I think it was somewhere between my 17th rewatch of The Office and the final two episodes of The Last Dance that it hit me.
Sports — on all levels, but especially locally — have been gone for a looong time.
Hard to believe nearly three full months have passed since Iowa prep sports have gone on hiatus thanks to a global pandemic.
Thankfully, the wait will soon be over.
Summer sports are officially back Monday. And soon the path back to normalcy will commence.
But it won’t happen unless the necessary precautions are taken. The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have put together guidelines for the safety of coaches, players and fans. If a whole season for both sports is going to happen, guidelines must be followed be followed.
Similar precautions will continue to be taken here at The Nonpareil. The sports staff has been lucky enough to work remotely for much of the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to do so in the immediate future and during the start of the baseball and softball seasons.
Much like the current rules in place to ensure a softball and baseball season, this will be a mild adjustment. Derek and I will be reaching out to city and area coaches with information on how to call in scores and game recaps. Coaches or administrators are still encouraged to email game information to sports@nonpareilonline.com.
Under normal circumstances, reporting summer game results in time for our print edition is a challenge. Games can run long, which can makes meeting a 10:45 deadlines extra difficult.
If that’s the case, we still want that call. We can get that recap into our online roundup.
We are anxious for sports to return, to feature Council Bluffs and other area athletes and to get back to what we enjoy doing most: telling stories.
First pitch is right around the corner. We can’t wait to tell you who won. ... safely.
