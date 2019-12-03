Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Wrestling

Cloud at IWCC

Friday, Dec. 6

Men’s Basketball

Iowa Western Classic

Minnesota Prep Academy at IWCC, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Reiver Classic

Snow at IWCC, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Men’s Basketball

Iowa Western Classic

Johnson County at IWCC, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Reiver Classic

Lake Region State at IWCC

Wrestling

IWCC at Doane Open, 9 a.m.

Girls Basketball

Monday, Dec. 2

Harlan 46, Treynor 36

Underwood 58, Shenandoah 45

Fremont-Mills 58, Heartland Christian 41

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Glenwood at Abraham Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

Sioux City Heelan at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.

St. Albert at Harlan, 7:30 p.m.

Heartland Christian at Whiting, 6 p.m.

Riverside at AHSTW, 6 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.

Underwood at IKM-Manning, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Stanton at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6

Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Lewis Central at Red Oak, 6 p.m.

St. Albert at Clarinda, 6 p.m.

Atlantic at Glenwood, 6 p.m.

AHSTW at Underwood, 6 p.m.

IKM-Manning at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Treynor, 6 p.m.

Tri-Center at Audubon, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Waukee at Abraham Lincoln

Glenwood at Carroll, 6 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Monday, Dec. 2

Lewis Central 84, Sioux City North 59

Fremont-Mills 62, Heartland Christian 35

AHSTW 68, Woodbine 39

Underwood 66, Shenandoah 45

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Thomas Jefferson at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.

Heartland Christian at Whiting, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.

Treynor at Sioux City Heelan, 7 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Underwood at IKM-Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Stanton at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6

Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Lewis Central at Red Oak, 7:30 p.m.

St. Albert at Clarinda, 7:30 p.m.

Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Atlantic at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.

AHSTW at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.

IKM-Manning at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Center at Audubon, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Abraham Lincoln at Des Moines Hoover, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Woodbine, Southwest Iowa at Treynor, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Abraham Lincoln vs. Sioux City Heelan and Le Mars at SC Heelan, 5:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson, Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East, 5:30 p.m.

Glenwood vs. Riverside, Underwood, 5:30 p.m.

AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia quad, 5:30 p.m.

Tri-Center at Missouri Valley quad, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Abraham Lincoln, Glenwood, at Dan Hill Invite in Harlan, 10 a.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Newton tournament, 10 a.m.

Lewis Central at Park Hill tournament, 9:30 a.m.

St. Albert, AHSTW at Treynor Invitational, 10 a.m.

Riverside, Underwood at Sergeant Bluff-Luton Invite, 9:30 a.m.

Tri-Center at Omaha North, 9 a.m.

Prep Swimming

Thursday, Dec. 5

Lewis Central at Council Bluffs, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Council Bluffs at Monroe Invitational, 12:30 p.m.

NCAA Football

Friday, Dec. 6

No. 5 Utah vs. No. 13 Oregon, Pac-12 championship at Santa Clara, Calif., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Georgia, SEC championship at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Wisconsin, Big Ten championship at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 22 Virginia, ACC championship at Charlotte, N.C., 6:30 p.m.

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 Baylor, Big 12 championship at Arlington, Texas, 11 a.m.

No. 16 Memphis vs. No. 21 Cincinnati, AAC championship, 2:30 p.m.

No. 19 Boise State vs. Hawaii, MWC championship, 3 p.m.

No. 20 Appalachian State vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, Sun Belt championship, 11 a.m.

NCAA Basketball

AP Top 25

Record Pts Prv

1. Louisville (48) 7-0 1599 2

2. Kansas (3) 6-1 1497 4

3. Maryland 8-0 1446 5

4. Michigan (9) 7-0 1429 -

5. Virginia (5) 7-0 1424 7

6. Ohio St. 7-0 1244 10

7. North Carolina 6-1 1162 6

8. Kentucky 6-1 1096 9

9. Gonzaga 8-1 1095 8

10. Duke 7-1 1083 1

11. Michigan St. 5-2 964 3

12. Arizona 9-0 875 14

13. Oregon 6-2 785 11

14. Auburn 7-0 698 18

15. Memphis 6-1 652 16

16. Seton Hall 6-2 629 13

17. Florida St. 7-1 562 -

18. Baylor 5-1 466 19

19. Dayton 5-1 386 -

20. Colorado 6-0 371 21

21. Tennessee 6-1 331 17

22. Washington 5-1 222 23

23. Villanova 5-2 192 22

24. Butler 7-0 165 -

25. Utah St. 7-1 112 15

Others receiving votes: Florida 111, Xavier 91, San Diego St. 89, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 86, Oklahoma St. 85, Texas Tech 43, West Virginia 28, Purdue 24, DePaul 18, Arkansas 17, Indiana 13, Penn St. 9, Stephen F Austin 7, Oklahoma 6, Liberty 5, Notre Dame 2, Richmond 2, VCU 2, SMU 1, Delaware 1.

USA Today Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Louisville (25) 7-0 790 2

2. Virginia (2) 7-0 720 6

3. Kansas (1) 6-1 719 5

4. Maryland (2) 8-0 693 8

5. Michigan (1) 7-0 647 —

6. Ohio State (1) 7-0 641 9

7. North Carolina 6-1 567 4

8. Duke 7-1 548 1

9. Gonzaga 8-1 513 7

10. Kentucky 6-1 507 11

11. Arizona 9-0 484 14

12. Michigan State 5-2 481 3

13. Auburn 7-0 395 17

14. Oregon 6-2 312 10

15. Seton Hall 6-2 285 13

16. Baylor 5-1 269 18

17. Dayton 5-1 258 —

18. Memphis 6-1 231 20

19. Florida State 7-1 207 —

20. Tennessee 6-1 198 16

21. Colorado 6-0 149 24

22. Villanova 5-2 143 21

23. Washington 5-1 126 22

24. Butler 7-0 79 —

25. Oklahoma State 7-0 68 —

Others Receiving Votes: Utah State 62, Florida 60, Xavier 59, Texas Tech 30, Saint Mary’s 26, VCU 23, San Diego State 19, Purdue 17, Oklahoma 16, West Virginia 12, DePaul 12, Kansas State 10, Arkansas 8, Wichita State 4, Texas 3, Indiana 3, Stanford 2, Penn State 2, Tulane 1, Stephen F. Austin 1.

Monday’s Game

No. 22 Washington vs. South Dakota, late

Big Ten

Miami 81, Illinois 79

Minnesota 78, Clemson 60

Big 12

Kansas State 76, Florida A&M 58

MVC

Northern Iowa 110, Luther 51

Tuesday’s Games

No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 4 Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

No. 10 Duke at No. 11 Michigan State, 8:30 p.m.

No. 15 Memphis vs. Bradley, 8 p.m.

No. 17 Florida State at Indiana, 8 p.m.

No. 18 Baylor vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore, 6:30 p.m.

No. 19 Dayton vs. Houston Baptist, 6 p.m.

No. 24 Butler at Mississippi, 6 p.m.

Big Ten

Northwestern at Boston College, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Rutgers at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Big 12

UAB at Texas, 7 p.m.

Illinois State at TCU, 8 p.m.

Big East

Oral Roberts at Creighton, 7:30 pm.

Saint Peter’s at St. John’s, 5:30 p.m.

MVC

North Dakota State at Indiana State, 4:30 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Ball State, 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at Eastern Michigan, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Drake, 7 p.m.

Murray State at Missouri State, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No. 3 Maryland vs. Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.

No. 5 Virginia at Purdue, 6:15 p.m.

No. 6 Ohio State at No. 7 North Carolina, 8:30 p.m.

No. 9 Gonzaga vs. Texas Southern, 8 p.m.

No. 20 Colorado vs. Loyola Marymount, 9 p.m.

No. 21 Tennessee vs. Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

No. 22 Washington vs. Eastern Washington, 9 p.m.

No. 23 Villanova vs. Pennsylvania, 5:30 p.m.

No. 25 Utah State vs. San Jose State, 10:15 p.m.

Big Ten

Nebraska at Georgia Tech, 6:15 p.m.

Wake Forest at Penn State, 8:15 p.m.

Wisconsin at NC State, 8:15 p.m.

Big 12

Georgetown at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.

UMKC at Iowa State, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at DePaul, 7:30 p.m.

Big East

Green Bay at Xavier, 6 p.m.

Georgetown at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Marquette, 8 p.m.

MVC

Western Illinois at Evansville, 6 p.m.

Norfolk State at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Monday’s Games

Vegas 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Buffalo 7, New Jersey 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, Detroit 1

St. Louis 4, Chicago 0

Los Angeles at Anaheim, late

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Boston, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Florida, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Vegas at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Washington at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Toronto, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Monday’s Games

Phoenix 109, Charlotte 104

Philadelphia 103, Utah 94

Atlanta 104, Golden State 79

Indiana 117, Memphis 104

Milwaukee 132, New York 88

Chicago at Sacramento, late

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Washington, 6 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 8 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Golden State at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Utah, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland, 9 p.m.

NFL Football

Week 13

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 24, Detroit 20

Buffalo 26, Dallas 15

New Orleans 26, Atlanta 18

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 20, San Francisco 17

Green Bay 31, N.Y. Giants 13

Tennessee 31, Indianapolis 17

Pittsburgh 20, Cleveland 13

Cincinnati 22, N.Y. Jets 6

Tampa Bay 28, Jacksonville 11

Miami 37, Philadelphia 31

Washington 29, Carolina 21

L.A. Rams 34, Arizona 7

Kansas City 40, Oakland 9

Denver 23, L.A. Chargers 20

Houston 28, New England 22

Monday’s Games

Seattle 37, Minnesota 30

Week 14

Thursday, Dec. 5

Dallas at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Washington at Green Bay, 12 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.

San Francisco at New Orleans, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

Denver at Houston, 12 p.m.

Baltimore at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 3:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at New England, 3:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 9

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

America’s Line

College Football

(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)

Conference championships

Friday

Utah 2.5 (50.5) Oregon

Saturday

Oklahoma 10 (62.5) Baylor

Central Michigan 2.5 (53) Miami-Ohio

App State 7 (57.5) Lafayette

Fla Atlantic 6.5 (50) Uab

Memphis 10.5 (58.5) Cincinnati

Lsu 3.5 (57) Georgia

Boise St 17 (62.5) Hawaii

Clemson 21.5 (53) Virginia

Ohio St 16.5 (54) Wisconsin

NFL

Thursday

Cowboys 3 (44) BEARS

Sunday

PACKERS 14.5 (42) Titans

TEXANS 7.5 (41) Broncos

VIKINGS 12.5 (42.5) Lions

SAINTS 3 (45.5) 49ers

FALCONS 1 (48.5) Panthers

Ravens 7 (43) BILLS

BROWNS 10.5 (43) Bengals

JETS 7.5 (44) Dolphins

BUCS 1 (50.5) Colts

Chargers 1 (44.5) JAGUARS

Titans 3 (46.5) RAIDERS

Steelers 3 (45.5) CARDINALS

PATRIOTS 4 (50.5) Chiefs

Seahawks 3 (46.5) RAMS

Monday

EAGLES 8 (46.5) Giants

