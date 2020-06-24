*Editor’s note: This article was originally published Wednesday in the Nonpareil’s annual Faces section, a 6-day series that concludes Saturday. The section can be found in Wednesday's e-edition.
It would be fair to call Taylor May a lifer at Lewis Central.
Student-athlete. Teacher. Coach. Role model. May has enjoyed each role in the L.C. hallways.
A 2010 Lewis Central graduate, May’s early educational journey all came in Council Bluffs. He attended Lakeview, Central and Kreft Elementary before attending Lewis Central Middle School.
After graduating high school, May attended Iowa State University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s degree in science education, which is put to good use at his current job as a chemistry, biology and physical science teacher at Lewis Central High School.
“There are great people everywhere, but I just feel like Lewis Central is so tight-knit,” May said. “They support each other. It’s a bigger school, but it feels like a small community. Everybody knows each other Through all the activities at the school, it makes it feel special. It’s fun because there are still a lot of teachers there that I had. Having them as a teacher, and them having an impact on me is why I wanted to become a teacher myself. Being able to work with them is really fun and enjoyable.”
May’s father Chuck had been a longtime educator in Council Bluffs with jobs at both Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson before retiring this year. Chuck May is from and attended school in Massachusetts and relocated to Iowa after a college professor told him he could find good teaching jobs in this part of the country.
That brought Chuck May to Iowa, where he met Rhonda, his future wife. Taylor soon came along as the couple’s only child.
Taylor May not only thrived as a student but molded an impressive prep athletic career. He participated in cross country, track and baseball, qualifying for the state cross country meet as a senior in 2009 and the state track meet the following spring in the 3,200.
After college and upon his return to L.C. as a teacher, May entered the world of coaching. He’s been a teacher and coach for six years, starting as an assistant cross country coach before assuming the head coaching duties three years ago. He’s also an assistant boys track coach.
“Sports are a huge part of my life, and running especially, and I feel like coaching gives me another avenue to impact students. It’s a totally different environment from the classroom. Obviously, the classroom is extremely important and making a difference there is important, but being able to have those experiences as a coach in that setting is something I really enjoy doing”
Like all teachers and prep coaches across the country, May has adjusted to instructing during a pandemic. The already unique circumstances were compounded by the cancellation of spring sports.
“It’s taken some getting used to,” May said. “You really find out the importance of relationships and face-to-face communication when you’re faced with something like this. It’s not easy to teach online. There’s a lot of communication over email and a lot of Zoom meetings to help students with questions, but it really makes you realize the importance of those relationships in the classroom.”
Those relationships make May happy he’s remained in the Lewis Central community for so long.
“I’ve been a Titan my whole life,” May said. “I went away and loved my experience in Ames as a Cyclone. I still have season tickets for football and make it to quite a few basketball games, but it was always a goal of mine to come back and teach at Lewis Central. It’s been a good experience so far.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.