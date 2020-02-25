Iowa Western
Wednesday, Feb. 25
Men’s Basketball
IWCC at Southeastern, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Women’s Basketball
IWCC at Region XI tourney, 5 p.m.
Baseball
IWCC at Cowley, 2-4 p.m.
Softball
IWCC at NE OK A&M 3-5 p.m.
Sunday, March 1
Baseball
IWCC at Cowley, 12-2:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
AP Prep Rankings
Class 4-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Ankeny Centennial (8) 21-1 89 1
2. North Scott (1) 20-1 67 T2
3. Waterloo West 19-2 66 T2
4. Iowa City West 19-2 62 5
5. Cedar Falls 19-2 57 4
6. Waukee 19-2 55 6
7. Abraham Lincoln 20-1 36 8
8. Dubuque Senior 18-3 33 7
9. Indianola 18-3 18 10
10. Sioux City East 16-4 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Valley, West Des Moines 4. Johnston 1.
Class 3-A
Record Pts Prv
1. Norwalk (7) 18-3 86 1
2. Mount Vernon (2) 19-2 77 2
3. Davenport Assumption 17-4 76 3
4. Carroll 18-3 57 6
5. Marion 17-4 45 7
6. Pella 16-5 32 10
7. Winterset 17-4 31 8
8. MOC-Floyd Valley 18-3 27 5
9. Algona 17-4 18 NR
10. Clear Lake 18-3 14 4
Others receiving votes: Central Clinton, De Witt 11. Glenwood 7. Ballard 6. Dallas Center-Grimes 4. Decorah 3. Center Point-Urbana 1.
Monday, Feb. 24
Class 4-A Substate 8
Lewis Central 64, Thomas Jefferson 50
Class 3-A Substate 8
Glenwood at Greene County, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Class 2-A District 16 finals
at Thomas Jefferson
Treynor vs. Tri-Center, 7 p.m.
Class 1-A District 15 semis
IKM-Manning at St. Albert, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Class 1- District 15 finals
at Tri-Center
Boyer Valley-Woodbine winner vs. St. Albert-IKM-Manning winner, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
Class 4-A Substate 8
Des Moines Hoover-Urbandale winner at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Lewis Central-Thomas Jefferson winner at WDM Dowling, 7 p.m.
Class 3-A Substate 8
at Glenwood
Greene County-Glenwood winner vs. Harlan-Atlantic winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Class 2-A Substate 8 finals
at Abraham Lincoln
Treynor-Tri-Center winner vs. Carroll Kuemper-Panorama winner, 7 p.m.
Class 1-A Substate 8 final
at MVAOCOU
District 15 champ vs. District 16 champ, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Class 4-A Region 1 finals
Glenwood-Harlan winner vs. Carroll-Le Mars winner, 7 p.m.
Region 8 finals
Lewis Central-Carlisle winner vs.. ADM-Dallas Center-Grimes winner, 7 p.m.
Class 5-A Region 3 finals
Johnston-Marshalltown winner vs. Abraham Lincoln-Ankeny winner, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Class 1-A Region 7 finals
at Harlan or Creston
Exira-Stanton winner vs. St. Albert-Central Decatur winner, 7 p.m.
Class 2-A Region 8 finals
at Harlan or Winterset
Logan-Magnolia-Mount Ayr winner vs. AHSTW-Nodaway Valley winner, 7 p.m.
NCAA Basketball
AP Top 25
Record Pts Prv
1. Kansas (62) 24-3 1598 3
2. Baylor (2) 24-2 1532 1
3. Gonzaga 27-2 1442 2
4. Dayton 25-2 1413 5
5. San Diego St. 26-1 1287 4
6. Florida St. 23-4 1247 8
7. Duke 23-4 1186 6
8. Kentucky 22-5 1130 10
9. Maryland 22-5 1124 7
10. Creighton 22-6 986 15
11. Louisville 23-5 966 11
12. Villanova 21-6 928 12
13. Seton Hall 20-7 842 16
14. Oregon 21-7 653 14
15. Auburn 23-4 643 13
16. Penn St. 20-7 618 9
17. BYU 23-7 598 23
18. Iowa 19-8 489 20
19. Michigan 18-9 329 -
20. West Virginia 19-8 313 17
21. Colorado 21-7 291 18
22. Texas Tech 18-9 226 -
23. Ohio St. 18-9 210 25
24. Michigan St. 18-9 160 -
25. Houston 21-7 102 22
Others receiving votes: Arizona St 95, Illinois 82, Arizona 71, Butler 51, Virginia 50, Marquette 41, Stephen F Austin 29, LSU 24, ETSU 13, Utah St. 9, Florida 8, Wisconsin 7, New Mexico St. 2, N Iowa 2, Liberty 2, UCLA 1.
Monday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 6 Florida State 82, No. 11 Louisville 67
Texas 67, No. 20 West Virginia 57
No. 1 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State, late
Big Ten
Illinois 71, Nebraska 59
Tuesday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 4 Dayton at George Mason, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Duke at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.
No. 8 Kentucky at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.
No. 15 Auburn vs. Mississippi, 6 p.m.
No. 18 Iowa at No. 24 Michigan State, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Baylor vs. Kansas State, 7 p.m.
No. 22 Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
No. 5 San Diego State vs. Colorado State, 10 p.m.
Big 12
TCU at Iowa State, 6 p.m.
Big East
DePaul at Xavier, 6 p.m.
MVC
Drake at Loyola Chicago, 7 p.m.
Missouri State at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 12 Villanova vs. St. John’s, 5:30 p.m.
No. 16 Penn State vs. Rutgers, 6 p.m.
No. 9 Maryland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Big East
Georgetown at Marquette, 7:30 p.m.
MVC
Bradley at Illinois State, 6 p.m.
Evansville at Northern Iowa, 7 p.m.
Indiana State at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 19 Michigan vs. Wisconsin, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Gonzaga vs. San Diego, 8 p.m.
No. 21 Colorado at California, 8 p.m.
No. 23 Ohio State at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
No. 14 Oregon vs. Oregon State, 10 p.m.
Big Ten
Indiana at Purdue, 6 p.m.
Illinois at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Women’s AP Top 25
Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (27) 27-1 747 1
2. Baylor (2) 25-1 713 2
3. Oregon (1) 25-2 700 3
4. Stanford 24-3 635 4
5. Louisville 25-3 624 5
6. UConn 23-3 605 6
7. Maryland 23-4 587 7
8. NC State 23-3 523 10
9. UCLA 23-4 493 8
10. Mississippi St. 23-5 447 9
11. Gonzaga 27-2 415 13
12. Texas A&M 22-5 387 16
13. Arizona 22-5 379 11
14. Northwestern 24-3 347 18
15. Kentucky 20-6 336 14
16. DePaul 25-4 324 12
17. Oregon St. 20-8 272 15
18. Iowa 22-5 260 19
19. Florida St. 21-6 198 17
20. South Dakota 26-2 192 20
21. Missouri St. 23-3 165 23
22. Indiana 21-7 127 24
23. Princeton 21-1 83 25
24. Arizona St. 19-9 60 21
25. TCU 20-5 59 -
Others receiving votes: Arkansas 44, Florida Gulf Coast 21, Cent Michigan 6, Duke 1.
Monday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 2 Baylor 64, West Virgina 39
Duke 70, No. 8 N.C. State 65
No. 3 Oregon at No. 4 Stanford, 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 14 Northwestern at Ohio State, 5 p.m.
No. 23 Princeton vs. Penn, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Maryland vs. Purdue, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 6 UConn at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
No. 25 TCU vs. Texas, 6:30 p.m.
Big Ten
Michigan State at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Big 12
Iowa State at Kansas State, 6:30 p.m.
Kansas at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
AP Top 25
No. 1 South Carolina vs. Florida, 5 p.m.
No. 5 Louisville vs. Boston College, 5 p.m.
No. 22 Indiana vs. Nebraska, 5 p.m.
No. 12 Texas A&M vs. Alabama, 6 p.m.
No. 15 Kentucky vs. Georgia, 6 p.m.
No. 19 Florida State vs. Clemson, 6 p.m.
No. 18 Iowa vs. Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.
No. 8 N.C. State vs. Syracuse, 7 p.m.
No. 10 Mississippi State vs. No. 22 Arkansas, 6 p.m.
No. 23 Missouri State at Illinois State, 7:30 p.m.
No. 10 Mississippi State vs. Arkansas 8 p.m.
Big Ten
Michigan at Penn State, 6 p.m.
Wisconsin at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
MVC
Southern Illinois at Bradley, 7 p.m.
NHL Hockey
Monday’s Games
Columbus 4, Ottawa 3
Tuesday’s Games
Calgary at Boston, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Carolina, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Washington, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Florida at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Buffalo at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Boston, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Calgary at Nashville, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Washington at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 129, Atlanta 112
Cleveland 125, Miami 119 OT
Milwaukee 137, Washington 134 OT
Orlando 115, Brooklyn 113
Houston 123, New York 112
Minnesota at Dallas, late
Phoenix at Utah, late
Memphis at L.A. Clippers, late
Tuesday’s Games
Charlotte at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 8 p.m.
Boston at Portland, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Sacramento at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
