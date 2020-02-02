A strong defensive effort that limited Class 5-A No. 15 Sioux City East to just 15 first-half points helped Class 4-A No. 7 Lewis Central earn a 43-40 victory.
“Our defense was pretty good tonight,” L.C. coach Derek Archer said. “Our press was really good and our defense played well.
“We got a little complacent in the second half, but were able to hold on for the win, which is always good.
McKenna Pettepier and Megan Witte led the way for the Titans with 18 and 13 points, respectively.
L.C. will next play at 5-A No. 11 West Des Moines Valley Tuesday.
Sioux City East (12-5) 6 9 11 14 — 40
Lewis Central (12-4) 5 21 10 7 — 43
SCE: Kennedy McCloy 8, Megan Callahan 9, Nyamer Diew 11, Kayla Benson 4, Kaia Downs 2, Katlynn Tucker 6.
LC: Hadley Hill 4, Jayden Cross 3, McKenna Pettepier 18, Megan Witte 13, Delaney Esterling 5.
