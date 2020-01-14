Lewis Central’s defense on Monday allowed only 15 points combined over the final three quarters in a 70-34 victory over Thomas Jefferson.
“I think we put a little pressure on them and led to some turnovers,” Lewis Central coach Derek Archer said. “We did a great job of pounding it inside, and when they collapsed inside, our shooters made shots.”
The Titans made 12 3-pointers in the game. Delaney Esterling led the way for L.C. with 20 points, and Megan Witte added 16.
Archer also commended the play of Keely Diercks, who finished with six points. Diercks has missed the last two seasons recovering from two ACL tears.
Thomas Jefferson was led Monday by Allisa Schubert’s 14-point effort.
“They were just better than us tonight,” Thomas Jefferson coach Devin Schoening said. “We hung around early, but they had too many girls knock down shots, and we continue to struggle to score consistently.”
Lewis Central (7-4) 21 20 15 14 — 70
Thomas Jefferson (4-7) 13 6 9 6 — 34
LC: Hadley Hill 6, Keely Diercks 6, Taylor Elam 2, Rylee Shaw 2, Grace Ruzicka 9, McKenna Pettepier 9, Megan Witte 16, Delaney Esterling 20.
TJ: Hannah Belt 5, Suzie Miller 2, Allisa Schubert 14, Allison Schubert 7, Samara Alcarez 3, Lexi Smith 3.
