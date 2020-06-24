*Editor’s note: This article was originally published Wednesday in the Nonpareil’s annual Faces section, a 6-day series that concludes Saturday. The section can be found in Wednesday's e-edition.
Faith. Family. Basketball.
These are the central pillars in Larry Gray’s life.
The Heartland Christian, executive director, activities director and boys basketball coach has witnessed much growth in his 20 years there.
Born in Topeka, Kansas, and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri, Gray thrived as a prep basketball player in the St. Joseph-Kansas City area, scoring 1,800 points in his high school career.
He didn’t play in college after starting a family at an early age, and he moved to Tennessee in the mid-90s, singing in a southern gospel group.
“God moved me to Council Bluffs; I worked one year at Victory Christian School, and they merged to make Heartland Christian school almost 20 years ago,” Gray said. “I was hired as the athletic director, the boys basketball coach and junior high math teacher and Bible teacher, which I did for 16 years before my father-in-law retired, and they hired me as the executive director and remained as the athletic director and boys basketball coach.”
Gray, 48, also has a large family. He and his wife Erin have 14 children between them. Gray had eight from a previous relationship and Erin four. They’ve added two more children and eight grandchildren to the mix since getting married eight years ago. Gray often jokes that his family portrays a real-life version of the movie “Yours, Mine and Ours.”
Gray is proud of his growth professionally and as a father.
“The No. 1 gratifying thing for me is my children all being able to attend Heartland Christian school,” he said. “No. 2, the growth that we have experienced over the last almost 20 years, starting with roughly 85 students and growing to 254 and going from a non-accredited school to a fully kindergarten-through-12th grade accredited school. Those are some highlights that are second to none for me.”
Gray was instrumental in taking Heartland Christian from a school that had been playing home schooled teams in basketball to a state-sanctioned program across football, basketball, volleyball and track by 2011. Football is no longer a varsity sport at H.C. The Eagles are now in an athletic sharing agreement with St. Albert in football and softball, and the strides taken in athletics have been impressive.
They were members of the Corner Conference for a number of years before joining the Frontier Conference in 2019. The transition has proven difficult at times in terms of wins and losses, but the journey has been satisfying.
“We were non-sanctioned for more years than we’ve been sanctioned,” Gray said. “I wouldn’t give those back for anything, but it was always a dream of mine to have a Christian school where my children could attend and play top-quality athletics and athletic opponents, and we got that.
“In the span of about 15 months, we were sanctioned by the union and then accepted into the Corner Conference. Immediately, it took us to a place of credibility that I had dreamed of. Did the wins come? The answer is no, but the credibility was there.”
That’s not to say the last nine years haven’t had highlights.
The 2013-14 boys basketball season featured the first winning season at the school in 15 years. A year later, Steve Horan led the entire state of Iowa in scoring (658 points). Molly Cunard became the first girl in school history to qualify for the state track meet, going for the discus twice. Caleb Claar became the first boy to go, qualifying in the 100.
Gray sees the athletic history at Heartland Christian becoming even richer in the future.
“My ultimate goal would always be growth and sustaining all athletics on our own,” he said. “Our own softball, baseball and football team. Our own facilities. I want every kid who comes to Heartland to have the opportunity to play a sanctioned sport.”
