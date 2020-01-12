St. Albert won its fourth straight game at Saturday’s Jennie Ed Shootout at the Mid-America Center with a 65-57 victory over Ankeny Christian.
Sam Rallis led the way for the winners with 19 points, and Isaac Sherrill had 13.
The Falcons haven’t lost in 2020.
“I thought we had a great break over Christmas,” St. Albert coach Larry Peterson said. “There’s more team chemistry and confidence. You get a couple wins and they start shooting the ball better.
“We knew Ankeny Christian would bring pressure and shoot the 3 well, but we weathered that run. That game might’ve gone the other way at the beginning of the season.”
St. Albert will be back in action Friday, playing at Red Oak.
Ankeny Christian (6-3) 14 16 13 14 — 57
St. Albert (4-5) 19 16 14 16 — 65
SA: Sam Rallis 19, Aiden Antisdel 3, Lance Wright 8, Cy Patterson 5, Connor Cerny 9, Isaac Sherrill 13, Ryan Hughes 8.
