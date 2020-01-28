Defense has been the Thomas Jefferson girls basketball team’s calling card all season, and Monday against St. Albert, the Yellow Jackets showed why.
T.J. forced 26 St. Albert turnovers en route to a 41-37 victory over their city rival.
Allison Schubert (13 points) and Allisa Schubert (11) combined for 24 of the Yellow Jackets’ 41 points Monday.
“When we’re going well, our defensive effort is there, and we’re able to turn up the pressure on people, whether that’s in the full court or half court,” T.J. coach Devin Schoening said. “Our girls really do buy into being a good defensive team. What we continue to wait for is the night that that turns into offense. The offense isn’t always there, but the defense has done a great job of keeping us in games at times.”
The Jackets’ pressure proved problematic for the Saintes, who were led by Jordyn Blaha’s 13 point.
“I thought T.J. was tougher than us,” St. Albert coach Dick Wettengel said. “I think that’s what it came down to. The (Schubert) twins, I think they’ve had a really good career at T.J. They’re just two tough girls. I thought they controlled the game the whole way.
“We played at their pace. They just play hard. Hats off to their coaching staff. They get everything they can out of them. Give credit to them, and also don’t give credit to us, because we had 26 turnovers in a four-point game.”
T.J. will face another city foe tonight when it plays at Abraham Lincoln.
St. Albert will play host to Atlantic Friday before playing at A.L. Saturday.
Thomas Jefferson (6-10) 10 15 7 9 — 41
St. Albert (8-6) 5 14 7 11 — 37
TJ: Hannah Belt 5, Suzie Miller 3, Jasmine Ramos 6, Allisa Schubert 11, Allison Schubert 13, Ellie Perrine 1, Samara Alcarez 2.
SA: Bel Pershing 10, Allie Petry 8, Lauren Williams 2, Jordyn Blaha 13, Veronica Svajgl 4.
