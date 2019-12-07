Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Friday, Dec. 6

Men’s Basketball

Iowa Western Classic

Minnesota Prep Academy at IWCC, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Reiver Classic

IWCC 59, Snow 46

Saturday, Dec. 7

Men’s Basketball

Iowa Western Classic

Johnson County at IWCC, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Reiver Classic

Lake Region State at IWCC

Wrestling

IWCC at Doane Open, 9 a.m.

Girls Basketball

Friday, Dec. 6

Abraham Lincoln 67, Sioux City North 37

Thomas Jefferson 45, Sioux City West 35

Red Oak 57, Lewis Central 56

St. Albert 58, Clarinda 30

Glenwood 71, Atlantic 45

AHSTW 39, Underwood 31

IKM-Manning 74, Riverside 14

Treynor 54, Missouri Valley 11

Audubon 58, Tri-Center 21

Saturday, Dec. 7

Waukee at Abraham Lincoln

Glenwood at Carroll, 6 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Friday, Dec. 6

Abraham Lincoln 67, Sioux City North 27

Lewis Central 69, Red Oak 48

Clarinda 68, St. Albert 57

Sioux City West 55, Thomas Jefferson 48

Glenwood 75, Atlantic 65

AHSTW 67, Underwood 56

IKM-Manning 46, Riverside 28

Treynor 63, Missouri Valley 33

Tri-Center 72, Audubon 42

Saturday, Dec. 7

Abraham Lincoln at Des Moines Hoover, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Saturday, Dec. 7

Abraham Lincoln, Glenwood, at Dan Hill Invite in Harlan, 10 a.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Newton tournament, 10 a.m.

Lewis Central at Park Hill tournament, 9:30 a.m.

St. Albert, AHSTW at Treynor Invitational, 10 a.m.

Riverside, Underwood at Sergeant Bluff-Luton Invite, 9:30 a.m.

Tri-Center at Omaha North, 9 a.m.

Prep Swimming

Saturday, Dec. 7

Council Bluffs at Monroe Invitational, 12:30 p.m.

NCAA Football

Friday, Dec. 6

No. 5 Utah vs. No. 13 Oregon, Pac-12 championship at Santa Clara, Calif., late

Saturday, Dec. 7

No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Georgia, SEC championship at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Wisconsin, Big Ten championship at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 22 Virginia, ACC championship at Charlotte, N.C., 6:30 p.m.

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 Baylor, Big 12 championship at Arlington, Texas, 11 a.m.

No. 16 Memphis vs. No. 21 Cincinnati, AAC championship, 2:30 p.m.

No. 19 Boise State vs. Hawaii, MWC championship, 3 p.m.

No. 20 Appalachian State vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, Sun Belt championship, 11 a.m.

NCAA Basketball

Friday’s Games

Top 25

No. 1 Louisville 64, Pittsburgh 46

No. 4 Michigan 103, Iowa 91

No. 10 Duke 77, Virginia Tech 63

Big 12

USC at TCU, late

Big East

Providence at Rhode Island, late

MVC

Mississippi Valley State at Missouri State, late

Saturday’s Games

Top 25

No. 2 Kansas vs. No. 20 Colorado, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Maryland vs. Illinois, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Ohio State vs. Penn State, 11 a.m.

No. 8 Kentucky vs. Fairleigh Dickinson, 3 p.m.

No. 12 Arizona at No. 18 Baylor, 11 a.m.

No. 13 Oregon vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m.

No. 15 Memphis at UAB, 4:30 p.m.

No. 23 Villanova at Saint Joseph’s, 2 p.m.

No. 24 Butler vs. Florida, 11 a.m.

No. 25 Utah State vs. Fresno State, 5 p.m.

Big Ten

Nebraska at Creighton, 1:30 p.m.

Penn State at Ohio State, 11 a.m.

Indiana at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Big 12

West Virginia at St. John’s, 11 a.m.

Marquette at Kansas State, 8 p.m.

Big East

Cincinnati at Xavier, 4 p.m.

Georgetown at SMU, 8:30 p.m.

MVC

Miami (OH) at Evansville, 1 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Bradley, 1 p.m.

Indiana State at Wright State, 1 p.m.

Quincy at Loyola Chicago, 1 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Southern Miss, 2 p.m.

SE Missouri State at Drake, 5 p.m.

Morehead State at Illinois State, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Top 25

No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 7 North Carolina, 3 p.m.

No. 9 Gonzaga at No. 22 Washington, 6 p.m.

No. 11 Michigan State vs. Rutgers, 6 p.m.

No. 16 Seton Hall at Iowa State, 8 p.m.

No. 17 Florida State vs. Clemson, 1 p.m.

No. 19 Dayton vs. Saint Mary’s at Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, 3 p.m.

Big Ten

Northwestern at Purdue, 4 p.m.

Rutgers at Michigan State, 6 p.m.

Big 12

Wichita State at Oklahoma State, 1 p.m.

Texas A&M at Texas, 2 p.m.

Seton Hall at Iowa State, 8 p.m.

Big East

Buffalo at DePaul, 4 p.m.

MVC

Central Michigan at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Friday’s Games

Chicago at New Jersey, late

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, late

Arizona at Pittsburgh, late

Los Angeles at Edmonton, late

Washington at Anaheim, late

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Friday’s Games

Brooklyn at Charlotte, late

Indiana at Detroit, late

Orlando at Cleveland, late

Denver at Boston, late

Golden State at Chicago, late

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, late

Washington at Miami, late

L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, late

Sacramento at San Antonio, late

L.A. Lakers at Portland, late

Saturday’s Games

New Orleans at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Houston, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Denver at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Atlanta at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 5 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Washington, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

NFL Football

Week 14

Thursday, Dec. 5

Chicago 31, Dallas 24

Sunday, Dec. 8

Washington at Green Bay, 12 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.

San Francisco at New Orleans, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

Denver at Houston, 12 p.m.

Baltimore at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 3:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at New England, 3:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 9

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Week 14

TOTAL YARDAGE

Yard Rush Pass

Baltimore 5049 2494 2555

Kansas City 4616 1134 3482

Houston 4474 1558 2916

L.A. Chargers 4359 1069 3290

New England 4329 1156 3173

Jacksonville 4313 1361 2952

Oakland 4257 1472 2785

Buffalo 4236 1655 2581

Cleveland 4175 1472 2703

Indianapolis 4125 1668 2457

Tennessee 3957 1505 2452

Cincinnati 3612 936 2676

Denver 3549 1300 2249

Pittsburgh 3496 1090 2406

Miami 3323 753 2570

N.Y. Jets 3154 871 2283

DEFENSE

Yard Rush Pass

New England 3096 1134 1962

Buffalo 3601 1251 2350

L.A. Chargers 3711 1319 2392

Pittsburgh 3806 1244 2562

N.Y. Jets 3809 903 2906

Baltimore 3881 1139 2742

Denver 3891 1364 2527

Indianapolis 3944 1221 2723

Cleveland 4047 1488 2559

Jacksonville 4325 1639 2686

Oakland 4341 1243 3098

Tennessee 4345 1224 3121

Kansas City 4465 1696 2769

Houston 4488 1333 3155

Miami 4796 1722 3074

Cincinnati 4860 1891 2969

NFL Playoff Scenarios

AFC

CLINCHED: None

BALTIMORE: at Buffalo, Sunday

Clinches AFC North title with:

— Win AND Pittsburgh loss or tie, OR

— Tie AND Pittsburgh loss

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win, OR

— Tie AND Houston loss or tie, OR

— Tie AND Tennessee loss or tie, OR

— Houston loss AND Indianapolis loss or tie AND Oakland-Tennessee tie

BUFFALO: vs. Baltimore, Sunday

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win AND Oakland loss or tie AND Houston loss AND Indianapolis loss or tie

KANSAS CITY: at New England, Sunday

Clinches AFC West title with:

— Win AND Oakland loss

NEW ENGLAND: vs. Kansas City, Sunday

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win, OR

— Tie AND Pittsburgh loss, OR

— Tie AND Houston loss or tie, OR

— Tie AND Tennessee loss or tie, OR

— Houston loss AND Indianapolis loss or tie AND Oakland-Tennessee tie

NFC

CLINCHED: New Orleans, NFC South.

SAN FRANCISCO: at New Orleans, Sunday

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win AND L.A. Rams loss or tie, OR

— Tie AND L.A. Rams loss

SEATTLE: at L.A. Rams, Sunday

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win or tie

America’s Line

College Football

(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)

Conference championships

Saturday

Oklahoma 9 (64.5) Baylor

Central Michigan 6.5 (54) Miami-Ohio

App State 6.5 (57.5) Lafayette

Fla Atlantic 7.5 (49.5) Uab

Memphis 9.5 (57.5) Cincinnati

Lsu 7 (55.5) Georgia

Boise St 14 (64.5) Hawaii

Clemson 28.5 (57.5) Virginia

Ohio St 16.5 (56.5) Wisconsin

NFL

Sunday

PACKERS 13 (41.5) Titans

TEXANS 9 (42.5) Broncos

VIKINGS 13 (43.5) Lions

SAINTS 2.5 (44.5) 49ers

FALCONS 3 (47.5) Panthers

Ravens 6 (43) BILLS

BROWNS 7 (41.5) Bengals

JETS 6 (45.5) Dolphins

BUCS 3 (46.5) Colts

Chargers 3 (43.5) JAGUARS

Titans 3 (47.5) RAIDERS

Steelers 2.5 (43.5) CARDINALS

PATRIOTS 3 (48.5) Chiefs

Seahawks PK (47.0) RAMS

Monday

EAGLES 9.5 (46.0) Giants

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Claimed RHP Tayron Guerrero off waivers from Miami.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed C Beau Taylor to a minor league contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Signed RHPs Tanner Anderson, Ben Bracewell, Wandisson Charles, Parker Dunshee, Brian Howard and Miguel Romero; INFs Nick Allen and Logan Davidson and OFs Greg Deichmann and Mark Payton to minor league contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed RHP Kyle Gibson to a three-year contract.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Dan Winkler on a one-year contract. Named Dan Kantrovitz vice president, scouting; and Jasmine Horan amateur scouting analyst.

NEW YORK METS — Re-signed RHP Brad Brach to a one-year contract.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed RHP Jamal Wilson to a contract extension.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Traded INF Jake Vieth to Fargo-Moorhead (AA) for INF Joe Becht, RHP Taylor Bloye, and a player to be named.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Traded 1B Jamey Smart to Windy City.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Saige Jenco to a contract extension.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Filip Zadina from Grand Rapids (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Yakov Trenin from Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned C Boo Nieves to Hartford (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled Fs Nic Petan and Pontus Aberg and D Martin Marincin from Toronto (AHL).

American Hockey League

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Traded D Rob O’Gara to Springfield for future considerations.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MONTREAL IMPACT — Signed G Clement Diop to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Transferred D Michael Amir Murillo to RSC Anderlecht (Belgium)

COLLEGE

FRESNO STATE — Announced the resignation of football coach Jeff Tedford.

INDIANA — Agreed to terms with football coach Tom Allen on a seven-year contract through the 2026 season.

WAGNER — Announced the school has parted ways with football coach Jason Houghtaling.

