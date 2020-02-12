Abraham Lincoln found itself staring at an 11-point deficit after one quarter Tuesday.
But that didn’t stop the Lynx from finding a way to emerge victorious in their last Missouri River Conference game of the season.
The Lynx outscored Heelan 52-34 the rest of the game to post a 62-55 victory.
Julia Wagoner tallied a game-high 25 points for the winners, which included seven 3-pointers, and Lucy Turner added 21, which included going 11 of 12 from the free throw line.
“We kind of struggled up to the end of the first half,” A.L. coach Chad Schaa said. “We came out in the second half bound and determined to give it our best shot, and the girls responded.”
A.L. helped itself at the free throw line most of the game, converting on 15 of 17 attempts.
The Lynx wrap up conference play with an 11-3 MRC mark, one game behind Heelan (12-2).
“We were a little down losing to East and not winning conference,” Schaa said. “To get a victory on Senior Night,it shows a lot about our girls.”
Sioux City Heelan (16-4, 12-2) 21 12 13 9 — 55
Abraham Lincoln (15-5, 11-3) 10 15 20 17 — 62
SCH: Katie Cooke 9, Amber Aesoph 12, Katelyn Stanley 14, Kenley Meis 2, Ella Skinner 18.
AL: Jillian Shanks 7, Kayla Schleifman 6, Alexis Pomernackas 3, Julia Wagoner 25, Lucy Turner 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.