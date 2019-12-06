Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Friday, Dec. 6

Men’s Basketball

Iowa Western Classic

Minnesota Prep Academy at IWCC, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Reiver Classic

Snow at IWCC, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Men’s Basketball

Iowa Western Classic

Johnson County at IWCC, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Reiver Classic

Lake Region State at IWCC

Wrestling

IWCC at Doane Open, 9 a.m.

Girls Basketball

Thursday, Dec. 5

Stanton at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6

Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Lewis Central at Red Oak, 6 p.m.

St. Albert at Clarinda, 6 p.m.

Atlantic at Glenwood, 6 p.m.

AHSTW at Underwood, 6 p.m.

IKM-Manning at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Treynor, 6 p.m.

Tri-Center at Audubon, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Waukee at Abraham Lincoln

Glenwood at Carroll, 6 p.m.

IGHSAU Prep Basketball Rankings

Class 1-A

Record LW

1 Montezuma 3-0 1

2 Newell-Fonda 1-0 2

3 Sigourney 1-0 3

4 Marquette Catholic 3-0 5

5 North Mahaska 0-2 4

6 Kingsley-Pierson 2-0 6

7 Clarksville 1-0 7

8 Algona Bishop Garrigan 2-0 8

9 East Buchanan 3-1 9

10 Lynnville-Sully 2-0 10

11 MMCRU 1-0 11

12 Springville 2-0 12

13 Saint Ansgar 1-0 NR*

14 Burlington Notre Dame 1-0 NR

15 Exira-EHK 1-1 13

Dropped Out: Colo-Nesco (14), AGWSR (15)

Class 2-A

Record LW

1 Cascade 2-0 1

2 North Linn 3-0 2

3 West Hancock 2-0 3

4 Osage 1-0 4

5 Aplington-Parkersburg 1-0 5

6 Van Buren County 2-1 6

7 West Sioux 1-0 11

8 West Branch 1-1 8

9 MFL-Mar-Mac 1-2 7

10 Mount Ayr 1-1 10

11 AHSTW 3-0 NR

12 Mediapolis 2-0 14

13 Maquoketa Valley 2-0 NR

14 Logan-Magnolia 3-0 NR

15 Emmetsburg 0-1 12

Dropped Out: Treynor (9), South O’Brien (13)

Class 3-A

Record LW

1 Bishop Heelan 0-1 1

2 North Polk 1-2 2

3 Dike-New Hartford 1-0 3

4 Clear Lake 2-0 4

5 Red Oak 2-0 5

6 Roland-Story 2-0 6

7 Crestwood 2-1 8

8 Okoboji 2-0 9

9 Unity Christian 0-0 10

10 Monticello 2-0 14

11 Davenport Assumption 2-1 NR

12 Spirit Lake 2-0 NR

13 Estherville-Lincoln Central 2-1 11

14 Algona 0-1 7

15 Waukon 2-0 NR

Dropped Out: Des Moines Christian (12), West Burlington (13), Centerville (15)

Class 4-A

Record LW

1 North Scott 3-0 1

2 Marion 2-0 2

3 Center Point-Urbana 1-0 3

4 Glenwood 2-0 6

5 Gilbert 3-1 7

6 Ballard 1-1 4

7 Dallas Center-Grimes 3-0 9

8 Mason City 4-0 13

9 Lewis Central 2-0 10

10 Cedar Rapids Xavier 0-2 5

11 Central DeWitt 2-0 11

12 Maquoketa 3-0 12

13 Waverly-Shell Rock 0-1 8

14 Bondurant-Farrar 2-0 14

15 Carlisle 1-1 NR

Dropped Out: Boone (15)

Class 5-A

Record LW

1 Iowa City High 0-0 1

2 Dowling Catholic 2-0 2

3 Cedar Falls 2-0 4

4 Johnston 2-1 3

5 Southeast Polk 2-0 6

6 Waukee 2-0 7

7 Urbandale 3-0 9

8 Ankeny Centennial 1-1 7

9 Cedar Rapids Prairie 1-0 10

10 Iowa City West 1-0 12

11 Des Moines Roosevelt 1-1 NR

12 West Des Moines Valley 1-2 5

13 Waterloo West 2-0 14

14 Bettendorf 3-0 15

15 Ames 1-2 11

Dropped Out: Cedar Rapids Washington (13)

Boys Basketball

Thursday, Dec. 5

Stanton at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6

Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Lewis Central at Red Oak, 7:30 p.m.

St. Albert at Clarinda, 7:30 p.m.

Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Atlantic at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.

AHSTW at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.

IKM-Manning at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Center at Audubon, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Abraham Lincoln at Des Moines Hoover, 5 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Thursday, Dec. 5

Abraham Lincoln vs. Sioux City Heelan and Le Mars at SC Heelan, 5:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson, Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East, 5:30 p.m.

Glenwood vs. Riverside, Underwood, 5:30 p.m.

AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia quad, 5:30 p.m.

Tri-Center at Missouri Valley quad, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Abraham Lincoln, Glenwood, at Dan Hill Invite in Harlan, 10 a.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Newton tournament, 10 a.m.

Lewis Central at Park Hill tournament, 9:30 a.m.

St. Albert, AHSTW at Treynor Invitational, 10 a.m.

Riverside, Underwood at Sergeant Bluff-Luton Invite, 9:30 a.m.

Tri-Center at Omaha North, 9 a.m.

Prep Swimming

Thursday, Dec. 5

Lewis Central 105, Council Bluffs 61

Saturday, Dec. 7

Council Bluffs at Monroe Invitational, 12:30 p.m.

NCAA Football

Friday, Dec. 6

No. 5 Utah vs. No. 13 Oregon, Pac-12 championship at Santa Clara, Calif., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Georgia, SEC championship at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Wisconsin, Big Ten championship at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 22 Virginia, ACC championship at Charlotte, N.C., 6:30 p.m.

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 Baylor, Big 12 championship at Arlington, Texas, 11 a.m.

No. 16 Memphis vs. No. 21 Cincinnati, AAC championship, 2:30 p.m.

No. 19 Boise State vs. Hawaii, MWC championship, 3 p.m.

No. 20 Appalachian State vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, Sun Belt championship, 11 a.m.

NCAA Basketball

Friday’s Games

Top 25

No. 1 Louisville vs. Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

No. 4 Michigan vs. Iowa, 5:30 p.m.

No. 10 Duke at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

Big 12

USC at TCU, 8 p.m.

Big East

Providence at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

MVC

Mississippi Valley State at Missouri State, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Top 25

No. 2 Kansas vs. No. 20 Colorado, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Maryland vs. Illinois, 4 p.m.

No. 6 Ohio State vs. Penn State, 11 a.m.

No. 8 Kentucky vs. Fairleigh Dickinson, 3 p.m.

No. 12 Arizona at No. 18 Baylor, 11 a.m.

No. 13 Oregon vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m.

No. 15 Memphis at UAB, 4:30 p.m.

No. 23 Villanova at Saint Joseph’s, 2 p.m.

No. 24 Butler vs. Florida, 11 a.m.

No. 25 Utah State vs. Fresno State, 5 p.m.

Big Ten

Nebraska at Creighton, 1:30 p.m.

Penn State at Ohio State, 11 a.m.

Indiana at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Big 12

West Virginia at St. John’s, 11 a.m.

Marquette at Kansas State, 8 p.m.

Big East

Cincinnati at Xavier, 4 p.m.

Georgetown at SMU, 8:30 p.m.

MVC

Miami (OH) at Evansville, 1 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Bradley, 1 p.m.

Indiana State at Wright State, 1 p.m.

Quincy at Loyola Chicago, 1 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Southern Miss, 2 p.m.

SE Missouri State at Drake, 5 p.m.

Morehead State at Illinois State, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Top 25

No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 7 North Carolina, 3 p.m.

No. 9 Gonzaga at No. 22 Washington, 6 p.m.

No. 11 Michigan State vs. Rutgers, 6 p.m.

No. 16 Seton Hall at Iowa State, 8 p.m.

No. 17 Florida State vs. Clemson, 1 p.m.

No. 19 Dayton vs. Saint Mary’s at Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, 3 p.m.

Big Ten

Northwestern at Purdue, 4 p.m.

Rutgers at Michigan State, 6 p.m.

Big 12

Wichita State at Oklahoma State, 1 p.m.

Texas A&M at Texas, 2 p.m.

Seton Hall at Iowa State, 8 p.m.

Big East

Buffalo at DePaul, 4 p.m.

MVC

Central Michigan at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Thursday’s Games

Arizona 3, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Islanders 3, Vegas 2 (OT)

N.Y. Rangers 3, Columbus 2

Chicago 4, Boston 3 (OT)

Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 4

Colorado 3, Montreal 2

San Jose at Carolina, late

Winnipeg at Dallas, late

Buffalo at Calgary, late

Friday’s Games

Chicago at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Thursday’s Games

Washington 119, Philadelphia 113

Denver 129, New York 92

Houston 119, Toronto 109

Phoenix at New Orleans, late

Friday’s Games

Brooklyn at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Denver at Boston, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New Orleans at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Houston, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Denver at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Atlanta at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 5 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Washington, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

NFL Football

Week 14

Thursday, Dec. 5

Dallas at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Washington at Green Bay, 12 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.

San Francisco at New Orleans, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

Denver at Houston, 12 p.m.

Baltimore at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 3:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at New England, 3:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 9

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

America’s Line

College Football

(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)

Conference championships

Friday

Utah 2.5 (50.5) Oregon

Saturday

Oklahoma 10 (62.5) Baylor

Central Michigan 2.5 (53) Miami-Ohio

App State 7 (57.5) Lafayette

Fla Atlantic 6.5 (50) Uab

Memphis 10.5 (58.5) Cincinnati

Lsu 3.5 (57) Georgia

Boise St 17 (62.5) Hawaii

Clemson 21.5 (53) Virginia

Ohio St 16.5 (54) Wisconsin

NFL

Thursday

Cowboys 3 (44) BEARS

Sunday

PACKERS 14.5 (42) Titans

TEXANS 7.5 (41) Broncos

VIKINGS 12.5 (42.5) Lions

SAINTS 3 (45.5) 49ers

FALCONS 1 (48.5) Panthers

Ravens 7 (43) BILLS

BROWNS 10.5 (43) Bengals

JETS 7.5 (44) Dolphins

BUCS 1 (50.5) Colts

Chargers 1 (44.5) JAGUARS

Titans 3 (46.5) RAIDERS

Steelers 3 (45.5) CARDINALS

PATRIOTS 4 (50.5) Chiefs

Seahawks 3 (46.5) RAMS

Monday

EAGLES 8 (46.5) Giants

Tags

Recommended for you

