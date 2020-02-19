With his team in familiar territory — early foul trouble — and locked in a tight battle with East Mills, St. Albert coach Dick Wettengel decided a major adjustment was necessary.
When Allie Petry, who was leading the Saintes with 13 points, collected her third foul with 4:03 left in the first half, Wettengel switched from a man-to-man defense to a 1-3-1 zone.
It worked as St. Albert was able to hold on to a 52-47 win over the Wolverines in a Class 1-A Region 7 quarterfinal at St. Albert.
Petry stormed back in the second half to finish with 28 points, and Isabel Pershing added 10 more for the Saintes, who improved to 11-11 overall and advanced to face Central Decatur in Class 1-A regional play.
Wettengel said he was left with no choice in making the switch.
“We upheld our image of what we’ve been doing all season and that’s fouling early and getting into foul trouble,” Wettengel said. “It’s amazing that you can’t learn better than that after 22 ballgames.
“We were just in such dire straits with fouls, I just said we’ve got to go to zone, and I think it did bail us out some. We stopped fouling, and it just made them work a lot for baskets.”
The game was tied 17-17 after the first quarter, and after each team traded 8-0 runs in the second quarter, St. Albert took a 27-25 advantage into halftime.
Petry said the early fouls dominated the halftime conversation.
“At halftime in the locker room, we just talked a lot (about) staying off of them and just being in the mental presence. I think it helped all of us not to foul,” Petry said.
Wettengel told Petry when he benched her in the second quarter to keep her focus because she would be needed later.
“She’s been through it before this year. We all have. I mean all those girls have been in foul trouble at some time or another this year in some of our games, so it wasn’t anything new for us,” Wettengel said.
Alex Knop and Miah Urban each scored 13 points to lead the Wolverines while Emily Williams added 12.
The Saintes outscored East Mills 12-3 in the third quarter to take a 39-28 lead to the final period, holding the Wolverines to 1-of-6 shooting in the third period.
The St. Albert advantage grew to 43-28, but East Mills wasn’t finished.
Back-to-back treys by Goodman and Williams inched the Wolverines to within 46-41 with 2:43 left in the game.
Knop hit a pair of free throws to get East Mills (14-7) to within 46-43 with 1:50 remaining for a 15-3 East Mills surge, but the Saintes were able to hold on down the stretch.
Wolverines coach Blair Holman said he was proud that his team didn’t give up.
“I thought our fight was fantastic. The girls played their tails off, and they did everything we asked them to,” Holman said.
“We had a chance to win the game at the end, and we just didn’t make a couple plays that they did,” he added.
East Mills (14-7) 17 8 3 19—47
Saint Albert (11-11) 17 10 12 13—52
EM: Natalie Goodman 6, December McGrew 2, Emily Williams 1, Aspen Crouse 2, Miah Urban 13, Alex Knop 13,
SA: Isabel Pershing 10, Allie Petry 28, Makenna Shepard 5, Lauren Williams 2, Jordyn Blaha 4, Veronica Svajgl 3.
