Girls Basketball

Saturday, Dec. 21

St. Albert 61, Sidney 32

Glenwood 62, Harlan 51

Boys Basketball

Saturday, Dec. 21

Harlan 72, Glenwood 66

Running

BTC Manawa Road Run

10K

1, Desebeiew Debesh 39;46; 2, Craig Christians 40:50; 3, Heidi Hall 40:51; 4, Simon Falcone 45:03; 5, Ron Lampe 45:16; 6, Tom Osterbuhr 45:16; 7, Dermot Ferry 45:41; 8, Caryn Crocfer 46:37; 9, Grady Hansen 51:54; 10, Brandy Paulsen 52:58; 11, Tricia Scheinost 52:58; 12, Stacey Follon 57:10; 13, Penny North 58:01; 14, Ty Reimers 58:21; 15, Anna Milos 58:29; 16, Bea Sides 62:04.

2 Mile

1, Aaron Newton 11:52; 2, Tom Reeves 13:19; 3, Sarah Morrison 13:38; 4, Lorena Ramirez 13:39; 5, Rob Cubrich 15:35; 6, Betsy Vrba 15:49; 7, Tiffany Block 16:26; 8, Olivia Wait 17:42; 9, Janean Griffith 17:51; 10, Andy Myers 17:55; 11, Harrison Wait 18:32; 12, Tiffeny Wait 18:33; 13, Parker Block 19:28; 14, Preston Block 19:30; 15, Jim Wheeler 19:35; 16, Laura VanNorstrand 19:38; 17, Mia Wheeler 19:38; 18, Gib Wittland 20:39; 19, Kristi Johnson 20:55; 20, Ken Juhl 23:30; 21, Tom Whitaker 23:59; 22, Lorraine Whitaker 25:38; 23, Tom Cody NT.

NCAA Football

Saturday, Dec. 21

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque

San Diego State 48, Central Michigan 11

Cure Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Liberty 23, Georgia Southern 16

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

FAU 52, SMU 28

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

Arkansas State 34, FIU 26

Las Vegas Bowl

Washington 38, Boise State 7

New Orleans Bowl

UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian State (12-1), late

NCAA Basketball

Saturday’s Games

No. 18 Villanova 56, No. 1 Kansas 55

No. 2 Gonzaga 112, Eastern Washington 77

No. 5 Ohio State 71, No. 6 Kentucky 65

No. 8 Oregon vs. Texas Southern, late

No. 11 Memphis 77, Jackson State 49

No. 12 Auburn 74, Lehigh 51

Colorado 78, No. 13 Dayton 74

No. 14 Michigan 86, Presbyterian 44

No. 15 Michigan State 101, Eastern Michigan 48

No. 16 Arizona vs. St. John’s at the Chase Center, San Francisco, late

No. 17 Butler 70, Purdue 61

No. 19 Florida State 66, South Florida 60

No. 20 San Diego State 80, Utah 52

No. 21 Tennessee 75, Jacksonville State 53

No. 24 Texas Tech 68, UT Rio Grande Valley 58

No. 25 West Virginia 75, Youngstown State 64

Big Ten

Indiana 62, Notre Dame 60

Missouri 63, Illinois 56

Wisconsin 83, Milwaukee 64

Minnesota 86, Oklahoma State 66

North Dakota 75, Nebraska 74

DePaul 83, Northwestern 78

Iowa 77, Cincinnati 70

Big 12

Providence 70, Texas 48

Oklahoma 53, UCF 52

St. Louis 66, Kansas State 63

Big East

Creighton 67, Arizona State 60

Georgetown 99, Samford 71

Sunday’s Games

No. 9 Virginia vs. South Carolina, 2 p.m.

No. 22 Washington vs. Ball State at the Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, 8:30 p.m.

Big Ten

Lafayette at Rutgers, 12 p.m.

Big 12

Purdue Fort Wayne at Iowa State, 12 p.m.

Xavier at TCU, 4 p.m.

Big East

Prairie View A&M at Seton Hall, 3:30 p.m.

MVC

Chicago State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.

Marshall at Northern Iowa, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m.

NCAA Volleyball

Final Four

Saturday

National Championship

Stanford 3, Wisconsin 0

NHL Hockey

Saturday’s Games

Anaheim 6, N.Y. Islanders 5 (SO)

Buffalo 3, Los Angeles 2

Winnipeg 6, Minnesota 0

Florida 4, Carolina 2

Nashville 4, Boston 3 (OT)

Toronto 4, Detroit 1

Columbus 5, New Jersey 1

Edmonton 4, Montreal 3

Philadelphia 5, Ottawa 4 (SO)

Washington 3, Tampa Bay 1

Chicago at Colorado, late

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, late

St. Louis at San Jose, late

Sunday’s Games

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 11:30 a.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 9 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Saturday’s Games

Utah 114, Charlotte 107

Brooklyn 122, Atlanta 112

Chicago 119, Detroit 107

Philadelphia 125, Washington 108

Milwaukee 123, New York 102

Memphis 119, Sacramento 115

L.A. Clippers 134, San Antonio 109

Houston at Phoenix, late

Minnesota at Portland, late

Sunday’s Games

Dallas at Toronto, 2:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Boston, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

NFL Football

Week 16

Saturday, Dec. 21

Houston 23, Tampa Bay 20

New England 24, Buffalo 17

San Francisco 34, L.A. Rams 31

Sunday, Dec. 22

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 12 p.m.

New Orleans at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 23

Green Bay at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

America’s Line

College Football

(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)

NFL

Saturday

Texans 3 (50.5) BUCS

PATRIOTS 6.5 (37.5) Bills

49ERS 6.5 (44.5) Rams

Sunday

FALCONS 7 (46.5) Jaguars

Saints 3 (50.5) TITANS

REDSKINS 1 (42.5) Giants

Steelers 3 (37.5) JETS

DOLPHINS PK (46.5) Bengals

COLTS 7 (46.0) Panthers

Ravens 10 (48.5) BROWNS

BRONCOS 7 (38.0) Lions

CHARGERS 7 (45.0) Raiders

Cowboys 2 (46.5) EAGLES

SEAHAWKS 9.5 (50.5) Cards

Chiefs 6 (44.5) BEARS

Monday

VIKINGS 5.5 (47.0) Packers

