. 15 Michigan State at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

No. 20 San Diego State vs. San Diego Christian, 9 p.m.

No. 21 Tennessee at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Big East

Western Carolina at Xavier, 5:30 p.m.

DePaul at Cleveland State, 6 p.m.

Albany at St. John’s, 7:30 p.m.

MVC

Vanderbilt vs. Loyola Chicago, 5:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at High Point, 6 p.m.

UIC at Illinois State, 6 p.m.

Tennessee State at Indiana State, 6 p.m.

Hampton at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m.

AP Women’s Top 25

Tuesday’s Games

No. 4 Oregon State vs. Northern Arizona at the Lahaina (Hawaii) Civic Center, 11:30 a.m.

No. 17 Gonzaga at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 23 Tennessee, 9 p.m.

No. 4 Oregon State vs. BYU at the Lahaina (Hawaii) Civic Center, 11:30 a.m.

No. 7 Baylor vs. Arkansas State, 12 p.m.

No. 8 Florida State vs. North Florida, 6 p.m.

No. 13 Maryland at Georgia State, 10 a.m.

Thursday’s Games

No. 4 Duke vs. Wofford, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Maryland at Seton Halll, 6 p.m.

No. 12 Auburn vs. N.C. State, 8 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3

Toronto 5, Buffalo 3

Los Angeles 4, Boston 3 (OT)

Nashville 8, N.Y. Islanders 3

Philadelphia 4, Anaheim 1

Columbus 5, Detroit 3

Carolina 6, Winnipeg 3

Pittsburgh 4, Calgary 1

Montreal at Vancouver, late

Minnesota at Vegas, late

Arizona at San Jose, late

Wednesday’s Games

Anaheim at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Tuesday’s Games

Indiana 105, L.A. Lakers 102

Charlotte 110, Sacramento 102

New York 143, Atlanta 120

Brooklyn 108, New Orleans 101 (OT)

Utah 109, Orlando 102

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, late

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Denver, 8 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Utah at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

NFL Football

Week 15

Monday’s Games

New Orleans 34, Indianapolis 7

Week 16

Saturday, Dec. 21

Houston at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.

Buffalo at New England, 3:30 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 12 p.m.

New Orleans at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 23

Green Bay at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

America’s Line

College Football

(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)

College Football

Friday

Bahamas Bowl

Buffalo 6.5 (58.5) Charlotte

Frisco Bowl

Utah St 6 (65.5) Kent St

Saturday

Celebration Bowl

N Carolina A&T 2.5 (51.5) Alcorn St

New Mexico Bowl

San Diego St 3.5 (41.5) C Michigan

Cure Bowl

Ga Southern 5 (60.5) Liberty

Boca Raton Bowl

Smu 3.5 (70.5) Fla Atlantic

Camellia Bowl

Arkansas St 2.5 (62.5) Florida Int’l

Las Vegas Bowl

Washington 3.5 (49.5) Boise St

New Orleans Bowl

App State 17 (48.0) Uab

NFL

Saturday

Texans 3 (50.5) BUCS

PATRIOTS 6.5 (38.0) Bills

49ERS 6.5 (45.5) Rams

Sunday

FALCONS 7 (46.5) Jaguars

Saints 3 (50.5) TITANS

REDSKINS 2.5 (42.5) Giants

Steelers 3 (38.5) JETS

DOLPHINS 1 (46.5) Bengals

COLTS 6.5 (46.0) Panthers

Ravens 10 (48.5) BROWNS

BRONCOS 6.5 (38.0) Lions

CHARGERS 6.5 (46.0) Raiders

Cowboys 2.5 (46.5) EAGLES

SEAHAWKS 9.5 (50.5) Cards

Chiefs 5 (45.0) BEARS

Monday

VIKINGS 4 (45.5) Packers

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Joe Smith on a two-year contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Mike Bell bench coach.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with LHP Madison Bumgarner on a five-year contract through the 2024 season.

CINCINNATI REDS — Named Joe Mather assistant hitting coach.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Warren Schaeffer manager for Albuquerque (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with OF Avisaíl García on a two-year contract. Signed 1B/3B Ryon Healy to a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Oscar Marin pitching coach. Agreed to terms with C Luke Maile on a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with OF Socrates Brito, LHP Miguel Del Pozo, INF Phillip Evans and RHP Hector Noesi to minor league contracts.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Signed LHP Kwang Hyun Kim to a two-year contract.

