Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Saturday, Dec. 14

Men’s Basketball

Cavalier Holiday Classic

Johnson County 75, IWCC 73

Women’s Basketball

IWCC 76, Mineral Area 61

Sunday, Dec. 15

Women’s Basketball

IWCC at Jefferson, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Men’s Basketball

Cloud County at IWCC, 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Saturday, Dec. 14

Red Oak 48, Treynor 31

Heartland Christian 57, Essex 54

Monday, Dec. 16

Griswold at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Le Mars, 5:30 p.m.

Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.

Heartland Christian at East Mills, 6 p.m.

Missouri Valley at AHSTW, 6 p.m.

Audubon at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Treynor at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at Underwood, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Heartland Christian at Siouxland Christian, 6 p.m.

AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia, 6 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.

Audubon at Underwood, 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 20

Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln

Sioux City Heelan at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Lewis Central at Atlantic, 6 p.m.

Shenandoah at St. Albert, 6 p.m.

Heartland Christian at Parkview Christian, 6 p.m.

Glenwood at Creston, 6 p.m.

IKM-Manning at Treynor, 6 p.m.

Underwood at West Monona, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

St. Albert at Sidney, 5:30 p.m.

Harlan at Glenwood, 6 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Saturday, Dec. 14

Heartland Christian 64, Essex 31

Abraham Lincoln 56, Ames 52

Omaha Roncalli 75, Glenwood 60

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Norwalk at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.

Omaha Roncalli at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Le Mars, 7 p.m.

Heartland Christian at East Mills, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.

Audubon at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Treynor at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 19

St. Albert at Wahoo Neumann, 7:30 p.m.

Heartland Christian at Siouxland Christian, 7:30 p.m.

AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Audubon at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 20

Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Lewis Central at Atlantic, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.

Sioux City Heelan at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Heartland Christian at Parkview Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Glenwood at Creston, 7:30 p.m.

IKM-Manning at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

Clarinda Academy at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Underwood at West Monona, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Harlan at Glenwood, 6 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Thomas Jefferson at Bellevue West, 5:30 p.m.

AHSTW, Sidney at St. Albert, 5:30 p.m.

Glenwood at Creston, 5:30 p.m.

Riverside at Red Oak quad, 5:30 p.m.

Treynor at Creston quad, 5:30 p.m.

Underwood at Millard South (Neb.), 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Sioux City West, Sergeant Bluff Luton at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson triangular, 5:30 p.m.

Lewis Central at Carroll Kuemper dual, 5:30 p.m.

St. Albert double dual, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 20

Western Iowa Conference tourney at Audubon, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Abraham Lincoln at Auburn Invite, 9 a.m.

Lewis Central at Fort Dodge tournament, 10 a.m.

St. Albert at Shenandoah, 9:30 a.m.

Glenwood at Southeast Polk, 9 a.m.

Western Iowa Conference tourney at Audubon, 11 a.m.

Prep Swimming

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Ralston at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Council Bluffs at Sioux City West Pentathlon, 5 p.m.

Omaha Skutt at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Council Bluffs, Lewis Central at Elkhorn (Neb.) Invite, 9 a.m.

NCAA Football

FCS Quarterfinal round

Friday, Dec. 13

James Madison 17, Northern Iowa 0

Montana State 24, Austin Peay 10

Weber State 17, Montana 10

Saturday, Dec. 14

North Dakota State 9, Illinois State 3

Friday, Dec. 20

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5), 1 p.m (ESPN)

Frisco (Texas) Bowl

Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, Dec. 21

Celebration Bowl

At Atlanta

NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn State (9-3), 11 a.m. (ABC)

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque

Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego State (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Cure Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 1:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 2:30 p.m. (ABC)

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas State (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Las Vegas Bowl

Boise State (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 6:30 p.m. (ABC)

New Orleans Bowl

UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian State (12-1), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 23

Gasparilla Bowl

At Tampa, Fla.

UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl

Honolulu

BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 26

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit

Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl

New York

Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan State (6-6), 2:20 p.m. (ESPN)

Texas Bowl

Houston

Oklahoma State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 7 p.m. (FS1)

Cheez-It Bowl

Phoenix

Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6), 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 28

Camping World Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), 11 a.m. (ABC)

Cotton Bowl Classic

Arlington, Texas

Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

NCAA Basketball

Saturday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 1 Louisville 99, Eastern Kentucky 67

No. 2 Kansas 98, UMKC 57

No. 10 Oregon 71, No. 5 Michigan 70 (OT)

No. 6 Gonzaga at No. 15 Arizona, late

No. 8 Kentucky 67, Georgia Tech 53

No. 12 Auburn 67, Saint Louis 61

No. 13 Memphis 51, No. 19 Tennessee 47

No. 14 Dayton 78, Drake 47

No. 16 Michigan State 72, Oakland 49

No. 18 Butler 66, Southern 41

No. 20 Villanova 78, Delaware 70

Rutgers 68, No. 22 Seton Hall 48

Wake Forest 80, No. 23 Xavier 78

Big 10

Penn State 73, Alabama 71

Illinois 69, Old Dominion 55

Big 12

Mississippi State 67, Kansas State 61

West Virginia 83, Nicholls 57

Texas 87, Central Michigan 76

TCU 79, Lamar 50

Wichita State 80, Oklahoma 75

Big East

Georgetown 89, Syracuse 79

DePaul 86, UIC 65

Providence 82, Stony Brook 78

MVC

Evansville 72, Green Bay 62

Sunday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 3 Ohio State at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m.

No. 17 North Carolina vs. Wofford at Carmichael Arena, Chapel Hill, N.C., 3 p.m.

Big 10

Purdue at Nebraska, 3 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Northwestern, 3 p.m.

Big 12

Oklahoma State at Houston, 2 p.m.

MVC

Illinois State at Northern Kentucky, 1 p.m.

Nortfolk State at Loyola Chicago, 1 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Missouri, 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Bradley, 4 p.m.

Missouri State at VCU, 6 p.m.

NCAA Volleyball

NCAA Volleyball tournament

Saturday, Dec. 14

Regional Finals

Waco Regional

Baylor 3, Washington 1

Madison Regional

Wisconsin 3, Nebraska 0

Austin Regional

Minnesota 3, Louisville 0

Stanford Regional

Stanford vs. Penn State, late

NHL Hockey

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 2 (OT)

Ottawa 4, Columbus 3 (OT)

Anaheim 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

Carolina 4, Calgary 0

Dallas 4, Nashville 1

Toronto 4, Edmonton 1

Minnesota 4, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 5, Los Angeles 4 (SO)

Detroit 2, Montreal 1

Washington 5, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 4, Florida 2

St. Louis 4, Chicago 3

New Jersey at Arizona, late

Vancouver at San Jose, late

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 7 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Saturday’s Games

San Antonio 121, Phoenix 119 (OT)

Toronto 110, Brooklyn 102

L.A. Clippers at Chicago, late

Memphis 128, Washington 111

Cleveland at Milwaukee, late

Miami at Dallas, late

Detroit at Houston, late

Oklahoma City at Denver, late

Sunday’s Games

Orlando at New Orleans, 2:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Indiana, 4 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.

New York at Denver, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

NFL Football

Week 15

Thursday, Dec. 12

Baltimore 42, N.Y. Jets 21

Sunday, Dec. 15

Denver at Kansas City, 12 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 12 p.m.

New England at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 16

Indianapolis at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.

America’s Line

College Football

(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)

NFL

Sunday

Bucs 4 (46.0) LIONS

Eagles 5.5 (39.5) REDSKINS

PACKERS 4.5 (40.5) Bears

Patriots 10 (41.5) BENGALS

TITANS 3 (51.0) Texans

Seahawks 6.5 (48.5) PANTHERS

CHIEFS 10 (45.5) Broncos

GIANTS 3.5 (46.5) Dolphins

STEELERS 1.5 (36.5) Bills

RAIDERS 6.5 (46.5) Jaguars

Browns 3 (49.5) CARDS

49ERS 11 (48.0) Falcons

Rams 1 (48.5) COWBOYS

Vikings 1.5 (45.5) CHARGERS

Monday

SAINTS 9 (46.5) Colts

Transactions

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived G Tyrone Wallace.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived CB Kareem Orr. Signed DL Joey Ivie from the practice squad.

Sign up for The Daily Nonpareil news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.