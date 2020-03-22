I was doing quite well. Surprisingly well, actually, without sports.
With so many seasons getting suspended or postponed so quickly, no one event shocked me more than others.
Until Thursday.
The cancellation of the NCAA Tournament really didn’t hit me. Of course I read the headline, but it was as if my mind wouldn’t accept the information.
Then Selection Sunday came and went. It dawned on me that I wasn’t going to see Creighton lock down a potential No. 2 seed. That hurt. But I understood why.
And Thursday, reality set in. The day arrived, but there would be no 12-hour basketball marathon on arguably the best sports day of the year.
Allow me to reiterate a phrase I’m sure you’ve heard many times within the last couple weeks: This is just unbelievable.
The steps taken to neutralize the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic have been drastic, but both the safest and most necessary option, social distancing, is a must.
And following these steps has essentially shut down athletics on every level around the country. And it’s hit home in this area since the conclusion of the boys state basketball tournament on March 13.
No NBA. No spring training. No March Madness. And at least in the immediate future, no Drake Relays.
At the moment, prep events and practices in Iowa are suspended through April 12. That date could be re-evaluated as more information emerges on COVID-19.
Regardless of the decisions made, we here at The Nonpareil are still looking forward to sharing the stories of Council Bluffs athletics and the schools in our coverage area. We look forward to featuring not only the players and coaches from the upcoming spring season but also athletes from the fall and winter seasons, including area athletes at the college level.
This is new territory for Nonpareil sports reporter Derek Noehren and me, but we’re looking forward to the challenge. It gives us an opportunity to share stories we weren’t able to tell over the last six months.
And we’d also like to once again incorporate the voices of our area athletes. We plan on bringing back our Senior Journal. During a normal sports season, this is a platform for our city senior athletes to explain their in-season frame of mind, what it’s like competing as a senior and what it’s like emerging as a leader. How are these athletes managing during this break?
We still want to hear those stories and reflections on senior year, and we know our Nonpareil readers will, too.
Beginning this week, our All-City Basketball teams and Players of the Year will be announced. The Area Basketball teams will follow. We will also keep you posted on any updates regarding COVID-19 with respect to sports.
Even if no sports are actually being played, this show will still go on. Council Bluffs and the surrounding area have plenty of great stories out there to tell, and if you would like to share an idea, email us at sports@nonpareilonline.com.
Stay safe out there. Don’t forget to wash your hands. Let us help the sports community stay connected, and thank you for reading The Daily Nonpareil.
