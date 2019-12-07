Iowa Western
Friday, Dec. 6
Men’s Basketball
Iowa Western Classic
Minnesota Prep Academy at IWCC, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Reiver Classic
IWCC 59, Snow 46
Saturday, Dec. 7
Men’s Basketball
Iowa Western Classic
Johnson County at IWCC, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Reiver Classic
Lake Region State at IWCC
Wrestling
IWCC at Doane Open, 9 a.m.
Girls Basketball
Friday, Dec. 6
Abraham Lincoln 67, Sioux City North 37
Thomas Jefferson 45, Sioux City West 35
Red Oak 57, Lewis Central 56
St. Albert 58, Clarinda 30
Glenwood 71, Atlantic 45
AHSTW 39, Underwood 31
IKM-Manning 74, Riverside 14
Treynor 54, Missouri Valley 11
Audubon 58, Tri-Center 21
Saturday, Dec. 7
Waukee at Abraham Lincoln
Glenwood at Carroll, 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Friday, Dec. 6
Abraham Lincoln 67, Sioux City North 27
Lewis Central 69, Red Oak 48
Clarinda 68, St. Albert 57
Sioux City West 55, Thomas Jefferson 48
Glenwood 75, Atlantic 65
AHSTW 67, Underwood 56
IKM-Manning 46, Riverside 28
Treynor 63, Missouri Valley 33
Tri-Center 72, Audubon 42
Saturday, Dec. 7
Abraham Lincoln at Des Moines Hoover, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Saturday, Dec. 7
Abraham Lincoln, Glenwood, at Dan Hill Invite in Harlan, 10 a.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Newton tournament, 10 a.m.
Lewis Central at Park Hill tournament, 9:30 a.m.
St. Albert, AHSTW at Treynor Invitational, 10 a.m.
Riverside, Underwood at Sergeant Bluff-Luton Invite, 9:30 a.m.
Tri-Center at Omaha North, 9 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Saturday, Dec. 7
Council Bluffs at Monroe Invitational, 12:30 p.m.
NCAA Football
Friday, Dec. 6
No. 5 Utah vs. No. 13 Oregon, Pac-12 championship at Santa Clara, Calif., late
Saturday, Dec. 7
No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Georgia, SEC championship at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Wisconsin, Big Ten championship at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 22 Virginia, ACC championship at Charlotte, N.C., 6:30 p.m.
No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 Baylor, Big 12 championship at Arlington, Texas, 11 a.m.
No. 16 Memphis vs. No. 21 Cincinnati, AAC championship, 2:30 p.m.
No. 19 Boise State vs. Hawaii, MWC championship, 3 p.m.
No. 20 Appalachian State vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, Sun Belt championship, 11 a.m.
NCAA Basketball
Friday’s Games
Top 25
No. 1 Louisville 64, Pittsburgh 46
No. 4 Michigan 103, Iowa 91
No. 10 Duke 77, Virginia Tech 63
Big 12
USC at TCU, late
Big East
Providence at Rhode Island, late
MVC
Mississippi Valley State at Missouri State, late
Saturday’s Games
Top 25
No. 2 Kansas vs. No. 20 Colorado, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Maryland vs. Illinois, 4 p.m.
No. 6 Ohio State vs. Penn State, 11 a.m.
No. 8 Kentucky vs. Fairleigh Dickinson, 3 p.m.
No. 12 Arizona at No. 18 Baylor, 11 a.m.
No. 13 Oregon vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m.
No. 15 Memphis at UAB, 4:30 p.m.
No. 23 Villanova at Saint Joseph’s, 2 p.m.
No. 24 Butler vs. Florida, 11 a.m.
No. 25 Utah State vs. Fresno State, 5 p.m.
Big Ten
Nebraska at Creighton, 1:30 p.m.
Penn State at Ohio State, 11 a.m.
Indiana at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Big 12
West Virginia at St. John’s, 11 a.m.
Marquette at Kansas State, 8 p.m.
Big East
Cincinnati at Xavier, 4 p.m.
Georgetown at SMU, 8:30 p.m.
MVC
Miami (OH) at Evansville, 1 p.m.
North Carolina A&T at Bradley, 1 p.m.
Indiana State at Wright State, 1 p.m.
Quincy at Loyola Chicago, 1 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Southern Miss, 2 p.m.
SE Missouri State at Drake, 5 p.m.
Morehead State at Illinois State, 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Top 25
No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 7 North Carolina, 3 p.m.
No. 9 Gonzaga at No. 22 Washington, 6 p.m.
No. 11 Michigan State vs. Rutgers, 6 p.m.
No. 16 Seton Hall at Iowa State, 8 p.m.
No. 17 Florida State vs. Clemson, 1 p.m.
No. 19 Dayton vs. Saint Mary’s at Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, 3 p.m.
Big Ten
Northwestern at Purdue, 4 p.m.
Rutgers at Michigan State, 6 p.m.
Big 12
Wichita State at Oklahoma State, 1 p.m.
Texas A&M at Texas, 2 p.m.
Seton Hall at Iowa State, 8 p.m.
Big East
Buffalo at DePaul, 4 p.m.
MVC
Central Michigan at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Friday’s Games
Chicago at New Jersey, late
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, late
Arizona at Pittsburgh, late
Los Angeles at Edmonton, late
Washington at Anaheim, late
Saturday’s Games
Ottawa at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Buffalo at Vancouver, 3 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Carolina, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Florida, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Nashville, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Anaheim at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
San Jose at Florida, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Friday’s Games
Brooklyn at Charlotte, late
Indiana at Detroit, late
Orlando at Cleveland, late
Denver at Boston, late
Golden State at Chicago, late
Minnesota at Oklahoma City, late
Washington at Miami, late
L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, late
Sacramento at San Antonio, late
L.A. Lakers at Portland, late
Saturday’s Games
New Orleans at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Houston, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Denver at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Atlanta at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 5 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Washington, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
Sacramento at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Portland, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
NFL Football
Week 14
Thursday, Dec. 5
Chicago 31, Dallas 24
Sunday, Dec. 8
Washington at Green Bay, 12 p.m.
Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.
San Francisco at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Denver at Houston, 12 p.m.
Baltimore at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 3:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 9
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Week 14
TOTAL YARDAGE
Yard Rush Pass
Baltimore 5049 2494 2555
Kansas City 4616 1134 3482
Houston 4474 1558 2916
L.A. Chargers 4359 1069 3290
New England 4329 1156 3173
Jacksonville 4313 1361 2952
Oakland 4257 1472 2785
Buffalo 4236 1655 2581
Cleveland 4175 1472 2703
Indianapolis 4125 1668 2457
Tennessee 3957 1505 2452
Cincinnati 3612 936 2676
Denver 3549 1300 2249
Pittsburgh 3496 1090 2406
Miami 3323 753 2570
N.Y. Jets 3154 871 2283
DEFENSE
Yard Rush Pass
New England 3096 1134 1962
Buffalo 3601 1251 2350
L.A. Chargers 3711 1319 2392
Pittsburgh 3806 1244 2562
N.Y. Jets 3809 903 2906
Baltimore 3881 1139 2742
Denver 3891 1364 2527
Indianapolis 3944 1221 2723
Cleveland 4047 1488 2559
Jacksonville 4325 1639 2686
Oakland 4341 1243 3098
Tennessee 4345 1224 3121
Kansas City 4465 1696 2769
Houston 4488 1333 3155
Miami 4796 1722 3074
Cincinnati 4860 1891 2969
NFL Playoff Scenarios
AFC
CLINCHED: None
BALTIMORE: at Buffalo, Sunday
Clinches AFC North title with:
— Win AND Pittsburgh loss or tie, OR
— Tie AND Pittsburgh loss
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Win, OR
— Tie AND Houston loss or tie, OR
— Tie AND Tennessee loss or tie, OR
— Houston loss AND Indianapolis loss or tie AND Oakland-Tennessee tie
BUFFALO: vs. Baltimore, Sunday
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Win AND Oakland loss or tie AND Houston loss AND Indianapolis loss or tie
KANSAS CITY: at New England, Sunday
Clinches AFC West title with:
— Win AND Oakland loss
NEW ENGLAND: vs. Kansas City, Sunday
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Win, OR
— Tie AND Pittsburgh loss, OR
— Tie AND Houston loss or tie, OR
— Tie AND Tennessee loss or tie, OR
— Houston loss AND Indianapolis loss or tie AND Oakland-Tennessee tie
NFC
CLINCHED: New Orleans, NFC South.
SAN FRANCISCO: at New Orleans, Sunday
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Win AND L.A. Rams loss or tie, OR
— Tie AND L.A. Rams loss
SEATTLE: at L.A. Rams, Sunday
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Win or tie
America’s Line
College Football
(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)
Conference championships
Saturday
Oklahoma 9 (64.5) Baylor
Central Michigan 6.5 (54) Miami-Ohio
App State 6.5 (57.5) Lafayette
Fla Atlantic 7.5 (49.5) Uab
Memphis 9.5 (57.5) Cincinnati
Lsu 7 (55.5) Georgia
Boise St 14 (64.5) Hawaii
Clemson 28.5 (57.5) Virginia
Ohio St 16.5 (56.5) Wisconsin
NFL
Sunday
PACKERS 13 (41.5) Titans
TEXANS 9 (42.5) Broncos
VIKINGS 13 (43.5) Lions
SAINTS 2.5 (44.5) 49ers
FALCONS 3 (47.5) Panthers
Ravens 6 (43) BILLS
BROWNS 7 (41.5) Bengals
JETS 6 (45.5) Dolphins
BUCS 3 (46.5) Colts
Chargers 3 (43.5) JAGUARS
Titans 3 (47.5) RAIDERS
Steelers 2.5 (43.5) CARDINALS
PATRIOTS 3 (48.5) Chiefs
Seahawks PK (47.0) RAMS
Monday
EAGLES 9.5 (46.0) Giants
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Claimed RHP Tayron Guerrero off waivers from Miami.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed C Beau Taylor to a minor league contract.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Signed RHPs Tanner Anderson, Ben Bracewell, Wandisson Charles, Parker Dunshee, Brian Howard and Miguel Romero; INFs Nick Allen and Logan Davidson and OFs Greg Deichmann and Mark Payton to minor league contracts.
TEXAS RANGERS — Signed RHP Kyle Gibson to a three-year contract.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Dan Winkler on a one-year contract. Named Dan Kantrovitz vice president, scouting; and Jasmine Horan amateur scouting analyst.
NEW YORK METS — Re-signed RHP Brad Brach to a one-year contract.
Frontier League
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed RHP Jamal Wilson to a contract extension.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Traded INF Jake Vieth to Fargo-Moorhead (AA) for INF Joe Becht, RHP Taylor Bloye, and a player to be named.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Traded 1B Jamey Smart to Windy City.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Saige Jenco to a contract extension.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Filip Zadina from Grand Rapids (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Yakov Trenin from Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned C Boo Nieves to Hartford (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled Fs Nic Petan and Pontus Aberg and D Martin Marincin from Toronto (AHL).
American Hockey League
SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Traded D Rob O’Gara to Springfield for future considerations.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MONTREAL IMPACT — Signed G Clement Diop to a one-year contract.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Transferred D Michael Amir Murillo to RSC Anderlecht (Belgium)
COLLEGE
FRESNO STATE — Announced the resignation of football coach Jeff Tedford.
INDIANA — Agreed to terms with football coach Tom Allen on a seven-year contract through the 2026 season.
WAGNER — Announced the school has parted ways with football coach Jason Houghtaling.
