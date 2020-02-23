Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Saturday, Feb. 22

Baseball

IWCC 9-4, Crowder 7-9

Softball

Tyler 9-11, IWCC 7-1

Women’s Basketball

IWCC 62, McCook 53

Sunday, Feb. 23

Baseball

IWCC at Crowder, 12, 2:30 p.m.

Softball

IWCC at Paris, 12, 2 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Monday, Feb. 24

Class 4-A Substate 8

Thomas Jefferson at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.

Class 3-A Substate 8

Glenwood at Greene County, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Class 2-A District 16 finals

at Thomas Jefferson

Treynor vs. Tri-Center, 7 p.m.

Class 1-A District 15 semis

IKM-Manning at St. Albert, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Class 1- District 15 finals

at Tri-Center

Boyer Valley-Woodbine winner vs. St. Albert-IKM-Manning winner, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Class 4-A Substate 8

Des Moines Hoover-Urbandale winner at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Lewis Central-Thomas Jefferson winner at WDM Dowling, 7 p.m.

Class 3-A Substate 8

at Glenwood

Greene County-Glenwood winner vs. Harlan-Atlantic winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Class 2-A Substate 8 finals

at Abraham Lincoln

Treynor-Tri-Center winner vs. Carroll Kuemper-Panorama winner, 7 p.m.

Class 1-A Substate 8 final

at MVAOCOU

District 15 champ vs. District 16 champ, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Saturday, Feb. 22

Class 4-A Regionals

Region 1

Glenwood 64, Harlan 44

Region 8

Lewis Central 67, Carlisle 40

Class 5-A

Region 3

Abraham Lincoln 67, Ankeny 53

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Class 4-A Region 1 finals

Glenwood-Harlan winner vs. Carroll-Le Mars winner, 7 p.m.

Region 8 finals

Lewis Central-Carlisle winner vs.. ADM-Dallas Center-Grimes winner, 7 p.m.

Class 5-A Region 3 finals

Johnston-Marshalltown winner vs. Abraham Lincoln-Ankeny winner, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Class 1-A Region 7 finals

at Harlan or Creston

Exira-Stanton winner vs. St. Albert-Central Decatur winner, 7 p.m.

Class 2-A Region 8 finals

at Harlan or Winterset

Logan-Magnolia-Mount Ayr winner vs. AHSTW-Nodaway Valley winner, 7 p.m.

NCAA Basketball

Saturday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 3 Kansas 64, No. 1 Baylor 61

No. 2 Gonzaga at No. 23 BYU, late

UNLV 66, No. 4 San Diego State 63

No. 5 Dayton 80, Duquesne 70

No. 6 Duke 88, Virginia Tech 64

No. 8 Florida State 67, N.C. State 61

No. 10 Kentucky 65, Florida 59

No. 11 Louisville 72, North Carolina 55

No. 12 Villanova 64, Xavier 55

No. 13 Auburn 73, Tennessee 66

No. 14 Oregon 73, No. 24 Arizona 72

TCU 67, No. 17 West Virginia 60

UCLA 70, No. 18 Colorado 63

Providence 84, No. 19 Marquette 72

Memphis 60, No. 22 Houston 59

Big Ten

Michigan 71, Purdue 63

Big 12

Texas 70, Kansas State 59

Oklahoma State 83, Oklahoma 66

Texas Tech 87, Iowa State 57

Big East

DePaul 74, Georgetown 68

MVC

Missouri State 74, Loyola Chicago 62

Illinois State 57, Drake 53

Valparaiso 90, Bradley 78

Sunday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 7 Maryland at No. 25 Ohio State, 3 p.m.

No. 9 Penn State at Indiana, 11 a.m.

No. 15 Creighton vs. No. 21 Butler, 3 p.m.

No. 16 Seton Hall vs. St. John’s, 1 p.m.

Big Ten

Rutgers at Wisconsin, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Northwestern, 2 p.m.

MVC

Indiana State at Evansville, 1 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa, 1 p.m.

Women

Saturday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 2 Baylor 101, Oklahoma 69

No. 6 UConn 66, UCF 53

No. 13 Gonzaga 64, Pepperdine 50

No. 18 Northwestern 82, Wisconsin 66

No. 19 Iowa 100, Penn State 57

No. 20 South Dakota 77, South Dakota State 67

No. 24 Indiana 75, Minnesota 69

No. 25 Princeton 87, Dartmouth 55

Big Ten

Rutgers 59, Ohio State 57

Nebraska 80, Illinois 58

Big 12

Kansas State 60, Texas 54

West Virginia 60, Kansas 53

Big East

St. John’s 77, Seton Hall 76

MVC

Drake 87, Illinois State 82

Valparaiso 70, Loyola Chicago 57

Northern Iowa 64, Bradley 57

Sunday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 1 South Carolina at No. 14 Kentucky, 1 p.m.

No. 5 Louisville at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

No. 8 UCLA at Washington, 2 p.m.

No. 9 Mississippi State vs. Alabama, 1 p.m.

No. 11 Arizona at Colorado, 1 p.m.

No. 12 DePaul at Villanova, 12 p.m.

No. 15 Oregon State at California, 4 p.m.

No. 16 Texas A&M vs. Auburn, 3 p.m.

No. 17 Florida State at Georgia Tech, 3 p.m.

No. 21 Arizona State at Utah, 1 p.m.

No. 22 Arkansas at Florida, 3 p.m.

No. 23 Missouri State vs. Indiana State, 2 p.m.

Big Ten

Michigan at Michigan State, 4 p.m.

Big 12

Texas Tech at Iowa State, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma State at TCU, 2 p.m.

Big East

Providence at Butler, 1 p.m.

Creighton at Xavier, 1 p.m.

Marquette at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

MVC

Evansville at Southern Illinois, 2 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo 5, Pittsburgh 2

New Jersey 3, Washington 2

Philadelphia 4, Winnipeg 2

Carolina 6, Toronto 3

Montreal 3, Ottawa 0

N.Y. Rangers 3, San Jose 2

Nashville 4, Columbus 3 (SO)

Arizona 7, Tampa Bay 3

Boston at Vancouver, late

Florida at Vegas, late

Colorado at Los Angeles, late

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Washington, 11 a.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

San Jose vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Detroit, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.

NBA Basketball

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic W L Pct GB

Toronto 41 15 .732 —

Boston 39 16 .709 1½

Philadelphia 35 21 .625 6

Brooklyn 26 29 .473 14½

New York 17 39 .304 24

Southeast W L Pct GB

Miami 36 20 .643 —

Orlando 24 32 .429 12

Washington 20 34 .370 15

Charlotte 19 37 .339 17

Atlanta 17 41 .293 20

Central W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 47 8 .855 —

Indiana 33 23 .589 14½

Chicago 19 38 .333 29

Detroit 19 39 .328 29½

Cleveland 15 41 .268 32½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest W L Pct GB

Houston 35 20 .636 —

Dallas 34 23 .596 2

Memphis 28 28 .500 7½

San Antonio 24 31 .436 11

New Orleans 24 32 .429 11½

Northwest W L Pct GB

Denver 38 18 .679 —

Utah 36 19 .655 1½

Oklahoma City 34 22 .607 4

Portland 25 32 .439 13½

Minnesota 16 38 .296 21

Pacific W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 42 12 .778 —

L.A. Clippers 37 19 .661 6

Sacramento 23 33 .411 20

Phoenix 23 34 .404 20½

Golden State 12 44 .214 31

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento 112, L.A. Clippers 103

Brooklyn 115, Charlotte 86

Atlanta 111, Dallas 107

Miami 124, Cleveland 105

Phoenix 112, Chicago 104

Milwaukee 119, Philadelphia 98

Houston 120, Utah 110

Sunday’s Games

Boston at L.A. Lakers, 2:30 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Portland, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

New York at Houston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 8 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Charlotte at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 8 p.m.

Boston at Portland, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Spring Training

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct.

Toronto 1 0 1.000

Minnesota 1 0 1.000

Texas 1 0 1.000

Boston 1 0 1.000

Cleveland 0 0 .000

Chicago 0 0 .000

Los Angeles 0 0 .000

Oakland 0 0 .000

Seattle 0 0 .000

Houston 0 0 .000

Detroit 0 0 .000

Kansas City 0 1 0.000

New York 0 1 0.000

Baltimore 0 1 0.000

Tampa Bay 0 1 0.000

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct.

St. Louis 1 0 1.000

Miami 1 0 1.000

Los Angeles 1 0 1.000

Atlanta 1 0 1.000

San Diego 0 0 .000

Milwaukee 0 0 .000

Colorado 0 0 .000

Washington 0 0 .000

Cincinnati 0 0 .000

Chicago 0 0 .000

Arizona 0 0 .000

Philadelphia 0 0 .000

San Francisco 0 1 0.000

Pittsburgh 0 1 0.000

New York 0 2 0.000

Friday’s Games

Boston 3, Northeastern 0

Detroit 5, Southeastern 4

Texas 5, Kansas City 4

Minnesota 16, Minnesota 0

Saturday’s Games

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

St. Louis 1, N.Y. Mets (ss) 0

Atlanta 5, Baltimore 0

Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 8, Detroit 8

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets (ss) 3

L.A. Dodgers 10, San Francisco 4

Milwaukee at Texas, cancelled

Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (ss) at Chicago White Sox, cancelled

Cincinnati at Cleveland, cancelled

Seattle at San Diego, cancelled

Kansas City vs. L.A. Angels (ss) at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, cancelled

Washington at Houston, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Houston vs. Washington (ss) at West Palm Beach, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Washington (ss) vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (ss) vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Detroit (ss) vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Detroit (ss) vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Oakland (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 2:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.

Texas vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Oakland (ss) vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Named Jerry Narron as bench coach.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms on a five-year contract with LHP Aaron Bummer. Agreed to terms on a one-year contract with INF Leury Garcia. Agreed to terms on 2020 contracts with RHP Zack Burdi, RHP Dylan Cease, RHP Limmy Cordero, RHO Dane Dunning, LHP Bernardo Flores Jr., RHP Matt Foster, LHP Jace Fry, RHP Carson Fulmer, RHP Lucas Giolito, RHP Ian Hamilton, RHP Michael Kopech, RHP Jimmy Lampert, RHP, Reynaldo Lopez, RHP Jose, C Zack Collins, C Yemin Mercedes, C Seby Zavala, INF, Danny Mendick, INF Yoan Moncada, OF Micker Adolfo, OF Luis Basabe, OF Adam Engel, and OF Blake Rutherford.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed Devonte Bond to a one-year contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

DC United — Placed M Paul Arriola on IL with torn anterior curciate.

