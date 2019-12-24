Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Boys Basketball

AP Prep Basketball Rankings

Class 4-A

Record Pts Prv

1. Waukee (5) 5-0 98 1

2. Ankeny Centennial (2) 6-0 91 2

3. Dubuque Hempstead (2) 6-0 79 4

4. Sioux City East (1) 7-0 61 5

5. Waterloo West 5-1 51 6

6. Cedar Rapids Prairie 6-0 43 9

7. Cedar Falls (1) 5-1 42 8

8. Iowa City West 4-1 37 3

9. WDM Dowling 5-1 35 7

10. Abraham Lincoln 7-0 20 10

Others receiving votes: North Scott 18. Ankeny 11. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 7. Dubuque Senior 6. Linn-Mar 5. Iowa City Liberty 1.

Class 3-A

Record Pts Prv

1. Davenport Assumption (10) 6-0 108 2

2. Carroll (1) 5-0 89 5

3. Dallas Center-Grimes 6-0 77 6

4. Mount Vernon 6-0 65 7

5. Winterset 5-1 52 1

6. Harlan 6-0 51 8

7. Algona 6-0 47 9

8. Norwalk 4-2 32 4

9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-2 20 3

10. Pella 4-2 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Glenwood 11. Central Clinton, De Witt 11. Clear Lake 9. MOC-Floyd Valley 9. Marion 8. Gilbert 1. Webster City 1.

Class 2-A

Record Pts Prv

1. Dyersville Beckman (5) 7-0 101 1

2. Treynor (2) 7-0 85 2

3. North Linn 6-0 75 3

4. West Sioux (1) 8-0 71 5

(tie) Camanche (3) 5-0 71 4

6. Iowa City Regina 5-1 39 8

7. Osage 7-0 36 9

8. Boyden-Hull 5-1 23 NR

9. Dike-New Hartford 6-0 22 NR

10. Van Meter 5-0 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Aplington-Parkersburg 15. Unity Christian, Orange City 13. Des Moines Christian 9. Monticello 8. West Burlington 5. Woodward-Granger 5. East Sac County 4. Pella Christian 4. Rock Valley 1. Tri-Center 1.

Class 1-A

Record Pts Prv

1. St. Mary’s (6) 6-0 103 1

2. Montezuma (1) 6-0 88 3

3. Algona Garrigan (1) 7-1 78 2

4. Easton Valley 7-0 70 5

5. West Fork (1) 7-0 62 4

6. WACO (1) 8-0 54 6

7. AHSTW (1) 8-0 41 7

8. Janesville 6-0 26 9

9. Lake Mills 5-1 24 8

10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6-0 15 NR

Others receiving votes: CAM 8. Martensdale-St. Marys 6. Madrid 6. Don Bosco 5. South O’Brien 5. East Mills 4. Notre Dame, Burlington 3. Edgewood-Colesburg 2. Mount Ayr 2. Keota 1. Grand View Christian 1. Siouxland Community Christian 1.

NCAA Football

Monday, Dec. 23

Gasparilla Bowl

At Tampa, Fla.

UCF 48, Marshall 25

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl

Honolulu

BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 26

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit

Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl

New York

Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan State (6-6), 2:20 p.m. (ESPN)

Texas Bowl

Houston

Oklahoma State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 7 p.m. (FS1)

Cheez-It Bowl

Phoenix

Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6), 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 28

Camping World Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), 11 a.m. (ABC)

Cotton Bowl Classic

Arlington, Texas

Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

NCAA Basketball

AP Top 25

Record Pts Prv

1. Gonzaga (54) 13-1 1608 2

2. Ohio St. (9) 11-1 1520 5

3. Louisville (1) 11-1 1460 3

4. Duke (1) 10-1 1429 4

5. Kansas 9-2 1388 1

6. Oregon 10-2 1286 8

7. Baylor 9-1 1207 10

8. Auburn 11-0 1107 12

9. Memphis 10-1 1040 11

10. Villanova 9-2 950 18

11. Michigan 9-3 889 14

12. Butler 11-1 853 17

13. Maryland 10-2 785 7

14. Michigan St. 9-3 775 15

15. San Diego St. 12-0 763 20

16. Virginia 9-2 595 9

17. Florida St. 10-2 583 19

18. Dayton 9-2 541 13

19. Kentucky 8-3 411 6

20. Penn St. 10-2 332 23

21. Washington 9-2 326 22

22. West Virginia 10-1 229 25

23. Texas Tech 8-3 178 24

24. Arizona 10-3 153 16

25. Iowa 9-3 125 —

Others receiving votes: Wichita St. 112, Colorado 79, Xavier 68, DePaul 54, Indiana 45, Liberty 40, Utah St. 36, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 29, Marquette 28, Tennessee 24, N. Iowa 23, Creighton 12, Purdue 11, Georgetown 9, Stanford 7, BYU 4, St. John’s 4, Virginia Tech 3, Seton Hall 2, ETSU 1, Yale 1.

USA Today Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Gonzaga (23) 13-1 785 2

2. Ohio State (7) 11-1 754 4

3. Duke 10-1 717 3

4. Louisville (2) 11-1 707 5

5. Kansas 9-2 676 1

6. Baylor 9-1 594 11

7. Oregon 10-2 588 10

8. Auburn 11-0 579 9

9. Villanova 9-2 502 14

10. Memphis 10-1 462 13

11. Butler 11-1 432 16

12. Maryland 10-2 386 8

13. Virginia 9-2 362 7

14. San Diego State 12-0 356 20

15. Michigan 9-3 338 15

16. Michigan State 9-3 311 18

17. Florida State 10-2 298 19

18. Dayton 9-2 281 12

19. Kentucky 8-3 220 6

20. Washington 9-2 158 22

21. Penn State 10-2 146 24

22. Texas Tech 8-3 105 25

23. West Virginia 10-1 88 —

24. Arizona 10-3 85 17

25. Wichita State 10-1 70 —

Others receiving votes: Iowa 54, Colorado 42, Seton Hall 37, Xavier 36, Tennessee 34, Utah State 30, Purdue 26, Marquette 24, Northern Iowa 24, Stanford 17, Creighton 15, Indiana 14, Saint Mary’s 12, North Carolina 11, DePaul 9, VCU 7, Liberty 5, Arkansas 2, Oklahoma 1.

Top 25 Schedule

Monday’s Games

No. 18 Dayton 81, Grambling State 53

No. 21 Washington at Hawaii, late

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No. 21 Washington vs. Houston or Georgia Tech at the Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, 5:30 or 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

No. 3 Louisville at No. 19 Kentucky, 2:45 p.m.

No. 4 Duke vs. Brown, 10:30 a.m.

No. 9 Memphis vs. New Orleans, 12:30 p.m.

No. 12 Butler vs. Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

No. 15 San Diego State vs. Cal Poly, 6 p.m.

No. 17 Florida State vs. North Alabama, 1 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 22 West Virginia, 11 a.m.

No. 5 Kansas at Stanford, 2 p.m.

No. 6 Oregon vs. Alabama State, 3 p.m.

No. 8 Auburn vs. Lipscomb, 3 p.m.

No. 11 Michigan vs. UMass Lowell, 1 p.m.

No. 13 Maryland vs. Bryant, 11 a.m.

No. 14 Michigan State vs. Western Michigan, 7 p.m.

No. 16 Virginia vs. Navy, 3 p.m.

No. 20 Penn State vs. Cornell, 11 a.m.

No. 23 Texas Tech vs. Cal State Bakersfield, 3 p.m.

No. 25 Iowa vs. Kennesaw State, 3:05 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Monday’s Games

Toronto 8, Carolina 6

Minnesota 3, Calgary 0

Washington at Boston, late

Columbus 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, late

Florida at Tampa Bay, late

Buffalo at Ottawa, late

Arizona at Nashville, late

Montreal at Winnipeg, late

New Jersey at Chicago, late

St. Louis at Los Angeles, late

Edmonton at Vancouver, late

Colorado at Vegas, late

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

NBA Basketball

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 121, Atlanta 118

Orlando 103, Chicago 95

Philadelphia 125, Detroit 109

Toronto at Indiana, late

Washington 121, New York 115

Utah at Miami, late

San Antonio at Memphis, late

Denver at Phoenix, late

Houston at Sacramento, late

New Orleans at Portland, late

Minnesota at Golden State, late

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.

Houston at Golden State, 4 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Detroit, 6 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

NFL Football

Week 16

Saturday’s Games

Houston 23, Tampa Bay 20

New England 24, Buffalo 17

San Francisco 34, L.A. Rams 31

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Giants 41, Washington 35, OT

Miami 38, Cincinnati 35, OT

New Orleans 38, Tennessee 28

N.Y. Jets 16, Pittsburgh 10

Baltimore 31, Cleveland 15

Indianapolis 38, Carolina 6

Atlanta 24, Jacksonville 12

Oakland 24, L.A. Chargers 17

Denver 27, Detroit 17

Arizona 27, Seattle 13

Philadelphia 17, Dallas 9

Kansas City 26, Chicago 3

Monday’s Games

Green Bay at Minnesota, late

Week 17

Sunday, Dec. 29

Chicago at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.

Miami at New England, 12 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 12 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 3:25 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 3:25 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.

America’s Line

College Football

(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)

Hawaii Bowl

Byu 1 (63.5) HAWAII

Independence Bowl

Miami-Fla 6.5 (50.5) La Tech

Quick Lane Bowl

Pitt 11 (49.0) E Michhigan

Military Bowl

N Carolina 4.5 (53.5) Temple

Pinstripe Bowl

Michigan St 4 (49.5) Wake Forest

Texas Bowl

Texas A&M 6.5 (53.5) Oklahoma St

Holiday Bowl

Iowa 2 (51.5) Usc

Cheez-It Bowl

Air Force 3 (67.5) Washington St

Peach Bowl

Lsu 14 (76.5) Oklahoma

Fiesta Bowl

Clemson 2 (63.5) Ohio St

Camping World Bowl

Notre Dame 3.5 (55.0) Iowa St

Cotton Bowl

Penn St 6.5 (60.5) Memphis

NFL

Sunday

Titans 5 (46.0) TEXANS

Browns 2.5 (45.5) BENGALS

VIKINGS NL (NL) Bears

Colts 3.5 (43.5) JAGUARS

BUCS PK (50.0) Falcons

COWBOYS 11 (44.5) Redskins

Saints 13 (48.0) PANTHERS

Eagles 4.5 (45.5) GIANTS

Steelers 1.5 (38.0) RAVENS

BILLS 1 (37.5) Jets

PATRIOTS 16 (45.5) Dolphins

Packers NL (NL) LIONS

CHIEFS 7.5 (46.5) Chargers

RAMS 7 (NL) Cards

49ers 3 (47.5) SEAHAWKS

BRONCOS 3.5 (41.0) Raiders

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Announced major league coach José Hernández moves to assistant hitting coach. Named Fredi González major league coach; Darren Holmes as bullpen coach, and Anthony Sanders first base coach.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Traded INF Cristian Perez to the N.Y. Yankees for RHP Chance Adams.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Signed RHP Julio Teheran to a one-year contract.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with C Francisco Cervelli on a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Glenn Sherlock assistant coach.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Gary Payton II.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Claimed LB Sharif Finch off waivers from Tennessee. Placed WR A.J. Green on the IR.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed LB Jahlani Tavai on IR.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Anthony Zettel to a one-year contract. Waived DL Jeremiah Valoaga.

