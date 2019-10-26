St. Albert played its most complete half of football this season Friday against AHSTW.
The Falcons jumped out to a 38-0 halftime lead and pushed the lead to 41-0 by the third quarter. They finished with a 48-21 victory.
Cy Patterson had a pair of touchdown runs, and Aiden Antisdel, Lance Wright and Sam Rallis also found the end zone Friday.
“The last few weeks, including tonight, we’ve been preaching about getting on teams early,” St. Albert coach Pat Ryan said. “This week, it was on offense. We got the ball and drove down the field and set the tone for the rest of the game.”
The Falcons finished the regular season at 5-4. They’ll likely be on the outside looking in at the Class A playoff field, but Ryan feels his team has the talent to compete in the postseason.
"It’s similar to last year where we’re playing our best football at the end of the season,” Ryan said. “It doesn’t look like we’ll get in on the RPI. I just really don’t like the fact that at the end of the year, it doesn’t look like the truly best teams are getting into the playoffs. I feel we’re deserving. I understand our record, especially at the beginning of the season doesn’t really show that, but we looked to get better every week, and we have. Tonight was a culmination of that.”
AHSTW (5-4, 3-2) 0 0 0 21 – 21
St. Albert (5-4, 4-1) 17 21 3 7 – 48
SA: Connor Cerny 3 run (Sam Wilber kick)
SA: Wilber 26 field goal
SA: Lance Wright 27 run (Wilber kick)
SA: Aiden Antisdel 4 yard pass from Wright (Wilber kick)
SA: Cy Patterson 30 run (Wilber kick)
SA: Sam Rallis 29 pass from Wright (Wilber kick)
SA: Wilber 34 field goal
SA: Patterson 9 pass from Wright (Wilber kick)
AHSTW: Michael Shiffer 4 run (Raydden Grobe kick)
AHSTW: Shiffer 6 run (Grobe kick)
AHSTW: Grobe 2 pass from Joey Goins (Grobe kick)
