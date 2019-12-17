Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Men’s Basketball

Cloud County at IWCC, 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Monday, Dec. 16

AHSTW 86, Griswold 26

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Le Mars, 5:30 p.m.

Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.

Heartland Christian at East Mills, 6 p.m.

Missouri Valley at AHSTW, 6 p.m.

Audubon at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Treynor at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at Underwood, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Heartland Christian at Siouxland Christian, 6 p.m.

AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia, 6 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Tri-Center, 6 p.m.

Audubon at Underwood, 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 20

Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln

Sioux City Heelan at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Lewis Central at Atlantic, 6 p.m.

Shenandoah at St. Albert, 6 p.m.

Heartland Christian at Parkview Christian, 6 p.m.

Glenwood at Creston, 6 p.m.

IKM-Manning at Treynor, 6 p.m.

Underwood at West Monona, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

St. Albert at Sidney, 5:30 p.m.

Harlan at Glenwood, 6 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Norwalk at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.

Omaha Roncalli at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Le Mars, 7 p.m.

Heartland Christian at East Mills, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley at AHSTW, 7:30 p.m.

Audubon at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Treynor at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 19

St. Albert at Wahoo Neumann, 7:30 p.m.

Heartland Christian at Siouxland Christian, 7:30 p.m.

AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Audubon at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 20

Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Lewis Central at Atlantic, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.

Sioux City Heelan at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Heartland Christian at Parkview Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Glenwood at Creston, 7:30 p.m.

IKM-Manning at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

Clarinda Academy at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Underwood at West Monona, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Harlan at Glenwood, 6 p.m.

AP Boys Basketball Rankings

Class 4-A

Record Pts

1. Waukee (4) 3-0 86

2. Ankeny Centennial (4) 4-0 84

3. Iowa City, West (1) 3-0 81

4. Dubuque Hempstead 4-0 49

5. Sioux City East (1) 5-0 44

6. Waterloo, West 3-1 38

7. WDM Dowling 3-1 31

8. Cedar Falls 2-1 28

(tie) Prairie, Cedar Rapids 3-0 28

10. Abraham Lincoln 5-0 15

Others receiving votes: Iowa City Liberty 13. North Scott, Eldridge 11. Ankeny 8. Waterloo, East 8. Dubuque, Senior 7. Linn-Mar, Marion 6. Urbandale 5. Johnston 4. Lewis Central 3. Des Moines, Lincoln 1.

Class 3-A

Record Pts

1. Winterset (3) 4-0 87

2. Davenport Assumption (3) 5-0 73

3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3) 3-0 59

4. Norwalk 3-1 55

5. Carroll 4-0 52

6. Dallas Center-Grimes 4-0 50

7. Mount Vernon 4-0 37

8. Harlan 4-0 33

9. Algona 4-0 24

(tie) Glenwood (1) 4-1 24

Others receiving votes: Central Clinton, De Witt 23. Gilbert 9. Marion 6. Mount Pleasant 6. Clear Lake 6. Grinnell 3. Webster City 2. Denison-Schleswig 1.

Class 2-A

Record Pts

1. Dyersville Beckman 5-0 80

2. Treynor (5) 5-0 73

3. North Linn (2) 4-0 64

4. Camanche (2) 4-0 59

5. West Sioux 5-0 54

6. Aplington-Parkersburg (1) 5-0 36

7. Pella Christian 4-1 34

8. Iowa City Regina 3-1 20

9. Osage 5-0 18

(tie) Northeast, Goose Lake 5-0 18

Others receiving votes: East Sac County 16. Boyden-Hull 12. Dike-New Hartford 11. Des Moines Christian 9. Panorama, Panora 9. Van Meter 9. Monticello 8. South Central Calhoun 7. Tri-Center, Neola 5. Unity Christian, Orange City 5. Albia 3.

Class 1-A

Record Pts

1. Remsen St. Mary’s (7) 4-0 86

2. Algona Garrigan (2) 5-1 63

3. Montezuma 4-0 58

4. West Fork 5-0 52

(tie) Easton Valley 5-0 52

6. WACO, Wayland (1) 5-0 38

(tie) AHSTW 6-0 38

8. Lake Mills 2-1 19

9. Janesville 4-0 16

10. Mount Ayr 4-0 13

Others receiving votes: Siouxland Community Christian 12. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 11. East Mills 10. CAM, Anita 8. Madrid 8. Bedford 8. Notre Dame, Burlington 8. Alburnett 8. Newell-Fonda 8. South O’Brien, Paullina 7. Don Bosco, Gilbertville 6. MFL-Mar-Mac 6. Nodaway Valley 3. River Valley, Correctionville 3. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 2. South Winneshiek, Calmar 2. Martensdale-St. Marys 2. Grand View Christian 2. Edgewood-Colesburg 1.

Prep Wrestling

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Thomas Jefferson at Bellevue West, 5:30 p.m.

AHSTW, Sidney at St. Albert, 5:30 p.m.

Glenwood at Creston, 5:30 p.m.

Riverside at Red Oak quad, 5:30 p.m.

Treynor at Creston quad, 5:30 p.m.

Underwood at Millard South (Neb.), 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Sioux City West, Sergeant Bluff Luton at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson triangular, 5:30 p.m.

Lewis Central at Carroll Kuemper dual, 5:30 p.m.

St. Albert double dual, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 20

Western Iowa Conference tourney at Audubon, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Abraham Lincoln at Auburn Invite, 9 a.m.

Lewis Central at Fort Dodge tournament, 10 a.m.

St. Albert at Shenandoah, 9:30 a.m.

Glenwood at Southeast Polk, 9 a.m.

Western Iowa Conference tourney at Audubon, 11 a.m.

Prep Swimming

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Ralston at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Council Bluffs at Sioux City West Pentathlon, 5 p.m.

Omaha Skutt at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Council Bluffs, Lewis Central at Elkhorn (Neb.) Invite, 9 a.m.

NCAA Football

Friday, Dec. 20

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5), 1 p.m (ESPN)

Frisco (Texas) Bowl

Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, Dec. 21

Celebration Bowl

At Atlanta

NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn State (9-3), 11 a.m. (ABC)

New Mexico Bowl

Albuquerque

Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego State (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Cure Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 1:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 2:30 p.m. (ABC)

Camellia Bowl

Montgomery, Ala.

FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas State (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Las Vegas Bowl

Boise State (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 6:30 p.m. (ABC)

New Orleans Bowl

UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian State (12-1), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 23

Gasparilla Bowl

At Tampa, Fla.

UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl

Honolulu

BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 26

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit

Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl

New York

Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan State (6-6), 2:20 p.m. (ESPN)

Texas Bowl

Houston

Oklahoma State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 7 p.m. (FS1)

Cheez-It Bowl

Phoenix

Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6), 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 28

Camping World Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), 11 a.m. (ABC)

Cotton Bowl Classic

Arlington, Texas

Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

NCAA Basketball

AP Top 25

Record Pts Prv

1. Kansas (47) 9-1 1607 2

2. Gonzaga (15) 11-1 1552 6

3. Louisville (1) 10-1 1412 1

4. Duke (2) 9-1 1387 7

5. Ohio St. 9-1 1334 3

6. Kentucky 8-1 1231 8

7. Maryland 10-1 1207 4

8. Oregon 8-2 1172 10

9. Virginia 8-1 1121 9

10. Baylor 8-1 1062 11

11. Memphis 9-1 960 13

12. Auburn 9-0 939 12

13. Dayton 8-1 879 14

14. Michigan 8-3 723 5

15. Michigan St. 7-3 656 16

16. Arizona 10-2 631 15

17. Butler 10-1 553 18

18. Villanova 8-2 496 20

19. Florida St. 8-2 449 21

20. San Diego St. 10-0 431 25

21. Tennessee 7-2 367 19

22. Washington 7-2 213 —

23. Penn St. 9-2 182 —

24. Texas Tech 6-3 115 —

25. West Virginia 9-1 76 —

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 41, Xavier 40, Iowa 39, Wichita St. 31, Purdue 30, Liberty 25, Marquette 23, Indiana 23, VCU 21, Utah St. 14, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 13, N. Iowa 12, Colorado 12, Texas 10, Florida 7, DePaul 6, Georgetown 3, Richmond 3, Virginia Tech 3, LSU 3, Stanford 3, Seton Hall 3, Oklahoma St. 2, Duquesne 1, BYU 1, Arkansas 1.

USA Today Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Kansas (25) 9-1 790 3

2. Gonzaga (4) 11-1 754 6

3. Duke (2) 9-1 688 5

4. Ohio State (1) 9-1 681 2

5. Louisville 10-1 669 1

6. Kentucky 8-1 581 9

7. Virginia 8-1 580 8

8. Maryland 10-1 577 4

9. Auburn 9-0 529 10

10. Oregon 8-2 521 13

11. Baylor 8-1 513 11

12. Dayton 8-1 465 12

13. Memphis 9-1 404 17

14. Villanova 8-2 314 20

15. Michigan 8-3 291 7

16. Butler 10-1 280 19

17. Arizona 10-2 277 14

18. Michigan State 7-3 268 15

19. Florida State 8-2 246 21

20. San Diego State 10-0 186 24

21. Tennessee 7-2 178 17

22. Washington 7-2 93 25

23. North Carolina 6-4 50 16

24. Penn State 9-2 44 —

25. Texas Tech 6-3 42 —

25. VCU 8-2 42 —

Others Receiving Votes: Wichita State 38, Purdue 36, West Virginia 31, Texas 26, Indiana 22, Xavier 21, Utah State 21, Marquette 18, Colorado 18, LSU 15, Northern Iowa 12, Liberty 12, Saint Mary’s 11, Iowa 10, Arkansas 10, Stanford 9, Seton Hall 6, Oklahoma State 6, Illinois 4, DePaul 4, Creighton 3, N.C. State 2, Richmond 1, Oklahoma 1.

Monday’s Game

AP Top 25

No. 24 Texas Tech 71, Southern Miss. 65

MVC

Charlotte 67, Valparaiso 57

Jacksonville State 85, Evansville 59

Tuesday’s Games

No. 5 Ohio State vs. Southeast Missouri State, 6 p.m.

No. 13 Dayton vs. North Texas, 6 p.m.

No. 19 Florida State vs. North Florida, 7:30 p.m.

No. 22 Washington vs. Seattle, 10 p.m.

Big Ten

Purdue at Ohio, 8 p.m.

Big 12

Oklahoma at Creighton, 7:30 p.m.

Big East

UMBC at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at Providence, 6 p.m.

Grambling at Marquette, 7 p.m.

MVC

Mount Marty at Drake, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No. 2 Gonzaga vs. North Carolina, 8 p.m.

No. 3 Louisville vs. Miami (Ohio), 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 Kentucky vs. Utah at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

No. 8 Oregon vs. Montana, 10 p.m.

No. 9 Virginia vs. Stony Brook, 5:30 p.m.

No. 10 Baylor vs. UT Martin at Toyota Center, Houston, 9 p.m.

No. 15 Michigan State at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

No. 20 San Diego State vs. San Diego Christian, 9 p.m.

No. 21 Tennessee at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Big East

Western Carolina at Xavier, 5:30 p.m.

DePaul at Cleveland State, 6 p.m.

Albany at St. John’s, 7:30 p.m.

MVC

Vanderbilt vs. Loyola Chicago, 5:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at High Point, 6 p.m.

UIC at Illinois State, 6 p.m.

Tennessee State at Indiana State, 6 p.m.

Hampton at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m.

AP Women’s Top 25

Record Pts Prv

1. Stanford (27) 9-0 747 1

2. UConn (1) 8-0 685 2

3. Oregon (1) 8-1 679 3

4. Oregon St. (1) 9-0 653 4

5. South Carolina 10-1 633 5

6. Louisville 10-1 599 7

7. Baylor 8-1 598 6

8. Florida St. 10-0 549 8

9. NC State 10-0 497 9

10. UCLA 9-0 459 10

11. Texas A&M 9-1 447 11

12. Indiana 10-1 422 12

13. Maryland 8-2 398 13

14. Kentucky 10-1 361 14

15. Mississippi St. 8-2 333 15

16. DePaul 9-1 314 16

17. Gonzaga 9-1 256 17

18. Arizona 10-0 242 18

19. Michigan St. 7-2 153 19

20. Missouri St. 9-1 151 20

21. Arkansas 10-1 123 21

22. West Virginia 7-1 115 22

23. Tennessee 8-1 100 23

24. Michigan 9-1 77 24

25. South Dakota 12-1 45 -

Others receiving votes: Miami 42, Florida Gulf Coast 37, Minnesota 20, Rutgers 7, Colorado 4, Arizona St. 1, TCU 1, Ohio St. 1, Kansas 1.

Monday’s Games

No. 2 UConn 84, No. 16 DePaul 74

No. 3 Oregon 84, UC Riverside 41

No. 15 Mississippi State 64, Louisiana-Lafayette 48

Tuesday’s Games

No. 4 Oregon State vs. Northern Arizona at the Lahaina (Hawaii) Civic Center, 11:30 a.m.

No. 17 Gonzaga at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 23 Tennessee, 9 p.m.

No. 4 Oregon State vs. BYU at the Lahaina (Hawaii) Civic Center, 11:30 a.m.

No. 7 Baylor vs. Arkansas State, 12 p.m.

No. 8 Florida State vs. North Florida, 6 p.m.

No. 13 Maryland at Georgia State, 10 a.m.

NHL Hockey

Monday’s Games

Florida 6, Ottawa 1

Nashville 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Columbus 3, Washington 0

Colorado at St. Louis, late

Edmonton at Dallas, late

Tuesday’s Games

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Boston, 6 p.m.

Nashville vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Anaheim at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Monday’s Games

Washington 133, Detroit 119

Toronto 133, Cleveland 113

Chicago at Oklahoma City, late

Dallas at Milwaukee, late

Miami at Memphis, late

San Antonio at Houston, late

Portland at Phoenix, late

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Utah, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Denver, 8 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m.

NFL Football

Week 15

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 42, N.Y. Jets 21

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City 23, Denver 3

Tampa Bay 38, Detroit 17

Houston 24, Tennessee 21

N.Y. Giants 36, Miami 20

Seattle 30, Carolina 24

Green Bay 21, Chicago 13

New England 34, Cincinnati 13

Philadelphia 37, Washington 27

Arizona 38, Cleveland 24

Jacksonville 20, Oakland 16

Minnesota 39, L.A. Chargers 10

Atlanta 29, San Francisco 22

Dallas 44, L.A. Rams 21

Buffalo 17, Pittsburgh 10

Monday’s Games

Indianapolis at New Orleans, late

Week 16

Saturday, Dec. 21

Houston at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.

Buffalo at New England, 3:30 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 12 p.m.

New Orleans at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 23

Green Bay at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

America’s Line

College Football

(home team in caps; over/under in parenthesis)

College Football

Friday

Bahamas Bowl

Buffalo 6.5 (58.5) Charlotte

Frisco Bowl

Utah St 7.5 (65.5) Kent St

Saturday

Celebration Bowl

N Carolina A&T 2.5 (51.5) Alcorn St

New Mexico Bowl

San Diego St 3.5 (41.5) C Michigan

Cure Bowl

Ga Southern 5 (60.5) Liberty

Boca Raton Bowl

Smu 3.5 (70.5) Fla Atlantic

Camellia Bowl

Arkansas St 2.5 (62.5) Florida Int’l

Las Vegas Bowl

Washington 3.5 (49.5) Boise St

New Orleans Bowl

App State 17 (48.0) Uab

NFL

Saturday

Texans 2.5 (50.5) BUCS

PATRIOTS 6.5 (38.5) Bills

49ERS 6.5 (45.5) Rams

Sunday

FALCONS 7 (45.5) Jaguars

Saints NL (NL) TITANS

REDSKINS 2.5 (42.5) Giants

Steelers 3 (38.5) JETS

DOLPHINS 1 (46.5) Bengals

COLTS NL (NL) Panthers

Ravens 10 (49.5) BROWNS

BRONCOS 6.5 (37.5) Lions

CHARGERS 5.5 (47.0) Raiders

Cowboys 2.5 (47.5) EAGLES

SEAHAWKS 9.5 (50.5) Cards

Chiefs 5 (45.0) BEARS

Monday

VIKINGS 4 (46.5) Packers

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated 2B Mike Freeman for assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed LHP Joely Rodríguez to a two-year contract.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP Josh Lindblom to a three-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Designated RHP Stephen Nogosek for assignment. Signed RHP Rick Porcello to a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Waived F Kavin Gilder-Tilbury. Signed F Josh Cunningham.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Seattle WR Josh Gordon indefinitely for violating the league’s policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed OT Greg Little on IR. Activated WR Chris Hogan from IR.

