Iowa Western
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Men’s Basketball
Cloud County at IWCC, 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Monday, Dec. 16
AHSTW 86, Griswold 26
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Le Mars, 5:30 p.m.
Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.
Heartland Christian at East Mills, 6 p.m.
Missouri Valley at AHSTW, 6 p.m.
Audubon at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Treynor at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at Underwood, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Heartland Christian at Siouxland Christian, 6 p.m.
AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia, 6 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.
Audubon at Underwood, 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20
Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln
Sioux City Heelan at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Lewis Central at Atlantic, 6 p.m.
Shenandoah at St. Albert, 6 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Parkview Christian, 6 p.m.
Glenwood at Creston, 6 p.m.
IKM-Manning at Treynor, 6 p.m.
Underwood at West Monona, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
St. Albert at Sidney, 5:30 p.m.
Harlan at Glenwood, 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Norwalk at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.
Omaha Roncalli at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Le Mars, 7 p.m.
Heartland Christian at East Mills, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri Valley at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.
Audubon at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Treynor at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 19
St. Albert at Wahoo Neumann, 7:30 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Siouxland Christian, 7:30 p.m.
AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Audubon at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20
Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Lewis Central at Atlantic, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.
Sioux City Heelan at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Heartland Christian at Parkview Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Glenwood at Creston, 7:30 p.m.
IKM-Manning at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Clarinda Academy at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Underwood at West Monona, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Harlan at Glenwood, 6 p.m.
AP Boys Basketball Rankings
Class 4-A
Record Pts
1. Waukee (4) 3-0 86
2. Ankeny Centennial (4) 4-0 84
3. Iowa City, West (1) 3-0 81
4. Dubuque Hempstead 4-0 49
5. Sioux City East (1) 5-0 44
6. Waterloo, West 3-1 38
7. WDM Dowling 3-1 31
8. Cedar Falls 2-1 28
(tie) Prairie, Cedar Rapids 3-0 28
10. Abraham Lincoln 5-0 15
Others receiving votes: Iowa City Liberty 13. North Scott, Eldridge 11. Ankeny 8. Waterloo, East 8. Dubuque, Senior 7. Linn-Mar, Marion 6. Urbandale 5. Johnston 4. Lewis Central 3. Des Moines, Lincoln 1.
Class 3-A
Record Pts
1. Winterset (3) 4-0 87
2. Davenport Assumption (3) 5-0 73
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3) 3-0 59
4. Norwalk 3-1 55
5. Carroll 4-0 52
6. Dallas Center-Grimes 4-0 50
7. Mount Vernon 4-0 37
8. Harlan 4-0 33
9. Algona 4-0 24
(tie) Glenwood (1) 4-1 24
Others receiving votes: Central Clinton, De Witt 23. Gilbert 9. Marion 6. Mount Pleasant 6. Clear Lake 6. Grinnell 3. Webster City 2. Denison-Schleswig 1.
Class 2-A
Record Pts
1. Dyersville Beckman 5-0 80
2. Treynor (5) 5-0 73
3. North Linn (2) 4-0 64
4. Camanche (2) 4-0 59
5. West Sioux 5-0 54
6. Aplington-Parkersburg (1) 5-0 36
7. Pella Christian 4-1 34
8. Iowa City Regina 3-1 20
9. Osage 5-0 18
(tie) Northeast, Goose Lake 5-0 18
Others receiving votes: East Sac County 16. Boyden-Hull 12. Dike-New Hartford 11. Des Moines Christian 9. Panorama, Panora 9. Van Meter 9. Monticello 8. South Central Calhoun 7. Tri-Center, Neola 5. Unity Christian, Orange City 5. Albia 3.
Class 1-A
Record Pts
1. Remsen St. Mary’s (7) 4-0 86
2. Algona Garrigan (2) 5-1 63
3. Montezuma 4-0 58
4. West Fork 5-0 52
(tie) Easton Valley 5-0 52
6. WACO, Wayland (1) 5-0 38
(tie) AHSTW 6-0 38
8. Lake Mills 2-1 19
9. Janesville 4-0 16
10. Mount Ayr 4-0 13
Others receiving votes: Siouxland Community Christian 12. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 11. East Mills 10. CAM, Anita 8. Madrid 8. Bedford 8. Notre Dame, Burlington 8. Alburnett 8. Newell-Fonda 8. South O’Brien, Paullina 7. Don Bosco, Gilbertville 6. MFL-Mar-Mac 6. Nodaway Valley 3. River Valley, Correctionville 3. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 2. South Winneshiek, Calmar 2. Martensdale-St. Marys 2. Grand View Christian 2. Edgewood-Colesburg 1.
Prep Wrestling
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Thomas Jefferson at Bellevue West, 5:30 p.m.
AHSTW, Sidney at St. Albert, 5:30 p.m.
Glenwood at Creston, 5:30 p.m.
Riverside at Red Oak quad, 5:30 p.m.
Treynor at Creston quad, 5:30 p.m.
Underwood at Millard South (Neb.), 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Sioux City West, Sergeant Bluff Luton at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson triangular, 5:30 p.m.
Lewis Central at Carroll Kuemper dual, 5:30 p.m.
St. Albert double dual, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20
Western Iowa Conference tourney at Audubon, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Abraham Lincoln at Auburn Invite, 9 a.m.
Lewis Central at Fort Dodge tournament, 10 a.m.
St. Albert at Shenandoah, 9:30 a.m.
Glenwood at Southeast Polk, 9 a.m.
Western Iowa Conference tourney at Audubon, 11 a.m.
Prep Swimming
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Ralston at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Council Bluffs at Sioux City West Pentathlon, 5 p.m.
Omaha Skutt at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Council Bluffs, Lewis Central at Elkhorn (Neb.) Invite, 9 a.m.
NCAA Football
Friday, Dec. 20
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau
Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5), 1 p.m (ESPN)
Frisco (Texas) Bowl
Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday, Dec. 21
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta
NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn State (9-3), 11 a.m. (ABC)
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque
Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego State (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Cure Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 1:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 2:30 p.m. (ABC)
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas State (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Las Vegas Bowl
Boise State (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 6:30 p.m. (ABC)
New Orleans Bowl
UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian State (12-1), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Dec. 23
Gasparilla Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu
BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 26
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit
Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Dec. 27
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Pinstripe Bowl
New York
Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan State (6-6), 2:20 p.m. (ESPN)
Texas Bowl
Houston
Oklahoma State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 7 p.m. (FS1)
Cheez-It Bowl
Phoenix
Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6), 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Dec. 28
Camping World Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), 11 a.m. (ABC)
Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas
Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
NCAA Basketball
AP Top 25
Record Pts Prv
1. Kansas (47) 9-1 1607 2
2. Gonzaga (15) 11-1 1552 6
3. Louisville (1) 10-1 1412 1
4. Duke (2) 9-1 1387 7
5. Ohio St. 9-1 1334 3
6. Kentucky 8-1 1231 8
7. Maryland 10-1 1207 4
8. Oregon 8-2 1172 10
9. Virginia 8-1 1121 9
10. Baylor 8-1 1062 11
11. Memphis 9-1 960 13
12. Auburn 9-0 939 12
13. Dayton 8-1 879 14
14. Michigan 8-3 723 5
15. Michigan St. 7-3 656 16
16. Arizona 10-2 631 15
17. Butler 10-1 553 18
18. Villanova 8-2 496 20
19. Florida St. 8-2 449 21
20. San Diego St. 10-0 431 25
21. Tennessee 7-2 367 19
22. Washington 7-2 213 —
23. Penn St. 9-2 182 —
24. Texas Tech 6-3 115 —
25. West Virginia 9-1 76 —
Others receiving votes: North Carolina 41, Xavier 40, Iowa 39, Wichita St. 31, Purdue 30, Liberty 25, Marquette 23, Indiana 23, VCU 21, Utah St. 14, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 13, N. Iowa 12, Colorado 12, Texas 10, Florida 7, DePaul 6, Georgetown 3, Richmond 3, Virginia Tech 3, LSU 3, Stanford 3, Seton Hall 3, Oklahoma St. 2, Duquesne 1, BYU 1, Arkansas 1.
USA Today Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Kansas (25) 9-1 790 3
2. Gonzaga (4) 11-1 754 6
3. Duke (2) 9-1 688 5
4. Ohio State (1) 9-1 681 2
5. Louisville 10-1 669 1
6. Kentucky 8-1 581 9
7. Virginia 8-1 580 8
8. Maryland 10-1 577 4
9. Auburn 9-0 529 10
10. Oregon 8-2 521 13
11. Baylor 8-1 513 11
12. Dayton 8-1 465 12
13. Memphis 9-1 404 17
14. Villanova 8-2 314 20
15. Michigan 8-3 291 7
16. Butler 10-1 280 19
17. Arizona 10-2 277 14
18. Michigan State 7-3 268 15
19. Florida State 8-2 246 21
20. San Diego State 10-0 186 24
21. Tennessee 7-2 178 17
22. Washington 7-2 93 25
23. North Carolina 6-4 50 16
24. Penn State 9-2 44 —
25. Texas Tech 6-3 42 —
25. VCU 8-2 42 —
Others Receiving Votes: Wichita State 38, Purdue 36, West Virginia 31, Texas 26, Indiana 22, Xavier 21, Utah State 21, Marquette 18, Colorado 18, LSU 15, Northern Iowa 12, Liberty 12, Saint Mary’s 11, Iowa 10, Arkansas 10, Stanford 9, Seton Hall 6, Oklahoma State 6, Illinois 4, DePaul 4, Creighton 3, N.C. State 2, Richmond 1, Oklahoma 1.
Monday’s Game
AP Top 25
No. 24 Texas Tech 71, Southern Miss. 65
MVC
Charlotte 67, Valparaiso 57
Jacksonville State 85, Evansville 59
Tuesday’s Games
No. 5 Ohio State vs. Southeast Missouri State, 6 p.m.
No. 13 Dayton vs. North Texas, 6 p.m.
No. 19 Florida State vs. North Florida, 7:30 p.m.
No. 22 Washington vs. Seattle, 10 p.m.
Big Ten
Purdue at Ohio, 8 p.m.
Big 12
Oklahoma at Creighton, 7:30 p.m.
Big East
UMBC at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m.
Florida at Providence, 6 p.m.
Grambling at Marquette, 7 p.m.
MVC
Mount Marty at Drake, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
No. 2 Gonzaga vs. North Carolina, 8 p.m.
No. 3 Louisville vs. Miami (Ohio), 7:30 p.m.
No. 6 Kentucky vs. Utah at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
No. 8 Oregon vs. Montana, 10 p.m.
No. 9 Virginia vs. Stony Brook, 5:30 p.m.
No. 10 Baylor vs. UT Martin at Toyota Center, Houston, 9 p.m.
No. 15 Michigan State at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
No. 20 San Diego State vs. San Diego Christian, 9 p.m.
No. 21 Tennessee at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
Big East
Western Carolina at Xavier, 5:30 p.m.
DePaul at Cleveland State, 6 p.m.
Albany at St. John’s, 7:30 p.m.
MVC
Vanderbilt vs. Loyola Chicago, 5:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at High Point, 6 p.m.
UIC at Illinois State, 6 p.m.
Tennessee State at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
Hampton at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m.
AP Women’s Top 25
Record Pts Prv
1. Stanford (27) 9-0 747 1
2. UConn (1) 8-0 685 2
3. Oregon (1) 8-1 679 3
4. Oregon St. (1) 9-0 653 4
5. South Carolina 10-1 633 5
6. Louisville 10-1 599 7
7. Baylor 8-1 598 6
8. Florida St. 10-0 549 8
9. NC State 10-0 497 9
10. UCLA 9-0 459 10
11. Texas A&M 9-1 447 11
12. Indiana 10-1 422 12
13. Maryland 8-2 398 13
14. Kentucky 10-1 361 14
15. Mississippi St. 8-2 333 15
16. DePaul 9-1 314 16
17. Gonzaga 9-1 256 17
18. Arizona 10-0 242 18
19. Michigan St. 7-2 153 19
20. Missouri St. 9-1 151 20
21. Arkansas 10-1 123 21
22. West Virginia 7-1 115 22
23. Tennessee 8-1 100 23
24. Michigan 9-1 77 24
25. South Dakota 12-1 45 -
Others receiving votes: Miami 42, Florida Gulf Coast 37, Minnesota 20, Rutgers 7, Colorado 4, Arizona St. 1, TCU 1, Ohio St. 1, Kansas 1.
Monday’s Games
No. 2 UConn 84, No. 16 DePaul 74
No. 3 Oregon 84, UC Riverside 41
No. 15 Mississippi State 64, Louisiana-Lafayette 48
Tuesday’s Games
No. 4 Oregon State vs. Northern Arizona at the Lahaina (Hawaii) Civic Center, 11:30 a.m.
No. 17 Gonzaga at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 23 Tennessee, 9 p.m.
No. 4 Oregon State vs. BYU at the Lahaina (Hawaii) Civic Center, 11:30 a.m.
No. 7 Baylor vs. Arkansas State, 12 p.m.
No. 8 Florida State vs. North Florida, 6 p.m.
No. 13 Maryland at Georgia State, 10 a.m.
NHL Hockey
Monday’s Games
Florida 6, Ottawa 1
Nashville 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
Columbus 3, Washington 0
Colorado at St. Louis, late
Edmonton at Dallas, late
Tuesday’s Games
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Boston, 6 p.m.
Nashville vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Anaheim at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Monday’s Games
Washington 133, Detroit 119
Toronto 133, Cleveland 113
Chicago at Oklahoma City, late
Dallas at Milwaukee, late
Miami at Memphis, late
San Antonio at Houston, late
Portland at Phoenix, late
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Utah, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Charlotte at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Denver, 8 p.m.
Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m.
NFL Football
Week 15
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore 42, N.Y. Jets 21
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City 23, Denver 3
Tampa Bay 38, Detroit 17
Houston 24, Tennessee 21
N.Y. Giants 36, Miami 20
Seattle 30, Carolina 24
Green Bay 21, Chicago 13
New England 34, Cincinnati 13
Philadelphia 37, Washington 27
Arizona 38, Cleveland 24
Jacksonville 20, Oakland 16
Minnesota 39, L.A. Chargers 10
Atlanta 29, San Francisco 22
Dallas 44, L.A. Rams 21
Buffalo 17, Pittsburgh 10
Monday’s Games
Indianapolis at New Orleans, late
Week 16
Saturday, Dec. 21
Houston at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.
Buffalo at New England, 3:30 p.m.
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 22
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 12 p.m.
New Orleans at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
Carolina at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 23
Green Bay at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
America’s Line
College Football
(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)
College Football
Friday
Bahamas Bowl
Buffalo 6.5 (58.5) Charlotte
Frisco Bowl
Utah St 7.5 (65.5) Kent St
Saturday
Celebration Bowl
N Carolina A&T 2.5 (51.5) Alcorn St
New Mexico Bowl
San Diego St 3.5 (41.5) C Michigan
Cure Bowl
Ga Southern 5 (60.5) Liberty
Boca Raton Bowl
Smu 3.5 (70.5) Fla Atlantic
Camellia Bowl
Arkansas St 2.5 (62.5) Florida Int’l
Las Vegas Bowl
Washington 3.5 (49.5) Boise St
New Orleans Bowl
App State 17 (48.0) Uab
NFL
Saturday
Texans 2.5 (50.5) BUCS
PATRIOTS 6.5 (38.5) Bills
49ERS 6.5 (45.5) Rams
Sunday
FALCONS 7 (45.5) Jaguars
Saints NL (NL) TITANS
REDSKINS 2.5 (42.5) Giants
Steelers 3 (38.5) JETS
DOLPHINS 1 (46.5) Bengals
COLTS NL (NL) Panthers
Ravens 10 (49.5) BROWNS
BRONCOS 6.5 (37.5) Lions
CHARGERS 5.5 (47.0) Raiders
Cowboys 2.5 (47.5) EAGLES
SEAHAWKS 9.5 (50.5) Cards
Chiefs 5 (45.0) BEARS
Monday
VIKINGS 4 (46.5) Packers
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated 2B Mike Freeman for assignment.
TEXAS RANGERS — Signed LHP Joely Rodríguez to a two-year contract.
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP Josh Lindblom to a three-year contract.
NEW YORK METS — Designated RHP Stephen Nogosek for assignment. Signed RHP Rick Porcello to a one-year contract.
BASKETBALL
NBA G League
WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Waived F Kavin Gilder-Tilbury. Signed F Josh Cunningham.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Seattle WR Josh Gordon indefinitely for violating the league’s policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed OT Greg Little on IR. Activated WR Chris Hogan from IR.
