Iowa Western
Friday, Dec. 6
Men’s Basketball
Iowa Western Classic
Minnesota Prep Academy at IWCC, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Reiver Classic
Snow at IWCC, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Men’s Basketball
Iowa Western Classic
Johnson County at IWCC, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Reiver Classic
Lake Region State at IWCC
Wrestling
IWCC at Doane Open, 9 a.m.
Girls Basketball
Thursday, Dec. 5
Stanton at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 6
Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Lewis Central at Red Oak, 6 p.m.
St. Albert at Clarinda, 6 p.m.
Atlantic at Glenwood, 6 p.m.
AHSTW at Underwood, 6 p.m.
IKM-Manning at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Treynor, 6 p.m.
Tri-Center at Audubon, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Waukee at Abraham Lincoln
Glenwood at Carroll, 6 p.m.
IGHSAU Prep Basketball Rankings
Class 1-A
Record LW
1 Montezuma 3-0 1
2 Newell-Fonda 1-0 2
3 Sigourney 1-0 3
4 Marquette Catholic 3-0 5
5 North Mahaska 0-2 4
6 Kingsley-Pierson 2-0 6
7 Clarksville 1-0 7
8 Algona Bishop Garrigan 2-0 8
9 East Buchanan 3-1 9
10 Lynnville-Sully 2-0 10
11 MMCRU 1-0 11
12 Springville 2-0 12
13 Saint Ansgar 1-0 NR*
14 Burlington Notre Dame 1-0 NR
15 Exira-EHK 1-1 13
Dropped Out: Colo-Nesco (14), AGWSR (15)
Class 2-A
Record LW
1 Cascade 2-0 1
2 North Linn 3-0 2
3 West Hancock 2-0 3
4 Osage 1-0 4
5 Aplington-Parkersburg 1-0 5
6 Van Buren County 2-1 6
7 West Sioux 1-0 11
8 West Branch 1-1 8
9 MFL-Mar-Mac 1-2 7
10 Mount Ayr 1-1 10
11 AHSTW 3-0 NR
12 Mediapolis 2-0 14
13 Maquoketa Valley 2-0 NR
14 Logan-Magnolia 3-0 NR
15 Emmetsburg 0-1 12
Dropped Out: Treynor (9), South O’Brien (13)
Class 3-A
Record LW
1 Bishop Heelan 0-1 1
2 North Polk 1-2 2
3 Dike-New Hartford 1-0 3
4 Clear Lake 2-0 4
5 Red Oak 2-0 5
6 Roland-Story 2-0 6
7 Crestwood 2-1 8
8 Okoboji 2-0 9
9 Unity Christian 0-0 10
10 Monticello 2-0 14
11 Davenport Assumption 2-1 NR
12 Spirit Lake 2-0 NR
13 Estherville-Lincoln Central 2-1 11
14 Algona 0-1 7
15 Waukon 2-0 NR
Dropped Out: Des Moines Christian (12), West Burlington (13), Centerville (15)
Class 4-A
Record LW
1 North Scott 3-0 1
2 Marion 2-0 2
3 Center Point-Urbana 1-0 3
4 Glenwood 2-0 6
5 Gilbert 3-1 7
6 Ballard 1-1 4
7 Dallas Center-Grimes 3-0 9
8 Mason City 4-0 13
9 Lewis Central 2-0 10
10 Cedar Rapids Xavier 0-2 5
11 Central DeWitt 2-0 11
12 Maquoketa 3-0 12
13 Waverly-Shell Rock 0-1 8
14 Bondurant-Farrar 2-0 14
15 Carlisle 1-1 NR
Dropped Out: Boone (15)
Class 5-A
Record LW
1 Iowa City High 0-0 1
2 Dowling Catholic 2-0 2
3 Cedar Falls 2-0 4
4 Johnston 2-1 3
5 Southeast Polk 2-0 6
6 Waukee 2-0 7
7 Urbandale 3-0 9
8 Ankeny Centennial 1-1 7
9 Cedar Rapids Prairie 1-0 10
10 Iowa City West 1-0 12
11 Des Moines Roosevelt 1-1 NR
12 West Des Moines Valley 1-2 5
13 Waterloo West 2-0 14
14 Bettendorf 3-0 15
15 Ames 1-2 11
Dropped Out: Cedar Rapids Washington (13)
Boys Basketball
Thursday, Dec. 5
Stanton at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 6
Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Lewis Central at Red Oak, 7:30 p.m.
St. Albert at Clarinda, 7:30 p.m.
Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Atlantic at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.
AHSTW at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
IKM-Manning at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Center at Audubon, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Abraham Lincoln at Des Moines Hoover, 5 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Thursday, Dec. 5
Abraham Lincoln vs. Sioux City Heelan and Le Mars at SC Heelan, 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson, Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East, 5:30 p.m.
Glenwood vs. Riverside, Underwood, 5:30 p.m.
AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia quad, 5:30 p.m.
Tri-Center at Missouri Valley quad, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Abraham Lincoln, Glenwood, at Dan Hill Invite in Harlan, 10 a.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Newton tournament, 10 a.m.
Lewis Central at Park Hill tournament, 9:30 a.m.
St. Albert, AHSTW at Treynor Invitational, 10 a.m.
Riverside, Underwood at Sergeant Bluff-Luton Invite, 9:30 a.m.
Tri-Center at Omaha North, 9 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Thursday, Dec. 5
Lewis Central 105, Council Bluffs 61
Saturday, Dec. 7
Council Bluffs at Monroe Invitational, 12:30 p.m.
NCAA Football
Friday, Dec. 6
No. 5 Utah vs. No. 13 Oregon, Pac-12 championship at Santa Clara, Calif., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Georgia, SEC championship at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Wisconsin, Big Ten championship at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 22 Virginia, ACC championship at Charlotte, N.C., 6:30 p.m.
No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 Baylor, Big 12 championship at Arlington, Texas, 11 a.m.
No. 16 Memphis vs. No. 21 Cincinnati, AAC championship, 2:30 p.m.
No. 19 Boise State vs. Hawaii, MWC championship, 3 p.m.
No. 20 Appalachian State vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, Sun Belt championship, 11 a.m.
NCAA Basketball
Friday’s Games
Top 25
No. 1 Louisville vs. Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
No. 4 Michigan vs. Iowa, 5:30 p.m.
No. 10 Duke at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
Big 12
USC at TCU, 8 p.m.
Big East
Providence at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
MVC
Mississippi Valley State at Missouri State, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Top 25
No. 2 Kansas vs. No. 20 Colorado, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Maryland vs. Illinois, 4 p.m.
No. 6 Ohio State vs. Penn State, 11 a.m.
No. 8 Kentucky vs. Fairleigh Dickinson, 3 p.m.
No. 12 Arizona at No. 18 Baylor, 11 a.m.
No. 13 Oregon vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m.
No. 15 Memphis at UAB, 4:30 p.m.
No. 23 Villanova at Saint Joseph’s, 2 p.m.
No. 24 Butler vs. Florida, 11 a.m.
No. 25 Utah State vs. Fresno State, 5 p.m.
Big Ten
Nebraska at Creighton, 1:30 p.m.
Penn State at Ohio State, 11 a.m.
Indiana at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Big 12
West Virginia at St. John’s, 11 a.m.
Marquette at Kansas State, 8 p.m.
Big East
Cincinnati at Xavier, 4 p.m.
Georgetown at SMU, 8:30 p.m.
MVC
Miami (OH) at Evansville, 1 p.m.
North Carolina A&T at Bradley, 1 p.m.
Indiana State at Wright State, 1 p.m.
Quincy at Loyola Chicago, 1 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Southern Miss, 2 p.m.
SE Missouri State at Drake, 5 p.m.
Morehead State at Illinois State, 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Top 25
No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 7 North Carolina, 3 p.m.
No. 9 Gonzaga at No. 22 Washington, 6 p.m.
No. 11 Michigan State vs. Rutgers, 6 p.m.
No. 16 Seton Hall at Iowa State, 8 p.m.
No. 17 Florida State vs. Clemson, 1 p.m.
No. 19 Dayton vs. Saint Mary’s at Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, 3 p.m.
Big Ten
Northwestern at Purdue, 4 p.m.
Rutgers at Michigan State, 6 p.m.
Big 12
Wichita State at Oklahoma State, 1 p.m.
Texas A&M at Texas, 2 p.m.
Seton Hall at Iowa State, 8 p.m.
Big East
Buffalo at DePaul, 4 p.m.
MVC
Central Michigan at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Thursday’s Games
Arizona 3, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Islanders 3, Vegas 2 (OT)
N.Y. Rangers 3, Columbus 2
Chicago 4, Boston 3 (OT)
Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 4
Colorado 3, Montreal 2
San Jose at Carolina, late
Winnipeg at Dallas, late
Buffalo at Calgary, late
Friday’s Games
Chicago at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Washington at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Ottawa at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Buffalo at Vancouver, 3 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Carolina, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Florida, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Nashville, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Anaheim at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
San Jose at Florida, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Thursday’s Games
Washington 119, Philadelphia 113
Denver 129, New York 92
Houston 119, Toronto 109
Phoenix at New Orleans, late
Friday’s Games
Brooklyn at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Denver at Boston, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
New Orleans at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Houston, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Denver at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Atlanta at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 5 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Washington, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
Sacramento at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Portland, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
NFL Football
Week 14
Thursday, Dec. 5
Dallas at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Washington at Green Bay, 12 p.m.
Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.
San Francisco at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Denver at Houston, 12 p.m.
Baltimore at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 3:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 9
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
America’s Line
College Football
(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)
Conference championships
Friday
Utah 2.5 (50.5) Oregon
Saturday
Oklahoma 10 (62.5) Baylor
Central Michigan 2.5 (53) Miami-Ohio
App State 7 (57.5) Lafayette
Fla Atlantic 6.5 (50) Uab
Memphis 10.5 (58.5) Cincinnati
Lsu 3.5 (57) Georgia
Boise St 17 (62.5) Hawaii
Clemson 21.5 (53) Virginia
Ohio St 16.5 (54) Wisconsin
NFL
Thursday
Cowboys 3 (44) BEARS
Sunday
PACKERS 14.5 (42) Titans
TEXANS 7.5 (41) Broncos
VIKINGS 12.5 (42.5) Lions
SAINTS 3 (45.5) 49ers
FALCONS 1 (48.5) Panthers
Ravens 7 (43) BILLS
BROWNS 10.5 (43) Bengals
JETS 7.5 (44) Dolphins
BUCS 1 (50.5) Colts
Chargers 1 (44.5) JAGUARS
Titans 3 (46.5) RAIDERS
Steelers 3 (45.5) CARDINALS
PATRIOTS 4 (50.5) Chiefs
Seahawks 3 (46.5) RAMS
Monday
EAGLES 8 (46.5) Giants
