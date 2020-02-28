Iowa Western
Saturday, Feb. 29
Women’s Basketball
IWCC at Region XI tourney, 5 p.m.
Baseball
IWCC at Cowley, 2-4 p.m.
Softball
IWCC at NE OK A&M 3-5 p.m.
Sunday, March 1
Baseball
IWCC at Cowley, 12-2:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Thursday, Feb. 27
Class 1- District 15 finals
at Tri-Center
St. Albert 53, Woodbine 42
Class 3-A Substate 8 semis
Harlan 84, Glenwood 71
Friday, Feb. 28
Class 4-A Substate 8
Urbandale at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Lewis Central at WDM Dowling, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Class 2-A Substate 8 finals
at Abraham Lincoln
Treynor vs. Panorama, 7 p.m.
Class 1-A Substate 8 final
at MVAOCOU
District 15 champ vs. District 16 champ, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
State Basketball pairings
at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
Monday, March 2
Class 5-A
No. 2 Iowa City High (22-1) vs. No. 7 Cedar Rapids Prairie (20-3), 10 a.m.
No. 3 Johnston (21-2) vs. No. 6 Southeast Polk (19-4), 11:45 a.m.
No. 1 Waukee (21-2) vs. No. 8 Sioux City East (16-7), 1:30 p.m.
No. 4 Cedar Falls (19-4) vs. No. 5 Waterloo West (19-4), 3:15 p.m.
Class 3-A
No. 1 Dike-New Hartford (22-1) vs. No. 8 Jesup (20-4), 5 p.m.
No. 4 Red Oak (21-3) vs. No. 5 North Polk (19-5), 6:45 p.m.
No. 2 Clear Lake (22-2) vs. No. 7 Davenport Assumption (16-7), 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 3
Class 3-A
Sioux City Heelan (19-4) vs. Des Moines Christian (22-2), 10 a.m.
Class 4-A
No. 1 North Scott (23-0) vs. No. 8 Clear Creek-Amana (19-4), 11:45 a.m.
No. 4 Center Point-Urbana (21-2) vs. No. 5 Waverly-Shell Rock (20-2), 1:30 p.m.
No. 2 Glenwood (24-0) vs. No. 7 Gilbert (19-3), 3:15 p.m.
No. 3 Ballard (22-1) vs. No. 6 Lewis Central (19-5), 5 p.m.
Class 2-A
No. 1 Cascade (25-0) vs. No. 8 Denver (17-8), 6:45 p.m.
No. 4 Osage (22-2) vs. No. 5 West Branch, 21-3), 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 4
Class 2-A
No. 2 West Hancock (24-1) vs. No. 7 Logan-Magnolia (21-3), 10 a.m.
No. 3 North Linn (22-2) vs. No. 6 Western Christian (17-7), 11:45 a.m.
Class 1-A
No. 1 Newell Fonda (24-0) vs. No. 8 St. Albert (13-11), 1:30 p.m.
No. 4 Montezuma (23-1) vs. No. 5 Saint Ansgar (21-2), 3:15 p.m.
No. 2 Marquette Catholic (23-1) vs. No. 7 Gehlen Catholic (15-9), 5 p.m.
No. 3 Algona Garrigan (23-1) vs. No. 6 Martensdale-St. Marys (18-8), 6:45 p.m.
NCAA Basketball
Thursday’s Games
AP Top 25
Wisconsin 81, No. 19 Michigan 74
No. 3 Gonzaga 94, San Diego 59
California 76, No. 21 Colorado 62
No. 23 Ohio State 75, Nebraska 54
No. 14 Oregon vs. Oregon State, late
Big Ten
Purdue 57, Indiana 49
Illinois 74, Northwestern 66
Friday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 4 Dayton vs. Davidson, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 12 Villanova vs. Providence at the Wells Fargo Center, 11 a.m.
No. 16 Penn State at No. 18 Iowa, 11 a.m.
No. 22 Texas Tech vs. Texas, 11 a.m.
No. 1 Kansas at Kansas State, 12:30 p.m.
No. 2 Baylor at TCU, 1 p.m.
No. 6 Florida State at Clemson, 1 p.m.
No. 13 Seton Hall at No. Marquette, 1:30 p.m.
No. 15 Auburn at No. 8 Kentucky, 2:45 p.m.
No. 20 West Virginia vs. Oklahoma, 3 p.m.
No. 7 Duke at Virginia, 5 p.m.
No. 17 BYU at Pepperdine, 5 p.m.
No. 5 San Diego State at Nevada, 7 p.m.
No. 9 Maryland vs. No. 24 Michigan State, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s, 9 p.m.
Big 12
Iowa State at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.
Big East
DePaul at Butler, 5:30 p.m.
MVC
Loyola-Chicago at Bradley, 1 p.m.
Illinois State at Evansville, 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at Indiana State, 1 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Missouri State, 3 p.m.
Northern Iowa at Drake, 5 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 10 Creighton at St. John’s, 11 a.m.
No. 25 Houston vs. Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
No. 19 Michigan at No. 23 Ohio State, 3 p.m.
No. 11 Louisville vs. Virginia Tech, 5 p.m.
No. 21 Colorado at Stanford, 5 p.m.
Big Ten
Indiana at Illinois, 1 p.m.
Northwestern at Nebraska, 3:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 5:30 p.m.
Big East
Xavier at Georgetown, 1 p.m.
Women
Thursday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 1 South Carolina 100, Florida 67
No. 5 Louisville 68, Boston College 48
No. 22 Indiana 81, Nebraska 53
Alabama 76, No. 12 Texas A&M 63
No. 15 Kentucky 88, Georgia 77
No. 19 Florida State 81, Clemson 54
No. 18 Iowa 90, Minnesota 82
No. 8 N.C. State 69, Syracuse 60
No. 10 Mississippi State 92, No. 22 Arkansas 83
Illinois State 78, No. 23 Missouri State 66
No. 10 Mississippi State vs. Arkansas late
Big Ten
Michigan 80, Penn State 66
Rutgers 63, Wisconsin 43
MVC
Bradley 61, Southern Illinois 57
Friday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 23 Princeton vs. Brown, 5 p.m.
No. 4 Stanford at No. 13 Arizona, 7 p.m.
No. 17 Oregon State vs. Washington, 8 p.m.
No. 24 Arizona State vs. California, 9 p.m.
No. 3 Oregon vs. Washington State, 10 p.m.
No. 9 UCLA vs. Colorado, 10 p.m.
Big East
Butler at St. John’s, 6 p.m.
Villanova at Creighton, 6 p.m.
Georgetown at Providence, 6 p.m.
Xavier at Seton Hall, 6 p.m.
MVC
Indiana State at Evansville, 6 p.m.
Northern Iowa at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
Drake at Loyola Chicago, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 18 Northwestern vs. Illinois, 1 p.m.
No. 20 South Dakota vs. North Dakota, 1 p.m.
No. 6 UConn vs. Houston, 2 p.m.
No. 13 Gonzaga at Portland, 4 p.m.
No. 25 Princeton vs. Yale, 4 p.m.
No. 2 Baylor vs. Kansas State, 6 p.m.
Big Ten
Ohio State at Purdue, 3 p.m.
Big 12
West Virginia at Iowa State, 12 p.m.
Oklahoma State at Kansas, 5 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 1 South Carolina, 11 a.m.
No. 5 Louisville vs. Virginia Tech, 11 a.m.
No. 18 Iowa at Rutgers, 11 a.m.
No. 22 Indiana at Michigan, 11 a.m.
No. 25 TCU at Texas Tech, 12 p.m.
No. 4 Stanford at No. 24 Arizona State, 1 p.m.
No. 8 N.C. State at Virginia, 1 p.m.
No. 13 Arizona vs. California, 1 p.m.
No. 15 Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m.
No. 19 Florida State vs. Notre Dame, 1 p.m.
No. 10 Mississippi State at Mississippi, 1:40 p.m.
No. 3 Oregon vs. Washington, 2 p.m.
No. 12 DePaul at Marquette, 2 p.m.
No. 17 Oregon State vs. Washington State, 2 p.m.
No. 21 Missouri State at Bradley, 2 p.m.
No. 7 Maryland at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
No. 9 UCLA vs. Utah, 3 p.m.
Big Ten
Penn State at Michigan State, 1 p.m.
Big East
Butler at Seton Hall, 12 p.m.
Villanova at Providence, 12 p.m.
Georgetown at Creighton, 1 p.m.
Xavier at St. John’s, 3 p.m.
NHL Hockey
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 64 39 13 12 90 210 164
Tampa Bay 63 40 18 5 85 224 175
Toronto 64 33 23 8 74 224 213
Florida 63 33 24 6 72 219 213
Montreal 65 29 27 9 67 197 199
Buffalo 63 29 26 8 66 184 196
Ottawa 64 21 31 12 54 169 219
Detroit 65 15 46 4 34 131 244
Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 63 39 18 6 84 222 193
Pittsburgh 62 37 19 6 80 202 170
Philadelphia 63 36 20 7 79 210 185
N.Y. Islanders 62 35 20 7 77 179 168
Columbus 65 31 20 14 76 170 171
Carolina 62 35 23 4 74 202 176
N.Y. Rangers 62 34 24 4 72 207 191
New Jersey 62 25 27 10 60 171 211
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 64 37 17 10 84 206 179
Colorado 62 37 18 7 81 215 168
Dallas 63 37 20 6 80 171 160
Nashville 62 31 23 8 70 198 198
Winnipeg 65 32 27 6 70 196 195
Minnesota 62 30 25 7 67 191 201
Chicago 63 27 28 8 62 187 203
Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 65 35 22 8 78 211 196
Vancouver 62 34 22 6 74 207 190
Edmonton 64 33 23 8 74 201 199
Calgary 64 33 25 6 72 192 198
Arizona 66 31 27 8 70 182 176
Anaheim 63 25 30 8 58 165 200
San Jose 63 26 33 4 56 161 207
Los Angeles 64 23 35 6 52 158 204
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago 5, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 4, Dallas 3
N.Y. Rangers 5, Montreal 2
Toronto 5, Florida 3
Minnesota 7, Detroit 1
Ottawa 5, Vancouver 2
Nashville 4, Calgary 3
St. Louis 3, N.Y. Islanders 2 (SO)
Winnipeg 3, Washington 0
New Jersey at San Jose, late
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Columbus, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Boston vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 12 p.m.
Calgary at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.
New Jersey at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Florida, 5 p.m.
Carolina at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 11 a.m.
Calgary at Florida, 3 p.m.
Vancouver at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
NBA Basketball
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L Pct GB
Toronto 42 16 .724 —
Boston 41 17 .707 1
Philadelphia 36 23 .610 6½
Brooklyn 26 31 .456 15½
New York 17 41 .293 25
Southeast W L Pct GB
Miami 36 22 .621 —
Orlando 26 32 .448 10
Washington 21 36 .368 14½
Charlotte 20 38 .345 16
Atlanta 17 43 .283 20
Central W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 50 8 .862 —
Indiana 34 24 .586 16
Chicago 20 39 .339 30½
Detroit 19 41 .317 32
Cleveland 17 41 .293 33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest W L Pct GB
Houston 38 20 .655 —
Dallas 36 23 .610 2½
Memphis 28 30 .483 10
New Orleans 25 33 .431 13
San Antonio 24 33 .421 13½
Northwest W L Pct GB
Denver 40 18 .690 —
Oklahoma City 36 22 .621 4
Utah 36 22 .621 4
Portland 26 33 .441 14½
Minnesota 17 40 .298 22½
Pacific W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 44 12 .786 —
L.A. Clippers 39 19 .672 6
Sacramento 24 33 .421 20½
Phoenix 24 35 .407 21½
Golden State 12 46 .207 33
x-clinched playoff spot
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia 115, New York 106
Indiana 106, Portland 100
Oklahoma City 112, Sacramento 108
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, late
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Miami, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Washington at Utah, 8 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago at New York, 4 p.m.
Brooklyn at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee at Charlotte, 12 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.
Detroit at Sacramento, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Denver, 5 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Washington at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Promoted umpires Kerwin Danley, Dan Iassogna, Alfonso Marquez and Jim Reynolds to full-time staff.
BASKETBALL
NBA G League
SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Acquired G Daishon Smith.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Josh Jacobs from Binghamton (AHL).
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended F Gabriel Dumont one game for an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a Feb. 25 game vs. Chicago.
ECHL
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Aquired F Yannick Veileux from Kalamazoo in exchange for F Spencer Naas.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS — Signed F Miguel Berry.
NEW YORK REDBULLS — Signed D Patrick Seagrist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.