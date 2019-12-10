Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Men’s Basketball

Southeast at IWCC, 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13

Men’s Basketball

Cavalier Holiday Classic

IWCC vs. Highland, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Men’s Basketball

Cavalier Holiday Classic

IWCC vs. Johnson County, 4 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

IWCC at Mineral Area, TBA

Sunday, Dec. 15

Women’s Basketball

IWCC at Jefferson, 2 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Monday, Dec. 9

Tri-Center 46, West Harrison 34

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Abraham Lincoln at Le Mars, 5:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East, 5:30 p.m.

Creston at St. Albert, 6 p.m.

Heartland Christian at Iowa Deaf, 5:30 p.m.

Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig, 6 p.m.

IKM-Manning at AHSTW, 6 p.m.

Underwood at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Treynor at Audubon, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Thomas Jefferson at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Treynor, 6 p.m.

Heartland Christian at Stanton, 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13

Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

St. Albert at Lewis Central, 6 p.m.

Glenwood at Clarinda, 6 p.m.

Audubon at AHSTW, 6 p.m.

Riverside at Missouri Valley, 6 p.m.

Treynor at Logan-Magnolia, 6 p.m.

Tri-Center at IKM-Manning, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Red Oak at Treynor, 4:30 p.m.

Heartland Christian at Essex, 3 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Monday, Dec. 9

Tri-Center 71, West Harrison 42

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Abraham Lincoln at LeMars, 7 p.m.

Creston at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East, 7 p.m.

Heartland Christian at Iowa Deaf, 7:30 p.m.

Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig, 7:30 p.m.

IKM-Manning at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.

Underwood a Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Treynor at Audubon, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec 12

Heartland Christian at Stanton, 7:30 p.m.

AHSTW at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13

Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

St. Albert at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.

Glenwood at Clarinda, 7:30 p.m.

Audubon at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Missouri Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Treynor at Logan-Magnolia, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Center at IKM-Manning, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Heartland Christian at Essex, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Wrestling

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Thomas Jefferson at Missouri Valley quad, 6 p.m.

Lewis Central double dual, 5:30 p.m.

St. Albert, Glenwood at Harlan double dual, 5:30 p.m.

AHSTW at Red Oak quad, TBD

Treynor at Griswold quad, 5:30 p.m.

Underwood at Omaha Westside triangular, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Plattsmouth at Glenwood, 6 p.m.

Riverside quad, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Glenwood, Underwood at Mid America Wrestling Classic at MAC, 1 p.m.

Tri-Center at MVAOCOU, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Glenwood, Underwood at Mid-America Wrestling Classic at MAC, 9 a.m.

AHSTW at Riverside Invitational, 10 a.m.

Treynor at Lenox tourney, 10 a.m.

Prep Swimming

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Millard South at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Council Bluffs at Des Moines Hoover Invite, 12 p.m.

NCAA Football

College Football Rankings

1. LSU 13-0

2. Ohio St. 13-0

3. Clemson 13-0

4. Oklahoma 12-1

5. Georgia 11-2

6. Oregon 11-2

7. Baylor 11-2

8. Wisconsin 10-3

9. Florida 10-2

10. Penn St. 10-2

11. Utah 11-2

12. Auburn 9-3

13. Alabama 10-2

14. Michigan 9-3

15. Notre Dame 10-2

16. Iowa 9-3

17. Memphis 12-1

18. Minnesota 10-2

19. Boise St. 12-1

20. Appalachian St. 12-1

21. Cincinnati 10-3

22. Southern Cal 8-4

23. Navy 9-2

24. Virginia 9-4

25. Oklahoma St. 8-4

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Peach Bowl (No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma) and Fiesta Bowl (No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson) on Dec. 28. The championship game will be played on Jan. 13, 2020 at New Orleans.

NCAA Basketball

USA Today Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Louisville (28) 9-0 772 1

2. Ohio State (2) 9-0 717 6

3. Kansas 7-1 714 3

4. Maryland (1) 10-0 693 4

5. Duke 9-1 610 8

6. Gonzaga 10-1 589 9

7. Michigan 8-1 563 5

8. Virginia 8-1 533 2

9. Kentucky 7-1 523 10

10. Auburn 8-0 442 13

11. Baylor 7-1 438 16

12. Dayton 7-1 384 17

13. Oregon 7-2 374 14

14. Arizona 9-1 330 11

15. Michigan State 6-3 291 12

16. North Carolina 6-3 284 7

17. Tennessee 7-1 263 20

17. Memphis 8-1 263 18

19. Butler 9-0 250 24

20. Villanova 7-2 190 22

21. Florida State 8-2 189 19

22. Seton Hall 6-3 131 15

23. Colorado 7-1 100 21

24. San Diego State 10-0 82 —

25. Washington 7-2 72 23

Others Receiving Votes: Purdue 68, Xavier 66, Utah State 32, VCU 17, Texas 12, Oklahoma 11, Indiana 10, LSU 10, Oklahoma State 10, DePaul 9, Marquette 8, Wichita State 6, Florida 4, Saint Mary’s 4, Stanford 4, Creighton 2, Iowa State 2, Arkansas 1, Liberty 1, Texas Tech 1.

AP Top 25

Record Pts Prv

1. Louisville (55) 9-0 1591 1

2. Kansas (4) 7-1 1486 2

3. Ohio St. (5) 9-0 1464 6

4. Maryland 10-0 1428 3

5. Michigan 8-1 1286 4

6. Gonzaga 10-1 1235 9

7. Duke 9-1 1232 10

8. Kentucky 7-1 1170 8

9. Virginia 8-1 1060 5

10. Oregon 7-2 905 13

11. Baylor 7-1 872 18

12. Auburn 8-0 836 14

13. Memphis 8-1 756 15

14. Dayton 7-1 672 19

15. Arizona 9-1 654 12

16. Michigan St. 6-3 637 11

17. North Carolina 6-3 615 7

18. Butler 9-0 529 24

19. Tennessee 7-1 455 21

20. Villanova 7-2 285 23

21. Florida St. 8-2 253 17

22. Seton Hall 6-3 250 16

23. Xavier 9-1 216 —

24. Colorado 7-1 210 20

25. San Diego St. 10-0 197 —

Others receiving votes: Utah St. 160, Washington 144, Purdue 130, Indiana 13, Marquette 11, Liberty 9, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 8, Texas 6, Florida 5, Penn St. 5, Georgetown 4, Richmond 3, West Virginia 3, LSU 2, DePaul 1, Duquesne 1, VCU 1.

Monday Games

Big 10

Iowa 72, Minnesota 52

Tuesday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 1 Louisville vs. Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Kansas vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

No. 4 Maryland at Penn State, 6 p.m.

No. 11 Baylor vs. No. 18 Butler, 8 p.m.

No. 24 Colorado vs. Northern Iowa, 8 p.m.

Big 10

Indiana at UConn, 8 p.m.

Big East

Brown at St. John’s, 6 p.m.

MVC

Maryville at Bradley, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 5 Michigan at Illinois, 8 p.m.

No. 15 Arizona vs. Omaha, 7 p.m.

Big 10

Wisconsin at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

Big 12

Winthrop at TCU, 7 p.m.

Alabama State at Kansas State, 7 p.m.

MVC

Arkansas State at Missouri State, 7 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 1

Columbus 5, Washington 2

Ottawa 5, Boston 2

Calgary at Colorado, late

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Florida, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Monday’s Games

L.A. Clippers 110, Indiana 99

Boston 110, Cleveland 88

Detroit 105, New Orleans 103

Milwaukee 110, Orlando 101

Sacramento 119, Houston 118

Toronto 93, Chicago 92

Minnesota at Phoenix, late

Oklahoma City at Utah, late

Memphis at Golden State, late

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.

Denver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New York at Portland, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

New York at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

NFL Football

Week 14

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 31, Dallas 24

Sunday’s Games

Green Bay 20, Washington 15

Minnesota 20, Detroit 7

Atlanta 40, Carolina 20

San Francisco 48, New Orleans 46

Cleveland 27, Cincinnati 19

Tampa Bay 38, Indianapolis 35

Denver 38, Houston 24

N.Y. Jets 22, Miami 21

Baltimore 24, Buffalo 17

L.A. Chargers 45, Jacksonville 10

Tennessee 42, Oakland 21

Kansas City 23, New England 16

Pittsburgh 23, Arizona 17

L.A. Rams 28, Seattle 12

Monday’s Game

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, late

Week 15

Thursday, Dec. 12

N.Y. Jets at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Denver at Kansas City, 12 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 12 p.m.

New England at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 16

Indianapolis at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.

America’s Line

College Football

(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)

NFL

Thursday

RAVENS 15.5 (45.5) Jets

Sunday

Bucs 3.5 (47.5) LIONS

Eagles NL (NL) REDSKINS

PACKERS 4.5 (41.0) Bears

Patriots 9.5 (40.5) BENGALS

TITANS 3 (49.5) Texans

Seahawks 6 (48.5) PANTHERS

CHIEFS 11.5 (45.5) Broncos

GIANTS NL (NL) Dolphins

STEELERS 2 (36.5) Bills

RAIDERS 6.5 (45.5) Jaguars

Browns 2.5 (47.5) CARDS

49ERS 11 (47.0) Falcons

COWBOYS PK (48.5) Rams

Vikings 2.5 (44.5) CHARGERS

Monday

SAINTS 9.5 (45.5) Colts

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Marcos Diplán off waivers from Detroit.

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with Raquel Ferreira, Eddie Romero, and Zack Scott to multi-year contracts with the club, all three will hold the title of executive vice president/assistant general manager.

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Greg Hibbard pitching coach, Chase Lambin hitting coach and Tyler Graham coach of Nashville (PCL); Bobby Wilson manager, Jeff Andrews pitching coach, Josue Perez hitting coach and Jonathan Gelnar coach of Frisco (TL); Josh Johnson manager, Jared Goedert hitting coach and Jon Nazarko strength coach of Down East (Carolina); Carlos Cardoza manager, Jason Hart hitting coach, Jay Sullenger coach, Tyler Voas trainer and Andy Earp strength coach of Hickory (SAL); Sean Cashman manager, Bryan Conger pitching coach, Sharnol Adriana hitting coach, Pat Brady coach and Yuichi Takizawa trainer of Spokane (NWL); Matt Hagen minor league field coordinator; Jono Arnold minor league pitching coordinator; Cody Atkinson minor league hitting coordinator; Geno Petralli minor league roving coach; and Turtle Thomas minor league roving catching coordinator.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Promoted assistant trainer Jose Ministral to head trainer.

