A team loses its top two scorers from the previous year, one of whom transfers to another school. A sophomore is now expected to shoulder a larger scoring and leadership role.
That combination probably would create more questions than answers for many teams and coaches, but for Abraham Lincoln, it’s turned into the right recipe for success.
Following Tuesday’s 62-47 victory over Thomas Jefferson, the Lynx improved their record to 13-1 overall. They’re alone in first place in the Missouri River Conference standings with a perfect 10-0 record and they are up to No. 8 in the latest prep rankings from the Associated Press.
The team features young talent and leadership from upperclassmen. Sophomore Josh Dix, a 6-foot-3 guard who is already receiving attention from Division I schools, leads the team with 17.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. Seniors Matt Evans (8.2 points per game) and Kaden Baxter (6.6) each stand 6-2. Six-foot-1 senior Andrew Christensen and 6-4 junior Christian Tidiane round out the starting lineup. Jamison Gruber, a 6-1 sophomore, 6-5 junior Noah Sandbothe and 6-3 junior Lennx Brown are also part of the regular rotation.
“Our kids put in a great offseason, and in the summer, our kids were competing at a high level,” Abraham Lincoln coach Jason Isaacson said. “That’s when I knew these guys had a chance. If the kids can develop some offensive things, which they did through the summer and fall, that’s been big. In the summer, our kids were defending really hard and competing, and when you do that, you generally have a chance in a lot of games.”
The Lynx knew last year’s leading scorer Hunter Hendrix wouldn’t be back with his graduation. Their starting lineup and overall depth appeared to take a hit over the offseason when Jadin Johnson, who would have been a junior this year, transferred to Millard North. He averaged 12 points a game last season.
With the top two scorers from the 2018-19 season gone, Isaacson challenged Dix to shoulder more of a scoring load, and he responded favorably. He’s scored in double figures in all but two games this season, and he steps up during crunch time.
In a Jan. 14 win at then-Class 4-A No. 7 Sioux City East, Dix scored a season-high 27 points on 11-of-14 shooting. Seventeen of those points came in the fourth quarter when the Lynx outscored the Black Raiders 21-10 to earn a 59-51 victory.
“This year, even when Jadin was with us in the summer, we were urging Josh to take over more,” Isaacson said. “He’s naturally a really unselfish kid, so that’s been new for him. It’s still getting better. That’s been big.
“As far as his game, he shot a lot of 3s as a freshman, and the whole offseason, he’s been working on stuff off the dribble, knowing that people are going to try to take (the 3) away. He’s put in a ton of time, and he’s getting really good at it.”
He’s also helping himself off the court. Dix entered his freshman season at 145 pounds. Sixteen months later, he’s up to 170 pounds.
“I was really focused on getting stronger in the weight room and getting faster,” Dix said. “I wasn’t just shooting. I’m trying to find different ways to score other than shooting (from the perimeter). I feel a lot stronger now. Not just with my strength, but with my jumping and speed, too.”
Seven games remain in the regular season. A strong finish that includes a conference title is preferred, and Isaacson and his team have their eyes set on the bigger picture and getting back to the state tournament for the first time since 2016.
And if they continue on their current path, it could happen.
“We just want to keep growing and getting better,” Isaacson said. “And that’s the exciting thing for us is that we can. We’ve had different guys at different times, and now we’re just waiting for it all to get clicking.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.