Despite a 21-point halftime deficit, Heartland Christian battled in the second half on Tuesday but fell to Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 49-37.
Bella Dingus led Heartland Christian in scoring with 21 points, including five 3-pointers. Sarah Stile chipped-in eight points, while teammate Shelena Cochran tallied 10 boards.
“Second half, we came out on fire,” Heartland Christian head coach John Stile said. “Bella Dingus hit five 3-pointers from beyond the college 3-point range. Sarah Stile was setting beautiful picks for her, which opened up things. Morgan Becker started shooting for us which was phenomenal.”
The scoring was necessary for the Eagles’ attempt at a comeback, but it was the hustle and teamwork that Stile was most impressed with.
“Shelena Cochran battled on the floor for every loose ball; she did some amazing work getting every loose ball she possibly could,” Stile said. “Never like a loss but these girls, they’re a phenomenal group to coach. They’ve got some amazing chemistry and they just work hard.”
Heartland Christian will hope to rebound Saturday when it plays Riverside at Iowa School for the Deaf.
Brownell Talbot 12 19 10 8 — 49
Heartland Christian (11-8) 4 6 21 4 — 35
HC: Bella Dingus 21, Shelena Cochran 2, Morgan Beckner 4, Sarah Stile 8.
