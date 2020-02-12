St. Albert has struggled this season falling behind early while getting into foul trouble.
But Tuesday’s matchup with Class 2-A No. 11 Logan-Magnolia was a bit on the extreme side.
The visiting Panthers outscored St. Albert 20-2 from the free-throw line for the game in posting a 43-29 win over the Saintes.
Lo-Ma was 16 of 17 from the line in the first half while tallying just four field goals by halftime while St. Albert didn’t have an attempt from the charity stripe until the second half.
Kylie Morrison led the Panthers with 15 points while Violet Lapke added 10.
Isabel Pershing paced the Saintes with 10 points.
Lo-Ma improved to 18-3 while St. Albert fell to 9-11 in the last regular-season game for each team.
The Panthers led 6-4 after the first quarter as the teams combined to shoot 3 of 23 from the floor.
Lo-Ma scored the first nine points of the second quarter as the Panther advantage ballooned to 15-4.
The Panthers outscored the Saintes 19-2 in the period to take a 25-6 lead to halftime.
St. Albert coach Dick Wettengel said the early woes were nothing new.
“It’s kind of the same scenario,” Wettengel said. “We have dug ourselves holes so bad by fouling, and that’s kind of the story of the first half.
“I thought they did an outstanding job of defending us in that first half. The matchup zone that they run. I thought our kids just weren’t quite sharp enough on offense. Some of it was not moving the ball like that extra pass.”
Logan-Magnolia shot 32.1% (9 of 28) from the floor for the game while St. Albert made 12 of 42 attempts (28.5%).
Panthers’ coach Derek Sonderland said his team’s ability to handle St. Albert’s physicality in the first half was key.
“First half I thought our kids did a pretty good job of taking care of the basketball,” Sonderland said. “We knew coming in St. Albert was going to be real aggressive and get after them.
“We told our kids, too, to practice free throws because we thought we had a chance to get to the free-throw line as well. But I think some of those reasons we got to the free-throw line was on the defensive end when we boxed out or went to get 50-50 balls.”
St. Albert had as many made field goals—three—in the first three minutes of the third as it did the entire first half, including a pair of 3-pointers from Pershing.
Pershing finished with nine points in the third quarter where the Saintes outscored Lo-Ma 18-13 to trim their deficit to 34-24.
“Our kids actually kept battling,” Wettengel said. “And really made it a game. I thought we did some things in the second half that were really effective defensively. I thought our kids did a great job getting after it.”
But the Saintes’ scoring problems reappeared in the fourth quarter when they made just 2 of 9 and were outscored 9-5.
Logan-Magnolia (18-3) 6 19 15 9—43
Saint Albert (9-11) 4 2 18 5—29
LM: Violet Lapke 10, Courtney Ohl 4, Kylie Morrison 15, Emme Lake 2, Macanna Guritz 4, Mya Moss 4.
SA: Isabel Pershing 10, Allie Petry 6, Makenna Shepard 6, Lauren Williams 2, Jordyn Blaha 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.