Iowa Western

Wednesday, Feb. 25

Men’s Basketball

IWCC at Southeastern, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Women’s Basketball

IWCC at Region XI tourney, 5 p.m.

Baseball

IWCC at Cowley, 2-4 p.m.

Softball

IWCC at NE OK A&M 3-5 p.m.

Sunday, March 1

Baseball

IWCC at Cowley, 12-2:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

AP Prep Rankings

Class 4-A

Record Pts Prv

1. Ankeny Centennial (8) 21-1 89 1

2. North Scott (1) 20-1 67 T2

3. Waterloo West 19-2 66 T2

4. Iowa City West 19-2 62 5

5. Cedar Falls 19-2 57 4

6. Waukee 19-2 55 6

7. Abraham Lincoln 20-1 36 8

8. Dubuque Senior 18-3 33 7

9. Indianola 18-3 18 10

10. Sioux City East 16-4 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Valley, West Des Moines 4. Johnston 1.

Class 3-A

Record Pts Prv

1. Norwalk (7) 18-3 86 1

2. Mount Vernon (2) 19-2 77 2

3. Davenport Assumption 17-4 76 3

4. Carroll 18-3 57 6

5. Marion 17-4 45 7

6. Pella 16-5 32 10

7. Winterset 17-4 31 8

8. MOC-Floyd Valley 18-3 27 5

9. Algona 17-4 18 NR

10. Clear Lake 18-3 14 4

Others receiving votes: Central Clinton, De Witt 11. Glenwood 7. Ballard 6. Dallas Center-Grimes 4. Decorah 3. Center Point-Urbana 1.

Monday, Feb. 24

Class 4-A Substate 8

Lewis Central 64, Thomas Jefferson 50

Class 3-A Substate 8

Glenwood at Greene County, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Class 2-A District 16 finals

at Thomas Jefferson

Treynor vs. Tri-Center, 7 p.m.

Class 1-A District 15 semis

IKM-Manning at St. Albert, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Class 1- District 15 finals

at Tri-Center

Boyer Valley-Woodbine winner vs. St. Albert-IKM-Manning winner, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Class 4-A Substate 8

Des Moines Hoover-Urbandale winner at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Lewis Central-Thomas Jefferson winner at WDM Dowling, 7 p.m.

Class 3-A Substate 8

at Glenwood

Greene County-Glenwood winner vs. Harlan-Atlantic winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Class 2-A Substate 8 finals

at Abraham Lincoln

Treynor-Tri-Center winner vs. Carroll Kuemper-Panorama winner, 7 p.m.

Class 1-A Substate 8 final

at MVAOCOU

District 15 champ vs. District 16 champ, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Class 4-A Region 1 finals

Glenwood-Harlan winner vs. Carroll-Le Mars winner, 7 p.m.

Region 8 finals

Lewis Central-Carlisle winner vs.. ADM-Dallas Center-Grimes winner, 7 p.m.

Class 5-A Region 3 finals

Johnston-Marshalltown winner vs. Abraham Lincoln-Ankeny winner, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Class 1-A Region 7 finals

at Harlan or Creston

Exira-Stanton winner vs. St. Albert-Central Decatur winner, 7 p.m.

Class 2-A Region 8 finals

at Harlan or Winterset

Logan-Magnolia-Mount Ayr winner vs. AHSTW-Nodaway Valley winner, 7 p.m.

NCAA Basketball

AP Top 25

Record Pts Prv

1. Kansas (62) 24-3 1598 3

2. Baylor (2) 24-2 1532 1

3. Gonzaga 27-2 1442 2

4. Dayton 25-2 1413 5

5. San Diego St. 26-1 1287 4

6. Florida St. 23-4 1247 8

7. Duke 23-4 1186 6

8. Kentucky 22-5 1130 10

9. Maryland 22-5 1124 7

10. Creighton 22-6 986 15

11. Louisville 23-5 966 11

12. Villanova 21-6 928 12

13. Seton Hall 20-7 842 16

14. Oregon 21-7 653 14

15. Auburn 23-4 643 13

16. Penn St. 20-7 618 9

17. BYU 23-7 598 23

18. Iowa 19-8 489 20

19. Michigan 18-9 329 -

20. West Virginia 19-8 313 17

21. Colorado 21-7 291 18

22. Texas Tech 18-9 226 -

23. Ohio St. 18-9 210 25

24. Michigan St. 18-9 160 -

25. Houston 21-7 102 22

Others receiving votes: Arizona St 95, Illinois 82, Arizona 71, Butler 51, Virginia 50, Marquette 41, Stephen F Austin 29, LSU 24, ETSU 13, Utah St. 9, Florida 8, Wisconsin 7, New Mexico St. 2, N Iowa 2, Liberty 2, UCLA 1.

Monday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 6 Florida State 82, No. 11 Louisville 67

Texas 67, No. 20 West Virginia 57

No. 1 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State, late

Big Ten

Illinois 71, Nebraska 59

Tuesday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 4 Dayton at George Mason, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Duke at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.

No. 8 Kentucky at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.

No. 15 Auburn vs. Mississippi, 6 p.m.

No. 18 Iowa at No. 24 Michigan State, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Baylor vs. Kansas State, 7 p.m.

No. 22 Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

No. 5 San Diego State vs. Colorado State, 10 p.m.

Big 12

TCU at Iowa State, 6 p.m.

Big East

DePaul at Xavier, 6 p.m.

MVC

Drake at Loyola Chicago, 7 p.m.

Missouri State at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 12 Villanova vs. St. John’s, 5:30 p.m.

No. 16 Penn State vs. Rutgers, 6 p.m.

No. 9 Maryland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Big East

Georgetown at Marquette, 7:30 p.m.

MVC

Bradley at Illinois State, 6 p.m.

Evansville at Northern Iowa, 7 p.m.

Indiana State at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 19 Michigan vs. Wisconsin, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Gonzaga vs. San Diego, 8 p.m.

No. 21 Colorado at California, 8 p.m.

No. 23 Ohio State at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

No. 14 Oregon vs. Oregon State, 10 p.m.

Big Ten

Indiana at Purdue, 6 p.m.

Illinois at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Women’s AP Top 25

Record Pts Prv

1. South Carolina (27) 27-1 747 1

2. Baylor (2) 25-1 713 2

3. Oregon (1) 25-2 700 3

4. Stanford 24-3 635 4

5. Louisville 25-3 624 5

6. UConn 23-3 605 6

7. Maryland 23-4 587 7

8. NC State 23-3 523 10

9. UCLA 23-4 493 8

10. Mississippi St. 23-5 447 9

11. Gonzaga 27-2 415 13

12. Texas A&M 22-5 387 16

13. Arizona 22-5 379 11

14. Northwestern 24-3 347 18

15. Kentucky 20-6 336 14

16. DePaul 25-4 324 12

17. Oregon St. 20-8 272 15

18. Iowa 22-5 260 19

19. Florida St. 21-6 198 17

20. South Dakota 26-2 192 20

21. Missouri St. 23-3 165 23

22. Indiana 21-7 127 24

23. Princeton 21-1 83 25

24. Arizona St. 19-9 60 21

25. TCU 20-5 59 -

Others receiving votes: Arkansas 44, Florida Gulf Coast 21, Cent Michigan 6, Duke 1.

Monday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 2 Baylor 64, West Virgina 39

Duke 70, No. 8 N.C. State 65

No. 3 Oregon at No. 4 Stanford, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 14 Northwestern at Ohio State, 5 p.m.

No. 23 Princeton vs. Penn, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Maryland vs. Purdue, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 6 UConn at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

No. 25 TCU vs. Texas, 6:30 p.m.

Big Ten

Michigan State at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Big 12

Iowa State at Kansas State, 6:30 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

AP Top 25

No. 1 South Carolina vs. Florida, 5 p.m.

No. 5 Louisville vs. Boston College, 5 p.m.

No. 22 Indiana vs. Nebraska, 5 p.m.

No. 12 Texas A&M vs. Alabama, 6 p.m.

No. 15 Kentucky vs. Georgia, 6 p.m.

No. 19 Florida State vs. Clemson, 6 p.m.

No. 18 Iowa vs. Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

No. 8 N.C. State vs. Syracuse, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Mississippi State vs. No. 22 Arkansas, 6 p.m.

No. 23 Missouri State at Illinois State, 7:30 p.m.

No. 10 Mississippi State vs. Arkansas 8 p.m.

Big Ten

Michigan at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

MVC

Southern Illinois at Bradley, 7 p.m.

NHL Hockey

Monday’s Games

Columbus 4, Ottawa 3

Tuesday’s Games

Calgary at Boston, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Washington, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Florida at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Buffalo at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Washington at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 129, Atlanta 112

Cleveland 125, Miami 119 OT

Milwaukee 137, Washington 134 OT

Orlando 115, Brooklyn 113

Houston 123, New York 112

Minnesota at Dallas, late

Phoenix at Utah, late

Memphis at L.A. Clippers, late

Tuesday’s Games

Charlotte at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 8 p.m.

Boston at Portland, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

