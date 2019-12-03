Iowa Western
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Wrestling
Cloud at IWCC
Friday, Dec. 6
Men’s Basketball
Iowa Western Classic
Minnesota Prep Academy at IWCC, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Reiver Classic
Snow at IWCC, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Men’s Basketball
Iowa Western Classic
Johnson County at IWCC, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Reiver Classic
Lake Region State at IWCC
Wrestling
IWCC at Doane Open, 9 a.m.
Girls Basketball
Monday, Dec. 2
Harlan 46, Treynor 36
Underwood 58, Shenandoah 45
Fremont-Mills 58, Heartland Christian 41
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Glenwood at Abraham Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Sioux City Heelan at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
St. Albert at Harlan, 7:30 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Whiting, 6 p.m.
Riverside at AHSTW, 6 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.
Underwood at IKM-Manning, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Stanton at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 6
Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Lewis Central at Red Oak, 6 p.m.
St. Albert at Clarinda, 6 p.m.
Atlantic at Glenwood, 6 p.m.
AHSTW at Underwood, 6 p.m.
IKM-Manning at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Treynor, 6 p.m.
Tri-Center at Audubon, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Waukee at Abraham Lincoln
Glenwood at Carroll, 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Monday, Dec. 2
Lewis Central 84, Sioux City North 59
Fremont-Mills 62, Heartland Christian 35
AHSTW 68, Woodbine 39
Underwood 66, Shenandoah 45
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Thomas Jefferson at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Whiting, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.
Treynor at Sioux City Heelan, 7 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Underwood at IKM-Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Stanton at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 6
Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Lewis Central at Red Oak, 7:30 p.m.
St. Albert at Clarinda, 7:30 p.m.
Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Atlantic at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.
AHSTW at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
IKM-Manning at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Center at Audubon, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Abraham Lincoln at Des Moines Hoover, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Woodbine, Southwest Iowa at Treynor, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Abraham Lincoln vs. Sioux City Heelan and Le Mars at SC Heelan, 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson, Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East, 5:30 p.m.
Glenwood vs. Riverside, Underwood, 5:30 p.m.
AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia quad, 5:30 p.m.
Tri-Center at Missouri Valley quad, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Abraham Lincoln, Glenwood, at Dan Hill Invite in Harlan, 10 a.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Newton tournament, 10 a.m.
Lewis Central at Park Hill tournament, 9:30 a.m.
St. Albert, AHSTW at Treynor Invitational, 10 a.m.
Riverside, Underwood at Sergeant Bluff-Luton Invite, 9:30 a.m.
Tri-Center at Omaha North, 9 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Thursday, Dec. 5
Lewis Central at Council Bluffs, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Council Bluffs at Monroe Invitational, 12:30 p.m.
NCAA Football
Friday, Dec. 6
No. 5 Utah vs. No. 13 Oregon, Pac-12 championship at Santa Clara, Calif., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Georgia, SEC championship at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Wisconsin, Big Ten championship at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 22 Virginia, ACC championship at Charlotte, N.C., 6:30 p.m.
No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 Baylor, Big 12 championship at Arlington, Texas, 11 a.m.
No. 16 Memphis vs. No. 21 Cincinnati, AAC championship, 2:30 p.m.
No. 19 Boise State vs. Hawaii, MWC championship, 3 p.m.
No. 20 Appalachian State vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, Sun Belt championship, 11 a.m.
NCAA Basketball
AP Top 25
Record Pts Prv
1. Louisville (48) 7-0 1599 2
2. Kansas (3) 6-1 1497 4
3. Maryland 8-0 1446 5
4. Michigan (9) 7-0 1429 -
5. Virginia (5) 7-0 1424 7
6. Ohio St. 7-0 1244 10
7. North Carolina 6-1 1162 6
8. Kentucky 6-1 1096 9
9. Gonzaga 8-1 1095 8
10. Duke 7-1 1083 1
11. Michigan St. 5-2 964 3
12. Arizona 9-0 875 14
13. Oregon 6-2 785 11
14. Auburn 7-0 698 18
15. Memphis 6-1 652 16
16. Seton Hall 6-2 629 13
17. Florida St. 7-1 562 -
18. Baylor 5-1 466 19
19. Dayton 5-1 386 -
20. Colorado 6-0 371 21
21. Tennessee 6-1 331 17
22. Washington 5-1 222 23
23. Villanova 5-2 192 22
24. Butler 7-0 165 -
25. Utah St. 7-1 112 15
Others receiving votes: Florida 111, Xavier 91, San Diego St. 89, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 86, Oklahoma St. 85, Texas Tech 43, West Virginia 28, Purdue 24, DePaul 18, Arkansas 17, Indiana 13, Penn St. 9, Stephen F Austin 7, Oklahoma 6, Liberty 5, Notre Dame 2, Richmond 2, VCU 2, SMU 1, Delaware 1.
USA Today Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Louisville (25) 7-0 790 2
2. Virginia (2) 7-0 720 6
3. Kansas (1) 6-1 719 5
4. Maryland (2) 8-0 693 8
5. Michigan (1) 7-0 647 —
6. Ohio State (1) 7-0 641 9
7. North Carolina 6-1 567 4
8. Duke 7-1 548 1
9. Gonzaga 8-1 513 7
10. Kentucky 6-1 507 11
11. Arizona 9-0 484 14
12. Michigan State 5-2 481 3
13. Auburn 7-0 395 17
14. Oregon 6-2 312 10
15. Seton Hall 6-2 285 13
16. Baylor 5-1 269 18
17. Dayton 5-1 258 —
18. Memphis 6-1 231 20
19. Florida State 7-1 207 —
20. Tennessee 6-1 198 16
21. Colorado 6-0 149 24
22. Villanova 5-2 143 21
23. Washington 5-1 126 22
24. Butler 7-0 79 —
25. Oklahoma State 7-0 68 —
Others Receiving Votes: Utah State 62, Florida 60, Xavier 59, Texas Tech 30, Saint Mary’s 26, VCU 23, San Diego State 19, Purdue 17, Oklahoma 16, West Virginia 12, DePaul 12, Kansas State 10, Arkansas 8, Wichita State 4, Texas 3, Indiana 3, Stanford 2, Penn State 2, Tulane 1, Stephen F. Austin 1.
Monday’s Game
No. 22 Washington vs. South Dakota, late
Big Ten
Miami 81, Illinois 79
Minnesota 78, Clemson 60
Big 12
Kansas State 76, Florida A&M 58
MVC
Northern Iowa 110, Luther 51
Tuesday’s Games
No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 4 Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
No. 10 Duke at No. 11 Michigan State, 8:30 p.m.
No. 15 Memphis vs. Bradley, 8 p.m.
No. 17 Florida State at Indiana, 8 p.m.
No. 18 Baylor vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore, 6:30 p.m.
No. 19 Dayton vs. Houston Baptist, 6 p.m.
No. 24 Butler at Mississippi, 6 p.m.
Big Ten
Northwestern at Boston College, 6 p.m.
Iowa at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
Rutgers at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Big 12
UAB at Texas, 7 p.m.
Illinois State at TCU, 8 p.m.
Big East
Oral Roberts at Creighton, 7:30 pm.
Saint Peter’s at St. John’s, 5:30 p.m.
MVC
North Dakota State at Indiana State, 4:30 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Ball State, 6 p.m.
Valparaiso at Eastern Michigan, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Drake, 7 p.m.
Murray State at Missouri State, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
No. 3 Maryland vs. Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.
No. 5 Virginia at Purdue, 6:15 p.m.
No. 6 Ohio State at No. 7 North Carolina, 8:30 p.m.
No. 9 Gonzaga vs. Texas Southern, 8 p.m.
No. 20 Colorado vs. Loyola Marymount, 9 p.m.
No. 21 Tennessee vs. Florida A&M, 6 p.m.
No. 22 Washington vs. Eastern Washington, 9 p.m.
No. 23 Villanova vs. Pennsylvania, 5:30 p.m.
No. 25 Utah State vs. San Jose State, 10:15 p.m.
Big Ten
Nebraska at Georgia Tech, 6:15 p.m.
Wake Forest at Penn State, 8:15 p.m.
Wisconsin at NC State, 8:15 p.m.
Big 12
Georgetown at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.
UMKC at Iowa State, 7 p.m.
Texas Tech at DePaul, 7:30 p.m.
Big East
Green Bay at Xavier, 6 p.m.
Georgetown at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Marquette, 8 p.m.
MVC
Western Illinois at Evansville, 6 p.m.
Norfolk State at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Monday’s Games
Vegas 4, N.Y. Rangers 1
Buffalo 7, New Jersey 1
N.Y. Islanders 4, Detroit 1
St. Louis 4, Chicago 0
Los Angeles at Anaheim, late
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Boston, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Florida, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Vegas at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Washington at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado at Toronto, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Monday’s Games
Phoenix 109, Charlotte 104
Philadelphia 103, Utah 94
Atlanta 104, Golden State 79
Indiana 117, Memphis 104
Milwaukee 132, New York 88
Chicago at Sacramento, late
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Washington, 6 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 8 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Golden State at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Utah, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Portland, 9 p.m.
NFL Football
Week 13
Thursday’s Games
Chicago 24, Detroit 20
Buffalo 26, Dallas 15
New Orleans 26, Atlanta 18
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 20, San Francisco 17
Green Bay 31, N.Y. Giants 13
Tennessee 31, Indianapolis 17
Pittsburgh 20, Cleveland 13
Cincinnati 22, N.Y. Jets 6
Tampa Bay 28, Jacksonville 11
Miami 37, Philadelphia 31
Washington 29, Carolina 21
L.A. Rams 34, Arizona 7
Kansas City 40, Oakland 9
Denver 23, L.A. Chargers 20
Houston 28, New England 22
Monday’s Games
Seattle 37, Minnesota 30
Week 14
Thursday, Dec. 5
Dallas at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Washington at Green Bay, 12 p.m.
Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.
San Francisco at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Denver at Houston, 12 p.m.
Baltimore at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 3:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 9
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
America’s Line
College Football
(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)
Conference championships
Friday
Utah 2.5 (50.5) Oregon
Saturday
Oklahoma 10 (62.5) Baylor
Central Michigan 2.5 (53) Miami-Ohio
App State 7 (57.5) Lafayette
Fla Atlantic 6.5 (50) Uab
Memphis 10.5 (58.5) Cincinnati
Lsu 3.5 (57) Georgia
Boise St 17 (62.5) Hawaii
Clemson 21.5 (53) Virginia
Ohio St 16.5 (54) Wisconsin
NFL
Thursday
Cowboys 3 (44) BEARS
Sunday
PACKERS 14.5 (42) Titans
TEXANS 7.5 (41) Broncos
VIKINGS 12.5 (42.5) Lions
SAINTS 3 (45.5) 49ers
FALCONS 1 (48.5) Panthers
Ravens 7 (43) BILLS
BROWNS 10.5 (43) Bengals
JETS 7.5 (44) Dolphins
BUCS 1 (50.5) Colts
Chargers 1 (44.5) JAGUARS
Titans 3 (46.5) RAIDERS
Steelers 3 (45.5) CARDINALS
PATRIOTS 4 (50.5) Chiefs
Seahawks 3 (46.5) RAMS
Monday
EAGLES 8 (46.5) Giants
