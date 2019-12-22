Girls Basketball
Saturday, Dec. 21
St. Albert 61, Sidney 32
Glenwood 62, Harlan 51
Boys Basketball
Saturday, Dec. 21
Harlan 72, Glenwood 66
Running
BTC Manawa Road Run
10K
1, Desebeiew Debesh 39;46; 2, Craig Christians 40:50; 3, Heidi Hall 40:51; 4, Simon Falcone 45:03; 5, Ron Lampe 45:16; 6, Tom Osterbuhr 45:16; 7, Dermot Ferry 45:41; 8, Caryn Crocfer 46:37; 9, Grady Hansen 51:54; 10, Brandy Paulsen 52:58; 11, Tricia Scheinost 52:58; 12, Stacey Follon 57:10; 13, Penny North 58:01; 14, Ty Reimers 58:21; 15, Anna Milos 58:29; 16, Bea Sides 62:04.
2 Mile
1, Aaron Newton 11:52; 2, Tom Reeves 13:19; 3, Sarah Morrison 13:38; 4, Lorena Ramirez 13:39; 5, Rob Cubrich 15:35; 6, Betsy Vrba 15:49; 7, Tiffany Block 16:26; 8, Olivia Wait 17:42; 9, Janean Griffith 17:51; 10, Andy Myers 17:55; 11, Harrison Wait 18:32; 12, Tiffeny Wait 18:33; 13, Parker Block 19:28; 14, Preston Block 19:30; 15, Jim Wheeler 19:35; 16, Laura VanNorstrand 19:38; 17, Mia Wheeler 19:38; 18, Gib Wittland 20:39; 19, Kristi Johnson 20:55; 20, Ken Juhl 23:30; 21, Tom Whitaker 23:59; 22, Lorraine Whitaker 25:38; 23, Tom Cody NT.
NCAA Football
Saturday, Dec. 21
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque
San Diego State 48, Central Michigan 11
Cure Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Liberty 23, Georgia Southern 16
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
FAU 52, SMU 28
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
Arkansas State 34, FIU 26
Las Vegas Bowl
Washington 38, Boise State 7
New Orleans Bowl
UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian State (12-1), late
NCAA Basketball
Saturday’s Games
No. 18 Villanova 56, No. 1 Kansas 55
No. 2 Gonzaga 112, Eastern Washington 77
No. 5 Ohio State 71, No. 6 Kentucky 65
No. 8 Oregon vs. Texas Southern, late
No. 11 Memphis 77, Jackson State 49
No. 12 Auburn 74, Lehigh 51
Colorado 78, No. 13 Dayton 74
No. 14 Michigan 86, Presbyterian 44
No. 15 Michigan State 101, Eastern Michigan 48
No. 16 Arizona vs. St. John’s at the Chase Center, San Francisco, late
No. 17 Butler 70, Purdue 61
No. 19 Florida State 66, South Florida 60
No. 20 San Diego State 80, Utah 52
No. 21 Tennessee 75, Jacksonville State 53
No. 24 Texas Tech 68, UT Rio Grande Valley 58
No. 25 West Virginia 75, Youngstown State 64
Big Ten
Indiana 62, Notre Dame 60
Missouri 63, Illinois 56
Wisconsin 83, Milwaukee 64
Minnesota 86, Oklahoma State 66
North Dakota 75, Nebraska 74
DePaul 83, Northwestern 78
Iowa 77, Cincinnati 70
Big 12
Providence 70, Texas 48
Oklahoma 53, UCF 52
St. Louis 66, Kansas State 63
Big East
Creighton 67, Arizona State 60
Georgetown 99, Samford 71
Sunday’s Games
No. 9 Virginia vs. South Carolina, 2 p.m.
No. 22 Washington vs. Ball State at the Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, 8:30 p.m.
Big Ten
Lafayette at Rutgers, 12 p.m.
Big 12
Purdue Fort Wayne at Iowa State, 12 p.m.
Xavier at TCU, 4 p.m.
Big East
Prairie View A&M at Seton Hall, 3:30 p.m.
MVC
Chicago State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.
Marshall at Northern Iowa, 1 p.m.
Davidson at Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m.
NCAA Volleyball
Final Four
Saturday
National Championship
Stanford 3, Wisconsin 0
NHL Hockey
Saturday’s Games
Anaheim 6, N.Y. Islanders 5 (SO)
Buffalo 3, Los Angeles 2
Winnipeg 6, Minnesota 0
Florida 4, Carolina 2
Nashville 4, Boston 3 (OT)
Toronto 4, Detroit 1
Columbus 5, New Jersey 1
Edmonton 4, Montreal 3
Philadelphia 5, Ottawa 4 (SO)
Washington 3, Tampa Bay 1
Chicago at Colorado, late
Pittsburgh at Vancouver, late
St. Louis at San Jose, late
Sunday’s Games
Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 11:30 a.m.
Arizona at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 9 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Saturday’s Games
Utah 114, Charlotte 107
Brooklyn 122, Atlanta 112
Chicago 119, Detroit 107
Philadelphia 125, Washington 108
Milwaukee 123, New York 102
Memphis 119, Sacramento 115
L.A. Clippers 134, San Antonio 109
Houston at Phoenix, late
Minnesota at Portland, late
Sunday’s Games
Dallas at Toronto, 2:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Boston, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
NFL Football
Week 16
Saturday, Dec. 21
Houston 23, Tampa Bay 20
New England 24, Buffalo 17
San Francisco 34, L.A. Rams 31
Sunday, Dec. 22
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 12 p.m.
New Orleans at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
Carolina at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 23
Green Bay at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
America’s Line
College Football
(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)
NFL
Saturday
Texans 3 (50.5) BUCS
PATRIOTS 6.5 (37.5) Bills
49ERS 6.5 (44.5) Rams
Sunday
FALCONS 7 (46.5) Jaguars
Saints 3 (50.5) TITANS
REDSKINS 1 (42.5) Giants
Steelers 3 (37.5) JETS
DOLPHINS PK (46.5) Bengals
COLTS 7 (46.0) Panthers
Ravens 10 (48.5) BROWNS
BRONCOS 7 (38.0) Lions
CHARGERS 7 (45.0) Raiders
Cowboys 2 (46.5) EAGLES
SEAHAWKS 9.5 (50.5) Cards
Chiefs 6 (44.5) BEARS
Monday
VIKINGS 5.5 (47.0) Packers
