Girls Basketball

Friday, Dec. 20

Abraham Lincoln 56, Sioux City West 35

Sioux City Heelan 50, Thomas Jefferson 29

Lewis Central 57, Atlantic 40

St. Albert 61, Shenandoah 36

Heartland Christian 43, Parkview Christian 23

Glenwood 71, Creston 53

IKM-Manning 37, Treynor 32

West Monona 77, Underwood 53

Red Oak 53, Harlan 50

Saturday, Dec. 21

St. Albert at Sidney, 5:30 p.m.

Harlan at Glenwood, 6 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Friday, Dec. 20

Abraham Lincoln 59, Sioux City West 41

Lewis Central 51, Atlantic 47

St. Albert 61, Shenandoah 54

Sioux City Heelan 64, Thomas Jefferson 54

Parkview Christian 72, Heartland Christian 47

Glenwood 59, Creston 52

Treynor 71, IKM-Manning 52

Tri-Center 77, Clarinda Academy 26

Underwood 62, West Monona 36

Stanton 72, Fremont-Mills 39

Harlan 69, Red Oak 17

Saturday, Dec. 21

Harlan at Glenwood, 6 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Friday, Dec. 20

Western Iowa Conference tourney at Audubon, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Abraham Lincoln at Auburn Invite, 9 a.m.

Lewis Central at Fort Dodge tournament, 10 a.m.

St. Albert at Shenandoah, 9:30 a.m.

Glenwood at Southeast Polk, 9 a.m.

Western Iowa Conference tourney at Audubon, 11 a.m.

Prep Swimming

Saturday, Dec. 21

Council Bluffs, Lewis Central at Elkhorn (Neb.) Invite, 9 a.m.

NCAA Football

Friday, Dec. 20

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

Buffalo 31, Charlotte 9

Frisco (Texas) Bowl

Kent State 51, Utah State 41

Saturday, Dec. 21

Celebration Bowl

At Atlanta

NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn State (9-3), 11 a.m. (ABC)

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque

Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego State (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Cure Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 1:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 2:30 p.m. (ABC)

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas State (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Las Vegas Bowl

Boise State (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 6:30 p.m. (ABC)

New Orleans Bowl

UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian State (12-1), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

NCAA Basketball

Friday’s Game

No. 23 Penn State 87, CCSU 58

Big East

Marquette 82, North Dakota State 68

Saturday’s Games

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 18 Villanova at Wells Fargo Center, 11 a.m.

No. 2 Gonzaga vs. Eastern Washington, 4 p.m.

No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Kentucky at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, 4:15 p.m.

No. 8 Oregon vs. Texas Southern, 9:30 p.m.

No. 11 Memphis vs. Jackson State, 12 p.m.

No. 12 Auburn vs. Lehigh, 5 p.m.

No. 13 Dayton vs. Colorado at the United Center, 5:30 p.m.

No. 14 Michigan vs. Presbyterian, 11 a.m.

No. 15 Michigan State vs. Eastern Michigan, 6 p.m.

No. 16 Arizona vs. St. John’s at the Chase Center, San Francisco, 9 p.m.

No. 17 Butler vs. Purdue at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 1:30 p.m.

No. 19 Florida State vs. South Florida at BB&T Center, Sunrise, Fla., 11 a.m.

No. 20 San Diego State vs. Utah at the Staples Center, 5:30 p.m.

No. 21 Tennessee vs. Jacksonville State, 12 p.m.

No. 24 Texas Tech vs. UT Rio Grande Valley, 1 p.m.

No. 25 West Virginia at Youngstown State, 12 p.m.

Big Ten

Indiana at Notre Dame, 11 a.m.

Illinois at Missouri, 12 p.m.

Milwaukee at Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma State, 4:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Nebraska, 5 p.m.

Northwestern at DePaul, Cincinnati at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Big 12

Texas at Providence, 1 p.m.

UCF at Oklahoma, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas State, 6 p.m.

Big East

Creighton at Arizona State, 7:30 p.m.

Samford at Georgetown, 11 a.m.

St. John’s at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No. 9 Virginia vs. South Carolina, 2 p.m.

No. 22 Washington vs. Ball State at the Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, 8:30 p.m.

Big Ten

Lafayette at Rutgers, 12 p.m.

Big 12

Purdue Fort Wayne at Iowa State, 12 p.m.

Xavier at TCU, 4 p.m.

Big East

Prairie View A&M at Seton Hall, 3:30 p.m.

MVC

Chicago State at Indiana State, 1 p.m.

Marshall at Northern Iowa, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m.

AP Women’s Top 25 games

Friday’s Games

No. 11 Texas A&M 60, Georgia Tech 48

No. 16 DePaul 83, Loyola of Chicago 76

No. 17 Gonzaga 64, No. 20 Missouri State 52

Syracuse 77, No. 19 Michigan State 63

Saturday’s Games

No. 3 Oregon vs. Kansas State, 2 p.m.

No. 11 Texas A&M vs. Montana State at Mario Morales Coliseum, San Juan, Puerto Rico, 12:30 p.m.

No. 14 Kentucky at California, 6 p.m.

No. 18 Arizona vs. UC Santa Barbara, 2 p.m.

No. 19 Michigan State vs. No. 22 West Virginia at the Harold & Ted Alfond Sports Center, Winter Park, Fla., 12:30 p.m.

No. 21 Arkansas vs. Little Rock at Verizon Arena, North Little Rock, Ark., 1 p.m.

No. 23 Tennessee at Portland State, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No. 1 Stanford at Texas, 12 p.m.

No. 2 UConn vs. Oklahoma at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., 3 p.m.

No. 5 South Carolina vs. No. 25 South Dakota, 11 a.m.

No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 24 Michigan at Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., 12:30 p.m.

No. 10 UCLA at No. 12 Indiana, 11 a.m.

No. 22 West Virginia vs. Syracuse at the Harold & Ted Alfond Sports Center, Winter Park, Fla., 12:30 p.m.

NCAA Volleyball

Final Four

Thursday games

(4) Wisconsin 3, (1) Baylor 1

(3) Stanford 3, (7) Minnesota 0

Saturday

National Championship

Wisconsin vs. Stanford winner, 7 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Friday’s Games

Washington 6, New Jersey 3

Florida 7, Dallas 4

Toronto 6, N.Y. Rangers 3

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, late

Saturday’s Games

Anaheim vs. N.Y. Islanders, 12 p.m.

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Boston, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 11:30 a.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 9 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 114, Memphis 107

Indiana 119, Sacramento 105

Boston 114, Detroit 93

Toronto 122, Washington 118

Dallas 117, Philadelphia 98

Miami 129, New York 114

Oklahoma City 126, Phoenix 108

Minnesota at Denver, late

Orlando at Portland, late

New Orleans at Golden State, late

Saturday’s Games

Utah at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Dallas at Toronto, 2:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Boston, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

America’s Line

College Football

(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)

College Football

Saturday

Celebration Bowl

N Carolina A&T 2.5 (51.5) Alcorn St

New Mexico Bowl

San Diego St 3.5 (40.5) C Michigan

Cure Bowl

Ga Southern 4.5 (58.5) Liberty

Boca Raton Bowl

Smu 8.5 (65.0) Fla Atlantic

Camellia Bowl

Arkansas St 1.5 (60.5) Florida Int’l

Las Vegas Bowl

Washington 3.5 (48.5) Boise St

New Orleans Bowl

App State 16.5 (47.5) Uab

NFL

Saturday

Texans 3 (50.5) BUCS

PATRIOTS 6.5 (37.5) Bills

49ERS 6.5 (44.5) Rams

Sunday

FALCONS 7 (46.5) Jaguars

Saints 3 (50.5) TITANS

REDSKINS 1 (42.5) Giants

Steelers 3 (37.5) JETS

DOLPHINS PK (46.5) Bengals

COLTS 7 (46.0) Panthers

Ravens 10 (48.5) BROWNS

BRONCOS 7 (38.0) Lions

CHARGERS 7 (45.0) Raiders

Cowboys 2 (46.5) EAGLES

SEAHAWKS 9.5 (50.5) Cards

Chiefs 6 (44.5) BEARS

Monday

VIKINGS 5.5 (47.0) Packers

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended free agent minor league pitcher Daniel De Leon and Pittsburgh minor league pitcher Andy Maldonado (DSL Pirates) 72 games each after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Suspended Boston minor league C Elih Marrero (Salem-Carolina) and free agent minor league pitcher Cole Watts 50 game s each after testing positive for Amphetamine.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed RHP Chris Mazza off waivers from the New York Mets. Signed C Jett Bandy, OF John Andreoli, 1B/OF Nick Longhi, 3B/1B Jantzen Witte, LHP Mike Kickham and RHPs R.J. Alvarez, Robinson Leyer and Domingo Tapia to minor league contracts.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed RHPs Tyler Clippard and Sergio Romo to one-year contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Ian Gibaut and Edinson Volquez and C Tim Federowicz on minor league contracts.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ryan Tepera on a one-year contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Signed RHP Yimi Garcia to a one-year contract. Designated RHP Kyle Keller for assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with 1B Justin Smoak and 2B Eric Sogard on one-year contracts.

NEW YORK METS — Announced RHP Stephen Nogosek cleared waivers and was sent outright to Syracuse (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed INFs Phil Gosselin and Josh Harrison and OFs Mikie Mahtook and Matt Szczur to minor league contracts.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Tarrik Brock first base coach.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed LHP Mike Castellani and RHP Jackson Owens to contract extensions.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed C Gian Martellini to a contract extension.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Acquired OF Mikey Reynonds from High Point (Atlantic) to complete a previous trade. Signed INF Derwin Pomare.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Seattle DT Al Woods four games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed OL James Carpenter on IR. Signed OL lineman Sean Harlow.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Adin Hill from Tucson (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Curtis Lazar from Rochester (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned F Brian Gibbons to Charlotte (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Syracuse F Daniel Walcott two games for his actions in a Dec. 18 game at Bridgeport.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired M Lucas Zelarayan from Tigres UANL (Mexico).

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired F Adam Buksa from Pogón Szczecin (Poland).

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed G Ryan Meara, F Brian White and D Amro Tarek.

USL Championship

SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed F Irvin Raul Parra.

