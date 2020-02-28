Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Iowa Western

Saturday, Feb. 29

Women’s Basketball

IWCC at Region XI tourney, 5 p.m.

Baseball

IWCC at Cowley, 2-4 p.m.

Softball

IWCC at NE OK A&M 3-5 p.m.

Sunday, March 1

Baseball

IWCC at Cowley, 12-2:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Thursday, Feb. 27

Class 1- District 15 finals

at Tri-Center

St. Albert 53, Woodbine 42

Class 3-A Substate 8 semis

Harlan 84, Glenwood 71

Friday, Feb. 28

Class 4-A Substate 8

Urbandale at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Lewis Central at WDM Dowling, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Class 2-A Substate 8 finals

at Abraham Lincoln

Treynor vs. Panorama, 7 p.m.

Class 1-A Substate 8 final

at MVAOCOU

District 15 champ vs. District 16 champ, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

State Basketball pairings

at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines

Monday, March 2

Class 5-A

No. 2 Iowa City High (22-1) vs. No. 7 Cedar Rapids Prairie (20-3), 10 a.m.

No. 3 Johnston (21-2) vs. No. 6 Southeast Polk (19-4), 11:45 a.m.

No. 1 Waukee (21-2) vs. No. 8 Sioux City East (16-7), 1:30 p.m.

No. 4 Cedar Falls (19-4) vs. No. 5 Waterloo West (19-4), 3:15 p.m.

Class 3-A

No. 1 Dike-New Hartford (22-1) vs. No. 8 Jesup (20-4), 5 p.m.

No. 4 Red Oak (21-3) vs. No. 5 North Polk (19-5), 6:45 p.m.

No. 2 Clear Lake (22-2) vs. No. 7 Davenport Assumption (16-7), 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 3

Class 3-A

Sioux City Heelan (19-4) vs. Des Moines Christian (22-2), 10 a.m.

Class 4-A

No. 1 North Scott (23-0) vs. No. 8 Clear Creek-Amana (19-4), 11:45 a.m.

No. 4 Center Point-Urbana (21-2) vs. No. 5 Waverly-Shell Rock (20-2), 1:30 p.m.

No. 2 Glenwood (24-0) vs. No. 7 Gilbert (19-3), 3:15 p.m.

No. 3 Ballard (22-1) vs. No. 6 Lewis Central (19-5), 5 p.m.

Class 2-A

No. 1 Cascade (25-0) vs. No. 8 Denver (17-8), 6:45 p.m.

No. 4 Osage (22-2) vs. No. 5 West Branch, 21-3), 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 4

Class 2-A

No. 2 West Hancock (24-1) vs. No. 7 Logan-Magnolia (21-3), 10 a.m.

No. 3 North Linn (22-2) vs. No. 6 Western Christian (17-7), 11:45 a.m.

Class 1-A

No. 1 Newell Fonda (24-0) vs. No. 8 St. Albert (13-11), 1:30 p.m.

No. 4 Montezuma (23-1) vs. No. 5 Saint Ansgar (21-2), 3:15 p.m.

No. 2 Marquette Catholic (23-1) vs. No. 7 Gehlen Catholic (15-9), 5 p.m.

No. 3 Algona Garrigan (23-1) vs. No. 6 Martensdale-St. Marys (18-8), 6:45 p.m.

NCAA Basketball

Thursday’s Games

AP Top 25

Wisconsin 81, No. 19 Michigan 74

No. 3 Gonzaga 94, San Diego 59

California 76, No. 21 Colorado 62

No. 23 Ohio State 75, Nebraska 54

No. 14 Oregon vs. Oregon State, late

Big Ten

Purdue 57, Indiana 49

Illinois 74, Northwestern 66

Friday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 4 Dayton vs. Davidson, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 12 Villanova vs. Providence at the Wells Fargo Center, 11 a.m.

No. 16 Penn State at No. 18 Iowa, 11 a.m.

No. 22 Texas Tech vs. Texas, 11 a.m.

No. 1 Kansas at Kansas State, 12:30 p.m.

No. 2 Baylor at TCU, 1 p.m.

No. 6 Florida State at Clemson, 1 p.m.

No. 13 Seton Hall at No. Marquette, 1:30 p.m.

No. 15 Auburn at No. 8 Kentucky, 2:45 p.m.

No. 20 West Virginia vs. Oklahoma, 3 p.m.

No. 7 Duke at Virginia, 5 p.m.

No. 17 BYU at Pepperdine, 5 p.m.

No. 5 San Diego State at Nevada, 7 p.m.

No. 9 Maryland vs. No. 24 Michigan State, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s, 9 p.m.

Big 12

Iowa State at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.

Big East

DePaul at Butler, 5:30 p.m.

MVC

Loyola-Chicago at Bradley, 1 p.m.

Illinois State at Evansville, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Indiana State, 1 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Missouri State, 3 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Drake, 5 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 10 Creighton at St. John’s, 11 a.m.

No. 25 Houston vs. Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

No. 19 Michigan at No. 23 Ohio State, 3 p.m.

No. 11 Louisville vs. Virginia Tech, 5 p.m.

No. 21 Colorado at Stanford, 5 p.m.

Big Ten

Indiana at Illinois, 1 p.m.

Northwestern at Nebraska, 3:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 5:30 p.m.

Big East

Xavier at Georgetown, 1 p.m.

Women

Thursday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 1 South Carolina 100, Florida 67

No. 5 Louisville 68, Boston College 48

No. 22 Indiana 81, Nebraska 53

Alabama 76, No. 12 Texas A&M 63

No. 15 Kentucky 88, Georgia 77

No. 19 Florida State 81, Clemson 54

No. 18 Iowa 90, Minnesota 82

No. 8 N.C. State 69, Syracuse 60

No. 10 Mississippi State 92, No. 22 Arkansas 83

Illinois State 78, No. 23 Missouri State 66

No. 10 Mississippi State vs. Arkansas late

Big Ten

Michigan 80, Penn State 66

Rutgers 63, Wisconsin 43

MVC

Bradley 61, Southern Illinois 57

Friday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 23 Princeton vs. Brown, 5 p.m.

No. 4 Stanford at No. 13 Arizona, 7 p.m.

No. 17 Oregon State vs. Washington, 8 p.m.

No. 24 Arizona State vs. California, 9 p.m.

No. 3 Oregon vs. Washington State, 10 p.m.

No. 9 UCLA vs. Colorado, 10 p.m.

Big East

Butler at St. John’s, 6 p.m.

Villanova at Creighton, 6 p.m.

Georgetown at Providence, 6 p.m.

Xavier at Seton Hall, 6 p.m.

MVC

Indiana State at Evansville, 6 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

Drake at Loyola Chicago, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 18 Northwestern vs. Illinois, 1 p.m.

No. 20 South Dakota vs. North Dakota, 1 p.m.

No. 6 UConn vs. Houston, 2 p.m.

No. 13 Gonzaga at Portland, 4 p.m.

No. 25 Princeton vs. Yale, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Baylor vs. Kansas State, 6 p.m.

Big Ten

Ohio State at Purdue, 3 p.m.

Big 12

West Virginia at Iowa State, 12 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Kansas, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 1 South Carolina, 11 a.m.

No. 5 Louisville vs. Virginia Tech, 11 a.m.

No. 18 Iowa at Rutgers, 11 a.m.

No. 22 Indiana at Michigan, 11 a.m.

No. 25 TCU at Texas Tech, 12 p.m.

No. 4 Stanford at No. 24 Arizona State, 1 p.m.

No. 8 N.C. State at Virginia, 1 p.m.

No. 13 Arizona vs. California, 1 p.m.

No. 15 Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m.

No. 19 Florida State vs. Notre Dame, 1 p.m.

No. 10 Mississippi State at Mississippi, 1:40 p.m.

No. 3 Oregon vs. Washington, 2 p.m.

No. 12 DePaul at Marquette, 2 p.m.

No. 17 Oregon State vs. Washington State, 2 p.m.

No. 21 Missouri State at Bradley, 2 p.m.

No. 7 Maryland at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

No. 9 UCLA vs. Utah, 3 p.m.

Big Ten

Penn State at Michigan State, 1 p.m.

Big East

Butler at Seton Hall, 12 p.m.

Villanova at Providence, 12 p.m.

Georgetown at Creighton, 1 p.m.

Xavier at St. John’s, 3 p.m.

NHL Hockey

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 64 39 13 12 90 210 164

Tampa Bay 63 40 18 5 85 224 175

Toronto 64 33 23 8 74 224 213

Florida 63 33 24 6 72 219 213

Montreal 65 29 27 9 67 197 199

Buffalo 63 29 26 8 66 184 196

Ottawa 64 21 31 12 54 169 219

Detroit 65 15 46 4 34 131 244

Metropolitan GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 63 39 18 6 84 222 193

Pittsburgh 62 37 19 6 80 202 170

Philadelphia 63 36 20 7 79 210 185

N.Y. Islanders 62 35 20 7 77 179 168

Columbus 65 31 20 14 76 170 171

Carolina 62 35 23 4 74 202 176

N.Y. Rangers 62 34 24 4 72 207 191

New Jersey 62 25 27 10 60 171 211

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 64 37 17 10 84 206 179

Colorado 62 37 18 7 81 215 168

Dallas 63 37 20 6 80 171 160

Nashville 62 31 23 8 70 198 198

Winnipeg 65 32 27 6 70 196 195

Minnesota 62 30 25 7 67 191 201

Chicago 63 27 28 8 62 187 203

Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 65 35 22 8 78 211 196

Vancouver 62 34 22 6 74 207 190

Edmonton 64 33 23 8 74 201 199

Calgary 64 33 25 6 72 192 198

Arizona 66 31 27 8 70 182 176

Anaheim 63 25 30 8 58 165 200

San Jose 63 26 33 4 56 161 207

Los Angeles 64 23 35 6 52 158 204

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 5, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 4, Dallas 3

N.Y. Rangers 5, Montreal 2

Toronto 5, Florida 3

Minnesota 7, Detroit 1

Ottawa 5, Vancouver 2

Nashville 4, Calgary 3

St. Louis 3, N.Y. Islanders 2 (SO)

Winnipeg 3, Washington 0

New Jersey at San Jose, late

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Columbus, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 12 p.m.

Calgary at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.

New Jersey at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Florida, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 11 a.m.

Calgary at Florida, 3 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic W L Pct GB

Toronto 42 16 .724 —

Boston 41 17 .707 1

Philadelphia 36 23 .610 6½

Brooklyn 26 31 .456 15½

New York 17 41 .293 25

Southeast W L Pct GB

Miami 36 22 .621 —

Orlando 26 32 .448 10

Washington 21 36 .368 14½

Charlotte 20 38 .345 16

Atlanta 17 43 .283 20

Central W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 50 8 .862 —

Indiana 34 24 .586 16

Chicago 20 39 .339 30½

Detroit 19 41 .317 32

Cleveland 17 41 .293 33

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest W L Pct GB

Houston 38 20 .655 —

Dallas 36 23 .610 2½

Memphis 28 30 .483 10

New Orleans 25 33 .431 13

San Antonio 24 33 .421 13½

Northwest W L Pct GB

Denver 40 18 .690 —

Oklahoma City 36 22 .621 4

Utah 36 22 .621 4

Portland 26 33 .441 14½

Minnesota 17 40 .298 22½

Pacific W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 44 12 .786 —

L.A. Clippers 39 19 .672 6

Sacramento 24 33 .421 20½

Phoenix 24 35 .407 21½

Golden State 12 46 .207 33

x-clinched playoff spot

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 115, New York 106

Indiana 106, Portland 100

Oklahoma City 112, Sacramento 108

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, late

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Miami, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Washington at Utah, 8 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at New York, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee at Charlotte, 12 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.

Detroit at Sacramento, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Denver, 5 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Washington at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Promoted umpires Kerwin Danley, Dan Iassogna, Alfonso Marquez and Jim Reynolds to full-time staff.

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Acquired G Daishon Smith.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Josh Jacobs from Binghamton (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended F Gabriel Dumont one game for an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a Feb. 25 game vs. Chicago.

ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Aquired F Yannick Veileux from Kalamazoo in exchange for F Spencer Naas.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS — Signed F Miguel Berry.

NEW YORK REDBULLS — Signed D Patrick Seagrist.

