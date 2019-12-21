Girls Basketball
Friday, Dec. 20
Abraham Lincoln 56, Sioux City West 35
Sioux City Heelan 50, Thomas Jefferson 29
Lewis Central 57, Atlantic 40
St. Albert 61, Shenandoah 36
Heartland Christian 43, Parkview Christian 23
Glenwood 71, Creston 53
IKM-Manning 37, Treynor 32
West Monona 77, Underwood 53
Red Oak 53, Harlan 50
Saturday, Dec. 21
St. Albert at Sidney, 5:30 p.m.
Harlan at Glenwood, 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Friday, Dec. 20
Abraham Lincoln 59, Sioux City West 41
Lewis Central 51, Atlantic 47
St. Albert 61, Shenandoah 54
Sioux City Heelan 64, Thomas Jefferson 54
Parkview Christian 72, Heartland Christian 47
Glenwood 59, Creston 52
Treynor 71, IKM-Manning 52
Tri-Center 77, Clarinda Academy 26
Underwood 62, West Monona 36
Stanton 72, Fremont-Mills 39
Harlan 69, Red Oak 17
Saturday, Dec. 21
Harlan at Glenwood, 6 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Friday, Dec. 20
Western Iowa Conference tourney at Audubon, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Abraham Lincoln at Auburn Invite, 9 a.m.
Lewis Central at Fort Dodge tournament, 10 a.m.
St. Albert at Shenandoah, 9:30 a.m.
Glenwood at Southeast Polk, 9 a.m.
Western Iowa Conference tourney at Audubon, 11 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Saturday, Dec. 21
Council Bluffs, Lewis Central at Elkhorn (Neb.) Invite, 9 a.m.
NCAA Football
Friday, Dec. 20
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau
Buffalo 31, Charlotte 9
Frisco (Texas) Bowl
Kent State 51, Utah State 41
Saturday, Dec. 21
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta
NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn State (9-3), 11 a.m. (ABC)
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque
Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego State (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Cure Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 1:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 2:30 p.m. (ABC)
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas State (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Las Vegas Bowl
Boise State (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 6:30 p.m. (ABC)
New Orleans Bowl
UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian State (12-1), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
NCAA Basketball
Friday’s Game
No. 23 Penn State 87, CCSU 58
Big East
Marquette 82, North Dakota State 68
Saturday’s Games
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 18 Villanova at Wells Fargo Center, 11 a.m.
No. 2 Gonzaga vs. Eastern Washington, 4 p.m.
No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Kentucky at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, 4:15 p.m.
No. 8 Oregon vs. Texas Southern, 9:30 p.m.
No. 11 Memphis vs. Jackson State, 12 p.m.
No. 12 Auburn vs. Lehigh, 5 p.m.
No. 13 Dayton vs. Colorado at the United Center, 5:30 p.m.
No. 14 Michigan vs. Presbyterian, 11 a.m.
No. 15 Michigan State vs. Eastern Michigan, 6 p.m.
No. 16 Arizona vs. St. John’s at the Chase Center, San Francisco, 9 p.m.
No. 17 Butler vs. Purdue at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 1:30 p.m.
No. 19 Florida State vs. South Florida at BB&T Center, Sunrise, Fla., 11 a.m.
No. 20 San Diego State vs. Utah at the Staples Center, 5:30 p.m.
No. 21 Tennessee vs. Jacksonville State, 12 p.m.
No. 24 Texas Tech vs. UT Rio Grande Valley, 1 p.m.
No. 25 West Virginia at Youngstown State, 12 p.m.
Big Ten
Indiana at Notre Dame, 11 a.m.
Illinois at Missouri, 12 p.m.
Milwaukee at Wisconsin, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Oklahoma State, 4:30 p.m.
North Dakota at Nebraska, 5 p.m.
Northwestern at DePaul, Cincinnati at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Big 12
Texas at Providence, 1 p.m.
UCF at Oklahoma, 1 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas State, 6 p.m.
Big East
Creighton at Arizona State, 7:30 p.m.
Samford at Georgetown, 11 a.m.
St. John’s at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No. 9 Virginia vs. South Carolina, 2 p.m.
No. 22 Washington vs. Ball State at the Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, 8:30 p.m.
Big Ten
Lafayette at Rutgers, 12 p.m.
Big 12
Purdue Fort Wayne at Iowa State, 12 p.m.
Xavier at TCU, 4 p.m.
Big East
Prairie View A&M at Seton Hall, 3:30 p.m.
MVC
Chicago State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.
Marshall at Northern Iowa, 1 p.m.
Davidson at Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m.
AP Women’s Top 25 games
Friday’s Games
No. 11 Texas A&M 60, Georgia Tech 48
No. 16 DePaul 83, Loyola of Chicago 76
No. 17 Gonzaga 64, No. 20 Missouri State 52
Syracuse 77, No. 19 Michigan State 63
Saturday’s Games
No. 3 Oregon vs. Kansas State, 2 p.m.
No. 11 Texas A&M vs. Montana State at Mario Morales Coliseum, San Juan, Puerto Rico, 12:30 p.m.
No. 14 Kentucky at California, 6 p.m.
No. 18 Arizona vs. UC Santa Barbara, 2 p.m.
No. 19 Michigan State vs. No. 22 West Virginia at the Harold & Ted Alfond Sports Center, Winter Park, Fla., 12:30 p.m.
No. 21 Arkansas vs. Little Rock at Verizon Arena, North Little Rock, Ark., 1 p.m.
No. 23 Tennessee at Portland State, 4 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No. 1 Stanford at Texas, 12 p.m.
No. 2 UConn vs. Oklahoma at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., 3 p.m.
No. 5 South Carolina vs. No. 25 South Dakota, 11 a.m.
No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 24 Michigan at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., 12:30 p.m.
No. 10 UCLA at No. 12 Indiana, 11 a.m.
No. 22 West Virginia vs. Syracuse at the Harold & Ted Alfond Sports Center, Winter Park, Fla., 12:30 p.m.
NCAA Volleyball
Final Four
Thursday games
(4) Wisconsin 3, (1) Baylor 1
(3) Stanford 3, (7) Minnesota 0
Saturday
National Championship
Wisconsin vs. Stanford winner, 7 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Friday’s Games
Washington 6, New Jersey 3
Florida 7, Dallas 4
Toronto 6, N.Y. Rangers 3
Pittsburgh at Edmonton, late
Saturday’s Games
Anaheim vs. N.Y. Islanders, 12 p.m.
Los Angeles at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Boston, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 11:30 a.m.
Arizona at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 9 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Friday’s Games
Cleveland 114, Memphis 107
Indiana 119, Sacramento 105
Boston 114, Detroit 93
Toronto 122, Washington 118
Dallas 117, Philadelphia 98
Miami 129, New York 114
Oklahoma City 126, Phoenix 108
Minnesota at Denver, late
Orlando at Portland, late
New Orleans at Golden State, late
Saturday’s Games
Utah at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Memphis, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Dallas at Toronto, 2:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Boston, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
America’s Line
College Football
(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)
College Football
Saturday
Celebration Bowl
N Carolina A&T 2.5 (51.5) Alcorn St
New Mexico Bowl
San Diego St 3.5 (40.5) C Michigan
Cure Bowl
Ga Southern 4.5 (58.5) Liberty
Boca Raton Bowl
Smu 8.5 (65.0) Fla Atlantic
Camellia Bowl
Arkansas St 1.5 (60.5) Florida Int’l
Las Vegas Bowl
Washington 3.5 (48.5) Boise St
New Orleans Bowl
App State 16.5 (47.5) Uab
NFL
Saturday
Texans 3 (50.5) BUCS
PATRIOTS 6.5 (37.5) Bills
49ERS 6.5 (44.5) Rams
Sunday
FALCONS 7 (46.5) Jaguars
Saints 3 (50.5) TITANS
REDSKINS 1 (42.5) Giants
Steelers 3 (37.5) JETS
DOLPHINS PK (46.5) Bengals
COLTS 7 (46.0) Panthers
Ravens 10 (48.5) BROWNS
BRONCOS 7 (38.0) Lions
CHARGERS 7 (45.0) Raiders
Cowboys 2 (46.5) EAGLES
SEAHAWKS 9.5 (50.5) Cards
Chiefs 6 (44.5) BEARS
Monday
VIKINGS 5.5 (47.0) Packers
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended free agent minor league pitcher Daniel De Leon and Pittsburgh minor league pitcher Andy Maldonado (DSL Pirates) 72 games each after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Suspended Boston minor league C Elih Marrero (Salem-Carolina) and free agent minor league pitcher Cole Watts 50 game s each after testing positive for Amphetamine.
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed RHP Chris Mazza off waivers from the New York Mets. Signed C Jett Bandy, OF John Andreoli, 1B/OF Nick Longhi, 3B/1B Jantzen Witte, LHP Mike Kickham and RHPs R.J. Alvarez, Robinson Leyer and Domingo Tapia to minor league contracts.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed RHPs Tyler Clippard and Sergio Romo to one-year contracts.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Ian Gibaut and Edinson Volquez and C Tim Federowicz on minor league contracts.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ryan Tepera on a one-year contract.
MIAMI MARLINS — Signed RHP Yimi Garcia to a one-year contract. Designated RHP Kyle Keller for assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with 1B Justin Smoak and 2B Eric Sogard on one-year contracts.
NEW YORK METS — Announced RHP Stephen Nogosek cleared waivers and was sent outright to Syracuse (IL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed INFs Phil Gosselin and Josh Harrison and OFs Mikie Mahtook and Matt Szczur to minor league contracts.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Tarrik Brock first base coach.
Frontier League
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed LHP Mike Castellani and RHP Jackson Owens to contract extensions.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed C Gian Martellini to a contract extension.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Acquired OF Mikey Reynonds from High Point (Atlantic) to complete a previous trade. Signed INF Derwin Pomare.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Seattle DT Al Woods four games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed OL James Carpenter on IR. Signed OL lineman Sean Harlow.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Adin Hill from Tucson (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Curtis Lazar from Rochester (AHL).
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned F Brian Gibbons to Charlotte (AHL).
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Syracuse F Daniel Walcott two games for his actions in a Dec. 18 game at Bridgeport.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired M Lucas Zelarayan from Tigres UANL (Mexico).
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired F Adam Buksa from Pogón Szczecin (Poland).
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed G Ryan Meara, F Brian White and D Amro Tarek.
USL Championship
SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed F Irvin Raul Parra.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.