Tuesday, Dec. 17
Men’s Basketball
IWCC 93, Cloud County 88
Girls Basketball
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Abraham Lincoln 55, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 27
Le Mars 46, Thomas Jefferson 29
Glenwood 76, Lewis Central 71
East Mills 52, Heartland Christian 20
AHSTW 76, Missouri Valley 33
Audubon 73, Riverside 27
Treynor 47, Tri-Center 15
Logan-Magnolia at Underwood, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Heartland Christian at Siouxland Christian, 6 p.m.
AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia, 6 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.
Audubon at Underwood, 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20
Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln
Sioux City Heelan at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Lewis Central at Atlantic, 6 p.m.
Shenandoah at St. Albert, 6 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Parkview Christian, 6 p.m.
Glenwood at Creston, 6 p.m.
IKM-Manning at Treynor, 6 p.m.
Underwood at West Monona, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
St. Albert at Sidney, 5:30 p.m.
Harlan at Glenwood, 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Abraham Lincoln 48, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 43 (OT)
Norwalk 65, Lewis Central 51
Omaha Roncalli 72, St. Albert 47
Le Mars 65, Thomas Jefferson 54
East Mills 64, Heartland Christian 50
AHSTW 78, Missouri Valley 48
Audubon 54, Riverside 43
Treynor 50, Tri-Center 41
Logan-Magnolia 46, Underwood 40
Thursday, Dec. 19
St. Albert at Wahoo Neumann, 7:30 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Siouxland Christian, 7:30 p.m.
AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Audubon at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20
Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Lewis Central at Atlantic, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.
Sioux City Heelan at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Parkview Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Glenwood at Creston, 7:30 p.m.
IKM-Manning at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Clarinda Academy at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Underwood at West Monona, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Harlan at Glenwood, 6 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Thursday, Dec. 19
Sioux City West, Sergeant Bluff Luton at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson triangular, 5:30 p.m.
Lewis Central at Carroll Kuemper dual, 5:30 p.m.
St. Albert double dual, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20
Western Iowa Conference tourney at Audubon, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Abraham Lincoln at Auburn Invite, 9 a.m.
Lewis Central at Fort Dodge tournament, 10 a.m.
St. Albert at Shenandoah, 9:30 a.m.
Glenwood at Southeast Polk, 9 a.m.
Western Iowa Conference tourney at Audubon, 11 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Ralston at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Council Bluffs at Sioux City West Pentathlon, 5 p.m.
Omaha Skutt at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Council Bluffs, Lewis Central at Elkhorn (Neb.) Invite, 9 a.m.
NCAA Football
Friday, Dec. 20
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau
Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5), 1 p.m (ESPN)
Frisco (Texas) Bowl
Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday, Dec. 21
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta
NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn State (9-3), 11 a.m. (ABC)
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque
Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego State (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Cure Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 1:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 2:30 p.m. (ABC)
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas State (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Las Vegas Bowl
Boise State (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 6:30 p.m. (ABC)
New Orleans Bowl
UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian State (12-1), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Dec. 23
Gasparilla Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu
BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 26
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit
Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Dec. 27
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Pinstripe Bowl
New York
Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan State (6-6), 2:20 p.m. (ESPN)
Texas Bowl
Houston
Oklahoma State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 7 p.m. (FS1)
Cheez-It Bowl
Phoenix
Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6), 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 28
Camping World Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), 11 a.m. (ABC)
Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas
Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
NCAA Basketball
Tuesday’s Games
No. 5 Ohio State 80, Southeast Missouri State 48
No. 13 Dayton 71, North Texas 58
No. 19 Florida State 98, North Florida 81
No. 22 Washington vs. Seattle, late
Big Ten
Purdue 69, Ohio 51
Big 12
Creighton 83, Oklahoma 73
Big East
Georgetown 81, UMBC 55
Florida 83, Providence 51
Marquette 93, Grambling 72
MVC
Drake 92, Mount Marty 74
Wednesday’s Games
No. 2 Gonzaga vs. North Carolina, 8 p.m.
No. 3 Louisville vs. Miami (Ohio), 7:30 p.m.
No. 6 Kentucky vs. Utah at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
No. 8 Oregon vs. Montana, 10 p.m.
No. 9 Virginia vs. Stony Brook, 5:30 p.m.
No. 10 Baylor vs. UT Martin at Toyota Center, Houston, 9 p.m.
No. 15 Michigan State at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
No. 20 San Diego State vs. San Diego Christian, 9 p.m.
No. 21 Tennessee at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
Big East
Western Carolina at Xavier, 5:30 p.m.
DePaul at Cleveland State, 6 p.m.
Albany at St. John’s, 7:30 p.m.
MVC
Vanderbilt vs. Loyola Chicago, 5:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at High Point, 6 p.m.
UIC at Illinois State, 6 p.m.
Tennessee State at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
Hampton at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m.
AP Women’s Top 25
Tuesday’s Games
No. 4 Oregon State vs. Northern Arizona at the Lahaina (Hawaii) Civic Center, 11:30 a.m.
No. 17 Gonzaga at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 23 Tennessee, 9 p.m.
No. 4 Oregon State vs. BYU at the Lahaina (Hawaii) Civic Center, 11:30 a.m.
No. 7 Baylor vs. Arkansas State, 12 p.m.
No. 8 Florida State vs. North Florida, 6 p.m.
No. 13 Maryland at Georgia State, 10 a.m.
Thursday’s Games
No. 4 Duke vs. Wofford, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Maryland at Seton Halll, 6 p.m.
No. 12 Auburn vs. N.C. State, 8 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3
Toronto 5, Buffalo 3
Los Angeles 4, Boston 3 (OT)
Nashville 8, N.Y. Islanders 3
Philadelphia 4, Anaheim 1
Columbus 5, Detroit 3
Carolina 6, Winnipeg 3
Pittsburgh 4, Calgary 1
Montreal at Vancouver, late
Minnesota at Vegas, late
Arizona at San Jose, late
Wednesday’s Games
Anaheim at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Tuesday’s Games
Indiana 105, L.A. Lakers 102
Charlotte 110, Sacramento 102
New York 143, Atlanta 120
Brooklyn 108, New Orleans 101 (OT)
Utah 109, Orlando 102
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, late
Wednesday’s Games
Charlotte at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Denver, 8 p.m.
Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Utah at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
NFL Football
Week 15
Monday’s Games
New Orleans 34, Indianapolis 7
Week 16
Saturday, Dec. 21
Houston at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.
Buffalo at New England, 3:30 p.m.
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 22
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 12 p.m.
New Orleans at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
Carolina at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 23
Green Bay at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
America’s Line
College Football
(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)
College Football
Friday
Bahamas Bowl
Buffalo 6.5 (58.5) Charlotte
Frisco Bowl
Utah St 6 (65.5) Kent St
Saturday
Celebration Bowl
N Carolina A&T 2.5 (51.5) Alcorn St
New Mexico Bowl
San Diego St 3.5 (41.5) C Michigan
Cure Bowl
Ga Southern 5 (60.5) Liberty
Boca Raton Bowl
Smu 3.5 (70.5) Fla Atlantic
Camellia Bowl
Arkansas St 2.5 (62.5) Florida Int’l
Las Vegas Bowl
Washington 3.5 (49.5) Boise St
New Orleans Bowl
App State 17 (48.0) Uab
NFL
Saturday
Texans 3 (50.5) BUCS
PATRIOTS 6.5 (38.0) Bills
49ERS 6.5 (45.5) Rams
Sunday
FALCONS 7 (46.5) Jaguars
Saints 3 (50.5) TITANS
REDSKINS 2.5 (42.5) Giants
Steelers 3 (38.5) JETS
DOLPHINS 1 (46.5) Bengals
COLTS 6.5 (46.0) Panthers
Ravens 10 (48.5) BROWNS
BRONCOS 6.5 (38.0) Lions
CHARGERS 6.5 (46.0) Raiders
Cowboys 2.5 (46.5) EAGLES
SEAHAWKS 9.5 (50.5) Cards
Chiefs 5 (45.0) BEARS
Monday
VIKINGS 4 (45.5) Packers
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Joe Smith on a two-year contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Mike Bell bench coach.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with LHP Madison Bumgarner on a five-year contract through the 2024 season.
CINCINNATI REDS — Named Joe Mather assistant hitting coach.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Warren Schaeffer manager for Albuquerque (PCL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with OF Avisaíl García on a two-year contract. Signed 1B/3B Ryon Healy to a one-year contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Oscar Marin pitching coach. Agreed to terms with C Luke Maile on a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with OF Socrates Brito, LHP Miguel Del Pozo, INF Phillip Evans and RHP Hector Noesi to minor league contracts.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Signed LHP Kwang Hyun Kim to a two-year contract.
