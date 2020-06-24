*Editor’s note: This article was originally published Wednesday in the Nonpareil’s annual Faces section, a 6-day series that concludes Saturday. The section can be found in Wednesday's e-edition.
When Bob Mantell was a senior in college at Creighton, he learned that it never hurts to have a former hockey player as a teammate.
The Thomas Jefferson and Iowa Western alum was in his final season of college baseball with the Bluejays. The year was 1990 and Creighton was in Lincoln to face in-state rival Nebraska at the former home of the Huskers, Buck Beltzer Field
At the time, Creighton was coached by Jim Hendry, while Nebraska was led by John Sanders.
According to Mantell, the two weren’t huge fans of each other.
“Back in those days it was a very heated rivalry and those two just didn’t like each other at all,” Mantell said. “I mean, they would shout at each other from the third-base coach box into the dugout. It was just crazy.”
Creighton was one year away from going to the College World Series and had gotten the better of Nebraska during that time, which didn’t sit well with the Huskers.
“Frankly, we were just better than (Nebraska) at that point. Back then we were really good and had gotten the upper hand. Obviously, a lot of things have changed since then, but at that point we won the majority of times we played them,” Mantell said. “I don’t think that sat well with them, because I think they perceived us as kind of, you know, a little brother. It was always chippy when we played them”
So, in the spring of 1990 all of that bad blood finally spilled over, resulting in a benches-clearing brawl between the two teams after a Creighton pitcher threw up-and-in to a Nebraska batter, who charged the mound.
“We had a pitcher from Minneapolis, whose brother wound up playing in the NHL for the New Jersey Devils, so he’s a big hockey guy. He finds the equivalent of himself size wise and pulls a hockey move on the guy,” Mantell recalls. “He grabs the guys’ jersey and pulls it over his head. All you could see was this (Nebraska) guys’ hands sticking out, because his jersey was over his head. That’s been burned into my memory for the last 30 years. I’ll never forget that, it was priceless.”
The next season, Mantell watched as Hendry and many of his former teammates led Creighton to their first and so far only College World Series appearance.
After the 1991 season, Hendry went on to work in Major League Baseball, eventually landing a spot as the general manager and vice president for the Chicago Cubs, working from 1995 to 2011 in Chicago. Hendry is now a special assistant to New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman. However, Mantell remembers Hendry as a tough, yet likable coach.
“The biggest thing I’ll say about Jim was that he was a players coach. God blessed him with an uncanny ability to communicate with kids,” Mantell said. “Quite frankly, we had guys that could have probably played at Texas or Miami, but Jim just had an incredible ability to recruit talent. He provided us with a comfortable environment to just play. It showed with him climbing the ranks in Major League Baseball.”
Hendry was also blessed with a colorful vocabulary.
“He could cuss like a drunken sailor,” Mantell said with a laugh. “The F-bombs would fly like you wouldn’t believe, but he did it in proper context.”
Mantell described Hendry as creating a loose atmosphere where guys felt comfortable and didn’t feel like they were constantly under pressure. However, Hendry’s patience had limits, like the time a talented Creighton squad got beat by Iowa State in Omaha.
Hendry wasn’t pleased and didn’t want to wait to send a message.
“I remember very distinctly after that game. They were walking to the bus shaking hands and Jim pulls us off to the side and before we even have our post game chat he tells us to get our turf shoes on. So we’re thinking, OK, this isn’t going to go well.”
As the Cyclones made their way to the bus, they noticed some activity on the field.
“(Iowa State) wasn’t even to the bus yet and there we are doing our postgame running punishment. We ran for over an hour,” Mantell said. “I remember getting that runner’s high. I think me and the other pitchers probably ran the equivalent of about eight to 10 miles that day.”
In 2005, Mantell embarked on a new baseball challenge: coaching.
Mantell and his wife Kristin had begun their family and moved to Treynor to be in a smaller school district when he caught the coaching bug.
Mantell took over at Treynor and began trying to flip the culture.
“Being a baseball guy, it kind of pained me that the program didn’t have a lot of traction and there wasn’t a lot of community support,” Mantell said. “Treynor has always been a big football, basketball town, and I get that but it just seemed like baseball was a bit of an afterthought.”
Little by little, Mantell was transforming the program, but Treynor posted a combined record of 15-32 his first two years at the helm. Year three is when things really clicked into gear.
“I remember vividly. We were starting to turn the Titanic, at least from a mental perspective, and the kids were really starting to believe in themselves,” Mantell said. “In year three, we started out the year slow, we were and were 5-9. Shenandoah came to our place and just smoked us, and after that game we sat down and had a heart to heart.”
Treynor went on to win a conference title for the first time since 1971, and began a streak of 10 consecutive conference titles. Treynor also never won fewer than 19 games after that.
Mantell also left his mark on the Treynor baseball program by helping design a new field.
“That was a really nice perk to the job,” Mantell said. “When I took over, the field was, frankly, indicative of the quality of the program. Luckily enough, at that time the district was having a pretty significant growth spurt in terms of enrollment. The bond issue passed and it was a blessing because we needed a new field in the worst way.”
After 14 years as Treynor’s head coach, Mantell now lives with his wife in Phoenix, doing supply-chain control work for HonorHealth.
“It was an opportunity that my wife and I have talked about for many years. I don’t know that timing is ever perfect, but the opportunity arose and we just decided that we were going to take a leap of faith and give it a shot,” Mantell said. “It’s great out here and the people are friendly. There are 5 million people here, but it feels like a big suburb. Knock on wood, so far it’s been great.”
