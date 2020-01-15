SIOUX CITY — Josh Dix exploded for for 27 points, with 17 coming in the fourth quarter, to lead Abraham Lincoln to a 59-51 victory over Class 4-A No. 7 Sioux City East.
The Lynx found themselves trailing by seven points in the third quarter, but they never folded.
“I thought in the second half, we really competed; we won a bunch of loose balls,” A.L. coach Jason Isaacson said. Isaacson also commended the defensive play of Kaden Baxter and Christian Tidiane to help the Lynx get back in the game.
But it was Dix who was the primary source of offense, scoring 17 of the Lynx’s 21 fourth-quarter points.
“He was pretty unreal in the fourth quarter,” Isaacson said. “He took over the whole quarter.”
Abraham Lincoln (9-1) 13 13 12 21 — 59
Sioux City East (8-2) 11 14 16 10 — 51
AL: Christian Tidiane 6, Lennx Brown 5, Josh Dix 27, Matt Evans 11, Kaden Baxter 7, Andrew Christensen 1, Quentin Sandbothe 2.
SCE: Jaleque Dunson 12, Sayvion Armstrong 22, Danny Callahan 10, Cael Boever 5, Jacob Maxey 2.
