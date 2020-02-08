Lewis Central opened the game on an 8-0 run while holding Harlan scoreless for the first 5:30 of the contest. The Titans went on to earn a 54-47 Hawkeye Ten Conference victory over the Cyclones.
The Titans were missing two starters — Delaney Esterling and Hadley Hill — who were out with the flu.
“We bothered them in the press a little and knocked some 3s down to start,” L.C. coach Derek Archer said. “We were up against it tonight with a couple starters out.”
Megan Witte led the Titans with a game-high 19 points, and McKenna Pettepier added 16.
The Titans will play host to Norwalk today at 3:30.
Harlan (11-9, 6-4) 5 14 15 13 — 47
Lewis Central (13-5, 7-2) 15 13 16 10 — 54
H: Jocelyn Cheek 11, Claire Schmitz 6, Ashley Hall 8, Brecken Van Baale 5, Caitlyn Leinen 10, Macie Leinen 7.
LC: Keely Diercks 3, McKenna Paulsen 6, Jayden Cross 6, Isabella Smith 1, Grace Ruzicka 3, Megan Witte 19, McKenna Pettepier 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.