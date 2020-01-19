Bella Dingus scored 21 points and surpassed 1,000 career points Saturday, but it wasn’t enough as the Heartland Christian girls dropped a 46-44 decision to Cedar Bluffs.
The Eagles built a 21-17 halftime lead but were outscored in the second half 29-23.
“Two of my starters fouled out with almost five minutes to go,” H.C. coach John Stile said. “We led until there were three minutes left in the game and we never recovered from that.”
Dingus made 9 of 22 attempts in the game. She was joined in double figures by Shelena Cochran, who finished with 10.
Dingus became only the third girls player in Heartland Christian history to surpass 1,000 career points, joining Tammy Thompson and Molly Cunard.
“It’s pretty special,” Stile said. “She’s only the third girl in school history to reach that mark. It’s a testament to the team. There’s a lot of assists and rebounds in there. I’m really proud of Bella. She works hard and does what she needs to before and after practice. It’s a nice accomplishment.”
Cedar Bluffs 5 12 17 12 — 46
Heartland Chrisitian (7-6, 5-1) 7 14 13 12 — 44
HC: Bella Dingus 21, Savannah Horan 8, Shelena Cochran 10, Morgan Beckner 4, Sarah Stile 1.
