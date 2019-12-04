Iowa Western
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Wrestling
Cloud at IWCC
Friday, Dec. 6
Men’s Basketball
Iowa Western Classic
Minnesota Prep Academy at IWCC, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Reiver Classic
Snow at IWCC, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Men’s Basketball
Iowa Western Classic
Johnson County at IWCC, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Reiver Classic
Lake Region State at IWCC
Wrestling
IWCC at Doane Open, 9 a.m.
Girls Basketball
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Glenwood 73, Abraham Lincoln 69
Lewis Central 60, Sioux City Heelan 58
Harlan 46, St. Albert 42
Heartland Christian 52, Whiting 47
AHSTW 85, Riverside 20
Logan-Magnolia 56, Tri-Center 29
IKM-Manning 70, Underwood 66
Thursday, Dec. 5
Stanton at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 6
Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Lewis Central at Red Oak, 6 p.m.
St. Albert at Clarinda, 6 p.m.
Atlantic at Glenwood, 6 p.m.
AHSTW at Underwood, 6 p.m.
IKM-Manning at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Treynor, 6 p.m.
Tri-Center at Audubon, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Waukee at Abraham Lincoln
Glenwood at Carroll, 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Glenwood 60, Thomas Jefferson 45
Heartland Christian 46, Whiting 38
AHSTW 85, Riverside 20
Treynor 56, Sioux City Heelan 46
Tri-Center 66, Logan-Magnolia 28
IKM-Manning 47, Underwood 29
Stanton 68, Clarke 35
Thursday, Dec. 5
Stanton at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 6
Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Lewis Central at Red Oak, 7:30 p.m.
St. Albert at Clarinda, 7:30 p.m.
Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Atlantic at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.
AHSTW at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
IKM-Manning at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Center at Audubon, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Abraham Lincoln at Des Moines Hoover, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Thursday, Dec. 5
Abraham Lincoln vs. Sioux City Heelan and Le Mars at SC Heelan, 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson, Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East, 5:30 p.m.
Glenwood vs. Riverside, Underwood, 5:30 p.m.
AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia quad, 5:30 p.m.
Tri-Center at Missouri Valley quad, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Abraham Lincoln, Glenwood, at Dan Hill Invite in Harlan, 10 a.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Newton tournament, 10 a.m.
Lewis Central at Park Hill tournament, 9:30 a.m.
St. Albert, AHSTW at Treynor Invitational, 10 a.m.
Riverside, Underwood at Sergeant Bluff-Luton Invite, 9:30 a.m.
Tri-Center at Omaha North, 9 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Thursday, Dec. 5
Lewis Central at Council Bluffs, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Council Bluffs at Monroe Invitational, 12:30 p.m.
NCAA Football
Friday, Dec. 6
No. 5 Utah vs. No. 13 Oregon, Pac-12 championship at Santa Clara, Calif., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Georgia, SEC championship at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Wisconsin, Big Ten championship at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 22 Virginia, ACC championship at Charlotte, N.C., 6:30 p.m.
No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 Baylor, Big 12 championship at Arlington, Texas, 11 a.m.
No. 16 Memphis vs. No. 21 Cincinnati, AAC championship, 2:30 p.m.
No. 19 Boise State vs. Hawaii, MWC championship, 3 p.m.
No. 20 Appalachian State vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, Sun Belt championship, 11 a.m.
NCAA Basketball
Tuesday’s Games
No. 1 Louisville 58, No. 4 Michigan 43
No. 10 Duke at No. 11 Michigan State, late
No. 15 Memphis 71, Bradley 56
No. 17 Florida State at Indiana, late
No. 18 Baylor 78, Maryland-Eastern Shore 46
No. 19 Dayton 99, Houston Baptist 68
No. 24 Butler 67, Mississippi 58
Big Ten
Northwestern 82, Boston College 64
Iowa 68, Syracuse 54
Rutgers at Pittsburgh, late
Big 12
UAB at Texas, late
Illinois State at TCU, late
Big East
Oral Roberts at Creighton, late
St. John’s 79, Saint Peter’s 69
MVC
Indiana State 71, North Dakota State 60
Loyola Chicago 70, Ball State 58
Eastern Michigan 85, Valparaiso 79
Milwaukee at Drake, late
Murray State at Missouri State, late
Wednesday’s Games
No. 3 Maryland vs. Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.
No. 5 Virginia at Purdue, 6:15 p.m.
No. 6 Ohio State at No. 7 North Carolina, 8:30 p.m.
No. 9 Gonzaga vs. Texas Southern, 8 p.m.
No. 20 Colorado vs. Loyola Marymount, 9 p.m.
No. 21 Tennessee vs. Florida A&M, 6 p.m.
No. 22 Washington vs. Eastern Washington, 9 p.m.
No. 23 Villanova vs. Pennsylvania, 5:30 p.m.
No. 25 Utah State vs. San Jose State, 10:15 p.m.
Big Ten
Nebraska at Georgia Tech, 6:15 p.m.
Wake Forest at Penn State, 8:15 p.m.
Wisconsin at NC State, 8:15 p.m.
Big 12
Georgetown at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.
UMKC at Iowa State, 7 p.m.
Texas Tech at DePaul, 7:30 p.m.
Big East
Green Bay at Xavier, 6 p.m.
Georgetown at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Marquette, 8 p.m.
MVC
Western Illinois at Evansville, 6 p.m.
Norfolk State at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, late
Boston 2, Carolina 0
Minnesota 4, Florida 2
Arizona 4, Columbus 2
Vegas 4, New Jersey 3
Philadelphia 6, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay at Nashville, late
Dallas at Winnipeg, late
Ottawa at Vancouver, late
Washington at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado at Toronto, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Vegas vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Montreal, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 127, Cleveland 94
Orlando at Washington, late
Dallas at New Orleans, late
Miami at Toronto, late
Houston at San Antonio, late
L.A. Lakers at Denver, late
Portland at L.A. Clippers, late
Wednesday’s Games
Golden State at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Utah, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Portland, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m.
Denver at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Phoenix at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
NFL Football
Week 14
Thursday, Dec. 5
Dallas at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Washington at Green Bay, 12 p.m.
Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.
San Francisco at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Denver at Houston, 12 p.m.
Baltimore at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 3:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 9
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
America’s Line
College Football
(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)
Conference championships
Friday
Utah 2.5 (50.5) Oregon
Saturday
Oklahoma 10 (62.5) Baylor
Central Michigan 2.5 (53) Miami-Ohio
App State 7 (57.5) Lafayette
Fla Atlantic 6.5 (50) Uab
Memphis 10.5 (58.5) Cincinnati
Lsu 3.5 (57) Georgia
Boise St 17 (62.5) Hawaii
Clemson 21.5 (53) Virginia
Ohio St 16.5 (54) Wisconsin
NFL
Thursday
Cowboys 3 (44) BEARS
Sunday
PACKERS 14.5 (42) Titans
TEXANS 7.5 (41) Broncos
VIKINGS 12.5 (42.5) Lions
SAINTS 3 (45.5) 49ers
FALCONS 1 (48.5) Panthers
Ravens 7 (43) BILLS
BROWNS 10.5 (43) Bengals
JETS 7.5 (44) Dolphins
BUCS 1 (50.5) Colts
Chargers 1 (44.5) JAGUARS
Titans 3 (46.5) RAIDERS
Steelers 3 (45.5) CARDINALS
PATRIOTS 4 (50.5) Chiefs
Seahawks 3 (46.5) RAMS
Monday
EAGLES 8 (46.5) Giants
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Mitch Maier director of baseball operations.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with LHP Jake Diekman on a two-year contract and RHP Jordan Weems and OF Dillon Thomas on minor league contracts.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Anthony Bass on a one-year contract.
National League
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Steve Sanders assistant general manager.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Promoted Patrick Elkins to major league internal player strategist, Tony Ferreira manager/player development, Emily Wiebe to manager/player development and performance and Joseph Quezada to manager/international operations.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred G Brandon Goodwin to College Park (NBAGL).
Women’s NBA
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Promoted player development assistant Asjha Jones to assistant coach.
NBA G League
AGUA CALIENTE CLIPPERS — Traded the returning player rights to G Demarcus Holland and a 2020 third-round draft pick to Texas for G Xavier Rathan-Mayes.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Fired coach Ron Rivera. Promoted secondary coach Perry Fewell to interim head coach and quarterbacks coach Scott Turner offensive coordinator. Reassigned offensive coordinator Norv Turner to special assistant to the head coach.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived WR Damion Willis. Activated WR John Ross III from IR.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released DE Chris Smith. Released S A.J. Howard from the practice squad. Signed DT Justin Zimmer from Atlanta’s practice squad and DE Trevon Young to the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed QB Brett Rypien to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Jason Cabinda from the practice squad and WR Victor Bolden to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed RB Tyler Ervin off waivers from Jacksonville.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Released TE Jerell Adams from the practice squad. Signed LB Nate Hall to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed WR Chester Rogers on IR. Signed WR Chad Williams from the practice squad and WR Malik Henry to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived CB Breon Borders. Signed CB Parry Nickerson from the practice squad and RB Paul Perkins to the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed RB Kalen Ballage on injured reserve. Claimed RB Zach Zenner off waivers from Arizona and WR receiver Trevor Davis off waivers from Oakland. Waived S Montre Hartage.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed LB Reshard Cliett to the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed LB C.J. Mosley on IR. Claimed S Bennett Jackson off waivers from Baltimore.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived WR Mack Hollins. Signed G Sua Opeta from the practice squad and DT Kevin Wilkins to the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released C Patrick Morris. Activated C Maurkice Pouncey and placed him on the exempt/commissioner permission list.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived PK Chase McLaughlin. Released OL Will Holden from the practice squad. Signed WR Chris Thompson to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived C Hroniss Grasu. Claimed CB Tremaine Brock off waivers from Arizona.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL/NHLPA — C Matt Stajan announced his retirement.
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned LW Max Jones to San Diego (AHL). Recalled LW Max Comtois and D Josh Mahura from San Diego.
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Curtis Lazar to Rochester (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned LW Taro Hirose and RW Filip Zadina to Grand Rapids (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Fired coach John Hynes. Named Alain Nasreddine interim coach and Peter Horachek assistant coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.