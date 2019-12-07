Admiring the success of Council Bluffs volleyball has been the norm in postseason reflection.
The 2019 season was no exception.
Abraham Lincoln returned to the state tournament for the first time in five years and enjoyed another impressive season. The Lynx (38-4) finished second in the Missouri River Conference before falling to Ankeny in the Class 5-A state quarterfinals.
Lewis Central (28-7) tied for a Hawkeye Ten Conference title with Carroll Kuemper and Red Oak. The Titans made it to the Class 4-A regional final before falling to Glenwood.
St. Albert (24-10) once again maneuvered its way through a rigorous schedule and earned a spot in the Class 1-A state tournament. The Saintes fell to Holy Trinity in the quarterfinals.
Despite dealing with injuries and adversity throughout the year, Thomas Jefferson managed a well-played season. The Yellow Jackets (14-20) earned a regional victory over Sioux City West before falling to 5-A state runner-up Cedar Falls.
Heartland Christian set a new school record for wins in a season after finishing 8-13. The Eagles fell to Woodbine in regional play.
The success and experience from those teams are reflected in this year’s all-city roster. Seniors Elaina Bohnet of Abraham Lincoln and Megan Witte of Lewis Central make their third consecutive appearance on the roster. Repeat selections include A.L. seniors Sam Christiansen, Taylan Keefer and Julia Wagoner, Lewis Central senior Delaney Esterling and St. Albert junior Allie Petry.
St. Albert seniors Olivia Barnes and Jordyn Blaha make their all-city team debuts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.