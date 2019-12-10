Iowa Western
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Men’s Basketball
Southeast at IWCC, 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 13
Men’s Basketball
Cavalier Holiday Classic
IWCC vs. Highland, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Men’s Basketball
Cavalier Holiday Classic
IWCC vs. Johnson County, 4 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
IWCC at Mineral Area, TBA
Sunday, Dec. 15
Women’s Basketball
IWCC at Jefferson, 2 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Monday, Dec. 9
Tri-Center 46, West Harrison 34
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Abraham Lincoln at Le Mars, 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East, 5:30 p.m.
Creston at St. Albert, 6 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Iowa Deaf, 5:30 p.m.
Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig, 6 p.m.
IKM-Manning at AHSTW, 6 p.m.
Underwood at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Treynor at Audubon, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Thomas Jefferson at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Treynor, 6 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Stanton, 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 13
Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
St. Albert at Lewis Central, 6 p.m.
Glenwood at Clarinda, 6 p.m.
Audubon at AHSTW, 6 p.m.
Riverside at Missouri Valley, 6 p.m.
Treynor at Logan-Magnolia, 6 p.m.
Tri-Center at IKM-Manning, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Red Oak at Treynor, 4:30 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Essex, 3 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Monday, Dec. 9
Tri-Center 71, West Harrison 42
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Abraham Lincoln at LeMars, 7 p.m.
Creston at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East, 7 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Iowa Deaf, 7:30 p.m.
Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig, 7:30 p.m.
IKM-Manning at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.
Underwood a Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Treynor at Audubon, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec 12
Heartland Christian at Stanton, 7:30 p.m.
AHSTW at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 13
Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
St. Albert at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.
Glenwood at Clarinda, 7:30 p.m.
Audubon at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Missouri Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Treynor at Logan-Magnolia, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Center at IKM-Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Heartland Christian at Essex, 5:30 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Thomas Jefferson at Missouri Valley quad, 6 p.m.
Lewis Central double dual, 5:30 p.m.
St. Albert, Glenwood at Harlan double dual, 5:30 p.m.
AHSTW at Red Oak quad, TBD
Treynor at Griswold quad, 5:30 p.m.
Underwood at Omaha Westside triangular, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Plattsmouth at Glenwood, 6 p.m.
Riverside quad, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 13
Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Glenwood, Underwood at Mid America Wrestling Classic at MAC, 1 p.m.
Tri-Center at MVAOCOU, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Glenwood, Underwood at Mid-America Wrestling Classic at MAC, 9 a.m.
AHSTW at Riverside Invitational, 10 a.m.
Treynor at Lenox tourney, 10 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Millard South at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Council Bluffs at Des Moines Hoover Invite, 12 p.m.
NCAA Football
College Football Rankings
1. LSU 13-0
2. Ohio St. 13-0
3. Clemson 13-0
4. Oklahoma 12-1
5. Georgia 11-2
6. Oregon 11-2
7. Baylor 11-2
8. Wisconsin 10-3
9. Florida 10-2
10. Penn St. 10-2
11. Utah 11-2
12. Auburn 9-3
13. Alabama 10-2
14. Michigan 9-3
15. Notre Dame 10-2
16. Iowa 9-3
17. Memphis 12-1
18. Minnesota 10-2
19. Boise St. 12-1
20. Appalachian St. 12-1
21. Cincinnati 10-3
22. Southern Cal 8-4
23. Navy 9-2
24. Virginia 9-4
25. Oklahoma St. 8-4
The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Peach Bowl (No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma) and Fiesta Bowl (No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson) on Dec. 28. The championship game will be played on Jan. 13, 2020 at New Orleans.
NCAA Basketball
USA Today Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Louisville (28) 9-0 772 1
2. Ohio State (2) 9-0 717 6
3. Kansas 7-1 714 3
4. Maryland (1) 10-0 693 4
5. Duke 9-1 610 8
6. Gonzaga 10-1 589 9
7. Michigan 8-1 563 5
8. Virginia 8-1 533 2
9. Kentucky 7-1 523 10
10. Auburn 8-0 442 13
11. Baylor 7-1 438 16
12. Dayton 7-1 384 17
13. Oregon 7-2 374 14
14. Arizona 9-1 330 11
15. Michigan State 6-3 291 12
16. North Carolina 6-3 284 7
17. Tennessee 7-1 263 20
17. Memphis 8-1 263 18
19. Butler 9-0 250 24
20. Villanova 7-2 190 22
21. Florida State 8-2 189 19
22. Seton Hall 6-3 131 15
23. Colorado 7-1 100 21
24. San Diego State 10-0 82 —
25. Washington 7-2 72 23
Others Receiving Votes: Purdue 68, Xavier 66, Utah State 32, VCU 17, Texas 12, Oklahoma 11, Indiana 10, LSU 10, Oklahoma State 10, DePaul 9, Marquette 8, Wichita State 6, Florida 4, Saint Mary’s 4, Stanford 4, Creighton 2, Iowa State 2, Arkansas 1, Liberty 1, Texas Tech 1.
AP Top 25
Record Pts Prv
1. Louisville (55) 9-0 1591 1
2. Kansas (4) 7-1 1486 2
3. Ohio St. (5) 9-0 1464 6
4. Maryland 10-0 1428 3
5. Michigan 8-1 1286 4
6. Gonzaga 10-1 1235 9
7. Duke 9-1 1232 10
8. Kentucky 7-1 1170 8
9. Virginia 8-1 1060 5
10. Oregon 7-2 905 13
11. Baylor 7-1 872 18
12. Auburn 8-0 836 14
13. Memphis 8-1 756 15
14. Dayton 7-1 672 19
15. Arizona 9-1 654 12
16. Michigan St. 6-3 637 11
17. North Carolina 6-3 615 7
18. Butler 9-0 529 24
19. Tennessee 7-1 455 21
20. Villanova 7-2 285 23
21. Florida St. 8-2 253 17
22. Seton Hall 6-3 250 16
23. Xavier 9-1 216 —
24. Colorado 7-1 210 20
25. San Diego St. 10-0 197 —
Others receiving votes: Utah St. 160, Washington 144, Purdue 130, Indiana 13, Marquette 11, Liberty 9, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 8, Texas 6, Florida 5, Penn St. 5, Georgetown 4, Richmond 3, West Virginia 3, LSU 2, DePaul 1, Duquesne 1, VCU 1.
Monday Games
Big 10
Iowa 72, Minnesota 52
Tuesday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 1 Louisville vs. Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Kansas vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
No. 4 Maryland at Penn State, 6 p.m.
No. 11 Baylor vs. No. 18 Butler, 8 p.m.
No. 24 Colorado vs. Northern Iowa, 8 p.m.
Big 10
Indiana at UConn, 8 p.m.
Big East
Brown at St. John’s, 6 p.m.
MVC
Maryville at Bradley, 6 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 5 Michigan at Illinois, 8 p.m.
No. 15 Arizona vs. Omaha, 7 p.m.
Big 10
Wisconsin at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
Big 12
Winthrop at TCU, 7 p.m.
Alabama State at Kansas State, 7 p.m.
MVC
Arkansas State at Missouri State, 7 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 1
Columbus 5, Washington 2
Ottawa 5, Boston 2
Calgary at Colorado, late
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Florida, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m.
San Jose at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Vegas, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Monday’s Games
L.A. Clippers 110, Indiana 99
Boston 110, Cleveland 88
Detroit 105, New Orleans 103
Milwaukee 110, Orlando 101
Sacramento 119, Houston 118
Toronto 93, Chicago 92
Minnesota at Phoenix, late
Oklahoma City at Utah, late
Memphis at Golden State, late
Tuesday’s Games
Washington at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.
Denver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New York at Portland, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Utah at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
New York at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
NFL Football
Week 14
Thursday’s Games
Chicago 31, Dallas 24
Sunday’s Games
Green Bay 20, Washington 15
Minnesota 20, Detroit 7
Atlanta 40, Carolina 20
San Francisco 48, New Orleans 46
Cleveland 27, Cincinnati 19
Tampa Bay 38, Indianapolis 35
Denver 38, Houston 24
N.Y. Jets 22, Miami 21
Baltimore 24, Buffalo 17
L.A. Chargers 45, Jacksonville 10
Tennessee 42, Oakland 21
Kansas City 23, New England 16
Pittsburgh 23, Arizona 17
L.A. Rams 28, Seattle 12
Monday’s Game
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, late
Week 15
Thursday, Dec. 12
N.Y. Jets at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Denver at Kansas City, 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Green Bay, 12 p.m.
New England at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 12 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 16
Indianapolis at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.
America’s Line
College Football
(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)
NFL
Thursday
RAVENS 15.5 (45.5) Jets
Sunday
Bucs 3.5 (47.5) LIONS
Eagles NL (NL) REDSKINS
PACKERS 4.5 (41.0) Bears
Patriots 9.5 (40.5) BENGALS
TITANS 3 (49.5) Texans
Seahawks 6 (48.5) PANTHERS
CHIEFS 11.5 (45.5) Broncos
GIANTS NL (NL) Dolphins
STEELERS 2 (36.5) Bills
RAIDERS 6.5 (45.5) Jaguars
Browns 2.5 (47.5) CARDS
49ERS 11 (47.0) Falcons
COWBOYS PK (48.5) Rams
Vikings 2.5 (44.5) CHARGERS
Monday
SAINTS 9.5 (45.5) Colts
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Marcos Diplán off waivers from Detroit.
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with Raquel Ferreira, Eddie Romero, and Zack Scott to multi-year contracts with the club, all three will hold the title of executive vice president/assistant general manager.
TEXAS RANGERS — Named Greg Hibbard pitching coach, Chase Lambin hitting coach and Tyler Graham coach of Nashville (PCL); Bobby Wilson manager, Jeff Andrews pitching coach, Josue Perez hitting coach and Jonathan Gelnar coach of Frisco (TL); Josh Johnson manager, Jared Goedert hitting coach and Jon Nazarko strength coach of Down East (Carolina); Carlos Cardoza manager, Jason Hart hitting coach, Jay Sullenger coach, Tyler Voas trainer and Andy Earp strength coach of Hickory (SAL); Sean Cashman manager, Bryan Conger pitching coach, Sharnol Adriana hitting coach, Pat Brady coach and Yuichi Takizawa trainer of Spokane (NWL); Matt Hagen minor league field coordinator; Jono Arnold minor league pitching coordinator; Cody Atkinson minor league hitting coordinator; Geno Petralli minor league roving coach; and Turtle Thomas minor league roving catching coordinator.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Promoted assistant trainer Jose Ministral to head trainer.
