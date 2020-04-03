Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday ordered schools to extend their shutdown through April 30.
That means no spring activities until May 1 at the earliest.
Previously, Iowa’s high school Unified Activities partners — the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, the Iowa High School Athletic Association, the Iowa High School Music Association and the Iowa High School Speech Association — had agreed to close schools and spring activities through April 12.
Should activities resume once the calendar turns to May, originally scheduled postseason play for spring sports would be right around the corner.
For boys, district tennis play is set for May 13. State-qualifying track meets are May 14. Sectional golf is May 15, and the first round of postseason play for boys soccer is set for May 21.
For girls, state-qualifying track will run on May 14. Regional play start dates for other sports include: tennis (May 16), golf (May 18) and soccer (May 29).
