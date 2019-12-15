Iowa Western
Saturday, Dec. 14
Men’s Basketball
Cavalier Holiday Classic
Johnson County 75, IWCC 73
Women’s Basketball
IWCC 76, Mineral Area 61
Sunday, Dec. 15
Women’s Basketball
IWCC at Jefferson, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Men’s Basketball
Cloud County at IWCC, 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Saturday, Dec. 14
Red Oak 48, Treynor 31
Heartland Christian 57, Essex 54
Monday, Dec. 16
Griswold at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Le Mars, 5:30 p.m.
Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.
Heartland Christian at East Mills, 6 p.m.
Missouri Valley at AHSTW, 6 p.m.
Audubon at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Treynor at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at Underwood, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Heartland Christian at Siouxland Christian, 6 p.m.
AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia, 6 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.
Audubon at Underwood, 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20
Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln
Sioux City Heelan at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Lewis Central at Atlantic, 6 p.m.
Shenandoah at St. Albert, 6 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Parkview Christian, 6 p.m.
Glenwood at Creston, 6 p.m.
IKM-Manning at Treynor, 6 p.m.
Underwood at West Monona, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
St. Albert at Sidney, 5:30 p.m.
Harlan at Glenwood, 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Saturday, Dec. 14
Heartland Christian 64, Essex 31
Abraham Lincoln 56, Ames 52
Omaha Roncalli 75, Glenwood 60
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Norwalk at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.
Omaha Roncalli at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Le Mars, 7 p.m.
Heartland Christian at East Mills, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri Valley at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.
Audubon at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Treynor at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 19
St. Albert at Wahoo Neumann, 7:30 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Siouxland Christian, 7:30 p.m.
AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Audubon at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20
Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Lewis Central at Atlantic, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.
Sioux City Heelan at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Parkview Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Glenwood at Creston, 7:30 p.m.
IKM-Manning at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Clarinda Academy at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Underwood at West Monona, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Harlan at Glenwood, 6 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Thomas Jefferson at Bellevue West, 5:30 p.m.
AHSTW, Sidney at St. Albert, 5:30 p.m.
Glenwood at Creston, 5:30 p.m.
Riverside at Red Oak quad, 5:30 p.m.
Treynor at Creston quad, 5:30 p.m.
Underwood at Millard South (Neb.), 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Sioux City West, Sergeant Bluff Luton at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson triangular, 5:30 p.m.
Lewis Central at Carroll Kuemper dual, 5:30 p.m.
St. Albert double dual, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20
Western Iowa Conference tourney at Audubon, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Abraham Lincoln at Auburn Invite, 9 a.m.
Lewis Central at Fort Dodge tournament, 10 a.m.
St. Albert at Shenandoah, 9:30 a.m.
Glenwood at Southeast Polk, 9 a.m.
Western Iowa Conference tourney at Audubon, 11 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Ralston at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Council Bluffs at Sioux City West Pentathlon, 5 p.m.
Omaha Skutt at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Council Bluffs, Lewis Central at Elkhorn (Neb.) Invite, 9 a.m.
NCAA Football
FCS Quarterfinal round
Friday, Dec. 13
James Madison 17, Northern Iowa 0
Montana State 24, Austin Peay 10
Weber State 17, Montana 10
Saturday, Dec. 14
North Dakota State 9, Illinois State 3
Friday, Dec. 20
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau
Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5), 1 p.m (ESPN)
Frisco (Texas) Bowl
Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday, Dec. 21
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta
NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn State (9-3), 11 a.m. (ABC)
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque
Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego State (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Cure Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 1:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 2:30 p.m. (ABC)
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas State (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Las Vegas Bowl
Boise State (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 6:30 p.m. (ABC)
New Orleans Bowl
UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian State (12-1), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Dec. 23
Gasparilla Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu
BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 26
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit
Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Dec. 27
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Pinstripe Bowl
New York
Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan State (6-6), 2:20 p.m. (ESPN)
Texas Bowl
Houston
Oklahoma State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 7 p.m. (FS1)
Cheez-It Bowl
Phoenix
Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6), 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 28
Camping World Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), 11 a.m. (ABC)
Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas
Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
NCAA Basketball
Saturday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 1 Louisville 99, Eastern Kentucky 67
No. 2 Kansas 98, UMKC 57
No. 10 Oregon 71, No. 5 Michigan 70 (OT)
No. 6 Gonzaga at No. 15 Arizona, late
No. 8 Kentucky 67, Georgia Tech 53
No. 12 Auburn 67, Saint Louis 61
No. 13 Memphis 51, No. 19 Tennessee 47
No. 14 Dayton 78, Drake 47
No. 16 Michigan State 72, Oakland 49
No. 18 Butler 66, Southern 41
No. 20 Villanova 78, Delaware 70
Rutgers 68, No. 22 Seton Hall 48
Wake Forest 80, No. 23 Xavier 78
Big 10
Penn State 73, Alabama 71
Illinois 69, Old Dominion 55
Big 12
Mississippi State 67, Kansas State 61
West Virginia 83, Nicholls 57
Texas 87, Central Michigan 76
TCU 79, Lamar 50
Wichita State 80, Oklahoma 75
Big East
Georgetown 89, Syracuse 79
DePaul 86, UIC 65
Providence 82, Stony Brook 78
MVC
Evansville 72, Green Bay 62
Sunday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 3 Ohio State at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.
No. 17 North Carolina vs. Wofford at Carmichael Arena, Chapel Hill, N.C., 3 p.m.
Big 10
Purdue at Nebraska, 3 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Northwestern, 3 p.m.
Big 12
Oklahoma State at Houston, 2 p.m.
MVC
Illinois State at Northern Kentucky, 1 p.m.
Nortfolk State at Loyola Chicago, 1 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Missouri, 3 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Bradley, 4 p.m.
Missouri State at VCU, 6 p.m.
NCAA Volleyball
NCAA Volleyball tournament
Saturday, Dec. 14
Regional Finals
Waco Regional
Baylor 3, Washington 1
Madison Regional
Wisconsin 3, Nebraska 0
Austin Regional
Minnesota 3, Louisville 0
Stanford Regional
Stanford vs. Penn State, late
NHL Hockey
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 2 (OT)
Ottawa 4, Columbus 3 (OT)
Anaheim 4, N.Y. Rangers 3
Carolina 4, Calgary 0
Dallas 4, Nashville 1
Toronto 4, Edmonton 1
Minnesota 4, Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 5, Los Angeles 4 (SO)
Detroit 2, Montreal 1
Washington 5, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 4, Florida 2
St. Louis 4, Chicago 3
New Jersey at Arizona, late
Vancouver at San Jose, late
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Vegas, 7 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Saturday’s Games
San Antonio 121, Phoenix 119 (OT)
Toronto 110, Brooklyn 102
L.A. Clippers at Chicago, late
Memphis 128, Washington 111
Cleveland at Milwaukee, late
Miami at Dallas, late
Detroit at Houston, late
Oklahoma City at Denver, late
Sunday’s Games
Orlando at New Orleans, 2:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Indiana, 4 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.
New York at Denver, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
NFL Football
Week 15
Thursday, Dec. 12
Baltimore 42, N.Y. Jets 21
Sunday, Dec. 15
Denver at Kansas City, 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Green Bay, 12 p.m.
New England at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 12 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 16
Indianapolis at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.
America’s Line
College Football
(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)
NFL
Sunday
Bucs 4 (46.0) LIONS
Eagles 5.5 (39.5) REDSKINS
PACKERS 4.5 (40.5) Bears
Patriots 10 (41.5) BENGALS
TITANS 3 (51.0) Texans
Seahawks 6.5 (48.5) PANTHERS
CHIEFS 10 (45.5) Broncos
GIANTS 3.5 (46.5) Dolphins
STEELERS 1.5 (36.5) Bills
RAIDERS 6.5 (46.5) Jaguars
Browns 3 (49.5) CARDS
49ERS 11 (48.0) Falcons
Rams 1 (48.5) COWBOYS
Vikings 1.5 (45.5) CHARGERS
Monday
SAINTS 9 (46.5) Colts
Transactions
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived G Tyrone Wallace.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived CB Kareem Orr. Signed DL Joey Ivie from the practice squad.
