Iowa Western
Saturday, Feb. 22
Baseball
IWCC 9-4, Crowder 7-9
Softball
Tyler 9-11, IWCC 7-1
Women’s Basketball
IWCC 62, McCook 53
Sunday, Feb. 23
Baseball
IWCC at Crowder, 12, 2:30 p.m.
Softball
IWCC at Paris, 12, 2 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Monday, Feb. 24
Class 4-A Substate 8
Thomas Jefferson at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
Class 3-A Substate 8
Glenwood at Greene County, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Class 2-A District 16 finals
at Thomas Jefferson
Treynor vs. Tri-Center, 7 p.m.
Class 1-A District 15 semis
IKM-Manning at St. Albert, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Class 1- District 15 finals
at Tri-Center
Boyer Valley-Woodbine winner vs. St. Albert-IKM-Manning winner, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
Class 4-A Substate 8
Des Moines Hoover-Urbandale winner at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Lewis Central-Thomas Jefferson winner at WDM Dowling, 7 p.m.
Class 3-A Substate 8
at Glenwood
Greene County-Glenwood winner vs. Harlan-Atlantic winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Class 2-A Substate 8 finals
at Abraham Lincoln
Treynor-Tri-Center winner vs. Carroll Kuemper-Panorama winner, 7 p.m.
Class 1-A Substate 8 final
at MVAOCOU
District 15 champ vs. District 16 champ, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Saturday, Feb. 22
Class 4-A Regionals
Region 1
Glenwood 64, Harlan 44
Region 8
Lewis Central 67, Carlisle 40
Class 5-A
Region 3
Abraham Lincoln 67, Ankeny 53
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Class 4-A Region 1 finals
Glenwood-Harlan winner vs. Carroll-Le Mars winner, 7 p.m.
Region 8 finals
Lewis Central-Carlisle winner vs.. ADM-Dallas Center-Grimes winner, 7 p.m.
Class 5-A Region 3 finals
Johnston-Marshalltown winner vs. Abraham Lincoln-Ankeny winner, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Class 1-A Region 7 finals
at Harlan or Creston
Exira-Stanton winner vs. St. Albert-Central Decatur winner, 7 p.m.
Class 2-A Region 8 finals
at Harlan or Winterset
Logan-Magnolia-Mount Ayr winner vs. AHSTW-Nodaway Valley winner, 7 p.m.
NCAA Basketball
Saturday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 3 Kansas 64, No. 1 Baylor 61
No. 2 Gonzaga at No. 23 BYU, late
UNLV 66, No. 4 San Diego State 63
No. 5 Dayton 80, Duquesne 70
No. 6 Duke 88, Virginia Tech 64
No. 8 Florida State 67, N.C. State 61
No. 10 Kentucky 65, Florida 59
No. 11 Louisville 72, North Carolina 55
No. 12 Villanova 64, Xavier 55
No. 13 Auburn 73, Tennessee 66
No. 14 Oregon 73, No. 24 Arizona 72
TCU 67, No. 17 West Virginia 60
UCLA 70, No. 18 Colorado 63
Providence 84, No. 19 Marquette 72
Memphis 60, No. 22 Houston 59
Big Ten
Michigan 71, Purdue 63
Big 12
Texas 70, Kansas State 59
Oklahoma State 83, Oklahoma 66
Texas Tech 87, Iowa State 57
Big East
DePaul 74, Georgetown 68
MVC
Missouri State 74, Loyola Chicago 62
Illinois State 57, Drake 53
Valparaiso 90, Bradley 78
Sunday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 7 Maryland at No. 25 Ohio State, 3 p.m.
No. 9 Penn State at Indiana, 11 a.m.
No. 15 Creighton vs. No. 21 Butler, 3 p.m.
No. 16 Seton Hall vs. St. John’s, 1 p.m.
Big Ten
Rutgers at Wisconsin, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Northwestern, 2 p.m.
MVC
Indiana State at Evansville, 1 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa, 1 p.m.
Women
Saturday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 2 Baylor 101, Oklahoma 69
No. 6 UConn 66, UCF 53
No. 13 Gonzaga 64, Pepperdine 50
No. 18 Northwestern 82, Wisconsin 66
No. 19 Iowa 100, Penn State 57
No. 20 South Dakota 77, South Dakota State 67
No. 24 Indiana 75, Minnesota 69
No. 25 Princeton 87, Dartmouth 55
Big Ten
Rutgers 59, Ohio State 57
Nebraska 80, Illinois 58
Big 12
Kansas State 60, Texas 54
West Virginia 60, Kansas 53
Big East
St. John’s 77, Seton Hall 76
MVC
Drake 87, Illinois State 82
Valparaiso 70, Loyola Chicago 57
Northern Iowa 64, Bradley 57
Sunday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 1 South Carolina at No. 14 Kentucky, 1 p.m.
No. 5 Louisville at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
No. 8 UCLA at Washington, 2 p.m.
No. 9 Mississippi State vs. Alabama, 1 p.m.
No. 11 Arizona at Colorado, 1 p.m.
No. 12 DePaul at Villanova, 12 p.m.
No. 15 Oregon State at California, 4 p.m.
No. 16 Texas A&M vs. Auburn, 3 p.m.
No. 17 Florida State at Georgia Tech, 3 p.m.
No. 21 Arizona State at Utah, 1 p.m.
No. 22 Arkansas at Florida, 3 p.m.
No. 23 Missouri State vs. Indiana State, 2 p.m.
Big Ten
Michigan at Michigan State, 4 p.m.
Big 12
Texas Tech at Iowa State, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma State at TCU, 2 p.m.
Big East
Providence at Butler, 1 p.m.
Creighton at Xavier, 1 p.m.
Marquette at Georgetown, 1 p.m.
MVC
Evansville at Southern Illinois, 2 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo 5, Pittsburgh 2
New Jersey 3, Washington 2
Philadelphia 4, Winnipeg 2
Carolina 6, Toronto 3
Montreal 3, Ottawa 0
N.Y. Rangers 3, San Jose 2
Nashville 4, Columbus 3 (SO)
Arizona 7, Tampa Bay 3
Boston at Vancouver, late
Florida at Vegas, late
Colorado at Los Angeles, late
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Washington, 11 a.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Winnipeg at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
San Jose vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Detroit, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.
NBA Basketball
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L Pct GB
Toronto 41 15 .732 —
Boston 39 16 .709 1½
Philadelphia 35 21 .625 6
Brooklyn 26 29 .473 14½
New York 17 39 .304 24
Southeast W L Pct GB
Miami 36 20 .643 —
Orlando 24 32 .429 12
Washington 20 34 .370 15
Charlotte 19 37 .339 17
Atlanta 17 41 .293 20
Central W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 47 8 .855 —
Indiana 33 23 .589 14½
Chicago 19 38 .333 29
Detroit 19 39 .328 29½
Cleveland 15 41 .268 32½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest W L Pct GB
Houston 35 20 .636 —
Dallas 34 23 .596 2
Memphis 28 28 .500 7½
San Antonio 24 31 .436 11
New Orleans 24 32 .429 11½
Northwest W L Pct GB
Denver 38 18 .679 —
Utah 36 19 .655 1½
Oklahoma City 34 22 .607 4
Portland 25 32 .439 13½
Minnesota 16 38 .296 21
Pacific W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 42 12 .778 —
L.A. Clippers 37 19 .661 6
Sacramento 23 33 .411 20
Phoenix 23 34 .404 20½
Golden State 12 44 .214 31
Saturday’s Games
Sacramento 112, L.A. Clippers 103
Brooklyn 115, Charlotte 86
Atlanta 111, Dallas 107
Miami 124, Cleveland 105
Phoenix 112, Chicago 104
Milwaukee 119, Philadelphia 98
Houston 120, Utah 110
Sunday’s Games
Boston at L.A. Lakers, 2:30 p.m.
Indiana at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 5 p.m.
San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Portland, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
New York at Houston, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Utah, 8 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Charlotte at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 8 p.m.
Boston at Portland, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Sacramento at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Spring Training
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Toronto 1 0 1.000
Minnesota 1 0 1.000
Texas 1 0 1.000
Boston 1 0 1.000
Cleveland 0 0 .000
Chicago 0 0 .000
Los Angeles 0 0 .000
Oakland 0 0 .000
Seattle 0 0 .000
Houston 0 0 .000
Detroit 0 0 .000
Kansas City 0 1 0.000
New York 0 1 0.000
Baltimore 0 1 0.000
Tampa Bay 0 1 0.000
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct.
St. Louis 1 0 1.000
Miami 1 0 1.000
Los Angeles 1 0 1.000
Atlanta 1 0 1.000
San Diego 0 0 .000
Milwaukee 0 0 .000
Colorado 0 0 .000
Washington 0 0 .000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000
Chicago 0 0 .000
Arizona 0 0 .000
Philadelphia 0 0 .000
San Francisco 0 1 0.000
Pittsburgh 0 1 0.000
New York 0 2 0.000
Friday’s Games
Boston 3, Northeastern 0
Detroit 5, Southeastern 4
Texas 5, Kansas City 4
Minnesota 16, Minnesota 0
Saturday’s Games
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
St. Louis 1, N.Y. Mets (ss) 0
Atlanta 5, Baltimore 0
Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 8, Detroit 8
Miami 5, N.Y. Mets (ss) 3
L.A. Dodgers 10, San Francisco 4
Milwaukee at Texas, cancelled
Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (ss) at Chicago White Sox, cancelled
Cincinnati at Cleveland, cancelled
Seattle at San Diego, cancelled
Kansas City vs. L.A. Angels (ss) at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, cancelled
Washington at Houston, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Houston vs. Washington (ss) at West Palm Beach, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Washington (ss) vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (ss) vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Detroit (ss) vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Detroit (ss) vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Oakland (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 2:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.
Texas vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Oakland (ss) vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Named Jerry Narron as bench coach.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms on a five-year contract with LHP Aaron Bummer. Agreed to terms on a one-year contract with INF Leury Garcia. Agreed to terms on 2020 contracts with RHP Zack Burdi, RHP Dylan Cease, RHP Limmy Cordero, RHO Dane Dunning, LHP Bernardo Flores Jr., RHP Matt Foster, LHP Jace Fry, RHP Carson Fulmer, RHP Lucas Giolito, RHP Ian Hamilton, RHP Michael Kopech, RHP Jimmy Lampert, RHP, Reynaldo Lopez, RHP Jose, C Zack Collins, C Yemin Mercedes, C Seby Zavala, INF, Danny Mendick, INF Yoan Moncada, OF Micker Adolfo, OF Luis Basabe, OF Adam Engel, and OF Blake Rutherford.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed Devonte Bond to a one-year contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
DC United — Placed M Paul Arriola on IL with torn anterior curciate.
