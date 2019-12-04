Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Wrestling

Cloud at IWCC

Friday, Dec. 6

Men’s Basketball

Iowa Western Classic

Minnesota Prep Academy at IWCC, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Reiver Classic

Snow at IWCC, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Men’s Basketball

Iowa Western Classic

Johnson County at IWCC, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Reiver Classic

Lake Region State at IWCC

Wrestling

IWCC at Doane Open, 9 a.m.

Girls Basketball

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Glenwood 73, Abraham Lincoln 69

Lewis Central 60, Sioux City Heelan 58

Harlan 46, St. Albert 42

Heartland Christian 52, Whiting 47

AHSTW 85, Riverside 20

Logan-Magnolia 56, Tri-Center 29

IKM-Manning 70, Underwood 66

Thursday, Dec. 5

Stanton at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6

Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Lewis Central at Red Oak, 6 p.m.

St. Albert at Clarinda, 6 p.m.

Atlantic at Glenwood, 6 p.m.

AHSTW at Underwood, 6 p.m.

IKM-Manning at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Treynor, 6 p.m.

Tri-Center at Audubon, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Waukee at Abraham Lincoln

Glenwood at Carroll, 6 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Glenwood 60, Thomas Jefferson 45

Heartland Christian 46, Whiting 38

AHSTW 85, Riverside 20

Treynor 56, Sioux City Heelan 46

Tri-Center 66, Logan-Magnolia 28

IKM-Manning 47, Underwood 29

Stanton 68, Clarke 35

Thursday, Dec. 5

Stanton at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6

Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Lewis Central at Red Oak, 7:30 p.m.

St. Albert at Clarinda, 7:30 p.m.

Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Atlantic at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.

AHSTW at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.

IKM-Manning at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Center at Audubon, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Abraham Lincoln at Des Moines Hoover, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Thursday, Dec. 5

Abraham Lincoln vs. Sioux City Heelan and Le Mars at SC Heelan, 5:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson, Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East, 5:30 p.m.

Glenwood vs. Riverside, Underwood, 5:30 p.m.

AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia quad, 5:30 p.m.

Tri-Center at Missouri Valley quad, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Abraham Lincoln, Glenwood, at Dan Hill Invite in Harlan, 10 a.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Newton tournament, 10 a.m.

Lewis Central at Park Hill tournament, 9:30 a.m.

St. Albert, AHSTW at Treynor Invitational, 10 a.m.

Riverside, Underwood at Sergeant Bluff-Luton Invite, 9:30 a.m.

Tri-Center at Omaha North, 9 a.m.

Prep Swimming

Thursday, Dec. 5

Lewis Central at Council Bluffs, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Council Bluffs at Monroe Invitational, 12:30 p.m.

NCAA Football

Friday, Dec. 6

No. 5 Utah vs. No. 13 Oregon, Pac-12 championship at Santa Clara, Calif., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Georgia, SEC championship at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Wisconsin, Big Ten championship at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 22 Virginia, ACC championship at Charlotte, N.C., 6:30 p.m.

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 Baylor, Big 12 championship at Arlington, Texas, 11 a.m.

No. 16 Memphis vs. No. 21 Cincinnati, AAC championship, 2:30 p.m.

No. 19 Boise State vs. Hawaii, MWC championship, 3 p.m.

No. 20 Appalachian State vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, Sun Belt championship, 11 a.m.

NCAA Basketball

Tuesday’s Games

No. 1 Louisville 58, No. 4 Michigan 43

No. 10 Duke at No. 11 Michigan State, late

No. 15 Memphis 71, Bradley 56

No. 17 Florida State at Indiana, late

No. 18 Baylor 78, Maryland-Eastern Shore 46

No. 19 Dayton 99, Houston Baptist 68

No. 24 Butler 67, Mississippi 58

Big Ten

Northwestern 82, Boston College 64

Iowa 68, Syracuse 54

Rutgers at Pittsburgh, late

Big 12

UAB at Texas, late

Illinois State at TCU, late

Big East

Oral Roberts at Creighton, late

St. John’s 79, Saint Peter’s 69

MVC

Indiana State 71, North Dakota State 60

Loyola Chicago 70, Ball State 58

Eastern Michigan 85, Valparaiso 79

Milwaukee at Drake, late

Murray State at Missouri State, late

Wednesday’s Games

No. 3 Maryland vs. Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.

No. 5 Virginia at Purdue, 6:15 p.m.

No. 6 Ohio State at No. 7 North Carolina, 8:30 p.m.

No. 9 Gonzaga vs. Texas Southern, 8 p.m.

No. 20 Colorado vs. Loyola Marymount, 9 p.m.

No. 21 Tennessee vs. Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

No. 22 Washington vs. Eastern Washington, 9 p.m.

No. 23 Villanova vs. Pennsylvania, 5:30 p.m.

No. 25 Utah State vs. San Jose State, 10:15 p.m.

Big Ten

Nebraska at Georgia Tech, 6:15 p.m.

Wake Forest at Penn State, 8:15 p.m.

Wisconsin at NC State, 8:15 p.m.

Big 12

Georgetown at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.

UMKC at Iowa State, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at DePaul, 7:30 p.m.

Big East

Green Bay at Xavier, 6 p.m.

Georgetown at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Marquette, 8 p.m.

MVC

Western Illinois at Evansville, 6 p.m.

Norfolk State at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, late

Boston 2, Carolina 0

Minnesota 4, Florida 2

Arizona 4, Columbus 2

Vegas 4, New Jersey 3

Philadelphia 6, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay at Nashville, late

Dallas at Winnipeg, late

Ottawa at Vancouver, late

Washington at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Toronto, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 127, Cleveland 94

Orlando at Washington, late

Dallas at New Orleans, late

Miami at Toronto, late

Houston at San Antonio, late

L.A. Lakers at Denver, late

Portland at L.A. Clippers, late

Wednesday’s Games

Golden State at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Utah, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 6 p.m.

Denver at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

NFL Football

Week 14

Thursday, Dec. 5

Dallas at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Washington at Green Bay, 12 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.

San Francisco at New Orleans, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

Denver at Houston, 12 p.m.

Baltimore at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 3:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at New England, 3:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 9

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

America’s Line

College Football

(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)

Conference championships

Friday

Utah 2.5 (50.5) Oregon

Saturday

Oklahoma 10 (62.5) Baylor

Central Michigan 2.5 (53) Miami-Ohio

App State 7 (57.5) Lafayette

Fla Atlantic 6.5 (50) Uab

Memphis 10.5 (58.5) Cincinnati

Lsu 3.5 (57) Georgia

Boise St 17 (62.5) Hawaii

Clemson 21.5 (53) Virginia

Ohio St 16.5 (54) Wisconsin

NFL

Thursday

Cowboys 3 (44) BEARS

Sunday

PACKERS 14.5 (42) Titans

TEXANS 7.5 (41) Broncos

VIKINGS 12.5 (42.5) Lions

SAINTS 3 (45.5) 49ers

FALCONS 1 (48.5) Panthers

Ravens 7 (43) BILLS

BROWNS 10.5 (43) Bengals

JETS 7.5 (44) Dolphins

BUCS 1 (50.5) Colts

Chargers 1 (44.5) JAGUARS

Titans 3 (46.5) RAIDERS

Steelers 3 (45.5) CARDINALS

PATRIOTS 4 (50.5) Chiefs

Seahawks 3 (46.5) RAMS

Monday

EAGLES 8 (46.5) Giants

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Mitch Maier director of baseball operations.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with LHP Jake Diekman on a two-year contract and RHP Jordan Weems and OF Dillon Thomas on minor league contracts.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Anthony Bass on a one-year contract.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Steve Sanders assistant general manager.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Promoted Patrick Elkins to major league internal player strategist, Tony Ferreira manager/player development, Emily Wiebe to manager/player development and performance and Joseph Quezada to manager/international operations.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred G Brandon Goodwin to College Park (NBAGL).

Women’s NBA

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Promoted player development assistant Asjha Jones to assistant coach.

NBA G League

AGUA CALIENTE CLIPPERS — Traded the returning player rights to G Demarcus Holland and a 2020 third-round draft pick to Texas for G Xavier Rathan-Mayes.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Fired coach Ron Rivera. Promoted secondary coach Perry Fewell to interim head coach and quarterbacks coach Scott Turner offensive coordinator. Reassigned offensive coordinator Norv Turner to special assistant to the head coach.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived WR Damion Willis. Activated WR John Ross III from IR.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released DE Chris Smith. Released S A.J. Howard from the practice squad. Signed DT Justin Zimmer from Atlanta’s practice squad and DE Trevon Young to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed QB Brett Rypien to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Jason Cabinda from the practice squad and WR Victor Bolden to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed RB Tyler Ervin off waivers from Jacksonville.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released TE Jerell Adams from the practice squad. Signed LB Nate Hall to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed WR Chester Rogers on IR. Signed WR Chad Williams from the practice squad and WR Malik Henry to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived CB Breon Borders. Signed CB Parry Nickerson from the practice squad and RB Paul Perkins to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed RB Kalen Ballage on injured reserve. Claimed RB Zach Zenner off waivers from Arizona and WR receiver Trevor Davis off waivers from Oakland. Waived S Montre Hartage.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed LB Reshard Cliett to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed LB C.J. Mosley on IR. Claimed S Bennett Jackson off waivers from Baltimore.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived WR Mack Hollins. Signed G Sua Opeta from the practice squad and DT Kevin Wilkins to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released C Patrick Morris. Activated C Maurkice Pouncey and placed him on the exempt/commissioner permission list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived PK Chase McLaughlin. Released OL Will Holden from the practice squad. Signed WR Chris Thompson to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived C Hroniss Grasu. Claimed CB Tremaine Brock off waivers from Arizona.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL/NHLPA — C Matt Stajan announced his retirement.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned LW Max Jones to San Diego (AHL). Recalled LW Max Comtois and D Josh Mahura from San Diego.

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Curtis Lazar to Rochester (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned LW Taro Hirose and RW Filip Zadina to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Fired coach John Hynes. Named Alain Nasreddine interim coach and Peter Horachek assistant coach.

