Boys Basketball
AP Prep Basketball Rankings
Class 4-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Waukee (5) 5-0 98 1
2. Ankeny Centennial (2) 6-0 91 2
3. Dubuque Hempstead (2) 6-0 79 4
4. Sioux City East (1) 7-0 61 5
5. Waterloo West 5-1 51 6
6. Cedar Rapids Prairie 6-0 43 9
7. Cedar Falls (1) 5-1 42 8
8. Iowa City West 4-1 37 3
9. WDM Dowling 5-1 35 7
10. Abraham Lincoln 7-0 20 10
Others receiving votes: North Scott 18. Ankeny 11. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 7. Dubuque Senior 6. Linn-Mar 5. Iowa City Liberty 1.
Class 3-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Davenport Assumption (10) 6-0 108 2
2. Carroll (1) 5-0 89 5
3. Dallas Center-Grimes 6-0 77 6
4. Mount Vernon 6-0 65 7
5. Winterset 5-1 52 1
6. Harlan 6-0 51 8
7. Algona 6-0 47 9
8. Norwalk 4-2 32 4
9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-2 20 3
10. Pella 4-2 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Glenwood 11. Central Clinton, De Witt 11. Clear Lake 9. MOC-Floyd Valley 9. Marion 8. Gilbert 1. Webster City 1.
Class 2-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Dyersville Beckman (5) 7-0 101 1
2. Treynor (2) 7-0 85 2
3. North Linn 6-0 75 3
4. West Sioux (1) 8-0 71 5
(tie) Camanche (3) 5-0 71 4
6. Iowa City Regina 5-1 39 8
7. Osage 7-0 36 9
8. Boyden-Hull 5-1 23 NR
9. Dike-New Hartford 6-0 22 NR
10. Van Meter 5-0 17 NR
Others receiving votes: Aplington-Parkersburg 15. Unity Christian, Orange City 13. Des Moines Christian 9. Monticello 8. West Burlington 5. Woodward-Granger 5. East Sac County 4. Pella Christian 4. Rock Valley 1. Tri-Center 1.
Class 1-A
Record Pts Prv
1. St. Mary’s (6) 6-0 103 1
2. Montezuma (1) 6-0 88 3
3. Algona Garrigan (1) 7-1 78 2
4. Easton Valley 7-0 70 5
5. West Fork (1) 7-0 62 4
6. WACO (1) 8-0 54 6
7. AHSTW (1) 8-0 41 7
8. Janesville 6-0 26 9
9. Lake Mills 5-1 24 8
10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6-0 15 NR
Others receiving votes: CAM 8. Martensdale-St. Marys 6. Madrid 6. Don Bosco 5. South O’Brien 5. East Mills 4. Notre Dame, Burlington 3. Edgewood-Colesburg 2. Mount Ayr 2. Keota 1. Grand View Christian 1. Siouxland Community Christian 1.
NCAA Football
Monday, Dec. 23
Gasparilla Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
UCF 48, Marshall 25
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu
BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 26
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit
Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Dec. 27
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Pinstripe Bowl
New York
Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan State (6-6), 2:20 p.m. (ESPN)
Texas Bowl
Houston
Oklahoma State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 7 p.m. (FS1)
Cheez-It Bowl
Phoenix
Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6), 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 28
Camping World Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), 11 a.m. (ABC)
Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas
Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
NCAA Basketball
AP Top 25
Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (54) 13-1 1608 2
2. Ohio St. (9) 11-1 1520 5
3. Louisville (1) 11-1 1460 3
4. Duke (1) 10-1 1429 4
5. Kansas 9-2 1388 1
6. Oregon 10-2 1286 8
7. Baylor 9-1 1207 10
8. Auburn 11-0 1107 12
9. Memphis 10-1 1040 11
10. Villanova 9-2 950 18
11. Michigan 9-3 889 14
12. Butler 11-1 853 17
13. Maryland 10-2 785 7
14. Michigan St. 9-3 775 15
15. San Diego St. 12-0 763 20
16. Virginia 9-2 595 9
17. Florida St. 10-2 583 19
18. Dayton 9-2 541 13
19. Kentucky 8-3 411 6
20. Penn St. 10-2 332 23
21. Washington 9-2 326 22
22. West Virginia 10-1 229 25
23. Texas Tech 8-3 178 24
24. Arizona 10-3 153 16
25. Iowa 9-3 125 —
Others receiving votes: Wichita St. 112, Colorado 79, Xavier 68, DePaul 54, Indiana 45, Liberty 40, Utah St. 36, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 29, Marquette 28, Tennessee 24, N. Iowa 23, Creighton 12, Purdue 11, Georgetown 9, Stanford 7, BYU 4, St. John’s 4, Virginia Tech 3, Seton Hall 2, ETSU 1, Yale 1.
USA Today Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (23) 13-1 785 2
2. Ohio State (7) 11-1 754 4
3. Duke 10-1 717 3
4. Louisville (2) 11-1 707 5
5. Kansas 9-2 676 1
6. Baylor 9-1 594 11
7. Oregon 10-2 588 10
8. Auburn 11-0 579 9
9. Villanova 9-2 502 14
10. Memphis 10-1 462 13
11. Butler 11-1 432 16
12. Maryland 10-2 386 8
13. Virginia 9-2 362 7
14. San Diego State 12-0 356 20
15. Michigan 9-3 338 15
16. Michigan State 9-3 311 18
17. Florida State 10-2 298 19
18. Dayton 9-2 281 12
19. Kentucky 8-3 220 6
20. Washington 9-2 158 22
21. Penn State 10-2 146 24
22. Texas Tech 8-3 105 25
23. West Virginia 10-1 88 —
24. Arizona 10-3 85 17
25. Wichita State 10-1 70 —
Others receiving votes: Iowa 54, Colorado 42, Seton Hall 37, Xavier 36, Tennessee 34, Utah State 30, Purdue 26, Marquette 24, Northern Iowa 24, Stanford 17, Creighton 15, Indiana 14, Saint Mary’s 12, North Carolina 11, DePaul 9, VCU 7, Liberty 5, Arkansas 2, Oklahoma 1.
Top 25 Schedule
Monday’s Games
No. 18 Dayton 81, Grambling State 53
No. 21 Washington at Hawaii, late
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No. 21 Washington vs. Houston or Georgia Tech at the Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, 5:30 or 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
No games scheduled
Saturday’s Games
No. 3 Louisville at No. 19 Kentucky, 2:45 p.m.
No. 4 Duke vs. Brown, 10:30 a.m.
No. 9 Memphis vs. New Orleans, 12:30 p.m.
No. 12 Butler vs. Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
No. 15 San Diego State vs. Cal Poly, 6 p.m.
No. 17 Florida State vs. North Alabama, 1 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 22 West Virginia, 11 a.m.
No. 5 Kansas at Stanford, 2 p.m.
No. 6 Oregon vs. Alabama State, 3 p.m.
No. 8 Auburn vs. Lipscomb, 3 p.m.
No. 11 Michigan vs. UMass Lowell, 1 p.m.
No. 13 Maryland vs. Bryant, 11 a.m.
No. 14 Michigan State vs. Western Michigan, 7 p.m.
No. 16 Virginia vs. Navy, 3 p.m.
No. 20 Penn State vs. Cornell, 11 a.m.
No. 23 Texas Tech vs. Cal State Bakersfield, 3 p.m.
No. 25 Iowa vs. Kennesaw State, 3:05 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Monday’s Games
Toronto 8, Carolina 6
Minnesota 3, Calgary 0
Washington at Boston, late
Columbus 3, N.Y. Islanders 2
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, late
Florida at Tampa Bay, late
Buffalo at Ottawa, late
Arizona at Nashville, late
Montreal at Winnipeg, late
New Jersey at Chicago, late
St. Louis at Los Angeles, late
Edmonton at Vancouver, late
Colorado at Vegas, late
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
NBA Basketball
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 121, Atlanta 118
Orlando 103, Chicago 95
Philadelphia 125, Detroit 109
Toronto at Indiana, late
Washington 121, New York 115
Utah at Miami, late
San Antonio at Memphis, late
Denver at Phoenix, late
Houston at Sacramento, late
New Orleans at Portland, late
Minnesota at Golden State, late
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Toronto, 11 a.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.
Houston at Golden State, 4 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Denver, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Detroit, 6 p.m.
New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
NFL Football
Week 16
Saturday’s Games
Houston 23, Tampa Bay 20
New England 24, Buffalo 17
San Francisco 34, L.A. Rams 31
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Giants 41, Washington 35, OT
Miami 38, Cincinnati 35, OT
New Orleans 38, Tennessee 28
N.Y. Jets 16, Pittsburgh 10
Baltimore 31, Cleveland 15
Indianapolis 38, Carolina 6
Atlanta 24, Jacksonville 12
Oakland 24, L.A. Chargers 17
Denver 27, Detroit 17
Arizona 27, Seattle 13
Philadelphia 17, Dallas 9
Kansas City 26, Chicago 3
Monday’s Games
Green Bay at Minnesota, late
Week 17
Sunday, Dec. 29
Chicago at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.
Miami at New England, 12 p.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
New Orleans at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Oakland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Houston, 3:25 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 3:25 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.
America’s Line
College Football
(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)
Hawaii Bowl
Byu 1 (63.5) HAWAII
Independence Bowl
Miami-Fla 6.5 (50.5) La Tech
Quick Lane Bowl
Pitt 11 (49.0) E Michhigan
Military Bowl
N Carolina 4.5 (53.5) Temple
Pinstripe Bowl
Michigan St 4 (49.5) Wake Forest
Texas Bowl
Texas A&M 6.5 (53.5) Oklahoma St
Holiday Bowl
Iowa 2 (51.5) Usc
Cheez-It Bowl
Air Force 3 (67.5) Washington St
Peach Bowl
Lsu 14 (76.5) Oklahoma
Fiesta Bowl
Clemson 2 (63.5) Ohio St
Camping World Bowl
Notre Dame 3.5 (55.0) Iowa St
Cotton Bowl
Penn St 6.5 (60.5) Memphis
NFL
Sunday
Titans 5 (46.0) TEXANS
Browns 2.5 (45.5) BENGALS
VIKINGS NL (NL) Bears
Colts 3.5 (43.5) JAGUARS
BUCS PK (50.0) Falcons
COWBOYS 11 (44.5) Redskins
Saints 13 (48.0) PANTHERS
Eagles 4.5 (45.5) GIANTS
Steelers 1.5 (38.0) RAVENS
BILLS 1 (37.5) Jets
PATRIOTS 16 (45.5) Dolphins
Packers NL (NL) LIONS
CHIEFS 7.5 (46.5) Chargers
RAMS 7 (NL) Cards
49ers 3 (47.5) SEAHAWKS
BRONCOS 3.5 (41.0) Raiders
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Announced major league coach José Hernández moves to assistant hitting coach. Named Fredi González major league coach; Darren Holmes as bullpen coach, and Anthony Sanders first base coach.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Traded INF Cristian Perez to the N.Y. Yankees for RHP Chance Adams.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Signed RHP Julio Teheran to a one-year contract.
National League
MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with C Francisco Cervelli on a one-year contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Glenn Sherlock assistant coach.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Gary Payton II.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Claimed LB Sharif Finch off waivers from Tennessee. Placed WR A.J. Green on the IR.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed LB Jahlani Tavai on IR.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Anthony Zettel to a one-year contract. Waived DL Jeremiah Valoaga.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.