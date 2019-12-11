St. Albert dropped a close game to Creston 59-53 to fall to 0-2 on the season.
“We didn’t play bad, just turned the ball over too much,” St. Albert coach Larry Peterson said. “Rebounding was key for them and turnovers for us, way too many in the second half.
Sam Rallis led the offense for St. Albert with 21 points. Greg Fagan scored eight points and Connor Cerny added seven.
“Sam played very well for us,” Peterson said. “Him and Connor are both playing well. It was a tough loss, it doesn’t get any easier for us.”
Up next for St. Albert is a game with Lewis Central on Dec. 13th.
Creston (2-0) 8 21 12 18 — 59
St. Albert (0-2) 10 18 9 16 — 53
SA: Sam Rallis 21, Greg Fagan 8, Connor Cerny 7, Isaac Sherrill 5, Ryan Hughes 4, Jeff Miller 3, Aiden Antisdel 2, Cy Patterson 2, Jack Eickholt 1
C: Brance Baker 14, Kaden Briggs 10, Evan Bruce 9, Colby Burg 8, Cail Kralik 6, Devin Baker 4, Camden Pederson 3
